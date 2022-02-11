Cineplex Inc. Reports Fourth Quarter and Year End 2021 Results

Cineplex encouraged by positive momentum as the industry recovers

TORONTO, Feb. 11, 2022 /CNW/ - (TSX: CGX) - Cineplex Inc. ("Cineplex" or the "Company") today released its financial results for the three months and year ended December 31, 2021. Unless otherwise specified, all amounts are in Canadian dollars.

Cineplex Logo (CNW Group/Cineplex)

"Cineplex delivered its strongest quarter in two years," said Ellis Jacob, President & CEO, Cineplex. "Based on the positive momentum we saw during the quarter, and the success of blockbuster films like Spider-Man: No Way Home, we know that guests are coming back to our theatres. Government mandated restrictions and closures in Ontario, Quebec and Atlantic Canada during the busiest box office period constrained our ability to fully capitalize on this resurgence in the fourth quarter as compared to other geographies, including the U.S."

"Attendance for the fourth quarter was up substantially as we benefited from October and November film releases, despite the closures and capacity restrictions at most of our locations in late December. As a result, we significantly improved our net loss during the quarter to $21.8 million from $230.4 million in the prior year period and improved our Adjusted EBITDAaL to $20.2 million, which represents our highest level during the pandemic. During the quarter, we remained focused on strengthening Cineplex's financial position and entered into the Fourth Credit Agreement Amendment with our supportive lenders. This continues the suspension of our financial covenant testing until the end of the second quarter of 2022."

"A highlight from the quarter includes the launch of Scene+ in partnership with Scotiabank. An evolved loyalty program with the foundation of SCENE® and Scotia Rewards, members can benefit from new partners and more ways to earn and redeem points through one simplified offering. We also opened our 25th VIP Cinemas location with Cineplex VIP Cinemas University District in Calgary opening its doors in November."

Story continues

"We know the industry is recovering and our guests are coming back to our theatres and entertainment venues. Our team has proven that we can safely operate during the pandemic and we have laid the groundwork to take us through the recovery period and beyond. With provincial reopenings, easing restrictions and the enthusiasm of guests wanting to experience out of home entertainment, the team is optimistic about the year ahead and our continued momentum toward a very strong recovery."

Fourth Quarter Financial Results



2021 2020 Period over Period Change

(i) Total revenues (ii) $ 300.0 million $ 52.5 million 471.9% Theatre attendance

10.2 million

0.8 million NM Net loss from continuing operations (iii) $ (21.8) million $ (230.4) million -90.5% Net loss from discontinued operations $ — million $ — million NM Net loss (iii) $ (21.8) million $ (230.4) million -90.5% Net loss as a percentage of sales

(7.3) %

(439.3) % 432.0% Cash provided by (used in) operating activities $ 27.5 million $ (61.0) million NM Box office revenues per patron ("BPP") (iv) $ 12.29

$ 9.23

33.2% Concession revenues per patron ("CPP") (iv) $ 7.49

$ 9.06

-17.3% Adjusted EBITDA (iv) $ 58.3 million $ (32.1) million NM Adjusted EBITDAaL (iii) (iv) $ 20.2 million $ (65.9) million NM Adjusted EBITDAaL margin (iii) (iv)

6.7 %

(125.7) % 132.4% Adjusted free cash flow (iv) $ (1.0) million $ (30.5) million -96.6% Adjusted free cash flow per common share of Cineplex ("Share") (iv) $ (0.016)

$ (0.482)

-96.7% Earnings per Share ("EPS") from continuing operations - basic and diluted (iii) $ (0.34)

$ (3.64)

-90.7% EPS from discontinued operations - basic and diluted $ —

$ —

— EPS - basic and diluted (iii) $ (0.34)

$ (3.64)

-90.7%

Full Year Financial Results



2021 2020 Period over Period Change

(i) Total revenues (ii) $ 656.7 million $ 418.3 million 57.0% Theatre attendance

20.1 million

13.1 million 53.7% Net loss from continuing operations (iii) $ (248.7) million $ (624.0) million -60.1% Net loss from discontinued operations $ — million $ (5.0) million -100.0% Net loss (iii) $ (248.7) million $ (629.0) million -60.5% Net loss as a percentage of sales

