Cinector Closes €2.5m Seed Round to Expand Extended Reality Platform For Virtual Corporate Presentations

·2 min read

BERLIN, April 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Virtual communications startup Cinector, closes €2.5m seed round to meet global demand for high quality virtual presentations across enterprise sales, corporate communications and education markets.

Cinector - Your virtual stage for outstanding videos and live meetings. Communicate effectively and personally from your own virtual environment, in professional quality, directly from your office. (Credit: Cinector)
Cinector - Your virtual stage for outstanding videos and live meetings. Communicate effectively and personally from your own virtual environment, in professional quality, directly from your office. (Credit: Cinector)

Cinector's established virtual studio software integrates with leading communication platforms from Microsoft, Zoom, Google and Cisco to go beyond video conferencing by creating a fully customisable virtual stage that can be operated by one person. Used in pre-recorded and live modes, Cinector brings the power of a Hollywood studio into the office to make video production for companies as easy as PowerPoint.

Lutz Roellig, Cinector CEO said "we are delighted to announce our Seed round of €2.5m to meet customer demand and accelerate sales, customer success and product operations in new markets."

He went on to say, "the ubiquity of video communications has created massive demand from corporations who want to produce highly engaging, effortless video productions from their office or remote locations. Cinector is the only virtual studio software in the market to meet enterprise requirements of software stability, rapid deployment as well as full customisation."

Cinector built its proprietary technology from the founding team's experience working on blockbuster movie special effects. Constantly pushing the boundaries of computer vision, the Saxony-based startup has established its R&D Division 'Cinector Labs' integrating AI capabilities into the technology to deliver its customers the market's best quality and features.

The €2.5m seed round was led by Leipzig based Technologiegründerfonds Sachsen (TGFS). TGFS is an early-stage VC fund targeting high tech startups with strong growth potential in its 15-year history.

TGFS's Managing Director, Sören Schuster commented "Cinector has massive potential and is built on cutting edge technology and computer vision research by an expert team." He added, "the experienced sales and product team has delivered record sales and made Cinector stand out as a must have and highly scalable communications platform."

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1796034/Cinector_1.jpg

