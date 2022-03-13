U.S. markets closed

  • S&P Futures

    4,236.00
    +34.50 (+0.82%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    33,174.00
    +249.00 (+0.76%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    13,394.00
    +102.00 (+0.77%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,992.30
    +18.00 (+0.91%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    106.53
    -2.80 (-2.56%)
     

  • Gold

    1,975.10
    -9.90 (-0.50%)
     

  • Silver

    25.90
    -0.26 (-1.01%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0929
    +0.0014 (+0.13%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.0040
    -0.0070 (-0.35%)
     

  • Vix

    30.75
    +0.52 (+1.72%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3039
    +0.0001 (+0.01%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    117.5750
    +0.2950 (+0.25%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    37,830.60
    -1,058.88 (-2.72%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    849.75
    -14.19 (-1.64%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,155.64
    +56.55 (+0.80%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    25,629.26
    +466.48 (+1.85%)
     

CIMC helps HK battle pandemic by offering over 2,000 units of modular buildings

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
·1 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • CIMEF
  • 000039.SZ

SHENZHEN, China, March 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- CIMC Modular Building System will provide a total of 2,076 units of modular buildings to help Hong Kong fight against the COVID-19 pandemic.

Modular transitional house being hoisted
Modular transitional house being hoisted
Interior of the modular transitional house
Interior of the modular transitional house
The modular transitional house, which has just been hoisted, can be transformed into an isolation room with slight modifications
The modular transitional house, which has just been hoisted, can be transformed into an isolation room with slight modifications

The company, a subsidiary of Shenzhen-based Chinese leading container manufacturer China International Marine Containers (Group) Ltd, has already delivered 1,800 units of rooms for the United Court in Tung Tau, Yuen Long, in mid-February.

As a large-scale transitional social housing project, United Court has been renovated to use as an isolation facility amid the pandemic, with the capacity of accommodating 3,600 people.

It is expected that the whole project will be completed and delivered to the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region government by mid-March.

SOURCE CIMC

Recommended Stories