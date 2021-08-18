U.S. markets open in 3 hours 19 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,436.25
    -7.25 (-0.16%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    35,159.00
    -100.00 (-0.28%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    14,987.75
    -9.75 (-0.07%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,169.80
    -4.60 (-0.21%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    67.05
    +0.46 (+0.69%)
     

  • Gold

    1,789.90
    +2.10 (+0.12%)
     

  • Silver

    23.73
    +0.07 (+0.28%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1718
    +0.0004 (+0.04%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.2580
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    18.01
    +1.89 (+11.72%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3753
    +0.0012 (+0.09%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    109.6420
    +0.0670 (+0.06%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    45,442.11
    -1,370.03 (-2.93%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,137.37
    -43.98 (-3.72%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,158.40
    -22.71 (-0.32%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,585.91
    +161.44 (+0.59%)
     

Cinclus Pharma announces the first patient randomized in the Phase II study for X842 in GERD

·3 min read

STOCKHOLM, Aug. 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Cinclus Pharma Holding AB ("Cinclus Pharma"), a biopharmaceutical company focused on the development of a novel treatment for severe gastroesophageal reflux disease ("GERD"), today announced that the first patient has been randomized in the Phase II dose ranging study for its lead candidate drug X842.

This is a randomized double-blind, double dummy, active comparator-controlled dose-finding study. The study will be conducted in the USA and in seven countries in Europe at approximately 60 sites. The primary objective of the study is to support dose selection of X842, for planned Phase III studies, through assessment of healing of erosive esophagitis. The study will also evaluate the safety and tolerability of X842, as well as symptom response during and after treatment.

The study is conducted in collaboration with a leading global biopharmaceutical services company. The objective is to have top line results from the study in 2022.

" This is an important milestone for Cinclus Pharma, as we move forward the development of X842, following promising Phase I results" stated Christer Ahlberg, CEO of Cinclus."X842 is a novel and exciting product candidate, with great potential to address the unmet medical needs of patients with severe GERD and has the potential to become a new standard of care to treat these patients globally", he concluded.

For additional information, please contact:

Christer Ahlberg, CEO
Phone: +46 70 675 33 30
e-mail: Christer.ahlberg@cincluspharma.com

Peter Unge, CMO
Phone: +46 70 576 37 80
e-mail: peter@cincluspharma.comAndrew Thompson, Business Development
Phone: +44 7990 639371
e-mail: andrew@cincluspharma.com

About Cinclus Pharma and its lead candidate drug X842

Cinclus Pharma AB is a clinical stage pharma company developing small molecules for the treatment of gastric acid related diseases. Its drug candidate X842 represents a novel class of drugs, Potassium Competitive Acid Blocker (P-CAB), and is a fast-acting regulator of intragastric pH by a different mechanism of action than PPIs. The beneficial safety and pharmacokinetic properties of X842 have been documented in phase I studies. The Phase 2 study is ongoing in Europe and the US. X842 is a prodrug of the P-CAB linaprazan, developed originally by AstraZeneca. Linaprazan has been evaluated in 23 phase I, and two phase II studies in a total of approximately 2,500 subjects. X842 is being developed for treatment of severe Gastroesophageal reflux disease (GERD)and has the potential to heal esophageal injuries and alleviate GERD symptoms more effectively than current pharmaceutical therapies including PPIs.

Based on epidemiological data, the estimated size of this target population is 18.5 million and carries a Blockbuster potential (estimated sales exceeding USD 1 bn). The Company management has extensive experience from the pharmaceutical industry with special focus on the GI pharmaceutical area with experience from AstraZeneca and Novartis. For more information www.cincluspharma.com

About GERD

Gastroesophageal reflux disease (GERD) is a digestive disease that affects the lower esophageal sphincter (LES), the ring of muscle between the esophagus and stomach, causing retrograde flow of gastric content into the esophagus. This leads to erosions, acid regurgitations and heart burn. About 175 million people of the adult population in North America and Europe suffer from reflux disease. The global acid reflux market is dominated by proton-pump inhibitors (PPIs). On average 5-10% of eGERD Grades A and B and approximately 30% of patients with eGERD Grades C and D are unhealed after eight weeks on PPIs, and 78% of all GERD patients experience nocturnal symptoms despite PPIs - resulting in quality-of-life issues. More than 20% of all GERD patients take PPIs twice daily to overcome the incomplete symptom relief or supplement their treatment with over the counter-remedies. Despite frequent off-label prescription of high dosage PPIs, many patients still suffer from poor symptom control indicating a clear need for better drugs to treat severe GERD.

