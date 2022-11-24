Cineplex Celebrates its Induction into Hall of Fame for Canada's Most Admired Corporate Cultures

Waterstone Human Capital Recognizes Cineplex as Best-in-Class Canadian Organization with Company's Fourth Win

TORONTO, Nov. 24, 2022 /CNW/ - (TSX: CGX) – Cineplex, a leading entertainment and media company, proudly announces its induction to Canada's Most Admired Corporate Cultures by Waterstone Human Capital. For nearly two decades, the program has celebrated organizations that drive performance cultures to sustain a competitive advantage. With three previous honours to its name, today's recognition solidifies Cineplex's position as a Hall of Fame inductee.

"This award validates what I have known for a long time – that we have the best team in the business," said Ellis Jacob, President and CEO, Cineplex. "We work hard to foster a culture of inclusion, collaboration and learning, and our corporate values of teamwork, innovation and excellence truly guide the way we work together as the One Cineplex team. It is this dedication that drives our business forward and I couldn't be prouder of our team for this Hall of Fame award."

"At Waterstone, we believe corporate culture drives performance and that it's your organization's single greatest asset," says Marty Parker, President and CEO, Waterstone Human Capital and Chair of the Canada's Most Admired program. "The 2022 award recipients demonstrate that putting culture at the centre of your strategy drives growth and accelerates performance. They actively craft high-performance cultures that drive extraordinary results and serve as an inspiration for others who want to do the same."

The Cineplex team is driven by a united passion for delivering exceptional experiences. With over 10,000 employees across North America, the Company offers a range of positions for people just starting out in the working world, to those with more professional experience. Known for coveted roles in entertainment and media, Cineplex also offers exciting opportunities through its venues across Canada – Cineplex Theatres, The Rec Room, Playdium – in a range of departments including food service & hospitality, gaming, digital media, data & analytics, innovative tech, HR, marketing, e-commence, real estate, digital & technology and more.

Canada's Most Admired Corporate Cultures winning organizations were selected based on detailed submissions and a rigorous interview process. Cineplex and the other 2022 honourees will be celebrated at the Canada's Most Admired Summit and Awards event being held in March in Toronto. For the full list of winners, visit Waterstonehc.com. For more information on how to join the Cineplex team, visit Corp.Cineplex.com/Careers.

About Cineplex

Cineplex (TSX:CGX) is a top-tier Canadian brand that operates in the Film Entertainment and Content, Amusement and Leisure, and Media sectors. Cineplex offers a unique escape from the everyday to millions of guests through its circuit of over 170 movie theatres and location-based entertainment venues. In addition to being Canada's largest and most innovative film exhibitor, the company operates Canada's favourite destination for 'Eats & Entertainment' (The Rec Room) and complexes specially designed for teens and families (Playdium). It also operates successful businesses in digital commerce (CineplexStore.com), alternative programming (Cineplex Events), cinema media (Cineplex Media), digital place-based media (Cineplex Digital Media) and amusement solutions (Player One Amusement Group). Providing even more value for its guests, Cineplex is a joint venture partner in Scene+, Canada's largest entertainment loyalty program.

Proudly recognized as having one of the country's Most Admired Corporate Cultures, Cineplex employs over 10,000 people in its offices and venues across Canada and the United States. To learn more, visit Cineplex.com.