(37.9) %

(149.2) % 111.3% Cash provided by (used in) operating activities $ 61.0 million $ (106.3) million NM Box office revenues per patron ("BPP") (iv) $ 11.77

$ 10.17

15.7% Concession revenues per patron ("CPP") (iv) $ 7.93

$ 6.99

13.4% Adjusted EBITDA (iv) $ 59.9 million $ (55.9) million NM Adjusted EBITDAaL (iii) (iv) $ (84.3) million $ (182.8) million -53.9% Adjusted EBITDAaL margin (iii) (iv)

(12.8) %

(43.7) % 30.9% Adjusted free cash flow (iv) $ (151.5) million $ (161.9) million -6.4% Adjusted free cash flow per common share of Cineplex ("Share") (iv) $ (2.392)

$ (2.556)

-6.4% Earnings per Share ("EPS") from continuing operations - basic and diluted (iii) $ (3.93)

$ (9.85)

-60.1% EPS from discontinued operations - basic and diluted $ —

$ (0.08)

-100.0% EPS - basic and diluted (iii) $ (3.93)

$ (9.93)

-60.4%





i. Period over period change calculated based on thousands of dollars except percentage and per share values. Changes in percentage amounts are calculated as 2021 value less 2020 value. ii. All amounts are from continuing operations. iii. 2021 includes expenses related to the Cineworld Transaction in the amount of $2.3 million (2020 - $1.3 million) for the fourth quarter and $11.4 million (2020 - $4.1 million) for the year-to date. iv. Adjusted EBITDA, adjusted EBITDAaL, adjusted EBITDAaL margin, adjusted free cash flow per common share of Cineplex, BPP and CPP are measures that do not have a standardized meaning under generally accepted accounting principles ("GAAP"). These measures as well as other Non-GAAP other financial measures reported by Cineplex are defined in the 'Non-GAAP and Other Financial Measures' section at the end of this news release.

KEY DEVELOPMENTS IN 2021

The following describes certain key business initiatives undertaken and results achieved during 2021 in each of Cineplex's core business areas:

FILM ENTERTAINMENT AND CONTENT

Theatre Exhibition

Reported annual box office revenues of $236.3 million, a 77.9% increase from 2020 as a result of increased theatre attendance due to theatre reopenings compared to theatre closures that remained in effect for a majority of the prior year period.

BPP was $11.77, an all-time annual record, an increase of $1.60 or 15.7% when compared to the prior year due to new releases and premium offerings in the current period as compared to the prior period which focused on discounted pricing for older and more classic film product.

Opened Quebec's second VIP Cinemas at Cineplex Forum and VIP in downtown Montreal on June 18, 2021.

Opened Western Canada's first standalone VIP Cinemas at Cineplex VIP Cinemas Brentwood in Burnaby, British Columbia on July 7, 2021.

Opened Cineplex's 25th VIP Cinemas, Cineplex VIP Cinemas University District located in the University District Calgary on November 17, 2021.

Opened three new ScreenX auditoriums: Scotiabank Theatre Winnipeg in Manitoba, Cinéma Cineplex Odeon Brossard et VIP in Quebec and Cineplex Cinemas Ancaster in Ontario

Launched CineClub, Canada's first of its kind movie subscription program providing members with benefits accessible across Cineplex's businesses nationwide including Cineplex theatres, the Cineplex Store and LBE venues.

Theatre Food Service

Reported annual theatre food service revenues of $159.2 million, a 74.2% increase compared to the prior year period primarily due to a significant increase in theatre attendance as a result of the reopening of theatres coupled with a record CPP.

CPP was $7.93, an all-time annual record, an increase of $0.94 or 13.4% when compared to the prior year, due to product mix, modest price increases and film product that appealed to first-run viewers who tend to have a higher concession spend.

Continued focus on theatre food delivery service over the prior year reporting annual revenues of $13.1 million, an increase of 59.7% or $4.9 million.

Alternative Programming

Alternative Programming (Cineplex Events) included the stage event The Great Big Boo, the documentary about the author CS Lewis, the anime features Sword Art Online and Gintara , as well as the successful re-release of past films including the reissue of The Matrix, Halloween (1999) and Rad the 35th Anniversary.

