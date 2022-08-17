U.S. markets close in 4 hours 1 minute

  • S&P 500

    4,257.28
    -47.92 (-1.11%)
     

  • Dow 30

    33,864.38
    -287.63 (-0.84%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    12,880.13
    -222.42 (-1.70%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,978.38
    -42.15 (-2.09%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    86.32
    -0.21 (-0.24%)
     

  • Gold

    1,775.90
    -13.80 (-0.77%)
     

  • Silver

    19.65
    -0.43 (-2.17%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0166
    -0.0005 (-0.05%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.9080
    +0.0840 (+2.97%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2032
    -0.0062 (-0.51%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    135.4170
    +1.2020 (+0.90%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    23,392.84
    -496.64 (-2.08%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    555.04
    -17.78 (-3.10%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,515.75
    -20.31 (-0.27%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    29,222.77
    +353.86 (+1.23%)
     

Cilicon Partners with Vape-Jet to Offer an Intelligent and Integrated Vaporizer Solution

Cilicon
·4 min read
Cilicon
Cilicon

Cilicon Partners with Vape-Jet

Cilicon and Vape-Jet announce an intelligent, one-stop product solution for cannabis brands worldwide.
Cilicon and Vape-Jet announce an intelligent, one-stop product solution for cannabis brands worldwide.

SHENZHEN, China, Aug. 17, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via InvestorWire – Cilicon, a global provider of cannabis vape hardware, and Vape-Jet, a U.S-based infrastructure platform for cannabis oil-filling, announces today that the companies have formed an official partnership to provide an intelligent, one-stop product solution for cannabis brands around the world. Based on a mutual understanding of the value of technology orientation for business growth in today's digital economy, Cilicon and Vape-Jet have launched services for cannabis vaping technology development, hardware manufacturing and filling machines in the cannabis vaporization industry for all cannabis brands. The partnership is aiming to reduce the time and financial budget for industry practitioners focused on cannabis vaporization with smart technology and integrated services.

Both Cilicon and Vape-Jet recognize that in the cannabis vape industry, customers’ needs are varied, driven by constant shifts in market trends, policies and regulations, and purchasing patterns. Through the partnership, the companies will work smarter by working together, addressing customers’ needs with an intelligent and integrated product solution.

By partnering with Vape-Jet, Cilicon now offers comprehensive product solutions by growing the network of providers and expanding market analyses to inform hardware designs down the road. As a one-stop solution provider, Vape-Jet and Cilicon offer guaranteed hardware compatibility and standardized operating procedures, all under the unified mission to elevate the customer's vape cartridge production. Vape-Jet's professional equipment, such as the Vape-Jet 4.0 Fully Automatic Cartridge Filling Machine, Jet Fueler 2.0 Semi-Automatic Cartridge Filling Machine and Squish-o-Matic 1000 Cartridge Capping Machine, will be combined with Cilicon's technology and products to form more intelligent product services than ever. Cilicon’s brand partners can choose the appropriate service solutions according to their production conditions and manufacturing needs, optimizing the product mix, improving product quality, and shortening the time-to-market cycle.

“We aim to provide more integrated, hassle-free, smarter hardware, from filling to vaping, through our collaboration with Vape-Jet,” said Chris Lin, Cilicon Chief Brand Officer. “This daily-changing industry requires us to work closer than ever to bring 'real' stuff to our cannabis vapor communities and cannabis companies. Working with Vape-Jet absolutely fits our values and culture, and we bond together to provide benefits to change the industry's pain points and unsolved problems. To make the whole journey from filling to final vaping easier and smarter.”

“Our crew has learned time and time again that we can work smarter by working together,” said Ryan Hoitt, Vape-Jet CEO, developer and founder. “By partnering with Cilicon we aim to prove that collaboration—rather than competition—creates better outcomes for our customers and provides smarter solutions for their production challenges. With our two companies equally dedicated to innovation and the power of technology, we look forward to working with Cilicon to lead this niche of the industry into the future.”

The Intelligent and Integrated Vape-Filling Solution by Cilicon and Vape-Jet is now available worldwide. For more information, please visit https://www.ciliconplus.com/filling-solutions.aspx.

