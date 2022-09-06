U.S. markets close in 3 hours 58 minutes

  • S&P 500

    3,937.03
    +12.77 (+0.33%)
     

  • Dow 30

    31,377.75
    +59.31 (+0.19%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    11,644.30
    +13.44 (+0.12%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,802.73
    -7.02 (-0.39%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    87.44
    +0.57 (+0.66%)
     

  • Gold

    1,714.10
    -8.50 (-0.49%)
     

  • Silver

    17.95
    +0.07 (+0.41%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    0.9916
    -0.0018 (-0.18%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.3280
    +0.1350 (+4.23%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1543
    +0.0022 (+0.19%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    142.9720
    +2.3970 (+1.71%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    19,830.21
    -31.44 (-0.16%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    483.11
    +2.60 (+0.54%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,300.44
    +13.01 (+0.18%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,626.51
    +6.90 (+0.02%)
     

Cigarette Paper Market to Reach $2.2 Billion, Globally, by 2031 at 3.2% CAGR: Allied Market Research

·6 min read

Rise in consumer disposable income, surge in the adoption of western lifestyles, increase in the number of smokers, and adoption of smoking as a fashion drive the growth of the global cigarette paper market.

PORTLAND, Ore., Sept. 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Allied Market Research published a report, titled, "Cigarette Paper Market By Application (Hand Made Cigarette Paper, Machine Made Cigarette Paper), By Type (Tipping Paper, Rolling Paper, Plug Wrap Paper), By Material (Flax Fiber, Hemp, Rice Straw, Sisal, Esparto): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2022-2031". According to the report, the global cigarette paper industry generated $1.6 billion in 2021, and is anticipated to generate $2.2 billion by 2031, witnessing a CAGR of 3.2% from 2022 to 2031.

Allied_Market_Research_Logo
Allied_Market_Research_Logo

Prime determinants of growth

Rise in consumer disposable income, surge in the adoption of western lifestyles, increase in the number of smokers, and adoption of smoking as a fashion drive the growth of the global cigarette paper market. However, increase in demand for e-cigarettes and stringent government regulations on cigarettes and ban on tobacco restrict the market growth. On the other hand, an increase in the growth of eco-friendly cigarette papers, and increase in advertisements and promotions of tobacco products by manufacturers present lucrative opportunities for the market expansion in the coming years.

Request Sample Report at: - https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/8141

Covid-19 Scenario

  • The outbreak of the Covid-19 pandemic has had a positive impact on the global cigarette paper market, owing to increase in bulk purchases of cigarettes.

  • However, due to lockdown implementation, manufacturing facilities of cigarette paper were stopped temporarily, which had a slight negative impact on the market growth.

  • The demand for cigarettes is going to rise even more in the post-pandemic which is going to drive the growth of the global cigarette paper market.

The machine-made cigarette paper segment to maintain its leadership status throughout the forecast period

Based on application, the machine-made cigarette paper segment held the highest market share in 2021, accounting for more than three-fifths of the global cigarette paper market, and is estimated to maintain its leadership status throughout the forecast period. Machine-made cigarette papers have fewer risks than other packed rolling papers. Cases of unhygienic handling or contamination are totally eliminated in a fully automatic process and consumers are able to get a more quality paper at the best possible price, which in turn, drives the segment. However, the hand-made cigarette paper segment is projected to manifest the highest CAGR of 4.1% from 2022 to 2031.

The rolling paper segment to maintain its leadership status throughout the forecast period

Based on type, the rolling paper segment held the highest market share in 2021, accounting for nearly two-fifths of the global cigarette paper market, and is estimated to maintain its leadership status throughout the forecast period. This is because rolling papers are accessible in a few structures, which incorporate straightforward, shaded, and enhanced assortments. However, the tipping paper segment is projected to manifest the highest CAGR of 3.6% from 2022 to 2031. The cigarette tipping paper serves as a design tool for the individual branding of cigarettes as well as a carrier of  special compounds such as fragrances and flavors, which drives the segment.

The hemp segment to maintain its lead position during the forecast period

Based on material, the hemp segment accounted for the largest share in 2021, contributing to nearly one-third of the global cigarette paper market, and is projected to maintain its lead position during the forecast period. Hemp pulp has a fiber that is four to five times longer than the fiber of wood pulp, has a substantially lower lignin component, and is stronger and more tear-resistant than wood pulp. These characteristics drive the segment. Moreover, the sisal segment is expected to portray the largest CAGR of 4.3% from 2022 to 2031. Increased use of sisal in the paper industry, automotive, pharmaceuticals, construction, and other applications is expected to boost the segment.

