CIMC helps HK battle pandemic by offering over 2,000 units of modular buildings

SHENZHEN, China, March 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- CIMC Modular Building System will provide a total of 2,076 units of modular buildings to help Hong Kong fight against the COVID-19 pandemic.

Modular transitional house being hoisted

Interior of the modular transitional house

The modular transitional house, which has just been hoisted, can be transformed into an isolation room with slight modifications

The company, a subsidiary of Shenzhen-based Chinese leading container manufacturer China International Marine Containers (Group) Ltd, has already delivered 1,800 units of rooms for the United Court in Tung Tau, Yuen Long, in mid-February.

As a large-scale transitional social housing project, United Court has been renovated to use as an isolation facility amid the pandemic, with the capacity of accommodating 3,600 people.

It is expected that the whole project will be completed and delivered to the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region government by mid-March.

