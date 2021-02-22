Cinedigm Reports Third Quarter Fiscal 2021 Earnings Quarter Ending December 31, 2020

Streaming Channel Revenues up 85% Year-Over-Year

Ad-supported Streaming Channel Revenues up 150% Year over Year

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / February 22, 2021 / Cinedigm Corp. (NASDAQ:CIDM) today announced its financial results for the three-month period ended December 31, 2020.

Key Financial Results:

Consolidated revenues were $10.0 million, with streaming channel revenues up 85% versus prior year quarter

Ad-supported streaming channel revenues increased 79% sequentially over the prior quarter and 150% over the prior year quarter.

Streaming digital content licensing and sales increased 34% year-over-year, driven by partners such as Amazon

Combined OTT Streaming and Digital revenues increased 58% versus prior year quarter and 36% sequentially over the prior quarter

Core Business (Base Distribution and OTT Streaming and Digital excluding corporate) Adjusted EBITDA for the three-month period ending December 31, 2020 increased $1.8 million to $1.3 million or 376% versus the three-month period ending December 31, 2019 and increased by $4.7 million or 138% versus the nine-month period ending December 31, 2019

Total debt was reduced by $25.7 million, or 51%, versus prior year, including conversion of $15 million of convertible notes to equity at $1.50 per share

Key Business Highlights During Third Quarter Fiscal 2021 (Quarter ended December 31, 2020)

Total streaming minutes in the quarter were 907 million, a new company record, and up 391% versus the prior year quarter

Total monthly ad-supported streaming channel viewers rose to 22.6 million, up 303% over the prior year quarter

Acquired The Film Detective, a leading streaming content company for classic film and television programming. The acquisition adds The Film Detective's library, comprised of 3,000 content titles, an estimated 10,000 individual film and TV episodes and two streaming networks (The Film Detective and Lonestar channels) to Cinedigm's expansive portfolio of streaming channels and content

Launched the popular The Bob Ross Channel on Viacom's streaming television service, Pluto TV

Expanded streaming channel portfolio to 25 channels either launched or under contract versus nine channels a year ago

Key Business Highlights Subsequent to Quarter End:

Acquisitions:

Acquired Fandor ®, the leading global independent film subscription streaming service with the largest collection of independent films, documentaries, and international features in the market and called "The Netflix for Indie Film" by The Wall Street Journal and "A streaming rabbit hole worth falling down" by The New York Times

Acquired Screambox®, a popular enthusiast streaming service targeting the highly lucrative horror genre, called "The Perfect Horror Streaming Alternative to Netflix" by Tech Times and named one of the best Streaming Services for 2021 by PC Mag

Business Development & Distribution:

Combined organic and acquisition growth increased total Cinedigm Streaming channel active subscribers to approx. 245,000, up 216% over the trailing twelve months

Launched three of the Company's streaming channels, The Bob Ross Channel, CONtv Anime and MyTime Movie Network , on VIZIO SmartCast , the award-winning Smart TV platform available to millions of viewers. VIZIO, Inc ., is the #1 American-based TV brand 1 and the #1 Sound Bar brand in America

Launched SO… REAL , a non-fiction streaming service from Liberty Global & Discovery's All3Media joint venture, on the Roku® platform

Partnered with TCL , one of the world's best-selling electronics brands, to include all of its streaming channels in TCL's launch of a linear service on select TVs in North America

Chose Team Whistle , a global media and entertainment company that includes Whistle, Tiny Horse, New Form and Vertical Networks , as Agency of Record and exclusive direct ad sales agent for Cinedigm's portfolio of ad-supported OTT networks

LaunchedThe Bob Ross Channel, Dove Channel, FashionBox, and Whistle TV on Rockbot, the Google and Universal Music Group-backed out-of-home media streaming service with 20 million monthly viewers

Corporate Finance

Completed the sale of 5,600,000 shares of its Class A common stock at a purchase price of $1.25 per share in a registered direct offering to a single institutional investor

Eliminated all of the Company's remaining second lien notes in exchange for common equity and cash, reducing remaining recourse debt to a less than $3 million balance on the low interest revolving credit facility with East West Bank

