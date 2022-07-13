U.S. markets close in 5 hours 39 minutes

  • S&P 500

    3,764.72
    -54.08 (-1.42%)
     

  • Dow 30

    30,529.76
    -451.57 (-1.46%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    11,107.58
    -157.15 (-1.40%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,713.31
    -14.87 (-0.86%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    95.68
    -0.16 (-0.17%)
     

  • Gold

    1,720.60
    -4.20 (-0.24%)
     

  • Silver

    18.86
    -0.09 (-0.49%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0035
    -0.0002 (-0.02%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.0240
    +0.0660 (+2.23%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1858
    -0.0030 (-0.25%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    137.6980
    +0.8760 (+0.64%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    19,276.12
    -524.61 (-2.65%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    412.19
    -5.07 (-1.21%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,139.00
    -70.86 (-0.98%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,478.77
    +142.11 (+0.54%)
     

Cigna survey finds evolving expat landscape that presents challenges to employers

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
·6 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • CI

BLOOMFIELD, Conn., July 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Cigna's (NYSE:CI) International Markets' eighth edition of the Cigna 360 Global Well-Being Survey, Burned Out Overseas – The State of Expat Life 2022 reveals a dynamic and changing expat landscape that presents a challenge for employers filling overseas assignments and supporting employees working abroad. Most notably, 90% of expats surveyed report that they are stressed and 98% say they have experienced symptoms of burnout, likely from feeling unable to switch off from work.

(PRNewsfoto/Cigna)
(PRNewsfoto/Cigna)

The Cigna 360 Global Well-being Survey has tracked health and well-being perceptions including physical, family, social, financial, and work indices since 2015. The survey has evolved over time to include additional geographies and more fully capture the perceptions of the global population as we collectively navigate a changing health and well-being landscape, including the global COVID-19 pandemic.

Expat burnout prevalent with money worries increasing

The 2022 survey results show that almost all expats have experienced symptoms of burnout compared with 77% of those living in their home countries. Rising financial concerns are contributing to this feeling, with only 38% of respondents indicating confidence about their current financial situation, and just 33% reporting sufficient savings for retirement. An additional cause of burnout for those living abroad is a feeling of isolation, with nearly 9 in 10 expats saying they feel helpless, defeated and alone.

These findings underscore the need for employer-provided holistic health care. "It is important that expats have access to whole person health care, including mental health support, to help them manage the challenges of living and working abroad, and to thrive in their assignments," says Dr. Stella George, Chief Medical Officer, Cigna International Markets. "While many of the stressors causing burnout were always around, the pandemic accelerated them. It is critical, especially now, that expats have robust behavioral health support to be resilient no matter where they are in the world."

A younger generation of expats motivated by lifestyle
Survey data indicates a demographic shift in those interested in moving abroad from mid- and senior-level workers to those more junior in their careers. In a shift from traditional expat demographics, more than a third, 37% of those respondents aged 18-24 years and 34% aged 25-34 years are interested in making the move abroad, while only 13% of those over 50 years shared the same sentiment. With the shift to earlier in career employees going abroad, employers need to adjust their expat support to reflect this new demographic, by offering services such as scholastic benefits as well as behavioral and physical health.

In another example of how the pandemic has altered the ways we live and work, more than 7 in 10 of current expats surveyed have been re-evaluating their priorities since the start of the pandemic. Among this group, regardless of age, the desire to live closer to family is now an overarching priority, placing above financial gain. For those who have been working and living abroad for more than five years, proximity to family is the number one consideration in assessing an expat assignment, with 26% of respondents expressing a desire to live near their family.

A change in desired destinations
The list of preferred locations for those living abroad has evolved from years past. The top three most desired locations cited by current expats are now Canada, the United States and Australia. For those planning to pursue a future expat assignment, the U.S. and United Kingdom take the top spot with 16% of respondents expressing a desire to live in these locations. Meanwhile, only 1% of those surveyed and seeking to live abroad for the first time are interested in relocating to Mainland China or Saudi Arabia.

Looking forward to employer action  

"The pandemic highlighted the critical importance of employers offering globally accessible and relevant health care - and the peace of mind that it can bring especially to those living outside of their home countries," said Ann Asbaty, CEO of Cigna Global, Americas. More than 1 in 5 of current expats surveyed said it is critical that their employer offer an enhanced health care plan extending beyond traditional medical coverage. Those individuals currently living abroad want to ensure that their whole health needs and those of their families are being met, regardless of where they are living.