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

https://news.cision.com/cinclus-pharma/r/cinclus-pharma-announces-the-first-patient-randomized-in-the-phase-ii-study-for-x842-in-gerd-,c3398923

The following files are available for download:

https://mb.cision.com/Main/17107/3398923/1455621.pdf

Press release (PDF)

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/cinclus-pharma-announces-the-first-patient-randomized-in-the-phase-ii-study-for-x842-in-gerd-301357765.html

SOURCE Cinclus Pharma

Recommended Stories

  • Why Moderna Stock Rallied Today

    A new regulatory authorization and a potentially soon-to-be-announced plan for booster shots drove investors to ramp up their purchases of the popular biotech stock.

  • CureVac Says Second Covid-19 Vaccine Was Better in Preclinical Test

    CureVac and partner GlaxoSmithKline say CureVac's second-generation Covid-19 vaccine was more effective than its first in a test with monkeys. CureVac's first vaccine was a disappointment.

  • Dr. Fauci Warns Not to Do This If You Got Pfizer

    The COVID-19 vaccines available in the U.S. have all been found to be highly effective. But as the Delta variant has quickly spread to become the dominant strain, breakthrough infections in fully vaccinated people have become more of a concern for some. But during a recent interview, Anthony Fauci, MD, chief White House COVID adviser, took time to warn people who got the Pfizer vaccine to not do one thing in the wake of a new study.RELATED: If You Did This Before Your Pfizer Vaccine, You May Be

  • Why Pfizer and Moderna Won't Make As Much Extra Money From U.S. Booster Doses As You Might Think

    For a while, both the Centers for Disease Control & Prevention (CDC) and the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) played down the need for third COVID-19 booster doses. On Aug. 12, the FDA updated the Emergency Use Authorizations (EUAs) for the COVID-19 vaccines made by Pfizer (NYSE: PFE) along with its partner, BioNTech (NASDAQ: BNTX), and Moderna (NASDAQ: MRNA) to include a third booster dose for immunocompromised individuals. One day later, the CDC changed its stance to recommend booster doses of the two messenger RNA (mRNA) vaccines for moderately to severely immunocompromised individuals.

  • Top donor of Florida’s Ron DeSantis invests in COVID drug that governor promotes

    Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis — who has been criticized for opposing mask mandates and vaccine passports — is now touting a COVID-19 antibody treatment in which a top donor's company has invested millions of dollars.

  • Pfizer Stock Heats Up On Booster Shot OK, But Is It A Buy Amid Its Climax-Run?

    Is Pfizer stock a buy after the company won authorization to offer Covid vaccine booster shots to immunocompromised people?

  • Aurinia Answers 'What's Next?' And Investors Punish AUPH Stock

    Aurinia snagged a pair of early-stage drugs for roughly $6.8 million on Tuesday, but AUPH stock tumbled toward a key metric.

  • New Zealand Cases Climb; Routine Shots Possible: Virus Update

    (Bloomberg) -- New Zealand found six additional cases of Covid-19 as it began a nationwide lockdown, all connected to a single delta infection discovered Tuesday with a link to Australia. The country’s finance minister said he didn’t expect a “very prolonged” outbreak.Australia’s New South Wales state saw a surge in infections as the virus spreads throughout Sydney despite the nation’s largest city being in lockdown for almost two months. South Korea wants 70% of its population vaccinated by the

  • Tiziana Announces Publication of a Peer Reviewed Article on Data from the Clinical Trial with Intranasally Administered Foralumab, Its Proprietary Fully Human Anti-CD3 Monoclonal Antibody, in Mild to Moderate COVID-19 Patients in Brazil

