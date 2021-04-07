Cielo Receives Conditional Grant From Alberta Innovates For Cdn$500,000.00

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / April 7, 2021 / Cielo Waste Solutions Corp. (CSE:CMC), (OTCQB:CWSFF), (CNSX:CMC.CN), ("Cielo" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has received a conditional grant from Alberta Innovates in the amount of CDN$500,000.00 toward the nearly CDN$900,000.00 needed for a commercial feedstock demonstration of used railway ties at its pilot facility in Aldersyde, Alberta.

The commercial trial must first be granted approval from Alberta Environment & Parks ("AEP"). Cielo's engineers have been working since last fall to complete the material testing, bench-scale trials and process modeling that will help facilitate approval from AEP. Cielo intends to then implement a 100 tonne demonstration, followed by a larger 500 tonne demonstration. The timeframe for the demonstrations and analysis is anticipated to be approximately 3 months.

Cielo submitted the initial grant application to Alberta Innovates in the spring of 2020 and is pleased with the support from key members of the organization for this large scale testing, which, when completed, could, at the discretion of AEP and its view of the trial results, allow Cielo to produce renewable fuels from used railway ties on an ongoing basis.

Cielo currently has a feedstock agreement with a large Canadian railway company that is looking for a more renewable and circular economy to dispose of its used railway ties. The current feedstock agreement is for up to 1,000,000 used railway ties per year with incentives in place to increase this number.

Don Allan, President and CEO of Cielo, stated "We believe that the eyes of the Railway Tie Association are on us to see these results and that, when successful, Cielo will have the most environmentally friendly solution for 10's of millions of used railway ties per year from all across North America. Currently, many used railway ties are being incinerated by cogen facilities for power but already some states in the US and provinces in Canada are banning the incineration of these ties due to potential toxic ash and other harmful emmissions. Cielo is proud to have developed a process that does not currently have any toxic waste or emmissions "

Story continues

The Honourable Finance Minister of Alberta, Travis Toews stated "I am pleased to hear that Cielo Waste Solutions Corp. has been awarded a CDN$500,000.00 conditional grant from Alberta Innovates. This funding will support Cielo as it tests its ability to utilize materials in its process to create renewable fuels. Cielo is a great example of the innovative and entrepreneurial spirit of Albertans. I am eager to see this Alberta based company expand their operations in the province and contribute to Alberta's economic recovery."

About Alberta Innovates

Alberta Innovates is an Alberta government crown corporation reporting to the Ministry of Economic Development Trade and Tourism and is responsible for promoting innovation in the province.

About Cielo Waste Solutions Corp.

Cielo Waste Solutions Corp. is a publicly traded company with its shares listed to trade on the Canadian Securities Exchange ("CSE") under the symbol "CMC", the OTC Markets Group, on the OTCQB, under the symbol "CWSFF" and the Frankfurt Securities Exchange under the symbol WKN:C36. Cielo is a waste to renewable fuel company with a game changing technology engineered to help solve the world's garbage crisis. Cielo's technology transforms landfill garbage into renewable high-grade diesel, kerosene (aviation jet and marine fuel) and naphtha. Cielo's proven and patented technology is currently being deployed in the Company's Aldersyde, AB facility, where wood waste is currently being converted into renewable fuels.

Cielo is headquartered in Alberta, Canada with plans to build and operate green facilities across North America as well as globally.

Cielo has already begun expanding its footprint into a 100% Cielo owned facility in Edmonton, AB and also by signing multiple Memorandums of Understanding pursuant to which third parties are in negotiation with Cielo to build, at no cost to Cielo, joint venture renewable fuel facilities in Grande Prairie, Calgary, Medicine Hat and Lethbridge, Alberta, as well as in Nova Scotia, Manitoba, Kamloops B.C., Toronto ON and at a location to be determined in the U.S. Each JV facility is projected to cost, depending on throughput, approximately $50 million to build, commission and place on production. Cielo will be the general contractor and operator of all the proposed JV facilities. The feedstock that will be used in the Company's green facilities is the world's most available and inexpensive feedstock - garbage; including household, commercial/ construction/demolition garbage, used tires, railway ties, and telephone poles as well as all types of plastic that currently cannot be recycled.

On behalf of the board of directors

"Don Allan"

Don Allan, President / CEO / Director

Company Contact:

Lionel Robins, COO

Email: lionelrobins@cielows.com

Telephone: 1-(403)-348-2972 ext:106

Website: https://www.cielows.com For further information please contact: Investor Cubed Inc. (Canada):

Neil Simon, CEO

Email: info@investor3.ca

Telephone: 1-(647) 258-3310 RB Milestone Group LLC (USA):

Trevor Brucato, Managing Director

Email: cielo@rbmilestone.com

New York, NY & Stamford, CT

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-looking Statements

This News Release contains certain forward-looking statements and forward-looking information (collectively referred to herein as "forward-looking statements") within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities laws. All statements other than statements of present or historical fact are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are often, but not always, identified by the use of words such as "anticipate", "achieve", "could", "believe", "plan", "intend", "objective", "continuous", "ongoing", "estimate", "outlook", "expect", "may", "will", "project", "should" or similar words, including negatives thereof, suggesting future outcomes.

Forward-looking statements are subject to both known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors, many of which are beyond the control of the Company, that may cause the actual results, level of activity, performance or achievements of the Company to be materially different from those expressed or implied by such forward looking statements. CIELO is making forward looking statements related to the Alberta Innovates grant, the use of funds implement a demonstration intended to lead to the approval from the AEP for Cielo to process railway ties at its waste-to-fuel refinery, and the results and implications thereof. Although the Company has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in forward-looking statements, there may be other factors that cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended.

Forward-looking statements are not a guarantee of future performance and involve a number of risks and uncertainties, some of which are described herein. Such forward-looking statements necessarily involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties, which may cause the Company's actual performance and results to differ materially from any projections of future performance or results expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Any forward-looking statements are made as of the date hereof and, except as required by law, neither the Company assumes no obligation to publicly update or revise such statements to reflect new information, subsequent or otherwise. The CSE, OTCQB and, WKN, have not reviewed and does not accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of the content of this News Release.

SOURCE: Cielo Waste Solutions Corp.





View source version on accesswire.com:

https://www.accesswire.com/639247/Cielo-Receives-Conditional-Grant-From-Alberta-Innovates-For-Cdn50000000