The Cigna study results highlight the unique challenges the expat population is currently facing and offers employers actionable insights. By providing whole person health care services, employers have an opportunity to better the experience of their expat employee populations while ensuring a more successful assignment. These employer-provided services can help create a positive work and personal life for expats, which may reduce expat turnover. With more than half of current expats undecided as to whether they would remain abroad over the next two years, ensuring that expats feel supported is more critical than ever.

About the Cigna 360 Well-Being Survey
The eighth edition of the Cigna 360 Well-Being Survey was conducted by Cigna International Markets, in partnership with Kantar, a leading data, insights, and consulting company. More than 11,900 people from Australia, Belgium, Mainland China, Hong Kong, India, Japan, Kenya, Saudi Arabia, Singapore, Spain, Switzerland, The Netherlands, UAE, UK and USA were surveyed for the research in May this year. It examined five key components - family, financial, physical, social, and work - to uncover the latest trends and challenges for the health and well-being of expats.

Online sampling used respondents recruited from panels that undergo rigorous quality control and the panel composition is representative of the adult population in each of the surveyed markets.

About Cigna
Cigna Corporation is a global health service company dedicated to improving the health, well-being and peace of mind of those we serve. Cigna delivers choice, predictability, affordability and access to quality care through integrated capabilities and connected, personalized solutions that advance whole person health. All products and services are provided exclusively by or through operating subsidiaries of Cigna Corporation, Evernorth companies or their affiliates, and Express Scripts companies or their affiliates. Such products and services include an integrated suite of health services, such as medical, dental, behavioral health, pharmacy, vision, supplemental benefits, and other related products. Cigna maintains sales capability in over 30 countries and jurisdictions and has more than 175 million customer relationships throughout the world. To learn more about Cigna®, including links to follow us on Facebook or Twitter, visit www.cigna.com

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/cigna-survey-finds-evolving-expat-landscape-that-presents-challenges-to-employers-301585537.html

SOURCE Cigna

Recommended Stories

  • Novavax Stock Rises as FDA Looks Poised to Clear Covid-19 Vaccine

    Regulatory clearance of the two-dose shot for adults could come as early as Wednesday, according to a Politico report.

  • 2 Warren Buffett Stocks to Buy Hand Over Fist and 1 to Avoid Like the Plague

    Among Berkshire Hathaway's numerous holdings, there are two screaming buys and one high-growth stock that still has a lot to prove.

  • Why Is Everyone Talking About Boeing Stock?

    The aerospace giant Boeing (NYSE: BA) fascinates investors, because it's either a fantastic value opportunity wrapped up in a "self-help" story or a troubled company whose most significant challenges are yet to come. Meanwhile, Boeing has a backlog of 3,365 Boeing 737 aircraft, its narrow-body workhorse of the skies. There's no issue with end demand at Boeing; given its position as one of only two major players (Airbus also has issues ramping production), the company has every opportunity to grow.

  • Inflation surges 9.1% in June, most since November 1981

    U.S. consumer prices accelerated again last month to the hottest print of the current inflation cycle.

  • U.S. June inflation report circulating on internet Tuesday is fake, Bureau of Labor Statistics says

    The U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics said Tuesday that a release circulating online purporting to show June inflation data, due for release on Wednesday morning, was a forgery.

  • US Inflation Quickens to 9.1%, Amping Up Fed Pressure to Go Big

    (Bloomberg) -- US inflation roared again to a fresh four-decade high last month, likely strengthening the Federal Reserve’s resolve to aggressively raise interest rates that risks upending the economic expansion.Most Read from BloombergUS Inflation Quickens to 9.1%, Amping Up Fed Pressure to Go BigThe 10 Worst Airports in Europe for Delays Right NowFresh US Inflation Peak to Keep Fed on Aggressive Rate PathChinese Homebuyers Across 22 Cities Refuse to Pay MortgagesNYC Prepares for the ‘Big One’

  • Stock market news live updates: Stocks tumble at open after red hot inflation data

    U.S. stock futures ticked slightly higher Wednesday ahead of key inflation data expected to show another decades-high surge in consumer prices.

  • Inflation: ‘Nothing is off the table’ for the Fed, strategist says

    Deutsche Bank Wealth Management CIO for the Americas Deepak Puri joins Yahoo Finance Live to discuss June consumer price index (CPI) data, rising inflation, Fed interest rate hikes, volatility, and the outlook for markets.