Cineplex released the feature film Lamb on October 8, 2021 and The Tragedy of Macbeth on December 25, 2021.

Digital Commerce

Total registered users for Cineplex Store increased by 18% as compared to the prior year period, reaching over 2.2 million registered users.

Cineplex Store continues to benefit from Premium Video On Demand ("PVOD") and Premium Electronic Sell Through ("PEST") releases.

MEDIA

Total media revenues remained flat at $65.3 million for the year ended December 31, 2021.

Cinema Media

Reported annual Cinema media revenues of $33.0 million, an increase of $9.4 million or 39.8% over the prior year, due to increases in show-time and pre-show advertising as a result of reopened theatres and new film releases.

Digital Place-Based Media

Reported annual revenues of $32.4 million, a decrease of $9.4 million or 22.5%, compared to 2020. The decrease is attributable to a lower number of deployments combined with the impact of certain contract expirations while focusing on higher margin projects.

Cineplex Digital Media rolled out the Flex SmartEngine, a data-driven machine learning software platform that optimizes digital signage.

AMUSEMENT AND LEISURE

Amusement Solutions

Reported annual revenues of $134.5 million an increase of $56.6 million or 72.6% as compared to the prior year. The increase is due to the reopening of P1AG route locations in Canada and the United States.

Location-based Entertainment

Reported total annual revenues of $44.8 million including food service revenues of $14.7 million, amusement revenues of $29.2 million and other revenues of $0.8 million, an increase of $19.2 million or 75.3% as compared to 2020. The increase was due to the reopening of LBE businesses compared to closures that remained in effect for a majority of the prior year period.

Opened Playdium in Dartmouth, Nova Scotia on February 26, 2021, British Columbia's first location of The Rec Room in Burnaby on July 5, 2021, and The Rec Room in Barrie, Ontario, on July 26, 2021. With these openings, Cineplex has 10 locations of The Rec Room and three locations of Playdium across Canada.

LOYALTY

Scene+ launched on December 13, 2021, merging the SCENE loyalty and Scotia Rewards programs.

Membership in the Scene+ loyalty program remained flat during the year ended December 31, 2021.

CORPORATE

Cineplex completed a sale and leaseback transaction for its head office buildings located at 1303 Yonge Street and 1257 Yonge Street, Toronto, Ontario for gross proceeds of $57.0 million. Fifty percent of the net proceeds were used to permanently reduce the amount outstanding under Cineplex's Credit Facilities.

On February 8, 2021, Cineplex and Cineplex Entertainment Limited Partnership entered into the Third Credit Agreement Amendment with The Bank of Nova Scotia providing Cineplex with certain financial covenant relief in light of the COVID-19 pandemic and its effects on Cineplex's business.

On February 26, 2021, Cineplex completed the $250.0 million Notes Payable offering. Cineplex used the net proceeds raised in part to permanently repay $100.0 million of its Credit Facilities. The Notes Payable bear interest at a rate of 7.50% per annum and mature on February 26, 2026.

Cineplex negotiated the sale of certain restrictive lease rights for total proceeds of $6.4 million.

On December 14, 2021 the Ontario Superior Court of Justice ruled in favour of Cineplex, finding that Cineworld repudiated the transaction to acquire Cineplex. The court awarded damages for breach of contract to Cineplex in the amount of $1.24 billion and reimbursement of transaction costs of $5.5 million.

On December 30, 2021, Cineplex and Cineplex Entertainment Limited Partnership entered into the Fourth Credit Agreement Amendment with The Bank of Nova Scotia, which among other things, extended the suspension of financial covenant testing until the second quarter of 2022 and liquidity covenant requirements until June 30, 2022.

OPERATING RESULTS FOR THE THREE MONTHS AND YEAR ENDED DECEMBER 31, 2021

Total revenues

Total revenues for the three months ended December 31, 2021 increased $247.5 million (471.9%) to $300.0 million as compared to the prior year period. Total revenues for the year ended December 31, 2021 increased $238.4 million (57.0%) to $656.7 million as compared to the prior year period. A discussion of the factors affecting the changes in box office, food service, media, amusement and other revenues for the two periods is provided below.

