U.S. markets close in 28 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,381.94
    +55.43 (+1.28%)
     

  • Dow 30

    34,407.42
    +246.64 (+0.72%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    13,574.30
    +221.52 (+1.66%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,932.59
    +1.30 (+0.07%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    87.02
    +0.41 (+0.47%)
     

  • Gold

    1,789.30
    -5.70 (-0.32%)
     

  • Silver

    22.39
    -0.29 (-1.26%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1147
    0.0000 (-0.00%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.7820
    -0.0250 (-1.38%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3387
    +0.0006 (+0.04%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    115.1960
    -0.1060 (-0.09%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    37,283.77
    +1,206.59 (+3.34%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    847.51
    +5.06 (+0.60%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,466.07
    -88.24 (-1.17%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,717.34
    +547.04 (+2.09%)
     

Cincinnati Financial Corporation Increases Regular Quarterly Cash Dividend

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
·8 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • CINF

CINCINNATI, Jan. 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Cincinnati Financial Corporation (Nasdaq: CINF) announced that at today's regular meeting, the board of directors declared a 69-cents-per-share regular quarterly cash dividend, increasing by 10% from the previous 63-cents-per-share dividend paid on January 14, 2022. The dividend is payable April 15, 2022, to shareholders of record as of March 18, 2022.

Steven J. Johnston, chairman, president and chief executive officer, commented, "We believe it's important to define and execute strategies that we think will lead to profitable growth and financial strength, allowing us to reward shareholders in the near-term through dividend payments and in the long-term through share price appreciation.

"That financial strength also allows us to offer a predictable insurance market for the independent agents who represent us, to attract and retain talented associates, to promptly pay covered claims and to help families and businesses in the communities we serve proactively manage risks."

About Cincinnati Financial
Cincinnati Financial Corporation offers primarily business, home and auto insurance through The Cincinnati Insurance Company and its two standard market property casualty companies. The same local independent insurance agencies that market those policies may offer products of our other subsidiaries, including life insurance, fixed annuities and surplus lines property and casualty insurance. For additional information about the company, please visit cinfin.com.

Mailing Address: Street Address:
P.O. Box 145496 6200 South Gilmore Road
Cincinnati, Ohio 45250-5496 Fairfield, Ohio 45014-5141

Safe Harbor Statement
This is our "Safe Harbor" statement under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Our business is subject to certain risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to differ materially from those suggested by the forward-looking statements in this report. Some of those risks and uncertainties are discussed in our 2020 Annual Report on Form 10-K, Item 1A, Risk Factors, Page 34.

Factors that could cause or contribute to such differences include, but are not limited to:

  • Effects of the COVID-19 pandemic that could affect results for reasons such as:

  • Ongoing developments concerning business interruption insurance claims and litigation related to the COVID-19 pandemic that affect our estimates of losses and loss adjustment expenses or our ability to reasonably estimate such losses, such as:

  • Unusually high levels of catastrophe losses due to risk concentrations, changes in weather patterns (whether as a result of global climate change or otherwise), environmental events, terrorism incidents, civil unrest or other causes

  • Increased frequency and/or severity of claims or development of claims that are unforeseen at the time of policy issuance, due to inflationary trends or other causes

  • Inadequate estimates or assumptions, or reliance on third-party data used for critical accounting estimates

  • Declines in overall stock market values negatively affecting our equity portfolio and book value

  • Prolonged low interest rate environment or other factors that limit our ability to generate growth in investment income or interest rate fluctuations that result in declining values of fixed-maturity investments, including declines in accounts in which we hold bank-owned life insurance contract assets

  • Domestic and global events resulting in capital market or credit market uncertainty, followed by prolonged periods of economic instability or recession, that lead to:

  • Our inability to manage Cincinnati Global or other subsidiaries to produce related business opportunities and growth prospects for our ongoing operations

  • Recession or other economic conditions resulting in lower demand for insurance products or increased payment delinquencies

  • Ineffective information technology systems or discontinuing to develop and implement improvements in technology may impact our success and profitability

  • Difficulties with technology or data security breaches, including cyberattacks, that could negatively affect our or our agents' ability to conduct business; disrupt our relationships with agents, policyholders and others; cause reputational damage, mitigation expenses and data loss and expose us to liability under federal and state laws

  • Difficulties with our operations and technology that may negatively impact our ability to conduct business, including cloud-based data information storage, data security, cyberattacks, remote working capabilities, and/or outsourcing relationships and third-party operations and data security