  • Unity to Buy IronSource for $4.4 Billion. IronSource Stock Surges and Unity Slumps.

    Unity Software will take over IronSource in an all-stock $4.4 billion merger deal—and investor sentiment on the two companies have diverged in a big way on the news. The two groups announced that they have reached a definitive agreement under which IronSource (ticker: IS) will become a wholly-owned subsidiary of Unity (U) in a deal that will see each share of IronSource exchanged for 0.1089 shares of its new parent. Shares in Unity, a software group chiefly focused on video games, slumped 7% in U.S. premarket trading on Wednesday, while IronSource stock soared 52% higher.

  • How a New Supreme Court Decision Could Help You Save For Retirement

    A recent Supreme Court decision could result in improved options in your retirement plan. The court sided with Northwestern University employees who alleged the university's retirement plans had excessively high fees and simply too many options. In a six-page opinion … Continue reading → The post How a New Supreme Court Decision Could Help You Save For Retirement appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • Buy or Sell: Freeport-McMoRan

    It's been a challenging year for investors, and a stock like copper miner Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE: FCX) provides a good example. With the market concerned about rising commodity costs, investors favored stocks that benefited from rising commodity prices -- in this case, copper. As such, Freeport's stock was up nearly 25% on the year to late March.

  • Twitter says Musk’s fake account asks aimed to ‘tank’ the deal

    Twitter says Elon Musk is trying to 'tank' the CEO's $44 Billion deal to buy the social network.

  • Google tells staff to act 'more entrepreneurial.' Translation: Work harder, or else

    Sundar Pichai, boss of Google and its parent Alphabet, told employees to "be more entrepreneurial" and work with "more hunger" in a staff-wide email that warned of consolidation, several news outlets reported. Citing the "uncertain global economic outlook," the CEO said Google would slow its hiring pace for the second half of 2022. Google brought on a whopping 10,000 workers during the second quarter, per Pichai.

  • Is Now An Opportune Moment To Examine Dow Inc. (NYSE:DOW)?

    Today we're going to take a look at the well-established Dow Inc. ( NYSE:DOW ). The company's stock saw significant...

  • ‘I am freaking out!’ I started investing money with a robo-adviser in September. I’ve lost money. How am I doing? Should I keep going?

    All I have to do is deposit money and let the account do the hard work, which works for me. A friend of mine suggested I can just keep putting money in a high-yield savings account and when the stock markets are getting better, I can just deposit a lump sum into my robo-adviser account. Should I keep investing given that few people have luck by timing the market?

  • Legendary Financier Bill Gross Says Worried Investors Should do This

    'King of Bonds' Gross advises investors to buy certain assets amid current market desperation.

  • U.S. stocks open sharply lower after CPI data shows inflation at new 41-year high

    U.S. stock indexes open sharply lower on Wednesday, after the June consumer price index data showed inflation climbed to new 41-year high of 9.1%, as gasoline prices surged.

  • Antitrust Review of Illumina-Grail Deal Can Proceed, European Court Says

    Deals that wouldn’t normally be subject to review because of a company’s low revenue can now be scrutinized, a top EU court ruled, in a blow to U.S. life-sciences company Illumina’s acquisition of Grail.

  • Just Accept It, You Can't Time the Market: Do This Instead During Market Volatility

    The war in Ukraine, ongoing Covid concerns, market volatility and the threat of a recession are enough to make even seasoned investors anxious – particularly about how much of their portfolio is in stocks. Amid all the stress, including about … Continue reading → The post Just Accept It, You Can't Time the Market: Do This Instead During Market Volatility appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • ARK's Wood says Fed is making a 'mistake,' sees stocks bottoming

    The Federal Reserve is ignoring signs of deflation as it continues its aggressive interest rate-hike plan to combat inflation and will soon be forced to make a dovish pivot, star stock picker Cathie Wood of Ark Invest said in a webinar on Tuesday. "The market has figured out the Fed is making a mistake," Wood said, leaving U.S. stocks "in a bottoming process." Wood, whose ARK Innovation ETF was the top-performing fund of 2020 thanks to bets on companies like Zoom Video Communications Inc which soared during the early stages of the coronavirus pandemic, cited declines in copper, oil and gold prices as signs that fears of sustained inflation are overblown.