U.S. markets close in 5 hours 35 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,494.32
    -17.29 (-0.38%)
     

  • Dow 30

    34,609.12
    -198.34 (-0.57%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    14,050.75
    -58.07 (-0.41%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,063.88
    -24.46 (-1.17%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    113.92
    +4.65 (+4.26%)
     

  • Gold

    1,931.30
    +9.80 (+0.51%)
     

  • Silver

    25.13
    +0.23 (+0.91%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0981
    -0.0052 (-0.47%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.3500
    -0.0230 (-0.97%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3183
    -0.0080 (-0.60%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    120.8620
    +0.0460 (+0.04%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    42,178.72
    -748.14 (-1.74%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    971.73
    +5.12 (+0.53%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,473.51
    -3.21 (-0.04%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,040.16
    +816.05 (+3.00%)
     

CINDE Announces: Costa Rica rated as the World's Top Investment Promotion Agency by ITC - United Nations

·4 min read

  • CINDE - The Costa Rican Investment Promotion Agency earned a 95.27 score, the highest out of the 85 organizations reviewed globally by the UN International Trade Center (ITC) to date.

  • CINDE reached a perfect score in 182 of 225 indicators evaluated by ITC and stood out for offering investors a wide variety of free, customized, and timely services.

  • ITC highlighted CINDE's delivery on its value proposition towards Investment with Purpose to reach sustainable productivity, considering People, Planet, and Prosperity, which contribute to the country's SDG.

SAN JOSE, Costa Rica, March 23, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- CINDE is once again recognized globally for its leadership in attracting foreign direct investment (FDI). Such recognition was given by the United Nations International Trade Center (ITC), which rated CINDE - The Costa Rican FDI promotion agency as the highest rated in the world for the fifth consecutive year.

According to the official ITC review report, "CINDE is now the investment promotion organization with the highest score since the parameter was created. It is number one of all the organizations or agencies we have reviewed. With a new score of 95.27, CINDE has raised the bar for all business support organizations and consolidated its position as one of the most respected and effective investment or trade organizations in the world."

ITC evaluated 225 indicators, 81% of which gained a perfect 100 score. ITC measured four performance areas - leadership and direction, resources and processes, products and service delivery, and measurement of results and impact - and gave Costa Rica the highest score of the 85 organizations reviewed to date.

Eric Scharf, President of the Board of Directors at CINDE stated that "the ITC recognition motivates us to continue making Costa Rica a sustainable and inclusive nation, highly connected with industry 4.0 and, more than anything else, reliable for investors. Over the last year Costa Rica captured 103 new FDI projects - that is 30% higher than 2020, which had also been a record year. Moreover, 41% of the new companies come from nontraditional destinations. This data reiterates the confidence that investors have in our country, in Costa Rica's talent, and in CINDE's work to help companies throughout their process of analysis, establishment, and expansion on national soil."

For his part, Jorge Sequeira, CINDE's Managing Director added, "being the number one investment promotion agency for the fifth consecutive year issues a clear signal to the world that we are a hub of people-centered solutions, and in CINDE's case, investor-centered solutions. We seek to customize our analytical approach towards business challenges to deliver true in-depth advisory. That relationship does not end with a project confirmation, rather, we see that milestone as the beginning of a common journey. As a result, over 70% of companies expanded their headcount in 2021"

He continued, "Costa Rica has been a proven partner for nearshoring for decades and the pandemic consolidated that stance. The crisis accelerated business digitalization and innovation, and we continue to deliver the highest-complexity processes such as RPA, Cybersecurity, Cloud Computing, AI, Software Development / Engineering, MedTech R&D, Biomaterials and more. Thus, we keep embedded in global value chains, hosting 9 of the world's top 20 MedTech companies, as well as 17 of the world's top digital leaders."

Crosscutting and customized services. CINDE's approach to investment attraction and promotion is anything but traditional, positioning Costa Rica as a strategic destination through robust digital strategies, use of machine learning, predictive analytics, enhanced investor experience portals, and virtual reality tours of free trade zones, to name some.

