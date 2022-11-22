U.S. markets closed

CinCor Pharma to Present at Upcoming Piper Sandler and Evercore ISI Investor Conferences

CinCor Pharma, Inc.
·1 min read
CinCor Pharma, Inc.
CinCor Pharma, Inc.

WALTHAM, Mass., Nov. 22, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CinCor Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ: CINC) today announced that company management will present at the following investor conferences in November:

Event:

Piper Sandler 34th Annual Healthcare Conference

Date:

November 29 – December 1, 2022

Location:

Lotte New York Palace in New York, New York

Presentation:

Tuesday, November 29, 2022 at 1:30pm EST

Webcast:

https://event.webcasts.com/starthere.jsp?ei=1585686&tp_key=3261cabcd6

 

 

Event:

Evercore ISI 5th Annual HealthCONx Conference

Date:

November 30 – December 1, 2022

Location:

Virtual

Presentation:

Thursday, December 1, 2022 at 3:30pm EST

Webcast:

https://wsw.com/webcast/evercore29/cinc/2336910

The CinCor management team will participate in one-on-one investor meetings during these events. Investors interested in meeting with CinCor at the conference should contact their Piper Sandler or Evercore ISI representative. An archived replay of the presentations will be available for 90 days at CinCor.com/events.

About CinCor
CinCor, founded in 2018, is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company with a mission to bring innovation to the pharmaceutical treatment of cardio-renal diseases. Its lead asset, baxdrostat, a highly selective, oral small molecule inhibitor of aldosterone synthase, is in clinical development for the treatment of hypertension and primary aldosteronism.

Contacts:

Investors:

Michael Kalb

Bob Yedid

CinCor Pharma, Inc.

LifeSci Advisors

EVP and CFO

ir@CinCor.com


