U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    3,876.50
    -30.21 (-0.77%)
     

  • Dow 30

    31,521.69
    +27.37 (+0.09%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    13,533.05
    -341.42 (-2.46%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,251.07
    -15.62 (-0.69%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    61.69
    +0.20 (+0.33%)
     

  • Gold

    1,808.60
    +0.20 (+0.01%)
     

  • Silver

    28.25
    +0.17 (+0.61%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.2167
    +0.0041 (+0.34%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.3700
    +0.0250 (+1.86%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.4072
    +0.0063 (+0.45%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    105.0230
    -0.3870 (-0.37%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    54,174.31
    -3,383.20 (-5.88%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,088.49
    -42.84 (-3.79%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    6,612.24
    -11.78 (-0.18%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    30,156.03
    +138.11 (+0.46%)
     

Cinedigm Reports Third Quarter Fiscal 2021 Earnings Quarter Ending December 31, 2020

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
·20 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

Streaming Channel Revenues up 85% Year-Over-Year

Ad-supported Streaming Channel Revenues up 150% Year over Year

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / February 22, 2021 / Cinedigm Corp. (NASDAQ:CIDM) today announced its financial results for the three-month period ended December 31, 2020.

Key Financial Results:

  • Consolidated revenues were $10.0 million, with streaming channel revenues up 85% versus prior year quarter

  • Ad-supported streaming channel revenues increased 79% sequentially over the prior quarter and 150% over the prior year quarter.

  • Streaming digital content licensing and sales increased 34% year-over-year, driven by partners such as Amazon

  • Combined OTT Streaming and Digital revenues increased 58% versus prior year quarter and 36% sequentially over the prior quarter

  • Core Business (Base Distribution and OTT Streaming and Digital excluding corporate) Adjusted EBITDA for the three-month period ending December 31, 2020 increased $1.8 million to $1.3 million or 376% versus the three-month period ending December 31, 2019 and increased by $4.7 million or 138% versus the nine-month period ending December 31, 2019

  • Total debt was reduced by $25.7 million, or 51%, versus prior year, including conversion of $15 million of convertible notes to equity at $1.50 per share

Key Business Highlights During Third Quarter Fiscal 2021 (Quarter ended December 31, 2020)

  • Total streaming minutes in the quarter were 907 million, a new company record, and up 391% versus the prior year quarter

  • Total monthly ad-supported streaming channel viewers rose to 22.6 million, up 303% over the prior year quarter

  • Acquired The Film Detective, a leading streaming content company for classic film and television programming. The acquisition adds The Film Detective's library, comprised of 3,000 content titles, an estimated 10,000 individual film and TV episodes and two streaming networks (The Film Detective and Lonestar channels) to Cinedigm's expansive portfolio of streaming channels and content

  • Launched the popular The Bob Ross Channel on Viacom's streaming television service, Pluto TV

  • Expanded streaming channel portfolio to 25 channels either launched or under contract versus nine channels a year ago

Key Business Highlights Subsequent to Quarter End:

Acquisitions:

  • Acquired Fandor®, the leading global independent film subscription streaming service with the largest collection of independent films, documentaries, and international features in the market and called "The Netflix for Indie Film" by The Wall Street Journal and "A streaming rabbit hole worth falling down" by The New York Times

  • Acquired Screambox®, a popular enthusiast streaming service targeting the highly lucrative horror genre, called "The Perfect Horror Streaming Alternative to Netflix" by Tech Times and named one of the best Streaming Services for 2021 by PC Mag

Business Development & Distribution:

  • Combined organic and acquisition growth increased total Cinedigm Streaming channel active subscribers to approx. 245,000, up 216% over the trailing twelve months

  • Launched three of the Company's streaming channels, The Bob Ross Channel, CONtv Anime and MyTime Movie Network, on VIZIO SmartCast, the award-winning Smart TV platform available to millions of viewers. VIZIO, Inc., is the #1 American-based TV brand1 and the #1 Sound Bar brand in America

  • Launched SO… REAL, a non-fiction streaming service from Liberty Global & Discovery's All3Media joint venture, on the Roku® platform

  • Partnered with TCL, one of the world's best-selling electronics brands, to include all of its streaming channels in TCL's launch of a linear service on select TVs in North America

  • Chose Team Whistle, a global media and entertainment company that includes Whistle, Tiny Horse, New Form and Vertical Networks, as Agency of Record and exclusive direct ad sales agent for Cinedigm's portfolio of ad-supported OTT networks

  • LaunchedThe Bob Ross Channel, Dove Channel, FashionBox, and Whistle TV on Rockbot, the Google and Universal Music Group-backed out-of-home media streaming service with 20 million monthly viewers

Corporate Finance

  • Completed the sale of 5,600,000 shares of its Class A common stock at a purchase price of $1.25 per share in a registered direct offering to a single institutional investor

  • Eliminated all of the Company's remaining second lien notes in exchange for common equity and cash, reducing remaining recourse debt to a less than $3 million balance on the low interest revolving credit facility with East West Bank

"Cinedigm had an extremely strong fiscal third quarter financially and every key streaming growth metric increased substantially, creating great momentum as we entered calendar year 2021 in tremendous shape," said Chris McGurk, Cinedigm's Chairman and CEO. "Our streaming business, where we are laser- focused on building out a portfolio of targeted enthusiast channels, is growing rapidly both organically and through our streaming roll-up acquisition strategy, which has delivered three key, accretive streaming assets in just the last three months in The Film Detective, Fandor and Screambox. We have significantly reduced our debt and have substantial cash reserves, which gives us the firepower to continue to rapidly execute this strategy in the face of limited competition because of our expansive global distribution footprint, huge library of digital content, infrastructure and market leading Matchpoint streaming technology. We are also pleased to have again registered positive and growing adjusted EBITDA in our core business at the same time as we are rapidly expanding the streaming business and investing behind that growth."

