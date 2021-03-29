Cielo Engages Canadian Investor Relations Firm Investor Cubed (I3)

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / March 28, 2021 / Cielo Waste Solutions Corp. (CSE:CMC)(OTCQB:CWSFF)(CNSX:CMC.CN), ("Cielo" or the "Company"), is pleased to announce that it has engaged Investor Cubed Inc. ("Investor Cubed") to provide investor relations and shareholder communications services in Canada.

The terms of the consulting agreement provide for compensation of $7,000 per month. In addition, Investor Cubed has been granted options to purchase 500,000 shares at a price of $1.25 per share. The options will vest quarterly beginning on the date of grant and will be governed by the provisions of the Company's stock option plan.

Neil Simon, Chairman and CEO of Investor Cubed, stated "Investor Cubed works with very select clients and takes pride in working with companies who are the best of breed in their sectors. Investor Cubed has been following the Cielo story for some time now and are thrilled to be representing Cielo in Canada. We look forward to working with Cielo and seeing them continue on their growth path. Our aligned motivations and interest to see the world using green, renewable energy and ridding the world of unwanted and problematic garbage creates an ideal partnership."

Raphael Bohlmann, Vice President of Marketing for Cielo, stated "We have been searching for and have been courted by many qualified firms and are happy to have signed with Investor Cubed. Neil and his team are very experienced and have a strong background in the financial service sector. We are looking forward to working with them!"

About Investor Cubed;

Investor Cubed provides specialized services to small cap & mid cap private & public companies. With over 20 years experience Investor Cubed has built relationships with Canada's top advisors, dealers, institutions and investors. As a trusted partner to our clients, our objective is to help take them to the next level of development and recognition in the capital markets. We provide multiple services including Investor relations, financial consulting, dealer intros, research, going public assistance and access to capital. Through accomplishing this, we help create value for our clients shareholders. For more information go to www.investor3.ca. Investor Cubed can trace its success to our core values: I ntegrity + I nsight + I ntelligence = I3

About Cielo Waste Solutions Corp.

Cielo Waste Solutions Corp. is a publicly traded company with its shares listed to trade on the Canadian Securities Exchange ("CSE") under the symbol "CMC", the OTC Markets Group, on the OTCQB, under the symbol "CWSFF" and the Frankfurt Securities Exchange under the symbol WKN:C36. Cielo is a waste to renewable fuel company with a game changing technology engineered to help solve the world's garbage crisis. Cielo's technology transforms landfill garbage into renewable high-grade diesel, kerosene (aviation jet and marine fuel) and naphtha. Cielo's proven and patented technology is currently being deployed in the Company's Aldersyde, AB Facility, where wood waste is currently being converted into renewable fuels.

Cielo is headquartered in Alberta, Canada with plans to build and operate green facilities across North America as well as globally.

Cielo has already begun expanding its footprint into a 100% Cielo owned facility in Edmonton, AB and also by signing multiple Memorandums of Understanding pursuant to which third parties are in negotiation with Cielo to build, at no cost to Cielo, Joint Venture Renewable Fuel Facilities in Grande Prairie, Calgary, Medicine Hat and Lethbridge, Alberta, as well as in Nova Scotia, Manitoba, Kamloops B.C., Toronto ON and at a location to be determined in the U.S. Each JV Facility is projected to cost, depending on throughput approximately $50 million to build, commission and place on production. Cielo will be the general contractor and operator of all the proposed JV Facilities. The feedstock that will be used in the Company's green facilities is the world's most available and inexpensive feedstock - garbage; including household, commercial/ construction/demolition garbage, used tires, railway ties and telephone poles as well as all types of plastic that currently cannot be recycled.

On behalf of the board of directors

Company Contact:

Lionel Robins, COO

Email: lionelrobins@cielows.com

Telephone: 1-(403)-348-2972 ext:106

Website: https://www.cielows.com

For further information please contact:

Investor Cubed Inc. (Canada):

Neil Simon, CEO

Email: info@investor3.ca

Telephone: 1-(647) 258-3310

RB Milestone Group LLC (USA):

Trevor Brucato, Managing Director

Email: cielo@rbmilestone.com

New York, NY & Stamford, CT

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-looking Statements

This News Release contains certain forward-looking statements and forward-looking information (collectively referred to herein as "forward-looking statements") within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities laws. All statements other than statements of present or historical fact are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are often, but not always, identified by the use of words such as "anticipate", "achieve", "could", "believe", "plan", "intend", "objective", "continuous", "ongoing", "estimate", "outlook", "expect", "may", "will", "project", "should" or similar words, including negatives thereof, suggesting future outcomes.

Forward-looking statements are subject to both known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors, many of which are beyond the control of the Company, that may cause the actual results, level of activity, performance or achievements of the Company to be materially different from those expressed or implied by such forward looking statements. CIELO is making forward looking statements related to: the MOUs and all matters related thereto, including the joint ventures to be entered into as a result thereof.. Although the Company has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in forward-looking statements, there may be other factors that cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended.

Forward-looking statements are not a guarantee of future performance and involve a number of risks and uncertainties, some of which are described herein. Such forward-looking statements necessarily involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties, which may cause the Company's actual performance and results to differ materially from any projections of future performance or results expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Any forward-looking statements are made as of the date hereof and, except as required by law, neither the Company assumes no obligation to publicly update or revise such statements to reflect new information, subsequent or otherwise. The CSE, OTCQB and, WKN, have not reviewed and does not accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of the content of this News Release.

