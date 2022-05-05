U.S. markets open in 1 hour 50 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,264.75
    -30.50 (-0.71%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    33,785.00
    -184.00 (-0.54%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    13,414.50
    -116.75 (-0.86%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,934.50
    -12.70 (-0.65%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    108.33
    +0.52 (+0.48%)
     

  • Gold

    1,896.20
    +27.40 (+1.47%)
     

  • Silver

    22.93
    +0.53 (+2.38%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0567
    -0.0058 (-0.55%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.9170
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    26.10
    -3.15 (-10.77%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2419
    -0.0216 (-1.71%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    129.9640
    +0.7900 (+0.61%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    39,522.38
    +535.70 (+1.37%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    916.55
    +39.22 (+4.47%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,591.42
    +97.97 (+1.31%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,818.53
    -29.37 (-0.11%)
     

Cigna Launches Provider Consult Service to Drive Better Outcomes for Cancer Patients, Powered by Evernorth

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
·4 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • CI
    Watchlist

  • Pilot results showed that 40% of patients with complex cancers benefited from updated treatment guidance

  • Tech-enabled service harnesses the power of Cigna and Evernorth's combined capabilities to support both patients and community oncologists

  • Service enhances Cigna's suite of integrated oncology solutions, which drives better health outcomes for patients throughout cancer journey

BLOOMFIELD, Conn., May 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Cigna Corporation (NYSE: CI) announced a new service to improve health outcomes for patients with complex cancers. The service, powered by Cigna's health services business Evernorth, connects patients and their community oncologists with cancer subspecialty experts at National Cancer Institute (NCI) designated centers. By connecting community oncologists with national subspecialty experts, patients benefit from the latest developments in the rapidly-advancing fields of diagnostic innovations and evidence-based research, all while keeping the patient's care close to home and family.

Cigna Logo (PRNewsfoto/Cigna)
Cigna Logo (PRNewsfoto/Cigna)

"Clinical innovations in oncology continue to accelerate at an unprecedented pace, fueled by genomic data, precision medicine, and an explosion of new treatment options," said Eric Gratias, M.D., an oncologist and chief medical officer for eviCore, an Evernorth company that manages medical benefits. "By using our powerful analytics to identify patients with complex cancer cases, we can bring the right experts together at a critical time in an individual's cancer journey to drive better health outcomes."

Proven Results

In a pilot with select Cigna health plan customers, 85% of eligible community oncologists and their patients participated in the program by having their treatment plans reviewed by expert oncologists in the PinnacleCare network of medical centers of excellence across the country. Among the reviewed cases, 40% of patients benefited from recommendations for alternative tests and therapy choices based on the newest advancements in research and treatment innovations.

"Cancer is one of the most complex, fragmented, and evolving medical conditions in health care," said Scott Josephs, M.D., chief medical officer, Cigna. "Through the power of Cigna's family of companies, we have best-in-class capabilities across the continuum of care to predict, identify, and connect patients with the care they need, in partnership with their treating oncologists. This consultative service is an important expansion of Cigna's integrated approach to supporting patients throughout their cancer journey to drive better health outcomes and lower costs."

Enhanced Treatment Experience, Strong Network of Expert Cancer Centers

Using proprietary technology, Cigna identifies patients recently diagnosed with a complex cancer, such as certain types of lung, breast, colon, or other cancers, who are most likely to benefit from a consultative review. Patients' diagnoses and treatment plans are then reviewed by cancer subspecialty experts from one of more than 20 NCI-designated cancer centers to recommend the best possible tests, therapies, or clinical trial opportunities for the individual's cancer type.

An Integrated Approach to Achieve Better Health Outcomes and Lower Costs

The provider consult service augments Cigna's holistic suite of oncology solutions, which includes personalized case management for patients and their families, mental health services, financial support services, collaborative partnerships with oncology providers that prioritize better health outcomes, and evidence-based strategies to manage the high cost of oncology medicines for patients and their plan sponsors. This integrated offering of behavioral, medical and pharmacy solutions support patients and their families throughout the cancer journey, from pre-diagnosis to treatment and post-cancer care and survivorship.

The provider consult service is now in place for select Cigna clients, and is being expanded broadly for both Cigna clients and clients of eviCore.

About Cigna

Cigna Corporation is a global health service company dedicated to improving the health, well-being, and peace of mind of those we serve. Cigna delivers choice, predictability, affordability, and access to quality care through integrated capabilities and connected, personalized solutions that advance whole person health. All products and services are provided exclusively by or through operating subsidiaries of Cigna Corporation, including Cigna Health and Life Insurance Company, Connecticut General Life Insurance Company, Evernorth companies or their affiliates, and Express Scripts companies or their affiliates. Such products and services include an integrated suite of health services, such as medical, dental, behavioral health, pharmacy, vision, supplemental benefits, and other related products.