CINDE's extensive portfolio of completely free services range from investment advisory, site selection, assistance in setting up operations, thanks to a solid and proven network of over 80 vendors in more than 15 categories for all stages or deployment, including real estate options, legal advisory, guidance in productive linkages to identify local suppliers for enhanced efficiencies, and advisory for talent acquisition and retention. (Download the complete catalog here.)

As a private, non-profit, non-political organization, CINDE is proudly celebrating its 40th anniversary. It works to provide a solid contribution to Costa Rica's and the world's development through 4 key Sustainable Development Goals for which the organization reports on: Quality Education, Gender Equality, Decent Work and Industry Development.

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/cinde-announces-costa-rica-rated-as-the-worlds-top-investment-promotion-agency-by-itc--united-nations-301508328.html

SOURCE CINDE

Recommended Stories

  • COVID-19: Health experts predict uptick in subvariant cases as states lift restrictions

    Yahoo Finance Live details the spread of a new COVID variant in the U.S., health experts' predictions on the scale of an outbreak, renewed discussions around future booster shots and mask mandates, and Shanghai Disney closing down.

  • COVID-19: 'There is an absolute dire need' to get more vaccine shots in arms, professor urges

    Though the number of COVID cases has dramatically decreased since the beginning of the year, there’s still a significant number of people around the world who remain unvaccinated.

  • Adobe earnings beat estimates, stock falls after hours

    Yahoo Finance's Ines Ferré breaks down Adobe's latest quarterly earnings.

  • GameStop rallies after Ryan Cohen buys 100,000 shares of the meme stock

    Yahoo Finance's Julie Hyman reports that GameStop Chairman Ryan Cohen has bought $100,000 shares of the meme stock, now owning 11.9% of the electronics retail company.

  • Rouble firms past 100 vs dollar after Putin announces gas currency switch

    The potential ramifications of that move, which Putin ordered his government to sort out in one week, could boost the Russian currency, with a host of European countries still dependent on Moscow for much of their energy supplies. The rouble had stabilised near 105 to the dollar in recent sessions after falling to a record low of 120 in Moscow this month and even further on the interbank market to 150. Russia has taken a hit from unprecedented Western sanctions over events in Ukraine, what it terms a "special operation", that started on Feb. 24.

  • Cathie Wood Goes Bargain Hunting: 3 Stocks She Just Bought

    Cathie Wood did an interesting thing last week as stocks were rallying. The CEO, co-founder, and ace stock picker for the Ark Invest family of exchange-traded funds (ETFs) stood pat on her buying urges. Shopify (NYSE: SHOP), Twilio (NYSE: TWLO), and Adaptive Biotechnologies (NASDAQ: ADPT) are the three stocks that Ark Invest bought.

  • Oppenheimer Predicts Over 90% Rally for These 2 Stocks

    After a period of sustained losses, the stock market has been staging a comeback, with valuations across the board moving in one direction – higher. Between March 14 and March 23, the S&P 500 rose ~8%, while the NASDAQ was up ~12%. Oppenheimer’s Chief Investment Strategist John Stoltzfus offers an explanation for the powerful rally: “In our view it wasn’t so much that investor sentiment had turned broadly positive last week but rather that enough investors started to see numerous positives among

  • Can I Retire at 60 With $300,000?

    The short answer to this question is, “Yes, provided you are prepared to accept a modest standard of living.” To get an an idea of what a 60-year-old individual with a $300,000 nest egg faces, our list of factors to check includes … Continue reading → The post Can I Retire at 60 With $300,000? appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • Market check: Stocks move higher, Tesla stock surges, Nvidia shares fall

    Yahoo Finance's Jared Blikre looks at the market action heading into the day's final trading hour, in addition to checking out volatility levels, yield curves, and Nasdaq leaders Tesla and Nvidia.

