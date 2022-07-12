U.S. markets open in 1 hour 20 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    3,838.50
    -18.25 (-0.47%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    30,926.00
    -214.00 (-0.69%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    11,882.00
    -2.25 (-0.02%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,722.00
    -10.80 (-0.62%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    99.60
    -4.49 (-4.31%)
     

  • Gold

    1,734.00
    +2.30 (+0.13%)
     

  • Silver

    18.80
    -0.34 (-1.76%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0041
    0.0000 (-0.00%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.9910
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    26.91
    +2.27 (+9.21%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1838
    -0.0055 (-0.46%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    136.7620
    -0.6580 (-0.48%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    19,807.43
    -644.07 (-3.15%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    423.45
    -19.51 (-4.40%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,159.69
    -36.90 (-0.51%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,336.66
    -475.64 (-1.77%)
     

CILICON Partner Program Accelerates Enterprise Innovation and Product ROI via Diversifying Transformation

·4 min read

SHENZHEN, China, July 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- CILICON - the leading product solution provider of cannabis vape technology and manufacturing - has launched CILICON Partner Program, a flexibly collaborated distributor partnership to help cannabis vaporizer enterprises expand product selections, upgrade product performance, expedite product delivery cycle, and reduce product inventory costs. CILICON today has begun accepting cannabis vape hardware distributors of different regions, sizes, levels, and needs to expand the supply market for cannabis vaporizers further.

CILICON Partner Program
CILICON Partner Program

CILICON Partner Program uses a 1-to-1 approach to achieve diversification and benefits maximization, helping distributors satisfy consumers' demand in seeking more diversified and humanized products and services, thus expanding the profitability and growth space. Distributors can customize the partnership program with CILICON based on their conditions and necessities or use the suggested program solutions tailored by CILICON to swiftly connect all products to other distribution channels to improve sales efficiency and benefits.

CILICON's channel director, Aurora Chen, expresses: "The competition in the cannabis vape pen is getting intensely competitive, and consumers have increasingly developed brand recognition in the market. Partnering with vaporizer manufacturers like CILICON with many years of industry experience, you will have not only a more professional marketing team for free to grasp the market dynamics quickly but also a technical team who responds quickly to product demand inquiries. We even arrange exclusive channel managers to assist you in product planning and inventory management, localizing the market portfolio for better market culture acceptance and adaptation. Furthermore, we provide one-stop solutions, extending our services from oil injection service, vaporizers products, packaging, and logistic solution, and sales planning from 'sell-in' to 'sell-out', becoming your one-stop service provider to lead and achieve win-win business cooperation, rapidly expand the market."

The CILICON Partner Program currently offers partners a wide variety of multi-benefits schemes to address the product distribution process and specific sales needs for distributors in various aspects. The main distributor interests include:

  1. More favorable channel-based pricing for distributors, which is 10% lower than CILICON direct sales quotation.

  2. Exclusive marketing advertising materials with comprehensive sales and marketing support.

  3. Regular sales and product training to help partners improve industry expertise.

  4. First purchase order that exceeds 50,000 pieces will receive an additional 10% of free goods.

  5. No need to keep your own inventory, there is a higher commission fee than our regular sales order by introducing customer to place an order successfully.

Clients are always welcome to contact us to view the latest sales distribution scheme of the CILICON Partner Program. Whether you are a seasoned professional or a newbie in the cannabis vaping industry, CILICON can offer you a customizable partnership program based on your distribution model, collaboration needs, and expectations to ensure you receive comprehensive and unconditional support. Cilicon aspires to introduce superb quality yet innovative and diversified cannabis vaping hardware to more consumers and further promote our partners and other peers to drive the entire cannabis vaping device industry development to be more progressive and normative.

Chris Lin, Chief Brand Officer and Marketing Manager of CILICON, said: "As a growing innovative vaporizer enterprise, we are always pursuing strategies to upgrade efficiency and product services, attempting to customize our partnership development based on our customers' different business models and interests to provide finer and exceptional service to our partners and their consumers. Begin from the product sales model, collaboration service flow, all the way to the supply time cycle, including the actual profit share can be flexibly designed and adjusted to achieve a dual win-win situation for mutual parties. The CILICON Partner Program is a very sincere and friendly partnership program launched by CILICON to our potential global partners. It enables CILICON to continue to focus on creating a progressive, competitive environment for the entire cannabis vaporization industry and a greater consumer experience for our end-users."

CILICON is now open to all cannabis enthusiasts interested in the marijuana vaporizer to welcomely join our CILICON Partner Program for in-depth cooperation. This action aims to expand the range of products on the market while allowing CILICON customers to contribute to the marijuana community, working together to instill innovative perspectives.