Gary Loffredo, Chief Operating Officer and General Counsel, added, "Our efforts over the past year to reduce our debt and interest expense have resulted in a strong balance sheet and cash position that will enable Cinedigm to continue the growth of our core business and to execute on our roll-up acquisition strategy. We eliminated all of our convertible notes and all of our Second Lien debt. We have a strong cash position that will enable Cinedigm to take advantage of future accretive acquisitions. We achieved that reduction in debt while simultaneously growing our core business EBITDA and investing behind our rapidly growing streaming business."

"As demonstrated by the fantastic organic growth results we have achieved this year, our platform and technology give Cinedigm a clear competitive advantage in launching, operating and scaling streaming services profitably and efficiently," said Erick Opeka, Chief Strategy Officer and President of Cinedigm Networks. "As the studios and tech giants spend tens of billions of dollars to compete for general entertainment audiences with Netflix, they are clearly ignoring large enthusiast verticals. At the same time, tens of millions of consumers around the globe are shifting their entertainment spend from cable to streaming. Amidst this perfect storm, we have a clear opportunity to leverage our unique platform and market position to build and acquire a compelling portfolio of enthusiast services catering to tens of millions of passionate fans. It is the perfect strategy at the ideal moment in history."

Fiscal Third Quarter Financial Summary (comparing the three months ended December 31, 2020 to the three months ended December 31, 2019)

Revenue was $10.0 million, a decrease of 13.5% compared to $11.5 million in the prior year period, due to the expected decline in the legacy Cinema Equipment business and the negative impact of COVID-19 on theatrical revenues and temporary DVD warehousing and distribution center shutdowns due to COVID-19. This was partially offset by growth in streaming revenues. Advertising-based channel revenues increased 150% versus last year and 79% versus the prior quarter ending September 30, 2020.

The Company reported a consolidated net loss of $9.7 million for the third quarter of fiscal year 2021. Excluding the unrealized change in fair value of our equity investment in Starrise Media Holdings Limited, the operating net loss was $2.9 million, or $.02 per share, driven in large part by the loss of theatrical revenues in the legacy Cinema Equipment business due to COVID-19.

For the third quarter of fiscal year 2021, consolidated adjusted EBITDA was $0.9 million, compared to $2.7 million in the prior quarter period. This decrease was primarily due to the expected decline of our legacy Cinema Equipment business and the negative impact of COVID-19 on theatrical revenues and temporary DVD warehousing and distribution center shutdowns due to the impact of COVID-19.

As of December 31, 2020, the Company had cash and cash equivalents of $26.2 million compared to $14.3 million as of March 31, 2020, the end of our last fiscal year.

Total debt was reduced by $25.7 million, or 51%, versus December 31, 2019, compared to March 31, 2020 total debt was reduced by $23.7 million or 48.3%.

Conference Call

Cinedigm will host a conference call to discuss its financial results at 3:00 pm PT / 6:00 pm ET on February 22, 2021.

To participate in the conference call, please dial 877-407-9124 or for international callers 201-689-8584 at least five minutes prior to the start of the call. No passcode is required. An audio webcast is available directly at the following link https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/2478/40084 and will also be accessible at http://investor.cinedigm.com/events.cfm. To listen to the live webcast, please visit the site prior to the start of the call-in order to register, download and install any necessary audio software.

For those unable to participate during the live broadcast, a replay will be available by dialing 877-481-4010 (U.S.) or (919) 882-2331 (International) and use passcode: 40084

Adjusted EBITDA is defined by the Company for the periods presented to be earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization, other income, net, goodwill impairment, litigation related expenses and recoveries, stock-based compensation, expenses, restructuring, transition and acquisitions expenses, net, and certain other items. Pursuant to the requirements of Regulation G, the Company has provided a reconciliation in the tables attached to this release of loss from continuing operations calculated in accordance with accounting principles generally accepted in the United States of America ("GAAP") to Adjusted EBITDA. Adjusted EBITDA is not a measurement of financial performance under GAAP and may not be comparable to other similarly titled measures of other companies. The Company calculated and communicated Adjusted EBITDA in the tables because the Company's management believes it is of importance to investors and lenders by providing additional information with respect to the performance of its fundamental business activities. Management presents Adjusted EBITDA because it believes that Adjusted EBITDA is a useful supplement to net loss as an indicator of operating performance. Management also believes that Adjusted EBITDA is an industry-wide financial measure that is useful both to management and investors when evaluating the Company's performance and comparing our performance with the performance of our competitors. Management also uses adjusted EBITDA for planning purposes, as well as to evaluate the Company's performance because it believes that adjusted EBITDA more accurately reflects the Company's results, as it excludes certain items, such as stock-based compensation charges, that management believes are not indicative of the Company's operating performance. The Company believes that Adjusted EBITDA is a performance measure and not a liquidity measure. Adjusted EBITDA should not be considered as an alternative to operating or net loss as an indicator of performance or as an alternative to cash flows from operating activities as an indicator of cash flows, in each case as determined in accordance with GAAP, or as a measure of liquidity. In addition, adjusted EBITDA does not take into account changes in certain assets and liabilities as well as interest and Adjusted EBITDA is defined by the Company for the periods presented to be earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization, other income, net, goodwill impairment, litigation related expenses and recoveries, stock-based compensation, expenses, restructuring, transition and acquisitions expenses, net, and certain other items. Pursuant to the requirements of Regulation G, the Company has provided a reconciliation in the tables attached to this release of loss from continuing operations calculated in accordance with accounting principles generally accepted in the United States of America ("GAAP") to Adjusted EBITDA. Adjusted EBITDA is not a measurement of financial performance under GAAP and may not be comparable to other similarly titled measures of other companies. The Company calculated and communicated Adjusted EBITDA in the tables because the Company's management believes it is of importance to investors and lenders by providing additional information with respect to the performance of its fundamental business activities. Management presents Adjusted EBITDA because it believes that Adjusted EBITDA is a useful supplement to net loss as an indicator of operating performance. Management also believes that Adjusted EBITDA is an industry-wide financial measure that is useful both to management and investors when evaluating the Company's performance and comparing our performance with the performance of our competitors. Management also uses adjusted EBITDA for planning purposes, as well as to evaluate the Company's performance because it believes that adjusted EBITDA more accurately reflects the Company's results, as it excludes certain items, such as stock-based compensation charges, that management believes are not indicative of the Company's operating performance. The Company believes that Adjusted EBITDA is a performance measure and not a liquidity measure. Adjusted EBITDA should not be considered as an alternative to operating or net loss as an indicator of performance or as an alternative to cash flows from operating activities as an indicator of cash flows, in each case as determined in accordance with GAAP, or as a measure of liquidity. In addition, adjusted EBITDA does not take into account changes in certain assets and liabilities as well as interest and income taxes that can affect cash flows. The Company's calculation of Adjusted EBITDA may or may not be consistent with the calculation of this measure by other companies in the same industry. Investors should not view Adjusted EBITDA as an alternative to the GAAP operating measure of net income (loss). In addition, Adjusted EBITDA does not take into account changes in certain assets and liabilities as well as interest and income taxes that can affect cash flows. Management does not intend the presentation of these non-GAAP measures to be considered in isolation or as a substitute for results prepared in accordance with GAAP. These non-GAAP measures should be read only in conjunction with the Company's consolidated financial statements prepared in accordance with GAAP income taxes that can affect cash flows. The Company's calculation of Adjusted EBITDA may or may not be consistent with the calculation of this measure by other companies in the same industry. Investors should not view Adjusted EBITDA as an alternative to the GAAP operating measure of net income (loss). In addition, Adjusted EBITDA does not take into account changes in certain assets and liabilities as well as interest and income taxes that can affect cash flows. Management does not intend the presentation of these non-GAAP measures to be considered in isolation or as a substitute for results prepared in accordance with GAAP. These non-GAAP measures should be read only in conjunction with the Company's consolidated financial statements prepared in accordance with GAAP.

