Cignal TV unveils enhanced Cignal Play on cloud-native Quickplay platform

·4 min read

New app nearly doubles Google Play Store rating to 4.3 stars

SINGAPORE, Sept. 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ - The Philippines' leading premium content provider, Cignal TV, has transformed user experiences for viewers of its Cignal Play streaming service, using Quickplay's cloud-native OTT platform. The announcement was made today at the APOS conference here.

Cignal TV unveils enhanced Cignal Play on cloud-native Quickplay platform (CNW Group/Quickplay)
Cignal TV unveils enhanced Cignal Play on cloud-native Quickplay platform (CNW Group/Quickplay)

Cignal Play has leveraged the flexibility, agility, and scalability advantages of the Quickplay platform to significantly improve streaming quality, navigation and discovery, and control for viewers of the service's rich library of on-demand and linear programming. The app includes a fresh user interface with easier sign-in processes as well as significant access and performance enhancements, including:

  • Better streaming experiences with lower buffering ratios;

  • A dynamic storefront that simplifies updates by eliminating the need for code changes; and

  • The ability to quickly add content, promotion, and sponsorship opportunities that are targeted to subscribers' interests.

With a migration and launch in under three months, Cignal Play's 100% cloud-based app has generated immediate and positive consumer response. Within five days of launch, Cignal Play's Google Play Store rating nearly doubled – to 4.3 stars from 2.3.

"As we envisioned the next generation of Cignal Play, it was absolutely clear that a cloud-based platform would optimize our ability to meet and exceed the expectations of our subscribers." said Jane Basas, President and Chief Executive Officer of Mediaquest, which owns Cignal TV.  "Quickplay's technical leadership and expertise enabled us to quickly and cost-effectively bring to market a service that clearly has been a hit with viewers."

"A critical consideration when we shifted to the cloud was our ability to do so in a way that would positively impact existing subscribers," said Vicky De Leon, Chief Information Officer for Mediaquest. "Quickplay helped us engineer seamless and meticulous user and content migration that ensured that there would be absolutely no service disruption."

"Moving to the cloud has proven to be a fast track to new content discovery, engagement, and monetization opportunities for the OTT industry," said Goutham Vinjamuri, COO and Co-Founder of Quickplay. "Cignal TV moved at lightning speed to build an enhanced Cignal Play that already is dramatically improving subscriber use and satisfaction."

"The power of our multi-tenant, cloud-native, modular solution and its ability to integrate seamlessly with the Cignal TV ecosystem is providing consumers with an improved service today," said Prabu Chelladurai, Vice President, Product & Customer Success for Quickplay. "Moreover, Cignal TV's use of the cloud is setting the stage for upcoming digital transformations and paving the way for newer avenues of monetization and consumer delight."

Cignal Play is the video-on-demand and linear programming web platform of Cignal TV, Inc. Cignal Play carries up to 80+ of the best channels in sports, news, lifestyle, and entertainment, along with more than 1,000 hours of movies and series. Cignal Play can be accessed only in the Philippines, and is open to all users with or without a Cignal Pay TV subscription.

Quickplay's OTT platform is designed to build and run scalable applications in the cloud using cloud-native technologies, including containers, microservices, a service mesh, APIs, and immutable infrastructure. The OTT technology stack provides significantly better performance, a modular approach for feature expansion, continuous delivery for rapid iteration, and built-in scalability, observability and security. Forward-looking OTT providers such as Allen Media Group, Canada's Sportsnet SN NOW, India's aha 2.0, PLDT's Smart in the Philippines and others are using the Quickplay platform to deliver services with the flexibility and the agility of the cloud, while equaling or exceeding the reliability and high performance of broadcast.

About Cignal TV
Cignal TV was launched in 2009 and is currently the Philippines' premier Pay TV provider. It transmits 134 channels including free-to-air, SD, and HD channels to household and commercial venues nationwide. It also offers a mix of 17 audio channels and on-demand service through pay-per-view channels. Cignal is owned by Cignal TV, a subsidiary of MediaQuest Holdings, the media partner of PLDT Group.

About Quickplay
Quickplay is leading cloud transformations of OTT and in-home experiences for pay-TV, telcos, and MVPDs. The company's cloud-native platform leverages a transformative Gen5 architecture for unparalleled performance in delivering premium video, handling complex use cases, and scaling to millions of viewers. Founded by a team that has built and operated dozens of Tier 1 OTT services worldwide, Quickplay is powering immersive sports, live experiences and personalized entertainment on any screen. The company is headquartered in Toronto and has additional locations in Los Angeles, San Diego and Chennai, India. For more information, visit quickplay.com.

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/cignal-tv-unveils-enhanced-cignal-play-on-cloud-native-quickplay-platform-301634857.html

SOURCE Quickplay

