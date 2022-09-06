Cigarette Paper Market to Reach $2.2 Billion, Globally, by 2031 at 3.2% CAGR: Allied Market Research

Rise in consumer disposable income, surge in the adoption of western lifestyles, increase in the number of smokers, and adoption of smoking as a fashion drive the growth of the global cigarette paper market.

PORTLAND, Ore., Sept. 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Allied Market Research published a report, titled, "Cigarette Paper Market By Application (Hand Made Cigarette Paper, Machine Made Cigarette Paper), By Type (Tipping Paper, Rolling Paper, Plug Wrap Paper), By Material (Flax Fiber, Hemp, Rice Straw, Sisal, Esparto): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2022-2031". According to the report, the global cigarette paper industry generated $1.6 billion in 2021, and is anticipated to generate $2.2 billion by 2031, witnessing a CAGR of 3.2% from 2022 to 2031.

Prime determinants of growth

Rise in consumer disposable income, surge in the adoption of western lifestyles, increase in the number of smokers, and adoption of smoking as a fashion drive the growth of the global cigarette paper market. However, increase in demand for e-cigarettes and stringent government regulations on cigarettes and ban on tobacco restrict the market growth. On the other hand, an increase in the growth of eco-friendly cigarette papers, and increase in advertisements and promotions of tobacco products by manufacturers present lucrative opportunities for the market expansion in the coming years.

Covid-19 Scenario

The outbreak of the Covid-19 pandemic has had a positive impact on the global cigarette paper market, owing to increase in bulk purchases of cigarettes.

However, due to lockdown implementation, manufacturing facilities of cigarette paper were stopped temporarily, which had a slight negative impact on the market growth.

The demand for cigarettes is going to rise even more in the post-pandemic which is going to drive the growth of the global cigarette paper market.

The machine-made cigarette paper segment to maintain its leadership status throughout the forecast period

Based on application, the machine-made cigarette paper segment held the highest market share in 2021, accounting for more than three-fifths of the global cigarette paper market, and is estimated to maintain its leadership status throughout the forecast period. Machine-made cigarette papers have fewer risks than other packed rolling papers. Cases of unhygienic handling or contamination are totally eliminated in a fully automatic process and consumers are able to get a more quality paper at the best possible price, which in turn, drives the segment. However, the hand-made cigarette paper segment is projected to manifest the highest CAGR of 4.1% from 2022 to 2031.

The rolling paper segment to maintain its leadership status throughout the forecast period

Based on type, the rolling paper segment held the highest market share in 2021, accounting for nearly two-fifths of the global cigarette paper market, and is estimated to maintain its leadership status throughout the forecast period. This is because rolling papers are accessible in a few structures, which incorporate straightforward, shaded, and enhanced assortments. However, the tipping paper segment is projected to manifest the highest CAGR of 3.6% from 2022 to 2031. The cigarette tipping paper serves as a design tool for the individual branding of cigarettes as well as a carrier of special compounds such as fragrances and flavors, which drives the segment.

The hemp segment to maintain its lead position during the forecast period

Based on material, the hemp segment accounted for the largest share in 2021, contributing to nearly one-third of the global cigarette paper market, and is projected to maintain its lead position during the forecast period. Hemp pulp has a fiber that is four to five times longer than the fiber of wood pulp, has a substantially lower lignin component, and is stronger and more tear-resistant than wood pulp. These characteristics drive the segment. Moreover, the sisal segment is expected to portray the largest CAGR of 4.3% from 2022 to 2031. Increased use of sisal in the paper industry, automotive, pharmaceuticals, construction, and other applications is expected to boost the segment.

Asia-Pacific to maintain its dominance by 2031

Based on region, Asia-Pacific held the highest market share in terms of revenue in 2021, accounting for more than two-fifths of the global cigarette paper market, and is likely to dominate the market during the forecast period. China is globally the largest producer and consumer of tobacco with over 300 million active smokers, which is around one-third of the total number of smokers in the world. This, in turn, is antiquated to escalate the demand for cigarette paper in the region. However, the LAMEA region is expected to witness the fastest CAGR of 5.0% from 2022 to 2031. This is owing to the rising population of smokers and the growing trend of roll-you-own cigarettes.

Leading Market Players: -

SWM international

Delfort group AG

Miquel y Costas & Miquel S.A.

The Rolling Paper Company

Nippon Paper Papylia Co. Ltd.

Republic Technologies

Glatz Feinpapiere

BMJ

Hengfeng Paper

Moondust Paper Pvt. Ltd.

