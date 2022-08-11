U.S. markets open in 7 hours 56 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,220.25
    +10.25 (+0.24%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    33,344.00
    +84.00 (+0.25%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    13,441.25
    +49.25 (+0.37%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,974.80
    +5.30 (+0.27%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    91.58
    -0.35 (-0.38%)
     

  • Gold

    1,787.80
    -7.80 (-0.43%)
     

  • Silver

    20.42
    -0.32 (-1.55%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0281
    -0.0021 (-0.21%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.7860
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    19.74
    -2.03 (-9.32%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2188
    -0.0030 (-0.24%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    133.1390
    +0.2660 (+0.20%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    24,547.96
    +1,597.54 (+6.96%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    578.78
    +47.56 (+8.95%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,507.11
    +18.96 (+0.25%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,819.33
    -180.63 (-0.65%)
     

CinCor Pharma Announces Pricing of Upsized Public Offering of Common Stock and Pre-Funded Warrants

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
CinCor Pharma, Inc.
·5 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • CINC
CinCor Pharma, Inc.
CinCor Pharma, Inc.

WALTHAM, Mass., Aug. 11, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CinCor Pharma, Inc. (“CinCor”) (Nasdaq: CINC), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing its lead clinical candidate, baxdrostat, for the treatment of hypertension and other cardio-renal diseases, today announced the pricing of its underwritten public offering, which was upsized to an aggregate of 7,500,000 shares of common stock and pre-funded warrants to purchase common stock, from the original offering size of 6,000,000 shares and pre-funded warrants. The offering consists of 4,900,000 shares of its common stock, and, to certain investors, pre-funded warrants to purchase 2,600,000 shares of its common stock at an exercise price of $0.00001. The public offering price of each share of common stock is $30.00 and the public offering price of each pre-funded warrant is $29.99999 per underlying share, which represents the per share public offering price for the common stock less the $0.00001 per share exercise price for each such pre-funded warrant. The gross proceeds to CinCor from the offering, before deducting the underwriting discounts and commissions and offering expenses, are expected to be approximately $225.0 million. In addition, CinCor has granted the underwriters a 30-day option to purchase up to an additional 1,125,000 shares of its common stock. All of the securities are being offered by CinCor.

The offering is expected to close on or about August 15, 2022, subject to customary closing conditions.

Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC, Morgan Stanley, Jefferies and Piper Sandler & Co. are acting as joint book-running managers for the offering. LifeSci Capital LLC is acting as lead manager for the offering.

The offering is being made only by means of a prospectus. A copy of the final prospectus may be obtained, when available, on the Securities and Exchange Commission’s (“SEC”) website at http://www.sec.gov or may be obtained by contacting: Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC, Attention: Prospectus Department, 200 West Street, New York, NY 10282, by telephone at (866) 471-2526 or by email at prospectus-ny@ny.email.gs.com; Morgan Stanley & Co. LLC by mail at Morgan Stanley & Co. LLC, Attention: Prospectus Department, 180 Varick Street, 2nd Floor, New York, New York 10014, by telephone at (866) 718-1649 or by email at prospectus@morganstanley.com; Jefferies LLC, Attention: Equity Syndicate Prospectus Department, 520 Madison Avenue, 2nd Floor, New York, NY 10022, by telephone at (877) 821-7388, or by email at Prospectus_Department@Jefferies.com; and Piper Sandler & Co., Attn: Prospectus Department, 800 Nicollet Mall, J12S03, Minneapolis, Minnesota 55402, by telephone at (800) 747-3924 or by email at prospectus@psc.com.

A registration statement on Form S-1 relating to these securities has been filed with, and declared effective by, the SEC. This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy, nor shall there be any sale of these securities in any state or jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state or jurisdiction.

About CinCor
CinCor, founded in 2018, is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company with a mission to bring innovation to the pharmaceutical treatment of cardio-renal diseases. Its lead asset, baxdrostat (CIN-107), a highly selective, oral small molecule inhibitor of aldosterone synthase, is in clinical development for the treatment of hypertension and primary aldosteronism.