  • ‘The housing market is in the early stages of a substantial downshift’: Home sales may drop 25% by the end of summer, according to this analyst

    Ian Shepherdson, chief economist and founder of research consulting firm Pantheon Macroeconomics, is predicting a dramatic fall in the pace of home sales this year. In a research note, he projected that existing-home sales will drop roughly 25% from the annual pace of 6.02 million set in February to a rate of 4.5 million by the end of summer. “The housing market is in the early stages of a substantial downshift in activity, which will trigger a steep decline in the rate of increase of home prices, starting perhaps as soon as the spring,” Shepherdson wrote in a research note distributed Sunday.

  • The yield curve is ‘scaring the bajeezus out of most investors,’ strategist says

    Sanders Morris Harris Chairman George Ball and Jeff Klingelhofer, Thornburg Investment Management Co-head of Investments, join Yahoo Finance Live to discuss the Fed, market outlook, inflation and oil prices compounding Fed tightening, President Biden's sanctions on Russia, and FAANG stocks.

  • Here's what Warren Buffett is reminding everyone about investing

    Warren Buffett is channeling one long-held investing philosophy.

  • Fed tightening: ‘We’re going to see a pretty hard landing,’ strategist says

    Academy Securities Head of Macro Strategy Peter Tchir joins Yahoo Finance Live to discuss Fed tightening, global production, the EU supply shock amid the Russia-Ukraine war, and national security trades.

  • What Happens When You Pay off Your Mortgage?

    For many homeowners, one of the milestones on the path to financial independence is being able to pay off their mortgage. With typical mortgages lasting 30 years, it can take a long time to meet this goal. But what happens … Continue reading → The post What Happens When You Pay off Your Mortgage? appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • MP Materials Is Ready for an Upside Breakout

    MP Materials is poised for an important upside breakout. Continue to hold MP longs. In this updated daily bar chart of MP, below, we can see that prices sold off into early February and would have stopped out longs at $37 on the way down.

  • Tencent’s Profits Surge to $35 Billion Despite ‘Challenging Year’

    Net profits at Tencent climbed by 41% to $35 billion at Tencent, China’s social media, games and streaming giant, in the year to December. Revenues were up by 16% to RMB560 billion ($87.8 billion). Despite the profits surge, the company’s management described 2021 as a “challenging year.” They were not being disingenuous. China’s tech sector […]

  • Oil price jumps as Russia warns on pipeline squeeze

    The price of oil has jumped higher after Russia warned that supplies from one of the world’s biggest oil pipelines would be cut.

  • Buffett Is Sitting on Occidental Warrants That Could Give Him a 23.6% Stake

    (Bloomberg) -- Warren Buffett’s Occidental Petroleum Corp. warrants are looking increasingly attractive as the share price climbs. Most Read from BloombergWhere Mornings Would Get Darker Under Permanent Daylight Savings TimeChina Jet’s Nosedive From 29,000 Feet Baffles Crash SpecialistsChina Plane Crash Update: One Black Box Located; Pilot DetailsUkraine Update: Zelenskiy Will Join NATO Summit Via Video LinkAs part of Berkshire Hathaway Inc.’s $10 billion investment in the oil company in 2019, B

  • Nvidia CEO says Lapsus$ hack was a ‘wake-up call’

    Yahoo Finance's Dan Howley joins the Live show to discuss the concerns sorrounding the leaking of Nvidia's code signing certificates by Lapsus$.

  • Russian Stock Trading to Resume After Record Market Shutdown

    (Bloomberg) -- Russia will restart trading in some local equities, ending the nation’s record long shutdown that was meant to shield domestic investors from the impact of tough sanctions over its invasion of Ukraine.Most Read from BloombergWhere Mornings Would Get Darker Under Permanent Daylight Savings TimeChina Jet’s Nosedive From 29,000 Feet Baffles Crash SpecialistsChina Plane Crash Update: One Black Box Located; Pilot DetailsUkraine Update: Zelenskiy Will Join NATO Summit Via Video LinkThe