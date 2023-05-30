Cimpress (NASDAQ:CMPR) Could Be Struggling To Allocate Capital

When it comes to investing, there are some useful financial metrics that can warn us when a business is potentially in trouble. More often than not, we'll see a declining return on capital employed (ROCE) and a declining amount of capital employed. Basically the company is earning less on its investments and it is also reducing its total assets. In light of that, from a first glance at Cimpress (NASDAQ:CMPR), we've spotted some signs that it could be struggling, so let's investigate.

Return On Capital Employed (ROCE): What Is It?

Just to clarify if you're unsure, ROCE is a metric for evaluating how much pre-tax income (in percentage terms) a company earns on the capital invested in its business. Analysts use this formula to calculate it for Cimpress:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.025 = US$30m ÷ (US$1.9b - US$676m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to March 2023).

Thus, Cimpress has an ROCE of 2.5%. Ultimately, that's a low return and it under-performs the Commercial Services industry average of 8.5%.

In the above chart we have measured Cimpress' prior ROCE against its prior performance, but the future is arguably more important. If you'd like to see what analysts are forecasting going forward, you should check out our free report for Cimpress.

What Can We Tell From Cimpress' ROCE Trend?

There is reason to be cautious about Cimpress, given the returns are trending downwards. About five years ago, returns on capital were 8.2%, however they're now substantially lower than that as we saw above. And on the capital employed front, the business is utilizing roughly the same amount of capital as it was back then. Companies that exhibit these attributes tend to not be shrinking, but they can be mature and facing pressure on their margins from competition. If these trends continue, we wouldn't expect Cimpress to turn into a multi-bagger.

In Conclusion...

In the end, the trend of lower returns on the same amount of capital isn't typically an indication that we're looking at a growth stock. Long term shareholders who've owned the stock over the last five years have experienced a 65% depreciation in their investment, so it appears the market might not like these trends either. With underlying trends that aren't great in these areas, we'd consider looking elsewhere.

Cimpress does come with some risks though, we found 2 warning signs in our investment analysis, and 1 of those is a bit unpleasant...