  • Disruption of the insurance market caused by technology innovations such as driverless cars that could decrease consumer demand for insurance products

  • Delays, inadequate data developed internally or from third parties, or performance inadequacies from ongoing development and implementation of underwriting and pricing methods, including telematics and other usage-based insurance methods, or technology projects and enhancements expected to increase our pricing accuracy, underwriting profit and competitiveness

  • Intense competition, and the impact of innovation, technological change and changing customer preferences on the insurance industry and the markets in which we operate, could harm our ability to maintain or increase our ability to maintain or increase our business volumes and profitability

  • Changing consumer insurance-buying habits and consolidation of independent insurance agencies could alter our competitive advantages

  • Inability to obtain adequate ceded reinsurance on acceptable terms, amount of reinsurance coverage purchased, financial strength of reinsurers and the potential for nonpayment or delay in payment by reinsurers

  • Inability to defer policy acquisition costs for any business segment if pricing and loss trends would lead management to conclude that segment could not achieve sustainable profitability

  • Inability of our subsidiaries to pay dividends consistent with current or past levels

  • Events or conditions that could weaken or harm our relationships with our independent agencies and hamper opportunities to add new agencies, resulting in limitations on our opportunities for growth, such as:

  • Actions of insurance departments, state attorneys general or other regulatory agencies, including a change to a federal system of regulation from a state-based system, that:

  • Adverse outcomes from litigation or administrative proceedings, including effects of social inflation on the size of litigation awards

  • Events or actions, including unauthorized intentional circumvention of controls, that reduce our future ability to maintain effective internal control over financial reporting under the Sarbanes-Oxley Act of 2002

  • Unforeseen departure of certain executive officers or other key employees due to retirement, health or other causes that could interrupt progress toward important strategic goals or diminish the effectiveness of certain longstanding relationships with insurance agents and others

  • Our inability, or the inability of our independent agents, to attract and retain personnel in a competitive labor market, impacting the customer experience and altering our competitive advantages

  • Events, such as an epidemic, natural catastrophe or terrorism, that could hamper our ability to assemble our workforce at our headquarters location or work effectively in a remote environment

Further, our insurance businesses are subject to the effects of changing social, global, economic and regulatory environments. Public and regulatory initiatives have included efforts to adversely influence and restrict premium rates, restrict the ability to cancel policies, impose underwriting standards and expand overall regulation. We also are subject to public and regulatory initiatives that can affect the market value for our common stock, such as measures affecting corporate financial reporting and governance. The ultimate changes and eventual effects, if any, of these initiatives are uncertain.

Cincinnati Financial Corporation logo. (PRNewsFoto/Cincinnati Financial Corporation) (PRNewsFoto/CINCINNATI FINANCIAL CORPORATION)
Cincinnati Financial Corporation logo. (PRNewsFoto/Cincinnati Financial Corporation) (PRNewsFoto/CINCINNATI FINANCIAL CORPORATION)
Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/cincinnati-financial-corporation-increases-regular-quarterly-cash-dividend-301470910.html

SOURCE Cincinnati Financial Corporation

Recommended Stories

  • Market check: Stocks edge higher at open, Chevron shares slide, Caterpillar drops

    Yahoo Finance's Julie Hyman and Brian Sozzi discuss the market open, why Chevron shares are down, and Caterpillar warning of rising costs in its earnings call.

  • Here's Why Affirm Is Spiking Higher Today

    The stock market was having a generally strong day on Friday, with all three major averages in the green, led by the tech-heavy Nasdaq. There are a couple of reasons Affirm is such an outperformer today. Analyst Christopher Brendler said in his note that the sell-off in Affirm has greatly improved the risk/reward dynamics of the stock.

  • Why Advanced Micro Devices Stock Was Falling This Week

    Shares of Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ: AMD) were trading down 12.8% week to date as of 11:51 a.m. ET Friday, according to data provided by S&P Global Market Intelligence. The highlight was China giving conditional approval to AMD's $35 billion deal to buy Xilinx (NASDAQ: XLNX) on Thursday. The addition of Xilinx is an important growth catalyst for AMD.

  • Why Chevron Stock Is Slumping Today

    Shares of Chevron (NYSE: CVX) had fallen about 5% by 10:30 a.m. ET on Friday, erasing more than $5 billion of market value. The culprit was the oil giant's fourth-quarter results, which fell short of expectations.