Non-GAAP measures discussed throughout this MD&A, including adjusted EBITDA, adjusted EBITDAaL, adjusted store level EBITDAaL, adjusted EBITDAaL margin, adjusted store level EBITDAaL margin, adjusted free cash flow, theatre attendance, BPP, premium priced product, same theatre metrics, CPP, film cost percentage, food service cost percentage, concession margin per patron and net cash burn are defined and discussed in Non-GAAP and other financial measures section of this news release.

Box office revenues

The following table highlights the movement in box office revenues, theatre attendance and BPP for the quarter and the full year (in thousands of dollars, except theatre attendance reported in thousands of patrons and per patron amounts, unless otherwise noted):







Box office revenues Fourth Quarter Full Year

2021 2020 Change 2021 2020 Change













Box office revenues $ 125,890 $ 7,260 NM $ 236,320 $ 132,820 77.9% Theatre attendance (i)

10,245

786 NM

20,080

13,065 53.7% Box office revenue per patron (i) $ 12.29 $ 9.23 33.2% $ 11.77 $ 10.17 15.7% BPP excluding premium priced product (i) $ 10.40 $ 8.61 20.8% $ 10.25 $ 9.18 11.7% Same theatre box office revenues (i) $ 124,747 $ 7,239 NM $ 234,474 $ 131,601 78.2% Same theatre attendance (i)

10,187

783 NM

19,982

12,920 54.7% % Total box from premium priced product (i)

47.3%

19.1% 28.2%

38.7%

28.1% 10.6% (i) Represents a supplementary financial measure. See Non-GAAP and other financial measures section of this news release.

Box office continuity Fourth Quarter Full Year

Box

Office Theatre

Attendance Box

Office Theatre

Attendance 2020 as reported $ 7,260 786 $ 132,820 13,065 Same theatre attendance change 86,915 9,404 71,939 7,062 Impact of same theatre BPP change 30,595 — 30,937 — New and acquired theatres (i) 1,123 56 1,722 85 Disposed and closed theatres (i) (3) (1) (1,098) (132) 2021 as reported $ 125,890 10,245 $ 236,320 20,080 (i) See Non-GAAP and other financial measures section of this news release. Represents theatres opened, acquired, disposed or closed subsequent to the start of the prior year comparative period and is used to report on Cineplex's supplementary financial measures.

Fourth Quarter and Full Year

Fourth Quarter 2021 Top Cineplex Films 3D % Box Fourth Quarter 2020 Top Cineplex Films 3D % Box 1 Spider-Man: No Way Home √ 23.7 % 1 Honest Thief

11.9 % 2 No Time To Die √ 13.4 % 2 Tenet

11.3 % 3 Dune √ 11.4 % 3 The War With Grandpa

10.3 % 4 Venom: Let There Be Carnage √ 8.4 % 4 The Croods: A New Age

7.6 % 5 Eternals √ 8.3 % 5 100% Wolf

5.3 %

Full Year 2021 Top Cineplex Films 3D % Box Full Year 2020 Top Cineplex Films 3D % Box 1 Spider-Man: No Way Home √ 12.6 % 1 1917

8.1 % 2 Shang-Chi And The Legend Of The Ten Rings √ 8.0 % 2 Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker √ 7.7 % 3 No Time To Die √ 7.1 % 3 Jumanji: The Next Level √ 7.6 % 4 Dune √ 6.1 % 4 Bad Boys For Life

7.2 % 5 Venom: Let There Be Carnage √ 4.5 % 5 Sonic The Hedgehog

5.4 %

Fourth Quarter and Full Year

Box office revenues increased $118.6 million to $125.9 million during the fourth quarter of 2021, compared to $7.3 million recorded in the same period in 2020. This increase was mainly due to a 9.5 million increase in theatre attendance as Cineplex's theatre circuit commenced reopening during the third quarter, compared to closures that remained in effect for a majority of the prior year period. The release of Marvel's highly anticipated Spider-Man: No Way Home also contributed to the significant increase in box office revenues when compared to the prior year; it had the second biggest North American opening weekend of all-time, grossing $260.1 million becoming the fourth highest grossing film in North America and eighth highest worldwide of all-time. It is also the first film to generate in excess of $200.0 million during its opening weekend since Avengers: Endgame which debuted in 2019. However, government imposed capacity restrictions were reinstated in December 2021 impacting the majority of Cineplex's theatres, limiting Cineplex's ability to fully benefit from the strong slate of film releases in December.