To further understand the CILICON PARTNER PROGRAM benefits scheme and submission process inquiries regarding the sales model and collaboration requirements, please do not hesitate to contact CILICON: pr@ciliconplus.com

About CILICON
CILICON was born with one dream: to improve everyday lives through vaporization technology, with innovation, enthusiasm, and compassion. We tired of inferior product drives out a high-quality product and mess with the market. Therefore, CILICON was founded without compromise on quality, safety, and customer satisfaction. Innovation is in our blood, CILICON derives a game changing CILICON DESIGNED platform to generate diverse cannabis vaporizer options available for increasing customer brand competitiveness from the crowd. For CILICON, Your Brand Success is Our priority, Your Customer Satisfaction Matters!

Contact:
https://www.ciliconplus.com
info@ciliconplus.com

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/cilicon-partner-program-accelerates-enterprise-innovation-and-product-roi-via-diversifying-transformation-301584690.html

SOURCE Cilicon

Recommended Stories

  • Subway can be sued over its tuna, U.S. judge rules

    (Reuters) -A federal judge said Subway can be sued for allegedly deceiving customers about its tuna products, including a claim it uses other fish species, chicken, pork and cattle instead of the advertised "100% tuna." U.S. District Judge Jon Tigar in San Francisco called it premature to accept Subway's argument that any presence of non-tuna DNA might result from eggs in mayonnaise, or cross-contact with other ingredients that its restaurants' employees handle. "Although it is possible that Subway's explanations are the correct ones, it is also possible that these allegations refer to ingredients that a reasonable consumer would not reasonably expect to find in a tuna product," Tigar ruled on July 7.

  • Microsoft Cuts Jobs in Structural Adjustment, Plans More Hiring

    (Bloomberg) -- Microsoft Corp. cut some jobs on Monday as it realigned business groups and roles after the close of its fiscal year on June 30. It said it plans to keep hiring for other roles and finish the current fiscal year with increased headcount.Most Read from BloombergElon’s OutTrump Lashes Out at Elon Musk and ‘Rotten’ Twitter DealWall Street Sours on Stocks in Anemic Trading Day: Markets WrapBiden Administration to Again Extend the Covid Public-Health Emergency Rivian Plans Hundreds of

  • Analysis-Oil majors face output slump, deep losses if Russia stops Kazakh pipeline

    LONDON (Reuters) -Western energy majors will cut output and lose billions of dollars if Russia, as is feared, suspends a pipeline that is almost the only export route for oil from land-locked Kazakhstan, company sources, traders and analysts say. The closure of the CPC pipeline that carries oil from Kazakhstan to the Black Sea Russian export terminal in the port of Novorossiisk would shut in more than 1% of global oil supply, exacerbating what is already the most severe energy crunch since the Arab oil embargo in the 1970s. The pipeline, which runs through Russian territory and is owned by a consortium of Western, Asian, Russian and Kazakh companies, has been in the spotlight since Russia on Feb. 24 invaded Ukraine in what Moscow calls a "special military operation".

  • ‘Scary times’: Builders cut home prices and slow construction as buyers pull back, survey shows

    A proprietary survey by John Burns Real Estate Consulting reveals a broad slowdown in business for home builders.

  • Joe Biden reportedly sent 5 million barrels of oil to Europe and Asia in June even as US prices hit record highs — here are the 2 energy stocks that could gain the most

    Will these two oil stocks be great again?

  • We have 25 years until retirement and are saving 25% of our income — are we doing it right? And are we saving too much?

    You and your wife sound so on top of your retirement planning, which is amazing considering how far away you are from actually retiring – kudos to you! You mention two important retirement planning issues. The first: The right way to diversify the taxability of retirement assets.

  • California has the most remote job openings in the U.S.—but another state is on its tail

    Not every state is embracing virtual work as a new normal. These are the 10 best states to find a remote job.

  • The U.S. is lacking a key aspect of any recession

    When we were younger, there was a point when someone told us that a recession was defined as two consecutive quarters of negative GDP growth, as measured by the Bureau of Economic Analysis (BEA).

  • Does JPMorgan Chase Still Have a Fortress Balance Sheet?

    JPMorgan Chase (NYSE: JPM), the largest bank in the U.S., has long been known for its fortress balance sheet, which is one of the things Chief Executive Officer Jamie Dimon is most proud of. A fortress balance sheet means that the bank has enough capital and is liquid enough to withstand a severe economic shock and still be able to lend money to individuals, families, and small businesses. Will the bank still have the fortress balance sheet that has made it famous?