About Cilicon
Cilicon was born with one dream: to improve everyday lives through vaporization technology with innovation, enthusiasm and compassion. Innovation is in our blood. We are tired of inferior products driving out high-quality products and messing with the market. Therefore, Cilicon was founded without compromising quality, safety and customer satisfaction. Cilicon derives a game-changing Cilicon Designed platform from generating diverse cannabis vaporizer options available for increasing customer brand competitiveness from the crowd. For Cilicon, your brand success is our priority. Your customer satisfaction matters!

For media inquiries: pr@ciliconplus.com

About Vape-Jet
At Vape-Jet, data is at the forefront of everything we do. We focus on streamlining vape production by automating repetitive processes and eliminating inefficient procedures. Our rapid iteration process allows us to quickly apply the most advanced technological solutions to common industry challenges while continually evolving to meet the ever-changing demands of our customers. Vape-Jet filling machines are the most innovative, adaptive and accurate on the market, each one backed by our industry-leading proactive product support. Reach out to our crew to learn how you can start filling smarter.

For media inquiries: contact@vape-jet.com
For sales inquiries: sales@vape-jet.com

Wire Service Contact
InvestorWire (IW)
Los Angeles, California
www.InvestorWire.com
212.418.1217 Office
Editor@InvestorWire.com

Attachment


Recommended Stories

  • Pence: 'I would consider' testifying to Jan. 6 committee

    “The American people have a right to know what happened,” Pence said. “And in the months and years ahead, I’ll be telling my story even more frequently.”

  • Tesla CEO Elon Musk causes stir after joking about buying Manchester United

    Yahoo Finance anchors discuss Elon Musk joking on Twitter about buying Manchester United and how it sent the stock higher.

  • Boeing, Northrop Grumman Part Of White House-Backed Advanced Manufacturing Program

    Boeing Co (NYSE: BA) and Northrop Grumman Corporation (NYSE: NOC) will join a White House-Backed Advanced Manufacturing Program to assist smaller American manufacturers in using 3D printing and other cutting-edge production technology more often, reported Reuters. The program seeks to boost suppliers' use of additive manufacturing (AM). The program, Additive Manufacturing Forward (AM Forward), is organized by the non-profit Applied Science & Technology Research Organization of America (ASTRO Ame

  • Plaintiff drops suit in first Zantac trial

    Yahoo Finance health care correspondent Anjalee Khemlani details how the first case against pharmaceutical company GSK over its Zantac derivative was voluntarily dismissed.

  • Can You Really Retire at 52? Yes, And Here's How

    Many Americans dream of early retirement. It's even the basis for movements like FIRE, which stands for Financial Independence, Retire Early. But if you want to retire as soon as 52, you need a solid strategy to help you get … Continue reading → The post How to Retire at 52: Step-by-Step Plan appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • 3M Faces $100 Billion in Losses From Veterans' Earplug Suits, Expert Says

    (Bloomberg) -- 3M Co. faces more than $100 billion in losses and bankruptcy because of lawsuits brought by veterans who blame their hearing problems on faulty earplugs, according to a litigation consultant hired by lawyers suing the industrial conglomerate.Most Read from BloombergSaudi Billionaire Made $500 Million Russia Bet at War Onset‘Next Generation’ Moderna Coronavirus Booster Jab Approved for Use in AdultsThese Six Cities Are Emerging as New Expat Hot SpotsAmerica’s $7 Trillion Retirement

  • Jeff Bezos and Andy Jassy feel singled out by the ‘egregious’ handling of Lina Khan’s FTC probe into Amazon Prime

    Lina Khan wants Amazon's founder and CEO to sit for interviews. They find her staff's handling of its probe "unusual and perplexing and say other employees can do that.

  • Coca-Cola and McDonald's left Russia. Their brands stayed behind

    Western companies with iconic brands like Coca-Cola that exit Russia face years of battling knockoffs and unauthorized imports clamoring to fill the void they leave behind, a risky bid as courts show little sympathy for firms that depart. Companies pulled back from Russia this spring after Moscow sent thousands of troops into Ukraine, in response to investor and public pressure. They are defending their trademarks to protect their brands from losing value, and in case they ever return to the country, intellectual property lawyers said.