BPP for the three months ended December 31, 2021 was $12.29, an all-time quarterly record for Cineplex. Price increases in select key markets and additional VIP theatre locations which drive higher per patron spend attributed to the increase. The release of first run film product available in the current period drove guests to premium experiences compared to limited film product in the prior year, further contributing to the increase in BPP. When compared to the prior year period, BPP increased $3.06 or 33.2% from $9.23 due to more new releases and premium offerings in the current period as compared to the prior period which focused on discounted pricing for older and more classic film products.

Cineplex reported box office revenues for the year ended December 31, 2021 of $236.3 million, an increase of $103.5 million or 77.9% from the prior year. The increase in box office revenues was primarily due to a 7.0 million increase in theatre attendance as a result of the full reopening of Cineplex's theatres that commenced during the third quarter compared to prolonged closures or significant capacity restrictions that remained in effect for a majority of the prior year period.

Cineplex's BPP for the year ended December 31, 2021 increased $1.60, or 15.7%, from $10.17 in 2020 to an all-time annual record of $11.77 in 2021, eclipsing a record previously established in 2019. This increase was primarily due price increases in select key markets, and more first run film product available in the current period driving guests to premium experiences in the current period as compared to the prior period which focused on discounted pricing for older and more classic film products.

Food service revenues

The following table highlights the movement in food service revenues, theatre attendance and CPP for the quarter and the full year (in thousands of dollars, except theatre attendance and same theatre attendance reported in thousands of patrons and per patron amounts):

Food service revenues Fourth Quarter Full Year

2021 2020 Change 2021 2020 Change













Food service - theatres $ 76,695 $ 7,122 976.8 % $ 159,201 $ 91,384 74.2 % Food delivery - theatres 2,999 2,660 12.7 % 13,052 8,175 59.7 % Food service - LBE 7,524 632 NM 14,613 8,882 64.5 % Food delivery - LBE 26 129 -79.9 % 132 191 -31.1 % Total food service revenues $ 87,244 $ 10,543 727.5 % $ 186,998 $ 108,632 72.1 %













Theatre attendance (i) 10,245 786 NM 20,080 13,065 53.7 % CPP (i) (ii) (iii) $ 7.49 $ 9.06 -17.3 % $ 7.93 $ 6.99 13.4 % Same theatre food service revenues (i) $ 75,594 $ 7,189 951.5 % $ 157,465 $ 90,695 73.6 % Same theatre attendance (i) 10,187 783 NM 19,982 12,920 54.7 %













(i) Represents a supplementary financial measure. See Non-GAAP and other financial measures section of this news release. (ii) Food service revenue from LBE and delivery is not included in the CPP calculation. (iii) 2021 CPP was negatively impacted by government restrictions prohibiting concession sales effective December 18, 2021, in Ontario.

Theatre food service revenue continuity Fourth Quarter Full Year

Theatre Food

Service Theatre

Attendance Theatre Food

Service Theatre

Attendance 2020 as reported $ 7,122 786 $ 91,384 13,065 Same theatre attendance change 86,412 9,404 49,576 7,062 Impact of same theatre CPP change (17,911) — 17,193 — New and acquired theatres (i) 1,089 56 1,651 85 Disposed and closed theatres (i) (17) (1) (603) (132) 2021 as reported $ 76,695 10,245 $ 159,201 20,080 (i) See Non-GAAP and other financial measures section of this news release. Represents theatres opened, acquired, disposed or closed subsequent to the start of the prior year comparative period and is used to report on Cineplex's supplementary financial measures.

Fourth Quarter and Full Year

Food service revenues are comprised primarily of concession revenues, which includes food service sales at theatre locations and through delivery services including Uber Eats and Skip the Dishes. Food service revenues also include food and beverage sales at The Rec Room and Playdium.