Cigna maintains sales capability in over 30 countries and jurisdictions, and has more than 185 million customer relationships around the world. To learn more about Cigna®, including links to follow us on Facebook or Twitter, visit www.cigna.com

About Evernorth

Evernorth creates and connects premier health services offerings, including benefits management, pharmacy, care solutions, insights and intelligence. With an open approach to partnering across the health care landscape, we deliver innovative and flexible solutions for health plans, employers and government programs. Evernorth capabilities are powered by our family of companies, including Express Scripts, Express Scripts® Pharmacy, Accredo, eviCore and MDLIVE, along with holistic Evernorth platforms and solutions that elevate health and drive progress for people and businesses. All Evernorth solutions are serviced and provided by or through operating affiliates of Evernorth Health, a wholly owned subsidiary of Cigna Corporation, or third-party partners. Learn more at Evernorth.com.

Media Contact
Kelly Mathews
1 (423) 260-9267
Kelly.mathews@cigna.com

(PRNewsfoto/Evernorth)
(PRNewsfoto/Evernorth)
Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/cigna-launches-provider-consult-service-to-drive-better-outcomes-for-cancer-patients-powered-by-evernorth-301540271.html

SOURCE Cigna Corporation

Recommended Stories

  • Goldman Sachs Sees These 2 ‘Strong Buy’ Stocks Skyrocketing Over 70%

    Just when it looked like time to throw in the towel, the market pulled through and delivered a win. After April turned out to be the worst month since March 2020, May kicked off in a more upbeat fashion, with investors hoping the bottom might be in sight. Whether that is the case or not, remains to be determined, although the one good thing about a bear market is that investors have plenty of opportunities to pick up promising equities at enticing prices. But how to get hold of the next winner?

  • This Stock Is Trouncing the Market in 2022 -- and Its Prospects Just Got Even Better

    Most stocks have fallen, with the S&P 500 index in correction territory and the Nasdaq Composite index in bear territory again. In 2012, Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: VRTX) became the first company to win U.S. approval of a drug that treated the underlying cause of cystic fibrosis (CF). Vertex has achieved remarkable success in the subsequent years with a virtual monopoly in the CF market.

  • These 2 Penny Stocks Can Deliver Over 200% Gains, Says Canaccord

    Investors are constantly looking for stocks that will yield massive returns. That being said, finding these stocks can seem like an overwhelming task. Not to mention it can be expensive. Some of the most well-known names like Amazon and Alphabet can put you out thousands of dollars for just a single share. However, snapping up stocks with strong long-term growth prospects doesn’t have to cost you your entire savings. Defined these days as stocks priced under $5 per share, the penny stocks offer

  • Guardant Launches a Blood Screen for Cancer, in Challenge to Illumina and Exact Sciences

    Guardant Health launched its first blood-based screening test for colon cancer, creating competition for the blood test sold by the Grail unit of Illumina.

  • This Analyst Says to Be Positive About Novavax’s Covid Vaccine Chances

    Like Pfizer (PFE) and Moderna (MRNA), Novavax (NVAX) has Covid-19 vaccine. Unlike Pfizer or Moderna, Novavax's Covid-19 vaccine hasn't yet been approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) -- not even for restricted "Emergency Use Authorization," or EUA. But it soon might. On Friday last week, the FDA announced that on June 7 it will convene an advisory committee to review Novavax's application for its NVX-CoV2373 vaccine for potential EUA. A positive outcome isn't certain, and even i

  • Spero lays off 110, looks to kill UTI drug

    Spero Therapeutics Inc. is laying off three-quarters of its workforce — about 110 employees, leaving the company with just 35 full-time workers. The layoffs come as Cambridge-based Spero (Nasdaq: SPRO) indicates that the future of a treatment for complicated, drug-resistant urinary tract infections, called tebipenem, is uncertain. In a statement, the company said that discussions with the U.S. Food and Drug Administration regarding tebipenem's approval for use in adult patients had yielded "substantive review issues."

  • Omicron caused spike in deaths in vaccinated people, analysis finds, though unvaccinated remain most at risk

    The omicron variant of the coronavirus that causes COVID-19 that has swept across the U.S. since late last year has taken a grimmer toll than earlier variants, including in people who were vaccinated and even had booster shots.