  • 3M Stock: Should You Buy or Sell?

    Just as a good tv series always leaves you with a cliffhanger, 3M (NYSE: MMM) earnings report left investors wondering just where the company might be heading in 2022. Full-year organic sales growth came in at 8.8% compared to the guidance range of 8% to 9% given in October, and after management told investors in early December that sales growth for the fourth quarter would come in toward the low end of implied guidance. CFO Monish Patolawala said respirator revenue came in $40 million better than expected in the quarter, but the increase is worth less than 0.5% of fourth-quarter 2020 sales.

  • Jim Cramer literally drowns Cathie Wood’s ARK as flagship fund falters

    Jim Cramer has never been shy to use buzzers and bells to make the occasionally esoteric world of finance more interesting.

  • Why Roblox Tumbled This Week

    Shares of Roblox (NYSE: RBLX) have tumbled 15% from where they finished trading last week as of 1 p.m. ET today, according to data from S&P Global Market Intelligence, on no news specific to the game company. The stock indexes also approaching correction levels earlier in the week on fears of interest rate hikes and economic decline likely also contributed to the downward trajectory of Roblox's stock. Interest in Roblox is still being driven by the potential it has for being a metaverse winner.

  • 3 High-Yield Dividend Stocks That Are Too Cheap to Ignore

    Investing $200,000 in this basket of dividend stocks should earn you $12,800 in passive income in 2022.

  • Battery tech: QuantumScape CEO talks innovation and focus on ‘core beachhead’

    QuantumScape CEO Jagdeep Singh joins Yahoo Finance Live to discuss the company's partnership with Fluence Energy and the outlook for battery development.

  • Stock Market Correction: Buying These 4 Stocks Right Now Would Be a Genius Move

    It's not something investors like to think about, but stock market crashes and corrections are a normal part of the investing cycle and the price long-term investors pay for admission to one of the world's greatest wealth creators. The tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite has entered correction territory, while the benchmark S&P 500 is contending with its worst slide in more than a year. While stock market corrections can be unnerving, they're also, historically, the perfect time to put money to work in the market -- especially if your average holding period is measured in years.

  • This $22.5 Million Legal Loss Could Be a Huge Problem for This Dividend Aristocrat

    Industrial giant 3M just lost a big legal case, and it helps explain why investors are so downbeat on the shares.

  • This Buffett Stock Has More Than 60% Upside Potential, According to Wall Street

    It's recently been caught up in multiple negative headlines, but has the business itself been affected?

  • Apple reports blowout earnings, record revenue

    Yahoo Finance’s Jared Blikre breaks down the latest Apple earnings report.

  • Why Qurate Retail Stock Dove 21% on Friday

    What happened Qurate (NASDAQ: QRTEA) shareholders saw red on Friday, as their stock fell over 21% by 11:15 a.m. ET, compared to a slight decline in the broader market. The TV-shopping giant had been outperforming the market so far in 2022, but the decline pushed returns well below the 10% decline that's been logged in the S&P 500 to date.

  • Insider Buying: The NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) Independent Director Just Bought 5.9% More Shares

    Investors who take an interest in NextEra Energy, Inc. ( NYSE:NEE ) should definitely note that the Independent...

  • Tech Sell-Off: Where to Invest $5,000 for the Next 5 Years

    Technology stocks have lost their bearings in the first month of 2022, as evident from the 18% decline in the NASDAQ-100 Technology Sector index. Higher interest rates are bad news for technology stocks because investors are tempted to put their money into safer assets such as bonds or value stocks instead of richly valued companies. Let's see why putting $5,000 into these potential growth stocks could be a good idea amid the market correction.

  • Will Apple buy Peloton?

    Don't be so quick to think Apple is poised to pounce on a wounded Peloton, one Wall Street analyst says.

  • We're Hopeful That Virgin Galactic Holdings (NYSE:SPCE) Will Use Its Cash Wisely

    There's no doubt that money can be made by owning shares of unprofitable businesses. For example, although Amazon.com...

  • The biggest corporate holder of bitcoin is not Square or Tesla

    At least 26 publicly traded companies hold bitcoin, including automakers, video game developers, fossil fuel investors, mortgage lenders, insurers, and one massive whale that owns 56% of all corporate crypto.

  • Apple stock pops after blowout earnings report, Robinhood stock up despite earnings miss

    Yahoo Finance Live's Jared Blikre breaks down midday trading in the stock market.