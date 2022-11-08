U.S. markets closed

CIIE 2022: XCMG Signs Purchasing Intentions with Kawasaki, Linde Hydraulics, Danfoss, and Daimler AG, Totaling US$60 Million

·2 min read

Equipment and component purchasing strengthens the resilience of XCMG's supply chain, furthering highly coordinated digital transformation

SHANGHAI, Nov. 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- XCMG (SHE:000425) has confirmed purchasing intentions totaling US$60 million with four notable global suppliers – Kawasaki, Linde Hydraulics, Danfoss and Daimler AG - at the 5th China International Import Expo (CIIE), taking place from November 5 to 10 in Shanghai.

"XCMG has actively sought to establish an alliance with international suppliers at CIIE for five consecutive years, to build a high-end framework of the global supply chain and contribute to preserving its resilience, as well as the stability of the international construction machinery industry. At present, XCMG has engaged 4,000 companies in China and abroad to build the most comprehensive industry chain of construction machinery in the world," said Wang Jiang, director of XCMG Xuzhou Construction Machinery Bonded Co., Ltd.

XCMG is purchasing hydraulic parts and components and chassis products from the partners, which will be used in its excavation, road and firefighting machinery equipment. Over the past four years, XCMG has accumulated purchasing intentions worth US$249 million and accomplished a 114 percent actual completion rate.

As the global supply chain sees an increasing trend towards regionalization and localization while facing the challenges of increased resource supply guarantee risk, rising costs, and a lack of coordination, XCMG is committed to achieving mutual wins with global partners and constructing the foundations for sustainable development.

"XCMG is not only strengthening  cooperation with key enterprises in advancing intelligent manufacturing and green, low-carbon development, but also building a wider business scope and diverse industrial ecosystem with partners for non-productive material procurement," said Wang.

XCMG is leveraging digital solutions to support logistics, especially during pandemic outbreaks. Its X-DSC system allows cloud integration with suppliers to share real-time production, inventory, logistics, and quality control data to help suppliers lower operational costs and improve efficiency.

Through its intelligent logistics information platform, XCMG has helped match suppliers with suitable transportation for their cargo. Additionally, XCMG has also utilized IoT technologies to help carriers and drivers plan efficient transportation routes.

The measures have led to an end-to-end supply chain that not only supports upstream suppliers and improves supply chain stability but also guarantees deliveries of XCMG's orders at home and abroad.

http://en.xcmg.com/en-ap/

Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, YouTube, Instagram, and TikTok.

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/ciie-2022-xcmg-signs-purchasing-intentions-with-kawasaki-linde-hydraulics-danfoss-and-daimler-ag-totaling-us60-million-301670974.html

SOURCE XCMG