Food services revenues increased by $76.7 million primarily due to the $69.6 million increase in theatre food service revenues to $76.7 million in the quarter. The increase in food service revenues is due to the reopening of theatres and LBE businesses that commenced during the third quarter resulting in an increase in attendance across Cineplex's businesses, although government imposed capacity restrictions reinstated in December limited attendance levels that have historically been higher during the holiday period. CPP decreased by $1.57 or 17.3% to $7.49, partly due to government restrictions imposed in Ontario prohibiting food consumption which negatively impacted theatre food sales and CPP. In the prior year period, a higher percentage of theatres were open in provinces that have historically had a higher CPP, with excited movie goers incurring a higher spend per visit. Food service revenues from LBE venues increased by $6.9 million to $7.5 million compared to the prior year period due to the reopening of LBE businesses across Canada as restrictions were temporarily lifted in 2021 and the addition of new LBE locations.

Annual food service revenues increased $78.4 million, or 72.1% as compared to the prior year to $187.0 million. The increase in food service revenues is primarily driven by the increase in theatre food service revenue as a result of the reopening of theatres across Canada compared to extended closure periods experienced in the prior year. CPP increased $0.94 or 13.4% to an all-time annual record of $7.93. Product mix, modest prices increases to Cineplex's core food service products, additional VIP theatre locations and film product targeted towards adult demographics all contributed to the increase in CPP.

Media revenues

The following table highlights the movement in media revenues for the quarter and the full year (in thousands of dollars):

Media revenues Fourth Quarter Full Year

2021 2020 Change 2021 2020 Change













Cinema media $ 22,007 $ 1,368 NM $ 32,958 $ 23,568 39.8% Digital place-based media 10,788 11,128 -3.1% 32,372 41,790 -22.5% Total media revenues from continuing operations $ 32,795 $ 12,496 162.4% $ 65,330 $ 65,358 — %













Media revenues from discontinued operations — — —% — 602 -100.0% Total media revenues $ 32,795 $ 12,496 162.4% $ 65,330 $ 65,960 -1.0%

Fourth Quarter and Full Year

Total media revenues from continuing operations increased $20.3 million or 162.4% to $32.8 million in the fourth quarter of 2021 compared to the prior year period. This increase was due to a $20.6 million increase in Cinema media as a result of the reopening of theatres leading to significant increases in pre-show and show-time advertising revenues. Cineplex's cinema media arrangements are impacted by theatre attendance levels which drive impressions and ultimately impact media revenue generated by Cineplex. Accordingly, the increase in cinema media revenue is consistent with the increase in attendance levels when compared to the prior period. The release of the highly anticipated films Spider-Man: No Way Home and The Matrix Resurrections during the fourth quarter of 2021 contributed to the increase in both pre-show and show-time advertising revenue compared to the prior year period which had limited first run product releases. The increase in Cinema media revenues was partially offset by a $0.3 million decrease in digital place-based media revenues.

Total media revenues from continuing operations remained flat at $65.3 million for the year ended December 31, 2021. Cineplex recognized a $9.4 million increase in Cinema media revenue primarily due to the reopening of theatres resulting in an increase in pre-show and show time advertising revenue. This was offset by a decrease in digital place-based media revenue of $9.4 million due to lower project revenue (hardware sales), creative and digital advertising revenue.

Amusement Revenues

The following table highlights the movement in amusement revenues for the quarter and the full year (in thousands of dollars):







Amusement revenues Fourth Quarter Full Year

2021 2020 Change 2021 2020 Change













Amusement - P1AG excluding Cineplex exhibition and LBE (i) $ 31,804 $ 11,815 169.2 % $ 100,282 $ 60,027 67.1 % Amusement - Cineplex exhibition (i) 1,963 130 NM 4,943 2,457 101.2 % Amusement - LBE 11,329 1,652 585.7 % 29,248 15,417 89.7 % Total amusement revenues $ 45,096 $ 13,597 231.7 % $ 134,473 $ 77,901 72.6 % (i) Cineplex receives a venue revenue share on games revenues earned at in-theatre game rooms and XSCAPE Entertainment Centres. Amusement - Cineplex exhibition reports the total of this venue revenue share which is consistent with the historical presentation of Cineplex's amusement revenues. Amusement - P1AG excluding Cineplex exhibition and LBE reflects P1AG's gross amusement revenues, net of the venue revenue share paid to Cineplex reflected in Amusement - Cineplex exhibition above.