About Baxdrostat (CIN-107)

Baxdrostat is a highly selective, oral small molecule inhibitor of aldosterone synthase, the enzyme responsible for the synthesis of aldosterone in the adrenal gland, in development for patient populations with significant unmet medical needs, including treatment-resistant hypertension and primary aldosteronism. Hypertension, which is defined by the American College of Cardiology and the American Heart Association as resting blood pressure above 130/80 mm Hg, is generally acknowledged to be one of the most common preventable risk factors for premature death worldwide. Though often asymptomatic, hypertension significantly increases the risk of heart disease, stroke, and kidney disease, amongst other diseases. It is estimated that as much as 20% of the global population suffers from hypertension, including nearly one-half of the adult population in the U.S., or 116 million hypertensive patients.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains certain forward-looking statements, including, but not limited to, statements with regard to the completion, timing, terms and size of the proposed public offering and CinCor’s expectations with respect to granting the underwriters a 30-day option to purchase additional shares. Words such as “anticipates,” “believes,” “expected,” “proposed,” “intends,” “projects,” and “future” or similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are subject to the inherent uncertainties in predicting future results and conditions and no assurance can be given that the proposed securities offering discussed above will be consummated on the terms described or at all. Completion of the proposed securities offering and the terms thereof are subject to numerous factors, many of which are beyond the control of CinCor, including, without limitation, market conditions and the other risk factors described under the caption “Risk Factors” and “Risk Factor Summary” in CinCor’s registration statement on Form S-1 and the prospectus included therein and in CinCor’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2021 filed with the SEC on March 22, 2022, and other filings and reports that CinCor may file from time to time with the SEC, including its quarterly report on Form 10-Q for the three months ended June 30, 2022, filed with the SEC on August 8, 2022. Other risks and uncertainties of which CinCor is not currently aware may also affect the company’s forward-looking statements and may cause actual results and the timing of events to differ materially from those anticipated. All forward-looking statements contained in this press release speak only as of the date on which they were made and are based on management’s assumptions and estimates as of such date. CinCor undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as may be required by law.

Contacts:

Investors:

Terry Coelho

Bob Yedid

CinCor Pharma, Inc.

LifeSci Advisors

EVP, CFO and CBDO

ir@CinCor.com


Recommended Stories

  • Bullish Transurban Group (ASX:TCL) insiders filled their treasuries with AU$1.4m worth of stock over last year

    When a single insider purchases stock, it is typically not a major deal. However, when multiple insiders purchase...

  • Investors looking for a bargain should stop ignoring these private equity trusts

    Last week we tipped a trust at a 21pc premium, admittedly with the advice to buy on weakness. After so drastic a departure from our “bargain” remit today we will look at some trusts that trade at big discounts – 50pc in one case.

  • Gold Slips in Asia With Traders Digesting Cooling US Inflation

    (Bloomberg) -- Gold edged lower in Asia as investors digested the impact of cooler inflation in the US on the Federal Reserve’s monetary tightening path.Most Read from BloombergMusk Sells Another $6.9 Billion of Tesla Ahead of Twitter TrialDozens in China Infected With New ‘Langya’ Virus Carried by ShrewsUS Inflation Runs Cooler Than Forecast, Easing Pressure on FedRussia Is Scouring the Globe for Weapons to Use Against UkraineUK Plans for Blackouts in January in Emergency Energy PlanBullion ini

  • World’s Least-Loved Megabank Loses Last Analyst Buy Rating

    (Bloomberg) -- Commonwealth Bank of Australia, the world’s least popular megabank among analysts, has lost its last remaining bull.Most Read from BloombergMusk Sells Another $6.9 Billion of Tesla Ahead of Twitter TrialDozens in China Infected With New ‘Langya’ Virus Carried by ShrewsUS Inflation Runs Cooler Than Forecast, Easing Pressure on FedRussia Is Scouring the Globe for Weapons to Use Against UkraineUK Plans for Blackouts in January in Emergency Energy PlanThe country’s biggest lender, whi

  • Woman says she applied to 76 jobs and received no responses to interview: ‘It’s all a scam’

    “Y’all cannot tell me that companies are struggling when you’re not hiring anyone,” she said

  • Fed's Mary Daly says it's too early to 'declare victory' over inflation - FT

    Daly's remarks comes as U.S. consumer prices remained unchanged in July due to a sharp drop in the cost of gasoline, delivering the first notable sign of relief for weary Americans who have watched inflation climb over the past two years. In an interview with the Financial Times, Daly did not rule out a third consecutive 0.75% point interest rate rise at the central bank's next policy meeting in September, however, she said that a half-percentage point rate rise was her “baseline”. "There's good news on the month-to-month data that consumers and business are getting some relief, but inflation remains far too high and not near our price stability goal," the newspaper quoted Daly as saying during the interview conducted on Wednesday.

  • Australian crypto ownership warrants consumer protection, says regulator

    Nearly half of Australian retail investors owned cryptocurrency in late 2021 and more got their information from YouTube videos than from financial advisers, the securities watchdog said on Thursday, calling the data a "strong case for regulation". The Australian Securities and Investments Commission (ASIC) survey of 1,053 retail investors, conducted last November, found 44% reported holding cryptocurrency, making it the second most popular investment after Australian shares. A quarter of the investors surveyed who held cryptocurrency said it was their only investment.