About Cinedigm

For more than twenty years, Cinedigm has led the digital transformation of the entertainment industry. Today, Cinedigm enables hundreds of millions of consumers around the globe to stream their passions by delivering enthusiast streaming channels and content to the world's largest media, technology and retail companies.

Material Public Information Disclosure

Cinedigm uses its website, press releases, SEC filings, and various social media channels, including Twitter, LinkedIn, Facebook, StockTwits and the Company website as additional means of disclosing public information to investors, the media and others interested in the Company. It is possible that certain information that the Company posts to these aforementioned dissemination channels could be deemed to be material information, and the Company encourages investors, the media and others interested in the Company to review the business and financial information that the Company posts on any of the channels identified above, as such information could be deemed to be material information.

[CIDM-E]

Safe Harbor Statement

Investors and readers are cautioned that certain statements contained in this document, as well as some statements in periodic press releases and some oral statements of Cinedigm officials during presentations about Cinedigm, along with Cinedigm's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including Cinedigm's registration statements, quarterly reports on Form 10-Q and annual report on Form 10-K, are "forward-looking'' statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 (the "Act''). Forward-looking statements include statements that are predictive in nature, which depend upon or refer to future events or conditions, which include words such as "expects," "anticipates,'' "intends,'' "plans,'' "could," "might," "believes,'' "seeks," "estimates'' or similar expressions. In addition, any statements concerning future financial performance (including future revenues, earnings or growth rates), ongoing business strategies or prospects, and possible future actions, which may be provided by Cinedigm's management, are also forward-looking statements as defined by the Act. Forward-looking statements are based on current expectations and projections about future events and are subject to various risks, uncertainties and assumptions about Cinedigm, its technology, economic and market factors and the industries in which Cinedigm does business, among other things. These statements are not guarantees of future performance and Cinedigm undertakes no specific obligation or intention to update these statements after the date of this release.

For more information:

Jill Newhouse Calcaterra
Cinedigm
jcalcaterra@cinedigm.com
310-466-5135

Tables Follow

CINEDIGM CORP.
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
(In thousands, except for share and per share data)

December 31, 2020

March 31,
2020

(Unaudited)

ASSETS

Current assets

Cash and cash equivalents

$

26,207

$

14,294

Accounts receivable, net

25,088

34,785

Inventory, net

223

582

Unbilled revenue

3,077

1,992

Prepaid and other current assets

7,390

9,409

Total current assets

61,985

61,062

Restricted cash

1,000

1,000

Equity investment in Starrise, a related party, at fair value

7,584

23,433

Property and equipment, net

4,241

7,967

Right-of-use assets

-

1,210

Intangible assets, net

8,039

6,924

Goodwill

8,701

8,701

Other long-term assets

139

143

Total assets

$

91,689

$

110,440

LIABILITIES AND EQUITY (DEFICIT)

Current liabilities

Accounts payable and accrued expenses

$

54,137

$

77,085

Current portion of notes payable, including unamortized debt discount of $146 and $460 respectively
(see Note 6)

11,890

37,249

Current portion of notes payable, non-recourse including unamortized debt discount of $- and $763, respectively (see Note 6)

11,153

11,442

Operating lease liabilities

117

593

Current portion of deferred revenue

1,336

1,645

Total current liabilities

78,633

128,014

Notes payable

2,153

-

Operating lease liabilities, noncurrent

17

684

Deferred revenue, net of current portion

4

919

Other long-term liabilities

-

110

Total liabilities

80,807

129,727

Commitments and contingencies (see Note 8)

Stockholders' equity (deficit)

Preferred stock, 15,000,000 shares authorized; Series A 10% - $0.001 par value per share; 20 shares authorized; and 7 shares issued and outstanding at December 31, 2020 and March 31, 2020. Liquidation preference of $3,648

3,559

3,559

Common stock, $0.001 par value; Class A stock 200,000,000 and 150,000,000 shares authorized at December 31, 2020 and March 31, 2020, respectively; 155,487,934 and 63,251,429 shares issued and 154,174,098 and 61,937,593 shares outstanding at December 31, 2020 and March 31, 2020, respectively

153

62

Additional paid-in capital

487,418

400,784

Treasury stock, at cost; 1,313,836 Class A common shares at December 31, 2020 and March 31, 2020

(11,603

)

(11,603

)

Accumulated deficit

(467,214

)

(410,904

)

Accumulated other comprehensive (loss) income

(94

)

92

Total stockholders' equity (deficit) of Cinedigm Corp.