Fourth Quarter and Full Year

Amusement revenues increased $31.5 million or 231.7% to $45.1 million during the quarter compared to the prior year period. The quarterly increase in revenues was primarily due to the reopening of P1AG US and Canada route locations at FECs and theatres. Additionally, the reopening of LBE businesses also resulted in increased amusement revenues when compared to the prior year period. However, government imposed restrictions reinstated during December in several key provinces in which Cineplex operates, reduced operations to below normal capacity levels negatively impacting Cineplex's revenue generating potential.

For the annual period, amusement revenues increased by $56.6 million or 72.6% compared to the prior year period to $134.5 million. The increase was due to strong reopening of P1AG US route locations at FECs, theatres and increased equipment sales when compared to the prior year where government mandated closures resulted in prolonged closures of P1AG route locations, Cineplex theatres and LBE venues. The opening of an additional Playdium location in Dartmouth, Nova Scotia and two additional The Rec Room locations in Burnaby, British Columbia and Barrie, Ontario during year also contributed to the increase in LBE amusement revenues.

Other revenues

The following table highlights the other revenues which includes revenues from the Cineplex Store, promotional activities, screenings, private parties, corporate events, breakage on gift card sales and revenues from management fees for the quarter and the full year (in thousands of dollars):

Other revenues Fourth Quarter Full Year

2021 2020 Change 2021 2020 Change













Other revenues from continuing operations $ 8,926 $ 8,556 4.3 % $ 33,548 $ 33,552 — % Other revenues from discontinued operations — — — — 199 -100.0 % Total other revenues $ 8,926 $ 8,556 4.3 % $ 33,548 $ 33,751 -0.6 %

Fourth Quarter and Full Year

The quarterly increase in other revenues from continuing operations is primarily due to the resumption of the recognition of breakage revenues relating to gift card sales, net of lower digital commerce sales.

The annual increase in other revenues from continuing operations was primarily due to the resumption of the recognition of breakage revenues relating to gift card sales compared to the prior year where the recognition of breakage revenue was suspended during the shutdown of theatres and LBE venues.

Film cost

The following table highlights the movement in film cost and the film cost percentage for the quarter and the full year (in thousands of dollars, except film cost percentage):







Film cost Fourth Quarter Full Year

2021 2020 Change 2021 2020 Change













Film cost $ 61,990 $ 3,151 NM $ 114,674 $ 66,922 71.4 % Film cost percentage (i) 49.2 % 43.4 % 5.8 % 48.5 % 50.4 % -1.9 % (i) Represents a supplementary financial measure. See Non-GAAP and other financial measures section of this news release.

Fourth Quarter and Full Year

Film cost varies primarily with box office revenues and can vary from quarter to quarter usually based on the relative strength of the titles exhibited during the period, impacted by film cost terms which vary by title and distributor.

The increase in film cost and film cost percentage in the fourth quarter over the prior year period is due to the release of first run film product including Spider-Man: No Way Home, Dune, Ghostbusters: Afterlife and No Time to Die, compared to limited releases in the comparative period.

The increase in film cost for the annual period is due to the release of first run film product in the current period compared to limited releases and older and classic film product with lower settlement rates in the prior year. In the prior year period, there were a limited number of theatres open operating at significantly reduced capacities, resulting in a less meaningful comparison of film cost percentages.

Cost of food service

The following table highlights the movement in cost of food service and food service cost as a percentage of food service revenues ("concession cost percentage") for both theatres and LBE for the quarter and the full year (in thousands of dollars, except percentages and margins per patron):







Cost of food service Fourth Quarter Full Year

2021 2020 Change 2021 2020 Change













Cost of food service - theatre $ 19,066 $ 3,704 414.8 % $ 37,697 $ 27,845 35.4 % Cost of food service - LBE 1,976 285 593.2 % 3,986 2,822 41.2 % Total cost of food service $ 21,042 $ 3,989 427.5 % ...

$

41,683

$

30,667

35.9 %

















Theatre concession cost percentage (i) 23.9 % 37.9 % -14.0 % 21.9 % 28.0 % -6.1 %

LBE food cost percentage (i) 26.2 % 37.4 % -11.2 % 27.0 % 31.1 % -4.1 %

Theatre concession margin per patron (i) $ 5.70 $ 5.63 1.2 % $ 6.19 $ 5.04 22.8 %

(i) Represents a supplementary financial measure. See Non-GAAP and other financial measures section of this news release.