"Cinedigm had an extremely strong fiscal third quarter financially and every key streaming growth metric increased substantially, creating great momentum as we entered calendar year 2021 in tremendous shape," said Chris McGurk, Cinedigm's Chairman and CEO. "Our streaming business, where we are laser- focused on building out a portfolio of targeted enthusiast channels, is growing rapidly both organically and through our streaming roll-up acquisition strategy, which has delivered three key, accretive streaming assets in just the last three months in The Film Detective, Fandor and Screambox. We have significantly reduced our debt and have substantial cash reserves, which gives us the firepower to continue to rapidly execute this strategy in the face of limited competition because of our expansive global distribution footprint, huge library of digital content, infrastructure and market leading Matchpoint streaming technology. We are also pleased to have again registered positive and growing adjusted EBITDA in our core business at the same time as we are rapidly expanding the streaming business and investing behind that growth."

Gary Loffredo, Chief Operating Officer and General Counsel, added, "Our efforts over the past year to reduce our debt and interest expense have resulted in a strong balance sheet and cash position that will enable Cinedigm to continue the growth of our core business and to execute on our roll-up acquisition strategy. We eliminated all of our convertible notes and all of our Second Lien debt. We have a strong cash position that will enable Cinedigm to take advantage of future accretive acquisitions. We achieved that reduction in debt while simultaneously growing our core business EBITDA and investing behind our rapidly growing streaming business."

"As demonstrated by the fantastic organic growth results we have achieved this year, our platform and technology give Cinedigm a clear competitive advantage in launching, operating and scaling streaming services profitably and efficiently," said Erick Opeka, Chief Strategy Officer and President of Cinedigm Networks. "As the studios and tech giants spend tens of billions of dollars to compete for general entertainment audiences with Netflix, they are clearly ignoring large enthusiast verticals. At the same time, tens of millions of consumers around the globe are shifting their entertainment spend from cable to streaming. Amidst this perfect storm, we have a clear opportunity to leverage our unique platform and market position to build and acquire a compelling portfolio of enthusiast services catering to tens of millions of passionate fans. It is the perfect strategy at the ideal moment in history."

Fiscal Third Quarter Financial Summary (comparing the three months ended December 31, 2020 to the three months ended December 31, 2019)

Revenue was $10.0 million, a decrease of 13.5% compared to $11.5 million in the prior year period, due to the expected decline in the legacy Cinema Equipment business and the negative impact of COVID-19 on theatrical revenues and temporary DVD warehousing and distribution center shutdowns due to COVID-19. This was partially offset by growth in streaming revenues. Advertising-based channel revenues increased 150% versus last year and 79% versus the prior quarter ending September 30, 2020.

The Company reported a consolidated net loss of $9.7 million for the third quarter of fiscal year 2021. Excluding the unrealized change in fair value of our equity investment in Starrise Media Holdings Limited, the operating net loss was $2.9 million, or $.02 per share, driven in large part by the loss of theatrical revenues in the legacy Cinema Equipment business due to COVID-19.

For the third quarter of fiscal year 2021, consolidated adjusted EBITDA was $0.9 million, compared to $2.7 million in the prior quarter period. This decrease was primarily due to the expected decline of our legacy Cinema Equipment business and the negative impact of COVID-19 on theatrical revenues and temporary DVD warehousing and distribution center shutdowns due to the impact of COVID-19.

As of December 31, 2020, the Company had cash and cash equivalents of $26.2 million compared to $14.3 million as of March 31, 2020, the end of our last fiscal year.

Total debt was reduced by $25.7 million, or 51%, versus December 31, 2019, compared to March 31, 2020 total debt was reduced by $23.7 million or 48.3%.