  • Why Biden’s trip to the Middle East may do little to help ease tight oil supplies

    President Joe Biden is headed to the Middle East this week and the pressure in on for the U.S. to look to Saudi Arabia, the world’s largest oil exporter, for more barrels of oil. Limits to global production capacity, however, are likely to be a difficult obstacle to overcome, analysts say.

  • Is Ford Stock A Buy Or Sell After June Sales Buck Industry Trend?

    Ford Motor began the new decade with optimism as it emerged to compete in the era of smart vehicles and clean energy. The Ford Mustang Mach-E, an all-electric crossover, made its commercial debut in the U.S. in late 2020. Ford is beginning production of the Mach-E, a competitor to the Tesla Model Y, in China as well.

  • Big U.S. banks' second quarter profits to tumble on higher bad loan reserves

    NEW YORK (Reuters) -Second quarter profits at big U.S. banks are expected to fall sharply from a year earlier on increased loan loss reserves, as the pandemic recovery gives way to a possible recession. Analysts expect JPMorgan Chase & Co will report a 25% drop in profit on Thursday, while Citigroup Inc and Wells Fargo & Co will show 38% and 42% profit declines, respectively on Friday, according to Refinitiv I/B/E/S data. Bank of America Corp, which like its peers has big consumer and business lending franchises, is expected to show a 29% drop in profit when it reports on July 18.

  • Europe’s best defense against Russia’s gas squeeze is looking vulnerable

    Summer months are, of course, the slow season for natural gas demand in Europe, so when Russia shut down Nord Stream 1, the continent’s biggest gas pipeline, for scheduled maintenance today (July 11), it seemed like welcome timing. Europe’s gas outlook got another boost when Canada said it could return a key part for Nord Stream 1 that had been held up due to sanctions on Russia, so when the pipeline is reopened, it should be able to carry more gas than before.

  • OPEC’s First 2023 Outlook Shows No Relief for Oil Market Squeeze

    (Bloomberg) -- Most Read from BloombergElon’s OutTrump Lashes Out at Elon Musk and ‘Rotten’ Twitter DealWall Street Sours on Stocks in Anemic Trading Day: Markets WrapBiden Administration to Again Extend the Covid Public-Health Emergency Rivian Plans Hundreds of Job Cuts Following Surge in StaffingOPEC’s first oil-market outlook for 2023 suggests no relief for squeezed consumers, with more crude needed from the group even though most members are already pumping flat out.The Organization of Petro

  • Singapore's crypto aspirations shaken by Three Arrows collapse

    Singapore's ambitious cryptocurrency sector, by some measures Asia-Pacific's largest, faces an uncertain future after the recent collapse of crypto fund Three Arrows Capital, a high-profile casualty of the global digital currency downturn. Crypto players in Southeast Asia's financial hub are bracing for further bankruptcies and legal tussles, and expect that regulators at the Monetary Authority of Singapore (MAS), whose welcoming approach helped to attract firms from China, India and elsewhere, may become less accommodating. "After recent events it appears likely that the MAS will get tougher on crypto and digital assets," said Hoi Tak Leung, a senior technology sector lawyer at Ashurst.

  • Electric vehicles: What Ford’s Mustang Mach-E offers drivers

    Yahoo Finance auto reporter Pras Subramanian reviews the Mustang Mach-E, Ford's electric vehicle made to compete with Tesla.

  • Why cruises are the cheapest way to travel this summer

    Yahoo Finance Live's Rachelle Akuffo and Dave Briggs review preferences on travel plans as cruise ships prove to be cheaper than flights amid surging COVID cases.

  • No fries till autumn at some of McDonald's Russian successor restaurants

    Excitement was on the menu when former McDonald's restaurants reopened in Russia last month under new management and branding, but the successor to the golden-arched throne has a problem: a shortage of French fries. McDonald's quit Russia after a Western backlash against Moscow's military campaign in Ukraine, which included a barrage of economic sanctions, and sold all the restaurants it owned to a local licensee in May. The new ownership, however, now faces problems securing supplies of potatoes, blaming a poor harvest in Russia and difficulty in importing potatoes due to supply chain disruptions.

  • Rocklin files new legal challenge to Loomis Costco

    After a Placer County Superior Court judge ruled partly in Rocklin's favor in its initial lawsuit opposing a new Costco store in neighboring Loomis, the city has filed a new legal challenge.

  • PC industry suffered worst decline in years, but how bad it is depends on Apple

    Personal-computer shipments suffered their sharpest year-over-year decline in years last quarter, but how many years depends on the performance of Apple Inc.