Cinedigm to Report Fourth Quarter and Full Year Fiscal 2022 Financial Results on Monday, June 27, 2022

·2 min read
In this article:
  • CIDM

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 17, 2022 / Cinedigm Corp. ("Cinedigm" or "the Company") (NASDAQ:CIDM), a premier streaming technology and entertainment company super-serving enthusiast fan bases, will release its financial results for the fourth quarter and full year of fiscal year 2022 ended March 31, 2022, after market close on Monday, June 27, 2022. Cinedigm's management will host a conference call to discuss these results on Tuesday, June 28, 2022 at 12:00 pm ET / 9:00 am PT.

Investors may access a live webcast of the call on the Company's website at https://investor.cinedigm.com/events-and-presentations or by dialing 1-844-200-6205 within North America or +1-929-526-1599 from international locations using access code 251386 to be connected to the call. Participants should dial in at least 10 minutes prior to the start of the call.

A replay of the webcast will be available by accessing the Company's website at https://investor.cinedigm.com/events-and-presentations approximately one hour after the conference call concludes.

###

About Cinedigm
For more than 20 years, Cinedigm (NASDAQ:CIDM) has led the digital transformation of the entertainment industry. Today, Cinedigm entertains consumers around the globe by providing premium feature film and television series, enthusiast streaming channels and technology services to the world's largest media, retail and technology companies. As a leader in the rapidly evolving streaming ecosystem, Cinedigm continues its legacy as an innovator through its adoption of next-generation technologies, such as artificial intelligence and machine learning, across its proprietary, highly-scalable Matchpoint™ technology platform. For more information, visit https://www.cinedigm.com/.

Cinedigm uses, and will continue to use, its website, press releases, SEC filings, and various social media channels, including Twitter (https://twitter.com/cinedigm), LinkedIn (https://www.linkedin.com/company/cinedigm/), Facebook (https://facebook.com/Cinedigm), StockTwits (https://stocktwits.com/CinedigmCorp) and the Company website (https://www.cinedigm.com/) as additional means of disclosing public information to investors, the media and others interested in the Company. It is possible that certain information that the Company posts on its website, disseminated in press releases, SEC filings, and on social media could be deemed to be material information, and the Company encourages investors, the media and others interested in the Company to review the business and financial information that the Company posts on its website, disseminates in press releases, SEC filings and on the social media channels identified above, as such information could be deemed to be material information.

For additional information:
Investor Relations Contact:
High Touch Investor Relations
Cinedigm@htir.net

SOURCE: Cinedigm Corp.



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/705672/Cinedigm-to-Report-Fourth-Quarter-and-Full-Year-Fiscal-2022-Financial-Results-on-Monday-June-27-2022