Adjusted EBITDA is defined by the Company for the periods presented to be earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization, other income, net, goodwill impairment, litigation related expenses and recoveries, stock-based compensation, expenses, restructuring, transition and acquisitions expenses, net, and certain other items. Pursuant to the requirements of Regulation G, the Company has provided a reconciliation in the tables attached to this release of loss from continuing operations calculated in accordance with accounting principles generally accepted in the United States of America ("GAAP") to Adjusted EBITDA. Adjusted EBITDA is not a measurement of financial performance under GAAP and may not be comparable to other similarly titled measures of other companies. The Company calculated and communicated Adjusted EBITDA in the tables because the Company's management believes it is of importance to investors and lenders by providing additional information with respect to the performance of its fundamental business activities. Management presents Adjusted EBITDA because it believes that Adjusted EBITDA is a useful supplement to net loss as an indicator of operating performance. Management also believes that Adjusted EBITDA is an industry-wide financial measure that is useful both to management and investors when evaluating the Company's performance and comparing our performance with the performance of our competitors. Management also uses adjusted EBITDA for planning purposes, as well as to evaluate the Company's performance because it believes that adjusted EBITDA more accurately reflects the Company's results, as it excludes certain items, such as stock-based compensation charges, that management believes are not indicative of the Company's operating performance. The Company believes that Adjusted EBITDA is a performance measure and not a liquidity measure. Adjusted EBITDA should not be considered as an alternative to operating or net loss as an indicator of performance or as an alternative to cash flows from operating activities as an indicator of cash flows, in each case as determined in accordance with GAAP, or as a measure of liquidity. About Cinedigm

For more than twenty years, Cinedigm has led the digital transformation of the entertainment industry. Today, Cinedigm enables hundreds of millions of consumers around the globe to stream their passions by delivering enthusiast streaming channels and content to the world's largest media, technology and retail companies.

Tables Follow

CINEDIGM CORP.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

(In thousands, except for share and per share data)

December 31, 2020 March 31,

2020 (Unaudited) ASSETS Current assets Cash and cash equivalents $ 26,207 $ 14,294 Accounts receivable, net 25,088 34,785 Inventory, net 223 582 Unbilled revenue 3,077 1,992 Prepaid and other current assets 7,390 9,409 Total current assets 61,985 61,062 Restricted cash 1,000 1,000 Equity investment in Starrise, a related party, at fair value 7,584 23,433 Property and equipment, net 4,241 7,967 Right-of-use assets - 1,210 Intangible assets, net 8,039 6,924 Goodwill 8,701 8,701 Other long-term assets 139 143 Total assets $ 91,689 $ 110,440 LIABILITIES AND EQUITY (DEFICIT) Current liabilities Accounts payable and accrued expenses $ 54,137 $ 77,085 Current portion of notes payable, including unamortized debt discount of $146 and $460 respectively

(see Note 6) 11,890 37,249 Current portion of notes payable, non-recourse including unamortized debt discount of $- and $763, respectively (see Note 6) 11,153 11,442 Operating lease liabilities 117 593 Current portion of deferred revenue 1,336 1,645 Total current liabilities 78,633 128,014 Notes payable 2,153 - Operating lease liabilities, noncurrent 17 684 Deferred revenue, net of current portion 4 919 Other long-term liabilities - 110 Total liabilities 80,807 129,727 Commitments and contingencies (see Note 8) Stockholders' equity (deficit) Preferred stock, 15,000,000 shares authorized; Series A 10% - $0.001 par value per share; 20 shares authorized; and 7 shares issued and outstanding at December 31, 2020 and March 31, 2020. Liquidation preference of $3,648 3,559 3,559 Common stock, $0.001 par value; Class A stock 200,000,000 and 150,000,000 shares authorized at December 31, 2020 and March 31, 2020, respectively; 155,487,934 and 63,251,429 shares issued and 154,174,098 and 61,937,593 shares outstanding at December 31, 2020 and March 31, 2020, respectively 153 62 Additional paid-in capital 487,418 400,784 Treasury stock, at cost; 1,313,836 Class A common shares at December 31, 2020 and March 31, 2020 (11,603 ) (11,603 ) Accumulated deficit (467,214 ) (410,904 ) Accumulated other comprehensive (loss) income (94 ) 92 Total stockholders' equity (deficit) of Cinedigm Corp. 12,219 (18,010 ) Deficit attributable to noncontrolling interest (1,337 ) (1,277 ) Total equity (deficit) 10,882 (19,287 ) Total liabilities and equity $ 91,689 $ 110,440



