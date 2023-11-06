CIIE Update: US Envoy Urges Stepped Up Trade; Intel Optimistic

(Bloomberg) -- The US ambassador to China, Nicholas Burns, called for increasing trade between the superpowers, while Australian Trade Minister Don Farrell said ties with Beijing are improving.

Burns made his comments while visiting the China International Import Expo in Shanghai on Monday. Farrell was speaking at the Hongqiao International Economic Forum, which runs parallel to the expo.

An executive at Intel Corp.’s China office said the company remains positive on the nation and is developing AI products for its PC and chip market.

(All items are Shanghai time)

Intel Optimistic on the Chinese Market (11:45 a.m.)

Intel Corp., among the biggest foreign exhibitors at the CIIE this year, said it remains positive on the Chinese market, where it employs some 12,000 people. Bing Zhou, general manager of Intel China corporate affairs, said on the sidelines of the expo that the chipmaker is working on developing products with AI for the world’s largest PC and semiconductor market.

He declined to comment on US chip restrictions on China, with the curbs being a major source of friction between Washington and Beijing.

“China’s economy is continuing to recover,” he said. “We are working on developing more PC products with AI features.” Zhou said Intel envisions about a 100 million PCs with AI capabilities by 2025, with the majority in China.

Burns Calls for More US-China Trade (11:20 a.m.)

Burns said in a speech at the CIIE that Washington is “not in favor of decoupling these two economies. We want even greater trade.”

The countries have an “extraordinarily important economic relationship,” he said, citing agriculture as one of the most successful aspects in trade ties.

China Urges Cooperation on Industry Standards (10 a.m.)

Commerce Vice Minister Sheng Qiuping called on nations around the world to step up cooperation on industry standards, a move he said would promote trade and supply chain integration.

In a speech at the Hongqiao forum, Sheng also said trade and industrial cooperation could improve if China and other nations made efforts to recognize each other’s standards.

Farrell Sees China Ties Improving (9:15 a.m.)

Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese’s visit to China “is a sign of the positive direction our bilateral relationship is heading in,” Farrell said in a video speech to the Hongqiao forum.

He added he hoped to see Australian wine and rock lobster return to Chinese dinner tables soon, and that he saw a strong future with the Asian nation across areas such as health, tourism, education and clean energy technologies.

After attending the opening of the CIIE, Albanese is in Beijing to meet Chinese leader Xi Jinping. Ties between the nations are improving after years of tensions.

--With assistance from James Mayger, Sarah Zheng, Qizi Sun and Jason Rogers.