12,219

(18,010

)

Deficit attributable to noncontrolling interest

(1,337

)

(1,277

)

Total equity (deficit)

10,882

(19,287

)

Total liabilities and equity

$

91,689

$

110,440


CINEDIGM CORP.
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS
(Unaudited)
(In thousands, except for share and per share data)

Three Months Ended
December 31,

Nine Months Ended
December 31,

2020

2019

2020

2019

Revenues

$

9,954

$

11,512

$

23,154

$

31,556

Costs and expenses:

Direct operating (excludes depreciation and amortization shown below)

4,385

5,726

11,394

13,425

Selling, general and administrative

5,361

2,997

15,369

13,834

(Recovery) provision for doubtful accounts

70

(5

)

(123

)

321

Depreciation and amortization of property and equipment

822

1,594

3,691

4,977

Amortization of intangible assets

597

589

1,778

2,178

Total operating expenses

11,235

10,901

32,109

34,735

(Loss) income operations

(1,281

)

611

(8,955

)

(3,179

)

Interest expense, net

(948

)

(1,618

)

(3,432

)

(5,713

)

Loss on extinguishment of notes payable

(540

)

-

(852

)

-

Change in fair value of equity investment in Starrise, a related party

(6,751

)

-

(42,377

)

-

Other expense, net

(147

)

(1,019

)

(668

)

(1,187

)

Loss from operations before income taxes

(9,667

)

(2,026

)

(56,284

)

(10,079

)

Income tax benefit (expense)

-

(136

)

181

(210

)

Net loss

(9,667

)

(2,162

)

(56,103

)

(10,289

)

Net income (loss) attributable to noncontrolling interest

23

(7

)

60

(8

)

Net loss attributable to controlling interests

(9,644

)

(2,169

)

(56,043

)

(10,297

)

Preferred stock dividends

(89

)

(89

)

(267

)

(267

)

Net loss attributable to common stockholders

$

(9,733

)

$

(2,258

)

$

(56,310

)

$

(10,564

)

Net loss per Class A common stock attributable to common stockholders - basic and diluted:

$

(0.07

)

$

(0.05

)

$

(0.49

)

$

(0.26

)

Weighted average number of Class A common stock outstanding: basic and diluted

136,866,072

42,418,641

115,347,494

40,745,114


Adjusted EBIDTA

Following is the reconciliation of our consolidated net loss to Adjusted EBITDA:

Three Months Ended
December 31,

($ in thousands)

2020

2019

Net loss

$

(9,667

)

$

(2,162

)

Add Back:

Income tax expense

-

136

Depreciation and amortization of property and equipment

822

1,594

Amortization of intangible assets

597

589

Loss on extinguishment of notes payable

540

-

Interest expense, net

948

1,618

Changes in fair value on equity investment in Starrise

6,751

-

Other (income) expense, net

(66

)

777

Stock-based compensation and expenses

960

178

Net income (loss) attributable to noncontrolling interest

23

(7

)

Adjusted EBITDA

$

908

$

2,723

Adjustments related to the Cinema Equipment Business

Depreciation and amortization of property and equipment

$

(706

)

$

(1,475

)

Amortization of intangible assets

(8

)

(11

)

Other income and expense

(32

)

-

Income (loss) from operations

691

(600

)

Adjusted EBITDA from Content & Entertainment business and corporate segment

$

885

$

637


Adjusted EBITDA

Nine Months Ended
December 31,

($ in thousands)

2020

2019

Net loss

(56,103

)

(10,289

)

Add Back:

Income tax (benefit) expense

(181

)

210

Depreciation and amortization of property and equipment

3,691

4,977

Amortization of intangible assets

1,778

2,178

Loss on extinguishment of notes payable

852

-

Interest expense, net

3,432

5,713

Changes in fair value on equity investment in Starrise

42,377

-

Other expense, net

1,539

1,536

Stock-based compensation

2,172

367

Net loss (income) attributable to noncontrolling interest

60

(8

)

Adjusted EBITDA

$

(383

)

$

4,684

Adjustments related to the Cinema Equipment Business

Depreciation and amortization of property and equipment

(3,348

)

(4,612

)

Amortization of intangible assets

(23

)

(34

)

Stock-based compensation and expenses

-

7

Other income and expense

(32

)

-

Income (loss) from operations

3,736

(2,650

)

Adjusted EBITDA from Content & Entertainment business and corporate segment

$

(50

)

$

(2,605

)


1 Source: The NPD Group, Inc., U.S. Weekly Retail Tracking Service, LCD TV, Based on units, Jan. 6, 2019 - Nov. 30, 2019 combined.

SOURCE: Cinedigm Corp.



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/631179/Cinedigm-Reports-Third-Quarter-Fiscal-2021-Earnings-Quarter-Ending-December-31-2020

Latest Stories

  • Occidental Petroleum posts larger quarterly loss on asset sale

    Occidental Petroleum Corp on Monday posted a larger-than-expected fourth-quarter loss despite higher oil and gas prices as an asset sale weighed on results. Its fourth-quarter loss widened to $731 million compared with a $269 million loss in the same quarter a year ago. Occidental reported a net loss of $1.3 billion, or $1.41 per share, flat with the $1.3 billion, or $1.50 per share, loss in the fourth quarter of 2019.

