CIGNEX Announces Sponsorship at Liferay Vision 2021

·2 min read

CIGNEX to showcase their Liferay capabilities along with the real-world use cases & implementation examples at Liferay Vision 2021

LIVONIA, Mich., Sept. 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- CIGNEX, a leading provider of Digital Transformation through Open Source, Cloud and Automation technology solutions, recently announced its sponsorship at the Liferay Vision 2021 Event which is to be held virtually on the Scoocs Online Platform from October 6 - 7, 2021.

CIGNEX Logo
CIGNEX Logo

The event's agenda is to take attendees through a series of thought leadership discussions, real-life use cases, and dedicated industry tracks, giving them insights and actionable solutions to meet the unique challenges of these unprecedented times.

CIGNEX is a Silver Sponsor for the event and has been a Liferay Silver partner since 2006. CIGNEX comes with profound experience and offers a full range of Liferay services that include consulting, development, upgrade & migration, performance tuning, and support.

"We are really excited about our sponsorship at Liferay Vision. Our objective to help our clients create systems that provide better experience, boost productivity and help in optimizing cost - which is all possible with Liferay," said Harish Ramachandran, CEO, CIGNEX. "We're looking forward to the event wherein we can interact with the community as well as share our expertise," he added.

"It's a privilege to welcome CIGNEX as a Silver Sponsor for this year's Liferay Vision event. As a global partner of Liferay, CIGNEX is strategically important to Liferay and our continued ability to deliver seamless customer solutions on our digital experience platform. CIGNEX has a history of success with Liferay and we look forward to building on that for years to come." - Todd Jarvis - Vice President, Global Channel Sales.

CIGNEX has a proven track-record of delivering over 350 Liferay solutions industry-wide enterprises across the globe & has various engagement models which can add value to current processes and business needs.

Visitors at the event can schedule a consultation with CIGNEX at https://www.cignex.com/event/liferay-vision

More information on CIGNEX and Liferay's Partnership can be found here.

About CIGNEX (www.cignex.com)

CIGNEX is a Michigan-based global consulting company offering solutions & services on Open Source, Cloud & Automation. Since 2000, CIGNEX has been delivering enterprise class solutions that enable organizations achieve unparalleled results.

Media Contact:

Priyanka Sharma
CIGNEX
priyankap.sharma@cignex.com
+91-7967010345

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/cignex-announces-sponsorship-at-liferay-vision-2021-301364255.html

SOURCE CIGNEX