Asia-Pacific to maintain its dominance by 2031

Based on region, Asia-Pacific held the highest market share in terms of revenue in 2021, accounting for more than two-fifths of the global cigarette paper market, and is likely to dominate the market during the forecast period. China is globally the largest producer and consumer of tobacco with over 300 million active smokers, which is around one-third of the total number of smokers in the world. This, in turn, is antiquated to escalate the demand for cigarette paper in the region. However, the LAMEA region is expected to witness the fastest CAGR of 5.0% from 2022 to 2031. This is owing to the rising population of smokers and the growing trend of roll-you-own cigarettes.

For Purchase Enquiry at:- https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/8141

Leading Market Players: -

  • SWM international

  • Delfort group AG

  • Miquel y Costas & Miquel S.A.

  • The Rolling Paper Company

  • Nippon Paper Papylia Co. Ltd.

  • Republic Technologies

  • Glatz Feinpapiere

  • BMJ

  • Hengfeng Paper

  • Moondust Paper Pvt. Ltd.

Avenue Library Subscription | Request for 14 days free trial of before buying: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/avenue/trial/starter

Get more information: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/library-access

Similar Reports:

Home Decor Market: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast 2020-2027

Furniture Market: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast 2022-2031

Household Vacuum Cleaners Market: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast 2022-2031

Homewares Market: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast 2021–2028

About Us:

Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Portland, Oregon. Allied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of "Market Research Reports" and "Business Intelligence Solutions." AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domains. AMR offers its services across 11 industry verticals including Life Sciences, Consumer Goods, Materials & Chemicals, Construction & Manufacturing, Food & Beverages, Energy & Power, Semiconductor & Electronics, Automotive & Transportation, ICT & Media, Aerospace & Defense, and BFSI.

We are in professional corporate relations with various companies and this helps us in digging out market data that helps us generate accurate research data tables and confirms utmost accuracy in our market forecasting. Each and every data presented in the reports published by us is extracted through primary interviews with top officials from leading companies of domain concerned. Our secondary data procurement methodology includes deep online and offline research and discussion with knowledgeable professionals and analysts in the industry.

Contact:

David Correa
5933 NE Win Sivers Drive
#205, Portland, OR 97220
United States
Toll Free: 1-800-792-5285
UK: +44-845-528-1300
Hong Kong: +852-301-84916
India (Pune): +91-20-66346060
Fax: +1-855-550-5975
help@alliedmarketresearch.com
Web: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com
Follow Us on: LinkedIn Twitter

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/636519/Allied_Market_Research_Logo.jpg

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/cigarette-paper-market-to-reach-2-2-billion-globally-by-2031-at-3-2-cagr-allied-market-research-301617848.html

SOURCE Allied Market Research

Recommended Stories

  • Nordic American Tankers shares rise on plans to hike dividend

    Nordic American Tankers Ltd. rose 3% in premarket trades on Tuesday after the shipping company said it expects to increase its dividend by an unspecified amount because of stronger market conditions. After reducing its count to 20 vessels, Nordic American Tankers said it's in an upward trend to increase its fleet within the next three years, with an expected boost from its Asia business. "The situation associated with the war between Russia and Ukraine is difficult to assess in detail," the comp

  • 'We don’t have enough' lithium globally to meet EV targets, mining CEO says

    One miner warned that domestic resources for lithium, the most critical mineral used for electric vehicle production, may not be sufficient enough to meet some U.S. climate targets.

  • Warren Buffett is Decreasing Stakes in These 6 Stocks

    In this article, we discuss the 6 stocks that Warren Buffett is decreasing stakes in. If you want to read about some stocks in the Buffett portfolio, go directly to Warren Buffett is Decreasing Stakes in These 3 Stocks. Warren Buffett of Berkshire Hathaway manages an equity portfolio worth more than $300 billion as of […]

  • J.P. Morgan Says Now Is the Time to Pull the Trigger on Energy Stocks; Here Are 2 Names to Consider

    Sounding a note of musical irony, Van Morrison sang, “My Mama told me there’d be days like this.” And in an distinctly unironic note, top analysts may start saying the same thing. With rising inflation, rising interest rates, and a falling stock market, we’re in for more volatile days like this. Looking at the big picture from JPMorgan, Dubravko Lakos-Bujas, the firm’s global head of equity macro research, notes the energy crisis – the natural gas shortages in Europe, the high price of oil world

  • Billionaire Ray Dalio Is Selling These 10 Tech Stocks

    In this article, we discuss the 10 tech stocks that billionaire Ray Dalio is selling. If you want to read about some more stocks in the Ray Dalio portfolio, go directly to Billionaire Ray Dalio Is Selling These 5 Tech Stocks. Ray Dalio, the chief of Bridgewater Associates, is one of the biggest Chinese bulls […]