  • How you can lose your $1,400 stimulus check by filing taxes early

    It's true: Getting your tax return in quickly could put your relief money at risk.

  • If Inflation Is Coming, These Stocks Will Benefit the Most

    Inflation expectations have risen robustly in the past several months. With inflation expectations up, the 10-year Treasury yield has risen to 1.37% from 0.67% since Sept. 23, the beginning of a rally in riskier assets that benefit from a strengthening economy. The higher inflation forecast is causing some anxiety for stock investors, though.

  • 'Retail suckers' with FOMO will eventually get crushed on Bitcoin, says Roubini

    'The reality is nobody knows what the value of this pseudo-asset is. It doesn’t have any value cause it doesn’t have any income, doesn’t have any use, doesn’t have any utility. So it’s a speculative play on a bubble that is self-fulfilling,' says Roubini.

  • Billionaire Ray Dalio Places Bet on 3 “Strong Buy” Stocks

    When billionaire financier Ray Dalio makes a move, Wall Street pays attention. Dalio, who got his start working on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange trading commodity futures, founded the world’s largest hedge fund, Bridgewater Associates, in 1975. With the firm managing about $140 billion in global investments and Dalio’s own net worth coming at $17 billion, he has earned legendary status on Wall Street. Summing up his success, Dalio has three pieces of advice for investors. First, diversify. Keeping a wide range of stocks in the portfolio, from multiple sectors, is the surest way to invest well. Second, don’t think that rising markets will rise forever. This is Dalio’s variation on an old saw that past performance does not guarantee future returns. Dalio will tell you that all strong past returns really guarantee are current high prices. And finally, Dalio tells investors, “Do the opposite of what your instincts are.” Or put another way, don’t follow the herd, as such thinking frequently leads to suboptimal results. Looking to Dalio for investing inspiration, we used TipRanks’ database to find out if three stocks the billionaire recently added to the fund represent compelling plays. According to the platform, the analyst community believes they do, with all of the picks earning “Strong Buy” consensus ratings. Linde PLC (LIN) The first new position is in Linde, the world’s largest industrial gas production company, whether counting by revenues or market share. Linde produces a range of gasses for industrial use, and is the dominant supplier of argon, nitrogen, oxygen, and hydrogen, along with niche gasses like carbon dioxide for the soft drink industry. The company also produces gas storage and transfer equipment, welding equipment, and refrigerants. In short, Linde embodies Dalio’s ‘diversify’ dictum. Linde’s industry leadership and essential products helped the company bounce back from the corona crisis. The company’s revenues slipped in 1H20, but grew in the second half, reaching pre-corona levels in Q3 and exceeding those levels in Q4. In a sign of confidence, the company held its dividend steady through the ‘corona year,’ at 96 cents per common share – and in its recent Q1 declaration, Linde raised the payment to $1.06 per share. This annualizes to $4.24 and gives a yield of 1.7%. The key point here is not the modest yield, but the company’s confidence in the security of its positions, allowing it to keep a steady dividend at a time when many peers are cutting profit sharing. It’s no wonder, then, that an investor like Dalio would take an interest in a company like Linde. The billionaire’s fund snapped up 20,149 shares during the fourth quarter, worth $5.05 million at current prices. Assessing Linde for BMO, analyst John McNulty expresses his confidence in Linde’s current performance. "LIN continues to execute on its growth strategy to drive solid double-digit earnings growth, notably without requiring a further macro improvement. In our view, management's 11-13% guide for 2021 remains conservative driven by its on coming projects, continued pricing, efficiency gains, and solid buybacks with its strong balance sheet and cash flows. Further, the solid FCF position provides them plenty of dry powder for M&A, de-caps, etc. We believe LIN is poised to continue to surprise investors and outperform the broader group even in a cyclical market. the largest global industrial gas company," McNulty opined. In line with his bullish comments, McNulty rates LIN as a Buy, and his $320 price target implies an upside of ~28% for the coming year. (To watch McNulty's track record, click here) Wall Street’s analysts are in broad agreement on the quality of Linde’s stock, as shown by the 15 Buy reviews overbalancing the 3 Holds. This gives the stock its Strong Buy analyst consensus rating. Shares are priced at $250.88, and their $295.73 average price target suggests they have ~18% growth ahead. (See LIN stock analysis on TipRanks) BlackRock (BLK) Next up is the world’s largest asset manager. BlackRock has over $8.67 trillion in assets under management. The company is one of the dominant index funds in the US financial scene, and saw $16.2 billion revenue last year, with a net income of $4.9 billion. BlackRock’s recent Q4 report shows its strength, as far as numbers can. EPS came in at $10.02 per share, a 12% sequential gain and a 20% year-over-year gain. Quarterly revenues of $4.8 billion were up 17% yoy. The full-year top line was up 11% from 2019. BlackRock achieved all of this even as the corona crisis flattened the economy in 1H20. In the first quarter of this year, BlackRock declared its regular quarterly dividend, and raised the payment by 13% to $4.13 per common share. At an annualized payment of $16.52, this gives a yield of 2.3%. The company has kept the dividend reliable for the past 12 years. Not wanting to miss out on a compelling opportunity, Dalio's fund pulled the trigger on 19,917 shares, giving it a new position in BLK. The value of this new addition? More than $14 million. Covering BLK for Deutsche Bank, analyst Brian Bedell writes, “We view 4Q results as very good with strong long-term net inflows across its products which we expect to continue despite a one-time, $55bn pension fund outflow of low-fee equity index assets expected in 1H21 which mgmt. said would have a minimal impact on base fee revenue. Additionally, total net inflows drove annualized organic base management fee growth of 13%, a quarterly record, on annualized long-term organic AuM growth of 7%. We expect organic base fee growth to exceed organic AuM growth coming into 2021 driven by a flow mix skewed toward higher fee-rate products for now.” To this end, Bedell rates BLK a Buy and his $837 price target suggests the stock has ~18% upside ahead of it. (To watch Bedell’s track record, click here) The analyst consensus tells a very similar story. BLK has received 6 Buy ratings in the last three months, against a single Hold – a clear sign that analysts are impressed with the company’s potential. Shares sell for $710.11, and the average price target of $832.17 gives the stock a 17% upside potential. (See BLK stock analysis on TipRanks) AbbVie, Inc. (ABBV) AbbVie is a major name in the pharma industry. The company is the maker of Humira, an anti-inflammatory used in the treatment of a wide range of chronic illnesses including rheumatoid arthritis, Crohn’s disease, and psoriasis. The company’s other immunology drugs, Skyrizi and Rinvoq, were approved by the FDA in 2019 as treatments for psoriasis and rheumatoid arthritis, respectively, and saw combined sales of $2.3 billion last year. AbbVie expects that these drugs will ‘fill the gap’ in profits when the Humira patents expire in 2023, with up to $15 billion in sales by 2025. Humira is currently the main driver of AbbVie’s immunology portfolio, and provides $19.8 billion of the portfolio’s $22.2 billion in annual revenues, and a significant part of the company’s total sales. For the full year 2020, across all divisions, AbbVie saw $45.8 billion in revenues, with an adjusted diluted EPS of $10.56. In addition to its high-profile anti-inflammatory line, AbbVie also has a ‘stable’ of long-established drugs on the market. As an example, the company owns Depakote, a common anti-seizure medication. AbbVie also maintains an active research pipeline, with scores of drug candidates undergoing studies in the disciplines of immunology, neuroscience, oncology, and virology. For investors, AbbVie has a long-standing commitment to returning profits to shareholders. The company has an 8-year history of keeping a reliable – and growing – dividend. In the most recent declaration, made this month for a payment to go out in May, AbbVie raised the dividend 10% to $1.30 per common share. At $5.20 annualized, this gives a yield of 4.9%. Once again, we are looking at stock that embodies some of Dalio’s advice. Pulling the trigger on ABBV in the fourth quarter, Dalio’s firm purchased 25,294 shares. At current valuation, this is worth $2.66 million. Leerink analyst Geoffrey Porges covers ABBV, and is impressed with the way that the company is preparing in advance for the loss of US exclusivity on its best-selling product. “Between ABBV’s ex-Humira portfolio’s growth trajectory and a broad portfolio of catalysts across early-, mid-, and late-stage assets, it is hard to find a biopharma company that is better positioned, even with their looming LOE. ABBV is prepared for 2023, and has growth drivers to drive better than industry average top- and bottom-line growth in the period before (2021-2022) and after (2024-2028) 2023,” Porges opined. Porges gives ABBV an Outperform (i.e. Buy) rating, and sets a $140 price target that indicates room for a 33% one-year upside. (To watch Porges’ track record, click here) Overall, there are 10 reviews on ABBV shares, and 9 of those are to Buy – a margin that makes the analyst consensus rating a Strong Buy. The stock is trading for $105.01 and has an average price target of $122.60. This suggests an upside of ~17% over the next 12 months. (See ABBV stock analysis on TipRanks) To find good ideas for stocks trading at attractive valuations, visit TipRanks’ Best Stocks to Buy, a newly launched tool that unites all of TipRanks’ equity insights. Disclaimer: The opinions expressed in this article are solely those of the featured analysts. The content is intended to be used for informational purposes only. It is very important to do your own analysis before making any investment.