  • 3 Oil & Gas Pipeline Stocks From the Prospering Industry

    Higher production of commodities is boosting demand for pipeline and storage assets, thereby brightening the outlook for the Zacks Oil and Gas - Pipeline MLP industry. Some of the frontrunners in the industry are Enterprise (EPD), Energy Transfer (ET) and Magellan Midstream (MMP).

  • Chaos in corporate Britain as wages crash despite record job vacancies

    It is meant to be a fundamental economic rule that when unemployment falls, wages rise. Companies have to offer higher pay as competition for new staff intensifies – or just to keep existing workers from jumping ship.

  • FTC probes Amazon over customer concerns about unsubscribing from services

    Yahoo Finance legal correspondent Alexis Keenan outlines the FTC's investigation into Amazon over complaints about the service's user interface when customers try to unsubscribe.

  • All The States That Don't Tax Retirement Income

    States vary widely in the way they tax retirement income so location is an important consideration in financially planning for retirement. Some states don't levy income states on any sort of retirement income, while others tax IRA and 401(k) distributions, … Continue reading → The post 11 States That Do Not Tax Retirement Income appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • Intel Is Left Behind as Chip Stocks Roar Back

    (Bloomberg) -- Intel Corp. has been conspicuously missing from a rebound in technology stocks that’s lifted almost every other member of the Nasdaq 100 since the index bottomed in June.Most Read from BloombergIn Defeat, Cheney Vows to Do ‘Whatever It Takes’ to Block TrumpBill Gates and the Secret Push to Save Biden’s Climate BillAmerica’s $7 Trillion Retirement Crisis Is Only Getting WorseSaudi Billionaire Made $500 Million Russia Bet at War OnsetThese Six Cities Are Emerging as New Expat Hot Sp

  • Endo International Files for Bankruptcy to Weather Opioid Lawsuits

    Endo International became the latest pharmaceutical company to file for bankruptcy under the weight of lawsuits alleging it played a role in fueling the opioid crisis.

  • Apple wants workers back in the office 3 days a week starting Sept. 5: reports

    More than a year after its new hybrid work schedule was announced, Apple Inc. will require its employees to return to the office at least three days a week starting Sept. 5, according to reports Monday.

  • OPEC Chief Sees High Risk of Oil Squeeze Amid Bullish Demand

    (Bloomberg) -- Sign up for our Middle East newsletter and follow us @middleeast for news on the region.Most Read from BloombergIn Defeat, Cheney Vows to Do ‘Whatever It Takes’ to Block TrumpBill Gates and the Secret Push to Save Biden’s Climate BillAmerica’s $7 Trillion Retirement Crisis Is Only Getting WorseSaudi Billionaire Made $500 Million Russia Bet at War OnsetThese Six Cities Are Emerging as New Expat Hot SpotsGlobal oil markets face a high risk of a supply squeeze this year as demand rem

  • I’ve been a full-time Lyft driver since 2017. Here’s how ‘flexibility’ and ‘choice’ just don’t apply to underpaid ‘gig work’ that requires 50 hours a week

    The argument of a tradeoff between flexibility and employee protections doesn't hold up now that many executives get to work flexible schedules.

  • Judge Knocks 3M Bankruptcy Strategy for Military Earplug Lawsuits

    A federal judge won’t prohibit 3M from asserting a defense against mass earplug injury claims in the chapter 11 case of its Aearo unit.

  • Drought Threatens Tesla, EV Production. Blame It on Climate Change.

    A drought in China is limiting production of lithium and lithium-ion batteries needed to produce electric vehicles.

  • J&J Unit Tells Appeals Court Only Bankruptcy Can Settle Talc Claims

    A Johnson & Johnson subsidiary urged a federal appeals court to uphold the controversial legal strategy it used to move to bankruptcy roughly 38,000 lawsuits linking its talc-based products to cancer.