CINEDIGM CORP.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS

(Unaudited)

(In thousands, except for share and per share data)

Three Months Ended

December 31, Nine Months Ended

December 31, 2020 2019 2020 2019 Revenues $ 9,954 $ 11,512 $ 23,154 $ 31,556 Costs and expenses: Direct operating (excludes depreciation and amortization shown below) 4,385 5,726 11,394 13,425 Selling, general and administrative 5,361 2,997 15,369 13,834 (Recovery) provision for doubtful accounts 70 (5 ) (123 ) 321 Depreciation and amortization of property and equipment 822 1,594 3,691 4,977 Amortization of intangible assets 597 589 1,778 2,178 Total operating expenses 11,235 10,901 32,109 34,735 (Loss) income operations (1,281 ) 611 (8,955 ) (3,179 ) Interest expense, net (948 ) (1,618 ) (3,432 ) (5,713 ) Loss on extinguishment of notes payable (540 ) - (852 ) - Change in fair value of equity investment in Starrise, a related party (6,751 ) - (42,377 ) - Other expense, net (147 ) (1,019 ) (668 ) (1,187 ) Loss from operations before income taxes (9,667 ) (2,026 ) (56,284 ) (10,079 ) Income tax benefit (expense) - (136 ) 181 (210 ) Net loss (9,667 ) (2,162 ) (56,103 ) (10,289 ) Net income (loss) attributable to noncontrolling interest 23 (7 ) 60 (8 ) Net loss attributable to controlling interests (9,644 ) (2,169 ) (56,043 ) (10,297 ) Preferred stock dividends (89 ) (89 ) (267 ) (267 ) Net loss attributable to common stockholders $ (9,733 ) $ (2,258 ) $ (56,310 ) $ (10,564 ) Net loss per Class A common stock attributable to common stockholders - basic and diluted: $ (0.07 ) $ (0.05 ) $ (0.49 ) $ (0.26 ) Weighted average number of Class A common stock outstanding: basic and diluted 136,866,072 42,418,641 115,347,494 40,745,114



Adjusted EBIDTA

Following is the reconciliation of our consolidated net loss to Adjusted EBITDA:

Three Months Ended

December 31, ($ in thousands) 2020 2019 Net loss $ (9,667 ) $ (2,162 ) Add Back: Income tax expense - 136 Depreciation and amortization of property and equipment 822 1,594 Amortization of intangible assets 597 589 Loss on extinguishment of notes payable 540 - Interest expense, net 948 1,618 Changes in fair value on equity investment in Starrise 6,751 - Other (income) expense, net (66 ) 777 Stock-based compensation and expenses 960 178 Net income (loss) attributable to noncontrolling interest 23 (7 ) Adjusted EBITDA $ 908 $ 2,723 Adjustments related to the Cinema Equipment Business Depreciation and amortization of property and equipment $ (706 ) $ (1,475 ) Amortization of intangible assets (8 ) (11 ) Other income and expense (32 ) - Income (loss) from operations 691 (600 ) Adjusted EBITDA from Content & Entertainment business and corporate segment $ 885 $ 637



Adjusted EBITDA

Nine Months Ended

December 31, ($ in thousands) 2020 2019 Net loss (56,103 ) (10,289 ) Add Back: Income tax (benefit) expense (181 ) 210 Depreciation and amortization of property and equipment 3,691 4,977 Amortization of intangible assets 1,778 2,178 Loss on extinguishment of notes payable 852 - Interest expense, net 3,432 5,713 Changes in fair value on equity investment in Starrise 42,377 - Other expense, net 1,539 1,536 Stock-based compensation 2,172 367 Net loss (income) attributable to noncontrolling interest 60 (8 ) Adjusted EBITDA $ (383 ) $ 4,684 Adjustments related to the Cinema Equipment Business Depreciation and amortization of property and equipment (3,348 ) (4,612 ) Amortization of intangible assets (23 ) (34 ) Stock-based compensation and expenses - 7 Other income and expense (32 ) - Income (loss) from operations 3,736 (2,650 ) Adjusted EBITDA from Content & Entertainment business and corporate segment $ (50 ) $ (2,605 )