  • When the third stimulus checks go out, how much will you get?

    The IRS will follow a formula laid out in a House bill unveiled on Friday.

  • Dow Rallies In Mixed Session; Apple, Tesla Flash Sell Signals; Yellen Makes Bitcoin Warning

    The Dow Jones rallied into positive territory. Apple stock and Tesla stock flashed sell signals. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen issued a Bitcoin warning.

  • Luxury EV Maker That Drew Elon Musk's Challenge Nears One Of Biggest SPAC Deals

    Churchill Capital Corp IV is reportedly near a deal to take Lucid stock public, adding to intensifying competition for Tesla.

  • Bad money moves: Warren Buffett, Jim Cramer and Suze Orman on their biggest investing regrets

    Even the most successful investors fall flat. Luckily, we can learn from their mistakes.

  • These 2 pipeline stocks are undervalued and pay a fat dividend

    VITALIY KATSENELSON'S CONTRARIAN EDGE Pipelines are undergoing a renaissance, but it’s not the one you think. The previous renaissance of shale oil and natural gas development was anything but a good outcome for this industry.

  • 8 Chip Stocks That Are Still Cheap in a Semiconductor Shortage

    The world's economy wants many more chips than companies can manufacture, for use in everything from cars to data centers and videogame consoles.

  • Best Dividend Stocks For 2021: Five Strong-Yield Stocks Beating The S&P 500

    The best dividend stocks give a powerful boost to income and retirement portfolios. These stocks offer both solid yields and strong performance.

  • Dow Jones Futures: Tech Stocks Sell Off As Tesla Dives; ZoomInfo Leads Earnings Movers

    Dow Jones futures were little changed late Monday after the tech stock sell-off. Tesla stock broke down through a critical support level.