  • Steve Burton Announces Separation from Pregnant Wife Sheree and Says 'the Child Is Not Mine'

    Sheree Burton, who has been married to the soap star for 23 years, recently announced she's pregnant with her fourth child in a photo showing off her baby bump on her Instagram Story

  • Boosters Won't Protect You Against Omicron If You've Done This, Study Finds

    The original Omicron variant took hold of the U.S. this past winter, sending COVID infections skyrocketing to record heights not seen before in the pandemic. And despite cases having fallen off significantly in February and March, a new subvariant of Omicron has pushed things back to a precarious place once more. According to the latest data from the Centers for the Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), coronavirus cases have increased by more than 25 percent in the last week alone, with nearly

  • Pfizer hopes to submit little-kid vaccine data by early June

    Pfizer now hopes to tell U.S. regulators how well its COVID-19 vaccine works in the littlest kids by late May or early June. Pfizer is testing three extra-small doses of its vaccine in children under 5 after two shots didn't prove quite strong enough. Currently in the U.S., only children ages 5 or older can be vaccinated, using Pfizer’s vaccine -- leaving 18 million younger tots unprotected.

  • Walmart Is Pulling This Popular Store-Brand Product Over a "Quality Issue"

    If you shop at one of the nearly 5,000 Walmart locations across the U.S., you've come to count on these stores for their convenience and reliability. For those who don't want to pay extra for quality products, it's easy to opt for Walmart's store-brand products—also known as house-brand or generic items—which are sold exclusively at these stores and offer even lower prices when shopping for essentials. Great Value and Equate are two of Walmart's brands that you may recognize, but recently, anoth

  • Senator brings up family's abortion story, as future of Roe v. Wade in jeopardy

    Sen. Gary Peters was one of the first sitting U.S. senators to share a personal family abortion story and, with the future of Roe v. Wade in doubt, he told his story to ABC News Live to underscore how devastating the loss of legal abortion will be for the country. In the late 1980s, Peters' first wife, Heidi, had to undergo an abortion procedure after her water broke during her second trimester. Peters warned that if Roe v. Wade is overturned, following reports on a leaked Supreme Court draft ruling, it will have a devastating effect on women and families who go through similar life-and-death situations.

  • WHO: COVID continues to decline, except in Americas, Africa

    The World Health Organization said Wednesday that the number of newly reported coronavirus cases and deaths globally continued to fall in the last week, continuing a decline that first began in March. There was also a nearly 70% jump in deaths reported in India, although that was attributed to delayed reporting rather than a recent surge of disease. Last week, authorities in South Africa said they had noted an uptick in COVID-19 cases attributable to the BA.4 mutant of omicron, although they said it was too early to tell if that would result in a significant new wave of disease.

  • Kansas City-area women share experience with abortions

    Kansas City-area women share experience with abortions

  • Putin cancer rumours grow amid signs of ill health, as ‘insider’ report suggests he could hand over power

    Amid rumours that Putin is planning to take a temporary leave of command due to ill health, experts are anticipating a big announcement on Russia’s 9 May ‘Victory Day’

  • Health Experts Told Us What You Should Never Do After 60

    Your 60s can be a golden age, provided you eliminate certain bad habits that could lessen your quality of life and undermine your health. "I think very naturally, patients and families will have a lot of conceptions about what it takes to be sort of older and no one wants to be geriatric," says Ardeshir Hashmi, MD, Director of the Center for Geriatric Medicine at Cleveland Clinic. "I don't want to be geriatric, either. But do I want to age successfully? Absolutely. I want to be physically and me

  • LA hospital sued for racism in Black mother's death

    The husband of a Black woman who died hours after childbirth in 2016 sued Cedars-Sinai Medical hospital on Wednesday, saying she bled to death because of a culture of racism at the renowned Los Angeles medical center. Charles Johnson IV said he discovered the disparity in care women of color receive at Cedars compared to white women during depositions in his wrongful death lawsuit that is scheduled to go to trial next week in Los Angeles Superior Court. "The reality is that on April 12, 2016, when we walked into Cedars-Sinai hospital for what we expected to be the happiest day of our lives, the greatest risk factor that Kira Dixon Johnson faced was racism.”

  • Democrats use leaked SCOTUS opinion to push bill legalizing some abortions for all 9 months

    Democrats are pushing for another vote on a bill that would legalize many abortions through all nine months of a woman’s pregnancy amid the unprecedented leaked Supreme Court opinion.

  • Republicans Suddenly Don't Want To Talk About Banning Abortion

    An epic victory at the Supreme Court was no cause for celebration among Senate conservatives on Tuesday.

  • Michael Phelps Says Therapy 'Saved' Him During His Darkest Moment: 'I Didn't Want to Be Alive'

    The most decorated Olympian talks to PEOPLE about his struggles with depression and suicidal thoughts for Mental Health Awareness Month as an ambassador for Talkspace