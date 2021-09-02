U.S. markets close in 4 hours 22 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,542.34
    +18.25 (+0.40%)
     

  • Dow 30

    35,463.07
    +150.54 (+0.43%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    15,370.38
    +61.00 (+0.40%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,306.69
    +19.63 (+0.86%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    70.52
    +1.93 (+2.81%)
     

  • Gold

    1,814.40
    -1.60 (-0.09%)
     

  • Silver

    23.92
    -0.30 (-1.24%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1867
    +0.0021 (+0.18%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.2920
    -0.0100 (-0.77%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3824
    +0.0053 (+0.39%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    109.9830
    -0.0400 (-0.04%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    49,656.87
    +2,292.96 (+4.84%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,292.72
    +2.20 (+0.17%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,160.38
    +10.54 (+0.15%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,543.51
    +92.49 (+0.33%)
     
JOBS:

New weekly jobless claims reached pandemic-era low

Another 340,000 Americans filed new claims, beating estimates of 345,000

Cigna and Hartford HealthCare Reach Agreement to Keep Quality Care Affordable

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
·2 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

HARTFORD, Conn., Sept. 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Cigna (NYSE: CI) and Hartford HealthCare have reached a multi-year agreement that ensures Cigna customers will have continued access to Hartford HealthCare's hospitals, facilities and providers for quality care at predictable, affordable rates. The new agreement was reached two months before the existing agreement would have expired at the end of October.

Cigna Logo (PRNewsfoto/Cigna)
Cigna Logo (PRNewsfoto/Cigna)

"We are so pleased that these two respected Connecticut-based organizations are working together on behalf of patients throughout our entire system of care," said Jeffrey A. Flaks, president and chief executive officer of Hartford HealthCare. "We are happy to have a partner who shares our values and our vision."

"The collaboration we have with Hartford HealthCare puts affordable, high-quality care in reach for all those we collectively serve and puts the interests of our customers, employer clients and Connecticut tax payers first. Best of all, we were able to reach this agreement months ahead of schedule and with no disruption to our clients and customers," said Wendy Sherry, president of Cigna's commercial business in Connecticut.

The new agreement is effective November 1, 2021.

About Hartford HealthCare
Hartford HealthCare is Connecticut's only truly integrated healthcare system. With 33,000 colleagues, $4.3 billion in operating revenue and a medical staff of 4,000 providers, the system offers the full continuum of care with seven acute-care hospitals, the state's longest-running air-ambulance service, behavioral health and rehabilitation services, a physician group and clinical integration organization, skilled-nursing and home health services, and a comprehensive range of services for seniors, including senior-living facilities. To learn more about Hartford HealthCare, including links to subscribe to our Health News Hub and follow us on social media, visit www.HartfordHealthCare.org

About Cigna
Cigna Corporation (NYSE: CI) is a global health service company dedicated to improving the health, well-being and peace of mind of those we serve. Cigna delivers choice, predictability, affordability and access to quality care through integrated capabilities and connected, personalized solutions that advance whole person health. All products and services are provided exclusively by or through operating subsidiaries of Cigna Corporation, including Cigna Health and Life Insurance Company, Connecticut General Life Insurance Company, Evernorth companies or their affiliates, and Express Scripts companies or their affiliates. Such products and services include an integrated suite of health services, such as medical, dental, behavioral health, pharmacy, vision, supplemental benefits, and other related products. Cigna maintains sales capability in over 30 countries and jurisdictions, and has more than 190 million customer relationships throughout the world. To learn more about Cigna®, including links to follow us on Facebook or Twitter, visit www.cigna.com.

Media Contacts
Courtney Nogas, Cigna
860.902.5531
Courtney.nogas@cigna.com

Rebecca Stewart, Hartford HealthCare
860.726.8283
Rebecca.Stewart@hhchealth.org

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/cigna-and-hartford-healthcare-reach-agreement-to-keep-quality-care-affordable-301368561.html

SOURCE Cigna

Recommended Stories

  • Champion® Athleticwear Partners With The Renewal Workshop to Give Consumers Additional Eco-Friendly Apparel Choices

    Brand launches new collection that expands responsibly made products and supports “Be Your Own Champion” campaign

  • Why Nutanix Stock Popped Today

    Shares of Nutanix (NASDAQ: NTNX) were climbing today after the hybrid cloud specialist posted better-than-expected results in its fiscal fourth quarter, showing the company's shift to an annual contract value (ACV) model is starting to pay off. Nutanix, which provides hyper-converged infrastructure software to help companies seamless move applications between different clouds, posted revenue growth of 19% to $390.7 million, easily beating estimates at $362.9 million. On the bottom line, Nutanix's loss per share shrunk from $0.39 to $0.26 as the company successfully controlled costs even as the business grew.

  • Is Salesforce Stock A Buy? Slack Integration Roadmap Expected At Dreamforce

    Rising corporate spending on digital transformation projects has boosted CRM stock while Salesforce’s acquisitions raise issues. With the Slack deal closing, merger synergies will be key.

  • FDA Will Convene Advisory Committee to Consider Pfizer Covid-19 Booster

    The FDA plans to convene an outside advisory committee to consider whether to authorize a booster dose of Pfizer’s Covid-19 vaccine, raising further questions about the White House’s assurance that booster doses will be widely available later this month.