  • 2 Artificial Intelligence Stocks Leading the New Wave

    Technology is changing our world, with results visible in real time. If you grew up in the 1980s, watching reruns of Star Trek, think for a moment about fantastic gadgets that have walked off the screen and into our lives: portable communicators, portable computers, voice-activated systems, to name just a few. Scotty once even automated the starship Enterprise, so that the ship could run with just five people on board. We don’t have a Star Trek transporter, and quantum physics tells us that we probably won’t anytime soon, but autonomous technologies are changing the way we commute. Artificial intelligence systems – thinking computers, or AI – are coming into production and online, and making their mark across the whole range of the transportation experience. We are starting to see autonomous vehicles, and AI-powered support services on the roads they use. With this in mind, we’ve used the TipRanks database to lock in on two transportation-related stocks that are deeply involved in AI technology. Both have earned some praise recently from 5-star analysts, who see a double-digit growth potential for each. Cerence, Inc. (CRNC) Cerence develops AI tech as the brain behind an autonomous vehicle system. The company’s technology focuses on voice activation, allowing the creation of ‘voice assistants’ for what Cerence describes as a ‘state-of-the-art in-car experience.’ While Cerence is applying voice recognition to automotive control systems, VR tech – and its connection to AI – has been around for some years. Cerence can boast that it has installed its AI-powered voice systems in over 325 million vehicles which are already on the road. And the company has over 1,400 patents – so there are plenty more ideas in the offing. Cerence’s customers include names from across the automotive spectrum, from iconic Detroit stalwarts like Ford and GMC, to international names like Volkswagen, Toyota, and Hyundai. Cerence hasn’t avoided the newer names on the global automotive scene, either – India’s Tata Motors is a customer, as is China’s Great Wall. Earlier this month, Cerence announced its 1Q21 results, and reported results above expectations for both revenues and earnings. At the top line, the $95 million reported was a 23% year-over-year gain – and a company record. EPS came in at a solid 59 cents per share, for a 103% yoy gain. In addition to the strong earnings, CRNC shares have shown steady gains for the long haul. The stock is up an impressive 362% in the past 12 months. Among the bulls is Needham’s 5-star analyst Rajvindra Gill, who has been following Cerence, and he is impressed. "With a rebound in auto production after COVID-19 related shutdowns and Cerence's continued success in gaining market share, Edge revenues, which are recognized on a per-unit-shipped basis, continue to rise. Management continues to see penetration rates increasing, regardless of what happens with short-term auto production," Gill noted. The analyst added, “Rolling out our 10-year model [and] extending our forecast from 2025 to 2030 as we increase our confidence in the company's ability to execute and the recurring nature of its revenues. Our model forecasts revenue of $1.1B in 2030 and Free Cash Flow of $367M." To this end, Gill rates CRNC shares as a Buy, and his $155 price target indicates his confidence in ~26% upside for the year ahead. (To watch Gill’s track record, click here) Among Gill’s colleagues, Apple has a Moderate Buy consensus rating, based on 5 Buys and 3 Holds. However, with an average price target of $124.38, the analysts think CRNC is liable to remain range bound for now. (See CRNC stock analysis on TipRanks) Rekor Systems (REKR) Maryland-based Rekor occupies an interesting niche, one that you probably don’t think of often – but one that will see huge gains from the application of AI tech. Rekor focuses on security solutions for traffic control, specifically license plate recognition but also automated payment systems that promise to revolutionize toll roads and restaurant drive-through windows. Rekor bases its products on AI-powered recognition technology, or the ability of computer controlled cameras and sensors to spot and recognize individual vehicles in the flow of traffic. The volume of data is tremendous; AI is necessary for the systems to sort out the relevant vehicles. Rekor uses an open software platform in its applications, and markets the know-how in a variety of niches, including the fast food and toll road industries mentioned above but also government transportation and public safety departments. When installed, several applications of Rekor’s AI system will help customers improve revenues, partly by increasing efficiency but also by allow rapid collection of tolls and fees. Over the past 12 months, REKR shares have shown tremendous growth, appreciating 285%. Rekor's revenues have grown along with the share value. The company’s last reported quarter, 3Q20, showed a 40% year-over-year increase in gross revenue, to $2.1 million. As of the end of Q3, the company had recorded $6.4 million in total sales for the year 2020, up 60% from the same time the year before. 5-star analyst Michael Latimore, of Northland Capital, describes Rekor’s expansionary potential as "multiple shots on goal." Elaborating, he writes, “Oklahoma just launched its uninsured motorist program using Rekor's technology this year, and that model is eminently repeatable in other, larger states. Texas just passed a bill out of committee authorizing such a program, and Florida is soon to follow. MasterCard is talking to multiple quick serve restaurants to deploy Rekor technology to improve the customer experience (by using license plate information to accelerate customer transactions). Tollways are looking to replace legacy RFID services with better and faster recognition.” In line with these upbeat comments, Latimore rates the stock an Outperform (i.e. Buy), and sets a $24 price target that implies a one-year upside of ~44%. (To watch Latimore’s track record, click here) Rekor has only just started to attract notice from Wall Street, and there are only two reviews on record so far – but both are Buys. The average price target is $25, suggesting room for ~50% from the $16.67 trading price in the year ahead. (See REKR stock analysis on TipRanks) To find good ideas for AI stocks trading at attractive valuations, visit TipRanks’ Best Stocks to Buy, a newly launched tool that unites all of TipRanks’ equity insights. Disclaimer: The opinions expressed in this article are solely those of the featured analysts. The content is intended to be used for informational purposes only. It is very important to do your own analysis before making any investment.

  • Carnival plans to sell $1 billion in fresh stock as cruise ships remain in port

    Unable to take customers around the world on its cruise ships, Carnival Corp. expects to sell some stock instead.

  • Here's why gas prices are rising — and how high they're likely to go

    Prices are already the highest since the pre-pandemic days — and they're likely to spike.

  • Best Dow Jones Stocks To Buy And Watch In February 2021: Apple Sells Off

    The Dow Jones Industrial Average slid from record highs at the end of January, as the current stock market rally continues. The best Dow Jones stocks to buy and watch in February 2021 are Apple, Microsoft and Nike.