  • Google is trying to crack down on phony information in search results

    Google is cracking down on phony information in search results.

  • Ex-Arm Boss Resigns From SMIC’s Board as US-China Tensions Rise

    (Bloomberg) -- Tudor Brown, the former president of Arm Ltd., has resigned from the board of Semiconductor Manufacturing International Corp., stepping away from the Chinese chipmaker that has been hit with US sanctions.Most Read from BloombergMusk Sells Another $6.9 Billion of Tesla Ahead of Twitter TrialDozens in China Infected With New ‘Langya’ Virus Carried by ShrewsUS Inflation Runs Cooler Than Forecast, Easing Pressure on FedRussia Is Scouring the Globe for Weapons to Use Against UkraineUK

  • ‘Load Up,’ Says Jim Cramer About These 2 ‘Strong Buy’ Stocks

    The last few years saw the markets go crazy. Between the COVID lockdowns and market crash, the rebound recovery, last year’s sustained bull run, and this year’s devastating first half that saw the bull turn into a bear. But in all of that, there have been stocks that have outperformed the market. These winning stocks have attracted attention from Jim Cramer, the well-known host of CNBC’s ‘Mad Money’ program. Among other things, Cramer has been following stocks which won big during the COVID cris

  • Looking for Dividend Aristocrat Bargains? Here Are 2 Names That Analysts Like the Most

    Investors like getting a return on investment, of course, it’s why they are in the market to begin with. And when a company makes a commitment to return capital and profits to the shareholders, that’s a win – one that will both attract and reward investors. The key for investors is to find the best possible capital return, and dividend stocks make a logical place to start looking. With this in mind, we’ve used the TipRanks database to pull up the details on two true dividend aristocrats – real c

  • NIO: Mounting Headwinds Batter Investor Confidence

    Persistent supply issues have deflated expectations for the Chinese automaker

  • You'll Be Sorry If You Sell These 7 Value Stocks Now, Analysts Say

    Value stocks in the S&P 500 are outperforming this year. But analysts still think it's a mistake to part with some of them too soon.

  • US Politicians are Selling These 10 Stocks

    In this article, we discuss the 10 stocks that US Politicians are selling. If you want to read about some more stocks that US Politicians are selling, go directly to US Politicians are Selling These 5 Stocks. Recession fears in the United States stock market have been gathering pace for the past few weeks, even […]

  • Down More Than 40%: These 2 ‘Strong Buy’ Stocks Are Flirting With a Bottom

    While every market advisor will tell you never to try to ‘time’ the market, timing is still important for success. Investors need to buy into low prices, and to do that, they need to know when prices are low. This doesn’t necessarily mean low in absolute dollar terms, but low relative to a stock’s recent past performance. In recognizing that lower price range, investors can turn to Wall Street’s pros for help. The analysts have been busy lately, picking out stocks that are in their lower price r

  • Market Surge After US Inflation Data Has Skeptics Warning It’s Overdone

    (Bloomberg) -- The cooler-than-expected US inflation reading for July is a positive sign that has buoyed risk assets, but some investors may be getting a little ahead of themselves, according to analysts.Most Read from BloombergMusk Sells Another $6.9 Billion of Tesla Ahead of Twitter TrialDozens in China Infected With New ‘Langya’ Virus Carried by ShrewsUS Inflation Runs Cooler Than Forecast, Easing Pressure on FedRussia Is Scouring the Globe for Weapons to Use Against UkraineUK Plans for Black

  • Dow Jones Pops On Inflation Data; Tesla Gains As Elon Musk Makes This Promise; Coinbase Up As Bitcoin Rallies

    The Dow Jones gained on inflation data. Tesla stock was up after Elon Musk made a promise. Coinbase was up amid a Bitcoin rally. Apple rose.

  • Coupang, Inc. (CPNG) Reports Q2 Loss, Misses Revenue Estimates

    Coupang, Inc. (CPNG) delivered earnings and revenue surprises of 63.64% and 2.24%, respectively, for the quarter ended June 2022. Do the numbers hold clues to what lies ahead for the stock?

  • Inflation: What July’s CPI data means for the Fed

    Yahoo Finance Live’s Brian Cheung explains July Consumer Price Index (CPI) data and what the report means for the Fed moving forward.

  • Social Security Benefits Are Projected to Increase. Here’s How Much.

    The Senior Citizens League projects the annual cost-of-living adjustment for 2023 to come in at 9.6%, down slightly from the prior month's estimate as inflation cooled a bit.