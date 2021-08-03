U.S. markets close in 2 hours 55 minutes

CINDE announces: Baylis Medical Opens MedTech Facility in Costa Rica

·3 min read

  • Headquartered in Canada, the company will manufacture in Costa Rica cardiovascular products to serve global markets.

  • The 2.800 mts2 facility will be in La Lima Free Zone.

CARTAGO, Costa Rica, Aug. 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Baylis Medical, a Canadian company and leader in the development and commercialization of innovative medical devices in cardiology, announced today its arrival in Costa Rica.

The company is establishing a manufacturing plant in La Lima Free Zone, in Cartago, where it will manufacture cardiovascular products to serve global markets. It plans to hire almost 200 workers once it reaches its full capacity.

Costa Rica is committed to strengthening our productive sectors with high added value, via products and services that revolutionize the market while simultaneously generating quality formal employment – jobs with lasting roots and consistent opportunities for growth.

"With the opening of the Baylis Medical, the country, once again, focuses its trajectory for growth and innovation on the medical device industry. We are very proud that Baylis Medical has put its trust in Costa Rica to launch such an important plant, which will serve international markets through a strategic and transformative vision. We are very enthusiastic about this news and, from all of us at the Ministry of Foreign Trade, we wish Baylis Medical the greatest success," commented Andrés Valenciano, Costa Rican Minister of Foreign Trade.

"We are proud to be expanding Baylis Medical with a new facility in Costa Rica. Our team in Costa Rica will be instrumental in helping us serve patients through leading cardiology devices that will improve the lives of people around the world for years to come," said Kris Shah, President of Baylis Medical.

Jorge Sequeira, CINDE's managing director, commented, "Thanks to its acknowledged track record in life sciences, the country has 12 of the world's 30 leading medical firms. Today, Baylis Medical joins the cluster, which by the end of 2020 consisted of 81 companies and generated an accumulated total of more than 38,000 jobs in Costa Rica. Investing with purpose is taking on greater relevance for industry leaders and the country continues to lead in investment destinations noted for human talent, target market proximity, and supplier availability, based on extremely innovative concepts of sustainable production."

Baylis Medical highlighted Costa Rica's well-established medical device manufacturing sector, and its highly skilled workforce for its investment decision. In terms of core values, Costa Rica's similarities to Canada made the country attractive for its expansion.

People interested in applying for one of the company's positions may do so at costarica@baylismedical.com. The company is currently looking for a core team that will support the operation setup. It searches for passionate, energetic, and team-oriented staff. In the new year, Baylis Medical will begin building a team of manufacturing employees to support production of its world-leading cardiology devices.

About Baylis Medical

Baylis Medical is a leader in the development and commercialization of innovative medical devices in the field of cardiology, with a focus on left-heart access. Headquartered in Canada and with offices worldwide, our clinical solutions have been Improving the Lives of People Around the World for over 30 years. For more information, visit www.baylismedical.com and connect with us on Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/cinde-announces-baylis-medical-opens-medtech-facility-in-costa-rica-301347330.html

SOURCE CINDE

