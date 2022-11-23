Cincinnati's Newest Restaurant Celebrates the 2022 Design Award

CINCINNATI, Nov. 23, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Royce is an exciting new restaurant sitting on top of Cincinnati's historic fountain square. The modern brassiere (French for informal restaurant) is heavily influenced by traditional European Markets, NYC Brassieres and French Delicatessens. Royce offers traditional French food that caters to everyone. There's a large variety in menu selections, wine offerings and atmosphere that make Royce one of Cincinnati's most electrifying restaurants.

Royce restaurant interior

Royce (www.royce-cincy.com) not only offers amazing food but is the winner of the 2022 Cincinnati Design Award. The "must see" restaurant interior includes a modern dining room, cocktail lounge and heated covered patio overlooking fountain square. Royce also boasts a 600-bottle temperature-controlled wine cellar. Royce worked with Wine Rack Concepts (www.winerackconcepts.com) to help design and provide the wine racks for the space. The wine cellar has a large offering of mostly French wines along with some Italian and Spanish selections. Royce is a "one of a kind" dining experience that Cincinnatian's will enjoy for many years to come.

Wine Rack Concepts wine rack

Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/cincinnatis-newest-restaurant-celebrates-the-2022-design-award-301685393.html

SOURCE Royce