    Nasally administered Foralumab, once a day for 10 consecutive days, was well-tolerated and produced significant reduction in lung inflammation as assessed by computerized tomography (CT) scanningThis anti-inflammatory effect of treatment was strongly supported by a reduction in serum levels of pro-inflammatory biomarkers Interleukin-6 (IL-6), IL-18 and C-reactive protein (CRP)As a next step, Tiziana will be shortly initiating a Phase 2 Proof-of-concept study in Brazil to evaluate safety, tolerab

  • Novartis Shares Two Year Beovu Data From Diabetic Macular Edema Studies

    Novartis AG (NYSE: NVS) has reported data from two Phase 3 trials assessing Beovu (brolucizumab) 6 mg versus Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc's (NASDAQ: REGN) Eylea (aflibercept) 2 mg in patients with diabetic macular edema (DME). Two-year (week 100) data of the KITE study showed consistent results as one year of greater reductions versus aflibercept in central subfield thickness (CSFT), a number of eyes with retinal fluid (a biomarker of the disease), and maintenance of best-corrected visual acuit

  • Why Sesen Bio Stock Fell off a Cliff Monday

    Such was the case with ambitious biotech Sesen Bio (NASDAQ: SESN), which saw its share price decline by a queasy 42% on Monday following continued fallout from a very discouraging communication from the FDA. A few hours short of market close on Friday, Sesen Bio announced that it received a Complete Response Letter from the healthcare regulator about its leading drug candidate, Vicineum. The FDA was the bearer of bad news, informing that company that it could not approve Vicineum "in its present form."

  • A Single COVID Case Sends New Zealand Into Lockdown in Mere Hours

    "Beating Delta means lifting our game," said Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern, who announced that New Zealand would be under the strictest level of lockdown after a single confirmed COVID-19 case

  • Doctor explains why COVID-19 cases are rising among children

    Lake Erie College of Osteopathic Medicine Adjunct Professor Dr. Marcos Sanchez-Gonzalez joins Yahoo Finance to discuss the latest in COVID-19.&nbsp;

  • Booster Doses Could Come Soon as Delta Spreads Across U.S.

    Biden administration officials reportedly plan to recommend booster doses of Pfizer and Moderna’s Covid-19 vaccines to most Americans eight months after they received their second dose.

  • Japan’s Faster Vaccine Rollout is Good News for the Economy

    (Bloomberg) -- Japan’s vaccine drive was slow to get going, but it’s on track now to beat the current U.S. inoculation rate within weeks -- good news for an economy that’s endured one virus emergency after another.If the current pace is sustained, Japan will have 51% of its people fully vaccinated by Sept. 12. As soon as Sunday, the country should hit the 40% target that Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga set for month’s end, meeting a key milestone ahead of schedule amid widespread criticism Japan h

  • Why Carnival Stock Kept Dropping Monday

    Last week, Carnival (NYSE: CCL) (NYSE: CUK) announced that it had a COVID-19 outbreak involving 27 people on one of its operating cruise ships. The drop continued today, even after the company put out updated safety protocols over the weekend. Carnival shares dropped another 4% early Monday, but the stock pared its decline and remained down slightly more than 2% as of 10:25 a.m. EDT.

  • EU evaluates Roche arthritis drug as COVID-19 treatment

    Tocilizumab, sold by Roche as Actemra and RoActemra, has shown promise in clinical trials in treating COVID-19, and was approved by U.S. health regulators in June for emergency use in hospitalized COVID-19 patients who needed oxygen. A large trial in February showed that tocilizumab cut the risk of death among patients hospitalised with severe COVID-19, shortened the time to recovery and reduced the need for mechanical ventilation. The European Medicines Agency (EMA) will carry out an accelerated assessment of the drug, including results from four large studies, it said in a statement.

  • Missouri announces COVID-19 booster shots for those with compromised immune systems

    The Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services is following a self-attestation model, meaning those seeking a third shot will not be asked to present proof of their health status.

  • Mass. doctor on vaccine: 'There is less protection' due to delta COVID variant

    South Shore Health's Dr. Todd Ellerin said the COVID-19 virus is moving faster than humans are.

  • Can people with diabetes get a third COVID shot? Here’s what CDC guidance says

    Support groups are urging the CDC to consider the COVID-19 risks those with diabetes face.