  • 10 Cheap Stocks to Buy According to Billionaire Ken Fisher

    In this article, we will take a look at 10 cheap stocks to buy according to billionaire Ken Fisher. You can skip our comprehensive analysis of the history and investment philosophy of Ken Fisher and his fund Fisher Asset Management, and go directly to 5 Cheap Stocks to Buy According to Billionaire Ken Fisher. We […]

  • The 2 Best Warren Buffett Stocks to Load Up On in September

    Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE: BRK.A) (NYSE: BRK.B) has had an off year. Through the first eight months of 2022, Berkshire's shares have lost over 7% of their value. Berkshire's relative strength in this brutal market is proof positive that the Oracle of Omaha, along with his investment team, haven't lost their touch for stock picking.

  • Jeremy Grantham Bets 10 Stocks Will Protect Him From 'Superbubble'

    Famed investor Jeremy Grantham — known for predicting several asset bubbles in the past — says the S&P 500 is in a "superbubble."

  • Russia Privately Warns of Deep and Prolonged Economic Damage

    (Bloomberg) -- Russia may face a longer and deeper recession as the impact of US and European sanctions spreads, handicapping sectors that the country has relied on for years to power its economy, according to an internal report prepared for the government.The document, the result of months of work by officials and experts trying to assess the true impact of Russia’s economic isolation due to President Vladimir Putin’s invasion of Ukraine, paints a far more dire picture than officials usually do

  • Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc.'s (NASDAQ:AUPH) market cap dropped US$71m last week; individual investors who hold 57% were hit as were institutions

    To get a sense of who is truly in control of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. ( NASDAQ:AUPH ), it is important to...

  • 10 Alternative Energy Stocks to Buy Amid Energy Crisis in Europe

    In this article, we will discuss the 10 alternative energy stocks to buy amid the energy crisis in Europe. If you want to explore similar alternative energy stocks that can be eco-friendly plays, you can also take a look at 5 Alternative Energy Stocks to Buy Amid Energy Crisis in Europe. As concerns around climate […]

  • Intel Corporation (INTC) Is a Trending Stock: Facts to Know Before Betting on It

    Zacks.com users have recently been watching Intel (INTC) quite a bit. Thus, it is worth knowing the facts that could determine the stock's prospects.

  • Bed Bath & Beyond CFO's death ruled a suicide

    The death of Bed Bath & Beyond Inc's chief financial officer, who fell from New York's Tribeca skyscraper known as the "Jenga" tower on Friday afternoon, has been ruled a suicide, the New York City Medical Examiner's Office said on Monday. Gustavo Arnal, 52, died from "multiple" blunt force trauma, the office said.

  • 3 Top Tech Stocks Ready for a Bull Run

    It's been a challenging year for tech stocks as rising rates and other macro headwinds have driven investors toward more conservative investments. With so many tech stocks now trading far below their all-time highs, there are plenty of opportunities to get greedy.

  • Bed Bath & Beyond CFO accused of “pump and dump” scheme before falling to his death from NYC skyscraper

    The lawsuit claimed CFO Gustavo Arnal was involved in a scheme to artificially inflate the company’s value.

  • Bloom Energy Corporation's (NYSE:BE) Shift From Loss To Profit

    Bloom Energy Corporation ( NYSE:BE ) is possibly approaching a major achievement in its business, so we would like to...

  • Palo Alto Stock Split: Why It Matters

    The stock split should provide Palo Alto stock with a short-term boost, but there's more to the story.

  • 10 Monthly Dividend Stocks to Buy in September

    In this article, we discuss 10 monthly dividend stocks to buy in September. You can skip our detailed analysis on dividend investing, and go directly to read 5 Monthly Dividend Stocks to Buy in September. Dividend stocks are on investors’ radars due to rising inflation and the risks of a possible recession. Investors are holding onto […]

  • California power prices soar to highest since 2020 in heat wave

    The California Independent System Operator (ISO) urged consumers to conserve energy on Tuesday for a seventh consecutive day as the heat puts even greater strain on the electrical grid and significantly increases the likelihood of rotating outages being introduced for the first time in two years. “We need a reduction in energy use that is two or three times greater than what we’ve seen so far as this historic heat wave continues to intensify,” said Elliot Mainzer, CEO of the ISO, said in a release.

  • Protect yourself 'from ugliness': These 3 top stocks have hiked their dividends for at least 25 straight years — and Cramer likes them for the rest of 2022

    Feeling bearish? Take shelter — and income.