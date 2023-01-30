Cincinnati Financial Corporation and Subsidiaries Recognize Promotions and Appointments

Debbink and Soloria added to subsidiary boards

Soloria named chief investment officer

CINCINNATI, Jan. 30, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Cincinnati Financial Corporation (Nasdaq: CINF) announced today that on January 27, 2023, its U.S. subsidiary companies held their regular shareholder and board meetings, re-electing incumbent directors and corporate officers. In addition:

Dirk J. Debbink, lead director, was appointed to the property casualty and life insurance subsidiary boards, joining the executive and investment committees. He was also appointed to the investment committee of the Cincinnati Financial board.





Steven A. Soloria, CFA, CPCU, senior vice president, was promoted to chief investment officer and named an executive officer and director of the property casualty and life insurance subsidiaries.

About Cincinnati Financial

Cincinnati Financial Corporation offers primarily business, home and auto insurance through The Cincinnati Insurance Company and its two standard market property casualty companies. The same local independent insurance agencies that market those policies may offer products of our other subsidiaries, including life insurance, fixed annuities and surplus lines property and casualty insurance. For additional information about the company, please visit cinfin.com.

