Cinco wins the prestigious Agency of the Year in Canada at the Sponsorship Marketing Awards

·3 min read

Jury recognizes the quality of the company's innovation and creativity at its annual gala in Toronto

TORONTO, Sept. 8, 2022 /CNW Telbec/ - The Cinco team took home the Agency of the Year award on September 7, a top honor at the Sponsorship Marketing Awards hosted by The Sponsorship Marketing Council of Canada at the Globe and Mail Centre in Toronto.

The event is Canada's premier annual event for sponsorship and brand experience activation. The awards recognize the work of Canada's top sponsors, brands and agencies in the sponsorship industry.

Cinco: Confirmed Leadership 

A leader in Canada, recognized for its hybrid activations balancing real and virtual experiences, Cinco stood out from the finalists because of its recent innovation for major national and international brands, including the xSpace for Ford of Canada, sponsor of the Montreal Canadiens and Edmonton Oilers.

In the process, the jury recognized the impact and reach of its experiential activations and the contribution of the CincoLab. This commercial innovation gateway experiments and builds lasting emotional connections between brands and consumers.

"Our CincoLab innovation and experience creation collective is the partner of choice for major brands and global agencies looking for innovative, immersive and engaging activations," says Cinco President and CEO Nicolas Marullo.

Metaverse and Web3 

In recent years, the company has worked on activations including Olympic Games and major Fortune 500 companies. Three years ago, Cinco created its xSpace a disruptive new innovation, which is now part of the experiences underway in the Metaverse.

"We are pioneers in the industry, which has led us to already master the environment, its challenges and its tremendous capacity to make brands shine with consumers when the Metaverse gained popularity. These include the younger generations who are already familiar with headsets and 3D environments, thanks to video games," explains Marullo.

xSpace: activating the future in the present

In awarding its Agency of the Year prize to Cinco, the jury recognized the innovative qualities of its xSpace solution and the high level of expertise of its team in a sector of the future.

"We are in demand around the world because of our hybrid capabilities, amplified by the pandemic and the quest of brands to find new ways to connect their products to consumers," explains Marullo.

He adds that the commercial future in the virtual world is in its infancy and that Cinco is at the forefront of guiding and assisting brands in this expanding universe.

"Web3 is propelling us into virtual environments that are pulverizing traditional digital activations. Companies that jump on the bandwagon today will have a head start that will be hard to catch up to in three or four years," he says.

As a result, the jury recognized the value of the investments and results associated with the launch of xSpace in 2021. "With xSpace, we are delivering a solution designed to rethink experiential marketing and how to connect consumers, events and sponsors, while expanding the horizon for business strategies between the real and virtual worlds."

About the Sponsorship Marketing Awards 

Launched in 2000 to recognize excellence in sponsorship, the Sponsorship Marketing Awards are the cornerstone of the Sponsorship Marketing Council of Canada. The annual panel of judges presents its Agency of the Year award to recognize an agency's excellence in leadership within the Canadian industry.

About the Sponsorship Marketing Council of Canada

The Sponsorship Marketing Council of Canada fosters innovation in the field of sponsorship marketing. It supports brand marketers, agency partners and sponsored organizations to harness the power of sponsorship through education, collaboration and access to industry best practices.

About Cinco

Canada's leading experiential marketing company, Cinco helps national and global brands create meaningful experiences with their consumers and fans through vibrant connections and live virtual experiences. Cinco also supports companies in their Web3 transformation and their road to leverage the Metaverse. 

xSpace Demo Video:
https://cincolab.co/xspace-demo

Cinco Website:
wearecinco.com

