Cigna Adds Iora Primary Care to Medicare Advantage Network in Phoenix Area

NASHVILLE, Oct. 20, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cigna Corporation, a global health services company, has added Iora Primary Care providers to its Medicare Advantage (MA) network in Arizona’s Maricopa County, which includes Phoenix.

“As Cigna continues to expand its Medicare Advantage network we are building partnerships with providers that share our focus on delivering affordable, high-quality care,” said Dan Hoemke, president of Cigna’s Medicare Advantage business in Arizona. “We have worked successfully with Iora in other geographies and are very pleased to bring this relationship to our customers in the Phoenix area.”

Customers in all of Cigna’s MA plans in Maricopa County now have access to Iora’s practices, effective immediately. Iora operates 12 primary care practices in Maricopa County. Cigna MA members can choose Iora Primary Care in Denver, Charlotte, Houston, Tucson and now Phoenix.

Iora specializes in primary care for older adults, making it easier for MA patients to access health care, whether in the doctor’s office or in the comfort of their home. It provides its patients with longer appointments, in-person or virtual. Every patient works with a provider and has access to a robust team including a health coach, nurse and behavioral health specialist to help optimize health and wellness.

Cigna has grown its participating provider network by more than 25% in the last 18 months. More than 80% of Cigna's customers are in rewards and value-based arrangements. Cigna’s value-based care agreement with Iora increases coordination and emphasizes preventative care to drive improved health outcomes and greater patient satisfaction.

Tyler Jung, Chief Medical Officer, Iora Health, said, “We’re excited to expand our work together with Cigna as they have a similar passion for improving the lives of Medicare beneficiaries by focusing on the whole person. Our ability to offer Iora’s care to Cigna Medicare customers moves us one step further in our journey to transform health care.”

To find the nearest Iora location, visit https://ioraprimarycare.com/find-a-location/.

All Cigna products and services are provided exclusively by or through operating subsidiaries of Cigna Corporation. The Cigna name, logos, and other Cigna marks are owned by Cigna Intellectual Property, Inc. Other Providers are available in our network. Cigna contracts with Medicare to offer Medicare Advantage HMO and PPO plans and Part D Prescription Drug Plans (PDP) in select states, and with select State Medicaid programs. Enrollment in Cigna depends on contract renewal. © 2021 Cigna

About Cigna
Cigna Corporation is a global health service company dedicated to improving the health, well-being, and peace of mind of those we serve. Cigna delivers choice, predictability, affordability, and access to quality care through integrated capabilities and connected, personalized solutions that advance whole person health. All products and services are provided exclusively by or through operating subsidiaries of Cigna Corporation, including Cigna Health and Life Insurance Company, Connecticut General Life Insurance Company, Evernorth companies or their affiliates, and Express Scripts companies or their affiliates. Such products and services include an integrated suite of health services, such as medical, dental, behavioral health, pharmacy, vision, supplemental benefits, and other related products.

Cigna maintains sales capability in over 30 countries and jurisdictions, and has more than 190 million customer relationships around the world. To learn more about Cigna®, including links to follow us on Facebook or Twitter, visit www.cigna.com

About Iora Health

Iora Health, part of One Medical (NASDAQ: ONEM), is a membership-based primary care organization with a mission to transform health care for all through its human-centered, technology-powered model, particularly focused on the senior population. Iora Health and One Medical’s vision is to delight members with better health and better care while reducing costs.

Iora Health is owned by 1Life Healthcare, Inc., which is the administrative and managerial services company for the affiliated One Medical physician-owned professional corporations that deliver medical services in-office and virtually. 1Life and One Medical entities do business under the “One Medical” brand.

Media Contacts

Doug Bennett Jr.
Cigna
1 (812) 557-5312
doug.bennett@cigna.com

Kristina Skinner
One Medical
(650) 743-5187
press@onemedical.com