Fourth Quarter and Full Year

Cost of food service at the theatres varies primarily with theatre attendance as well as the quantity and mix of offerings sold. Cost of food service at LBE venues varies primarily with the volume of guests who visit the location as well as the quantity and mix between food and beverage items sold.

The quarterly and annual increase in cost of food service is positively correlated to the increase in food service revenues recognized during the quarter and annual period as a result of the reopening of Cineplex theatres and LBE businesses, compared to closures that remained in effect for a majority of the prior year period. The quarterly and annual decrease in theatre concession cost percentage and LBE food cost percentage when compared to the prior year is due to higher costs resulting from extended closure periods of theatres and LBE businesses in 2020 resulting in lower volume of food sales and increased reserves on perishable inventory as a result of mandated closures with limited notice in 2020.

Depreciation and amortization

The following table highlights the movement in depreciation and amortization expenses during the quarter and the full year (in thousands of dollars):







Depreciation and amortization expenses Fourth Quarter Full Year

2021 2020 Change 2021 2020 Change













Depreciation of property, equipment and leaseholds $ 24,754 $ 27,043 -8.5 % $ 102,277 $ 113,346 -9.8 % Amortization of intangible assets and other assets 2,747 1,707 60.9 % 10,765 11,500 -6.4 % Sub-total - depreciation and amortization - other assets $ 27,501 $ 28,750 -4.3 % $ 113,042 $ 124,846 -9.5 %













Depreciation - right-of-use assets 25,041 28,136 -11.0 % 102,247 128,393 -20.4 % Total depreciation and amortization $ 52,542 $ 56,886 -7.6 % $ 215,289 $ 253,239 -15.0 %

Fourth Quarter and Full Year

Depreciation of property, equipment and leaseholds decreased by $2.3 million, or 8.5% during the quarter compared to the prior year period, and by $11.1 million or 9.8% for the year compared to the prior year period. The decrease was due primarily to fully depreciated property, equipment and leaseholds.

The quarterly increase in amortization of intangible assets and other relates to software developments and additions in the current period. The decrease in amortization of intangible assets and other assets as compared to the prior full year period is due to fully amortized intangible assets.

The quarterly and annual decrease of $3.1 million and $26.1 million, respectively, in depreciation of right-of-use assets is primarily due to modifications to lease agreements as a result of COVID-19 which reduced the corresponding right-of-use asset and related depreciation recognized.

Impairment of long-lived assets, goodwill and investments

The following table highlights the movement in impairment of long-lived assets and goodwill during the quarter and the full year (in thousands of dollars):







Impairment of long-lived assets and goodwill Fourth Quarter Full Year

2021 2020 Change 2021 2020 Change













Impairment of property, equipment and leaseholds $ 943 $ 5,243 -82.0 % $ 943 $ 39,192 -97.6 % Impairment of right-of-use assets 2,774 21,236 -86.9 % 2,774 71,846 -96.1 % Impairment of goodwill — 26,906 NM — 181,035 NM Impairment of investments — 2,790 NM — 2,790 NM Impairment of long-lived assets, goodwill and investments $ 3,717 $ 56,175 -93.4 % $ 3,717 $ 294,863 -98.7 %

Fourth Quarter and Full Year

Cineplex generally performs its annual test for impairment of goodwill and indefinite-lived intangible assets in the fourth quarter, in accordance with the policy described in its annual consolidated financial statements. Assessment of impairment for long-lived assets, including property, equipment, leaseholds, right-of-use assets, intangible assets and goodwill is performed more frequently as specific events or circumstances dictate triggering events and changes in circumstances indicate that the carrying amount of the asset group may not be fully recoverable.

In early 2020, in response to the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic as declared by the WHO, the government of Canada announced mandated closure of schools, public facilities and non-essential businesses. Consequently, effective March 16, 2020 and continuing throughout the remainder of the year, Cineplex had to either temporarily close its theatres and location-based entertainment venues or operate with strict capacity restrictions across its operations, resulting in material decreases in revenues, results of operations and cash flows and a material decrease in Cineplex's market value due to a sharp decline in its share price. These represented triggering events at each balance sheet date in 2020.

Increasing concerns over the new highly transmissible Omicron CO...