Cielo continues global expansion, opens new office in India

·2 min read

GURUGRAM, India, Aug. 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Cielo, the world's leading Talent Acquisition Partner, has launched its first office in India. The new workspace in Gurugram, just southwest of New Delhi, is a critical milestone in Cielo's expansion across the Asia Pacific region.

Cielo's India team delivers fresh and proven talent acquisition solutions to diverse organizations across the IT, engineering, life sciences, automotive and consulting sectors. Beyond Recruitment Process Outsourcing (RPO), Cielo provides the India market with world-class consulting services, including employer brand, all backed by its proprietary technology platform, Cielo TalentCloud.

"Establishing a solid presence in India is vital to Cielo's vision – to lead the market with better talent experiences for all," Shailesh Singh, Director India at Cielo said. "We're excited to start this new chapter of operations in India as Cielo cements itself as the leader in global talent acquisition."

Cielo is committed to pairing market-leading talent acquisition solutions with expertise across multiple sectors, including technology and life sciences – both major industries in India. The country's tech industry experienced record-breaking growth in 2022 and its pharmaceutical industry is the third-largest in the world. With unmatched experience and knowledge in these areas, Cielo is well-positioned to provide impactful recruiting and talent solutions to the market in India.

"Cielo's expansion into India is underpinned by our commitment to strengthening Cielo's footprint in key regions, forging closer ties and lasting partnerships with every client to better meet their talent acquisition needs and overall business goals," said Marissa Geist, CEO of Cielo.

Established in 2005, Cielo's 4,000 employees now serve 215 clients across 113 countries in 39 languages. Cielo's global reach and local focus, combined with its expertise, allows companies to get ahead in the race for talent.

About Cielo

Cielo is the world's leading Talent Acquisition Partner. We deliver a better talent experience for everyone through Recruitment Process Outsourcing, Executive Search, Contingent Workforce Solutions, and Consulting services. With our fresh approach – we design and build comprehensive, proven solutions inspired by technology to find and keep the unique talent that elevates our clients above the competition. Learn more at cielotalent.com.

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/cielo-continues-global-expansion-opens-new-office-in-india-301598430.html

SOURCE Cielo

