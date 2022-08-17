Cilicon Partners with Vape-Jet to Offer an Intelligent and Integrated Vaporizer Solution

Cilicon

Cilicon Partners with Vape-Jet

Cilicon and Vape-Jet announce an intelligent, one-stop product solution for cannabis brands worldwide.

SHENZHEN, China, Aug. 17, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via InvestorWire – Cilicon, a global provider of cannabis vape hardware, and Vape-Jet, a U.S-based infrastructure platform for cannabis oil-filling, announces today that the companies have formed an official partnership to provide an intelligent, one-stop product solution for cannabis brands around the world. Based on a mutual understanding of the value of technology orientation for business growth in today's digital economy, Cilicon and Vape-Jet have launched services for cannabis vaping technology development, hardware manufacturing and filling machines in the cannabis vaporization industry for all cannabis brands. The partnership is aiming to reduce the time and financial budget for industry practitioners focused on cannabis vaporization with smart technology and integrated services.

Both Cilicon and Vape-Jet recognize that in the cannabis vape industry, customers’ needs are varied, driven by constant shifts in market trends, policies and regulations, and purchasing patterns. Through the partnership, the companies will work smarter by working together, addressing customers’ needs with an intelligent and integrated product solution.

By partnering with Vape-Jet, Cilicon now offers comprehensive product solutions by growing the network of providers and expanding market analyses to inform hardware designs down the road. As a one-stop solution provider, Vape-Jet and Cilicon offer guaranteed hardware compatibility and standardized operating procedures, all under the unified mission to elevate the customer's vape cartridge production. Vape-Jet's professional equipment, such as the Vape-Jet 4.0 Fully Automatic Cartridge Filling Machine, Jet Fueler 2.0 Semi-Automatic Cartridge Filling Machine and Squish-o-Matic 1000 Cartridge Capping Machine, will be combined with Cilicon's technology and products to form more intelligent product services than ever. Cilicon’s brand partners can choose the appropriate service solutions according to their production conditions and manufacturing needs, optimizing the product mix, improving product quality, and shortening the time-to-market cycle.

Story continues

“We aim to provide more integrated, hassle-free, smarter hardware, from filling to vaping, through our collaboration with Vape-Jet,” said Chris Lin, Cilicon Chief Brand Officer. “This daily-changing industry requires us to work closer than ever to bring 'real' stuff to our cannabis vapor communities and cannabis companies. Working with Vape-Jet absolutely fits our values and culture, and we bond together to provide benefits to change the industry's pain points and unsolved problems. To make the whole journey from filling to final vaping easier and smarter.”

“Our crew has learned time and time again that we can work smarter by working together,” said Ryan Hoitt, Vape-Jet CEO, developer and founder. “By partnering with Cilicon we aim to prove that collaboration—rather than competition—creates better outcomes for our customers and provides smarter solutions for their production challenges. With our two companies equally dedicated to innovation and the power of technology, we look forward to working with Cilicon to lead this niche of the industry into the future.”

The Intelligent and Integrated Vape-Filling Solution by Cilicon and Vape-Jet is now available worldwide. For more information, please visit https://www.ciliconplus.com/filling-solutions.aspx .

About Cilicon

Cilicon was born with one dream: to improve everyday lives through vaporization technology with innovation, enthusiasm and compassion. Innovation is in our blood. We are tired of inferior products driving out high-quality products and messing with the market. Therefore, Cilicon was founded without compromising quality, safety and customer satisfaction. Cilicon derives a game-changing Cilicon Designed platform from generating diverse cannabis vaporizer options available for increasing customer brand competitiveness from the crowd. For Cilicon, your brand success is our priority. Your customer satisfaction matters!

For media inquiries: pr@ciliconplus.com

About Vape-Jet

At Vape-Jet, data is at the forefront of everything we do. We focus on streamlining vape production by automating repetitive processes and eliminating inefficient procedures. Our rapid iteration process allows us to quickly apply the most advanced technological solutions to common industry challenges while continually evolving to meet the ever-changing demands of our customers. Vape-Jet filling machines are the most innovative, adaptive and accurate on the market, each one backed by our industry-leading proactive product support. Reach out to our crew to learn how you can start filling smarter.

For media inquiries: contact@vape-jet.com

For sales inquiries: sales@vape-jet.com

Wire Service Contact

InvestorWire (IW)

Los Angeles, California

www.InvestorWire.com

212.418.1217 Office

Editor@InvestorWire.com

Attachment