  • Can the bull market in stocks survive rising inflation, bond yields? Here’s what history says

    Rising bond yields are sending shivers through the stock market. Here's a sector-by-sector breakdown of what history says about a rising rate environment.

  • Why Apple Will Hit A $3 Trillion Market Cap By The End Of 2021

    Apple Inc (NASDAQ: AAPL) shares are on track to hit another milestone in terms of market capitalization, according to Wedbush Securities. The Apple Analyst: Daniel Ives has an Outperform rating and $175 price target on Apple shares, with the bull-case price target at $225. The Apple Thesis: After Apple's jaw-dropping performance in the December quarter that was reported in late January, the shares of the company have taken a breather, Ives said. The weakness, the analyst said, is a short-term blip on the stock's upward trajectory. The positive view is premised on Wedbush's Asia supply chain checks, which point to robust strength in the iPhone 12 supercycle into the rest of 2021. "Given the fundamental strength we are seeing for this supercycle, coupled by a further re-rating on the horizon, we believe Apple will hit $3 trillion in market cap by year-end," Ives wrote in the note. Related Link: 10 Things Apple Investors May Wish For In 2021 Based on the current trajectory and in a bull-case scenario, Apple has the potential to sell more than 240 million units of iPhones in the fiscal year 2021, the analyst estimates. This is higher than the current consensus forecast of 220 million units and will likely easily eclipse the previous annual record of 230 million units set by the company in the fiscal year 2015. With about 350 million of the 950 million iPhones worldwide currently in the window of an upgrade cycle, Ives thinks this will translate to an unprecedented upgrade cycle for Apple. ASPs are also shifting higher due to product mix shifting toward the more expensive iPhone Pro, boding well for top-line numbers, heading into the March and June quarters. Apple's EV endeavor, according to the firm, is the right strategic move at the right time. "If Apple gets just 5%-10% of share this could represent another major growth pillar within Cupertino and add $30+ per share to Apple's SOTP valuation," the firm said. AAPL Price Target: Apple shares were retreating 2.4% to $126.64 Monday, after having lost about 2% year-to-date. (Photo by Angus Gray on Unsplash) Latest Ratings for AAPL DateFirmActionFromTo Feb 2021RBC CapitalAssumesOutperform Jan 2021DA DavidsonMaintainsBuy Jan 2021Deutsche BankMaintainsBuy View More Analyst Ratings for AAPL View the Latest Analyst Ratings See more from BenzingaClick here for options trades from BenzingaApple In Talks To Buy Lidar Technology For Self-Driving Car: ReportWhy Wedbush Expects Apple To Find An EV Partner In 2021© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

  • Petrobras Craters, Real Falls in Brazil’s Worst Rout in Months

    (Bloomberg) -- The plunge in Brazilian markets Monday was unlike any the country has seen since the early days of the pandemic last year. Investors unloaded everything from state-run companies to bonds and the currency after President Jair Bolsonaro ousted the head of oil giant Petrobras, sparking worries of government meddling and a break with his administration’s market-friendly pledges.The real was among the worst performers in the world even after the central bank stepped in to prop it up. Stocks also lagged major peers, falling 4.9%, the most since April, and sovereign dollar bonds led losses among emerging markets. Petrobras shares tumbled 22%, the most in almost a year, leading state-controlled companies lower.Read More: Brazil Markets Tumble as Bolsonaro Pivots to Interventionism“These negative signals generate fear among investors, and logically disinvestment from the country eventually,” said Gregorio Velasco, head of institutional fixed income funds at Bci Asset Management in Santiago. “We’re paying attention to this development because it can have broader, more relevant implications for the Brazilian market.”Below are the main market moves:Brazilian realThe real breached the key 5.5 per dollar level that had been serving as support for the currency and extended losses to as much as 2.7% before the central bank stepped in offering dollars through foreign-exchange swaps. The currency ended the day down 1.3% at 5.4591 per dollar, the second-worst performance among 31 major currencies tracked the Bloomberg.StocksThe Ibovespa fell 4.9%, the most since April. Petrobras shares led losses, falling 22% on high trading volume as analysts from Credit Suisse Group AG to JPMorgan Chase & Co cut their recommendations. Put options on the stock surged as much as 1,310%.Read More: Petrobras’s $18 Billion Rout Deepens on Series of Downgrades Banco do Brasil SA and Eletrobras, which are also controlled by the Brazilian government, also fell on Monday. Earlier, O Globo columnist Lauro Jardim reported Bolsonaro was planning to replace the Banco do Brasil CEO -- who was already subject to political pressureSwap RatesSwap rates jumped 11 to 22 basis points across the curve as the real plunged. DI contracts are now pricing in 44.5 basis points in rate hikes at the next central bank meeting in March, from 38 on Friday, showing traders are increasing bets on a half-percentage point rate hike next month.Read More: Brazil’s Central Bank Cornered as Populism Fuels Rate Hike BetsBondsBrazil’s dollar-denominated sovereign bonds were among the worst in emerging markets, down around 3 cents on the dollar throughout the curve. Notes due in 2050 had their worst day since June, down 3.1 cents on the dollar to 94.4 cents, the lowest since July.Read more: Brazil Yield Curve Shifts HigherPetrobras bonds were among the most actively traded in high-yield emerging-market debt, according to Trace data. Notes due 2031, which are the one of the firm’s most liquid, fell as much as 4.7 cents on the dollar, the biggest slump since June. The oil producer’s century bonds fell as much as 6.5 cents to 107 cents on the dollar.CDSBrazil’s risk premium as measured by the five-year credit default swaps widened 22 basis points to 187, the biggest jump since September, according to ICE Data Services. The move contrasted with Markit’s CDX EM index, which was little changed.Petrobras’s five-year CDS jumped 35 basis points to 229, the highest since November. The market implied default probability over the next five years was at 13.9%.(Updates with Brazil’s real and stocks closing prices.)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.