CIIC and Trio Health Introduce the Creation of a Dynamic Rare Disease Patient Registry Platform

IRVING, Texas, Sept. 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Trio Health (Trio), in partnership with the Consortium of Independent Immunology Clinics (CIIC), has launched the creation of a dynamic rare disease patient registry platform to transform drug development for allergy, asthma, and immunology patients.

This technology-driven and real-world data-based partnership will unite the power of the CIIC's renowned provider network with Trio's proven data management technologies. The outcome? A comprehensive, real-world patient registry that bridges the gap within the industry today. This tech-enabled patient registry platform is built to be smarter, faster, and better equipped than basic patient registries and big data, unlocking boundless possibilities for manufacturers.

This real-world data platform will deliver customizable services to support the entire product lifecycle, including real-time drug surveillance, retrospective and prospective analysis of patient data, and accelerated identification of patients for clinical studies. Simply put, the real-time, agile, and bi-directional nature of this robust patient registry will provide insights that do not exist anywhere else today.

"The CIIC's new strategic partnership with Trio marks an exciting new chapter for the CIIC and our members," said CIIC President, Dr. Maeve O'Connor. "We see this as a milestone for us, as an organization and as physicians, to be a driving force in innovation and patient care breakthroughs in the asthma, allergy, and immunology clinical trials space. We anticipate that the patient and treatment insights to be gained from merging our CIIC members' retrospective and prospective clinical data are going to be truly incredible. This partnership brings us one step closer to achieving the CIIC Organization's mission of advocating for and providing cutting-edge therapy to our patients."

"We are excited to leverage our sophisticated technology platform and collaborative business model to accelerate the goals of the management team of CIIC and its members," said Brent Clough, CEO of Trio Health. Since Trio's inception, Trio has partnered with specialty networks and practices to build proprietary rare and specialty disease platforms to improve the quality of care and patient outcomes through a comprehensive solution that delivers unrivaled clinical and commercial insights.

About the Consortium of Independent Immunology Clinics (CIIC)

The CIIC is a professional medical organization represented by a group of Board-Certified Allergists and Immunologists in private practice throughout the USA. We provide high-quality care for patients with Primary Immune Deficiency Disorders (PIDD), allergies, asthma, and other rare diseases requiring immune therapies. We support procurement negotiations, promote access to treatment, serve as advocates for patients and physicians who care for allergy, asthma, and immunology patients, and participate in research that benefits patient care. Learn more at: www.ciiclinics.org.

About Trio Health (Trio)

Trio is a leading provider of real-world data and insights with unparalleled data management capabilities. Trio's mission is to improve the quality of care and patient outcomes by coordinating the efforts of all patient care stakeholders. Their first-of-its-kind Multi-Disease Platform (MDX) tracks patients throughout the course of their treatment, giving biopharmaceutical companies, specialty pharmacies, and physicians access to information and opportunities that simply do not exist elsewhere. Learn more at www.triohealth.com.