  • AbbVie Stock Dropped After FDA Warning. Analysts Say Selloff Is Overblown.

    The regulator said a class of drug known as JAK inhibitors increased the risk of cancer, serious heart-related events, and death.

  • 3 Biotech Stocks That Are Too Cheap to Ignore

    There are plenty of biotech stocks that are expensive. Here's why they identified AbbVie (NYSE: ABBV), Axsome Therapeutics (NASDAQ: AXSM), and Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: JAZZ) as biotech stocks that are too cheap to ignore. Keith Speights (AbbVie): Many investors categorize AbbVie as a big pharma stock instead of a biotech stock.

  • These college majors have the highest starting salaries

    Some members of the class of 2020 are averaging $87,989 out of the gate.

  • Now May Be the Big Moment for These 2 COVID Stocks

    As a result, demand has surged for a particular treatment that wasn't always so popular: monoclonal antibodies. In July, the government shipped five times more antibody treatments to states than it did in the previous month. Now, this may be the big moment for two makers of monoclonal antibodies -- and it's likely to lead to more revenue in the future too.

  • Breaking: Illinois Tanker Company Calls It Quits, Sources Say

    After 41 years, a family-owned dry and liquid bulk trucking company ceased operations as of midnight Tuesday, sources familiar with the matter told FreightWaves. Dillon Logistics Inc., doing business as Dillon Transport, was headquartered in Burr Ridge, Illinois. The carrier had 342 drivers and 323 power units at the time of its closure, according to the Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration's SAFER website. Former drivers, employees, and other logistics firms started posting about the com

  • Why AbbVie Is Down More Than 7% Today

    The Food and Drug Administration is drawing reasonable conclusions, but not necessarily conclusions that matter much to consumers.

  • How a Single Covid Case Rocked the World’s Biggest Carmaker

    (Bloomberg) -- Early last month at a sprawling factory on the highway connecting Hanoi to the Vietnamese port city of Haiphong, a single worker tested positive for Covid-19. The delta variant was spreading swiftly through the Southeast Asian nation at the time, and on Aug. 4, provincial officials suspended work at the plant, run by an auto-parts manufacturer.An ocean away, Toyota Motor Corp. Chief Purchasing Group Officer Kazunari Kumakura was watching intently. The factory is operated by a key

  • Anthem exec named CEO of CityMD parent company Summit Health

    Anthem executive takes over New Jersey-based health group.

  • Why Shares of Moderna Are Up Today

    Shares of Moderna (NASDAQ: MRNA) are up more than 4% as of 3:30 p.m. EDT, as the one-two punch of new data and corporate mandates makes the case for continued demand. A study by Belgian researchers reported in the Journal of the American Medical Association highlighted the superiority of Moderna's COVID-19 vaccine compared to its biggest rival. Of the more than 1,600 participants in the study, those who received Moderna's jab had almost twice the level of antibodies as those who received Comirnaty -- the vaccine from Pfizer and BioNTech.

  • Moderna Begins Submission Process for FDA Approval of Its Covid Booster Shot

    The biotech said the submitted data showed that the booster dose at the 50 ug dose level induced "robust antibody responses against the Delta variant."

  • 2 FDA officials reportedly resign over Biden administration booster-shot plan

    Anjalee Khemlani joins&nbsp;Myles Udland and Brian Sozzi to give an in-depth analysis into the latest news surrounding the COVID vaccine, which includes: The departure of two senior FDA vaccine leaders ahead of the agency’s decision on boosters, the Israeli Health Ministry publishing data that supports the claim of Pfizer boosters&nbsp;offering additional protection against COVID, and a new study showing Moderna’s vaccine produces double the number of antibodies of Pfizer’s shot.

  • Mercado Libre Is Rapidly Becoming The Amazon Of Latin America

    Based in Buenos Aires, Argentina, Mercado Libre is the largest provider of e-commerce services in Latin America.

  • Corn Crashes as Hurricane Ida Devastates Busiest U.S. Export Hub

    (Bloomberg) -- Corn prices in Chicago sank to a seven-week low as broken grain elevators and power outages in the U.S.’s busiest agricultural port raised concerns about grain supplies with nowhere to go.Hurricane Ida left more than 1 million homes and businesses without electricity in southern Louisiana and also shuttered export terminals in New Orleans. Food supply chains were already under severe pressure amid the pandemic, with shortages of everything from packaging to truck drivers.The U.S.

  • RBC Headquarters for Sale as Oxford, CPPIB Seek $1 Billion-Plus

    (Bloomberg) -- Oxford Properties Group and Canada Pension Plan Investment Board are exploring the sale of Toronto’s Royal Bank Plaza in a deal that could be worth more than $1 billion, according to a person with knowledge of the plans.The site at 200 Bay Street is one of the largest office complexes in Toronto’s financial district and includes two towers and a retail concourse with roughly 1.5 million square feet. Built in the 1970s, the towers feature windows that are covered with 24-carat gold

  • Is BMY Stock A Buy After A Second-Quarter Beat As Revlimid Rivals Loom?

    Is BMY stock a buy after its second-quarter earnings beat forecasts and as investors look ahead to Revlimid generics?

  • Back to the office battle opens up new divides

    As bosses were deluged with conflicting advice over the return to work amid the chaos of Covid, it fell to an American chief executive to voice frustration felt by senior managers in offices worldwide.