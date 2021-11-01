U.S. markets close in 5 hours 29 minutes

CINERGY ENTERTAINMENT ANNOUNCES ANNUAL THANKSGIVING FOOD DRIVE

Cinergy Entertainment
·2 min read

Cinergy to partner with community food banks

Cinergy's Annual Canned Food Drive

November 4 - 28, 2021
November 4 - 28, 2021
November 4 - 28, 2021

Dallas, TX, Nov. 01, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cinergy Entertainment Group, a leader in family entertainment, announced their annual Thanksgiving food drive, benefiting local food banks in the community. Over 2 million households across Texas and Oklahoma are in severe need of their next meal. Cinergy commits to fighting this staggering statistic by hosting a food drive each year. Cinergy has donated over 5 tons of food to community food banks so far. This year, Cinergy is offering guests their choice of a $5 game card or a free popcorn in exchange for 2 canned food items. Guests can drop the cans off at any Cinergy location between November 4 – November 28.

“The last two years have been especially challenging for those in our community struggling to feed their families. With Cinergy, we will be able to provide food to so many people in need,” says James Marcum, Commissioning Pastor of StoneWater Church, “we are excited to work together to make a difference in our community.”

“We are grateful to have the opportunity to help fight hunger in our communities and make the holidays a little better for the struggling families around us,” says Traci Hoey, VP of Marketing. “This year, we hope to provide over 5,000 meals for people in need throughout Texas and Oklahoma.”

Cinergy fans will be able to receive a free $5 game card or a free popcorn in exchange for two cans of food (limit 2 offers per person), November 4 – November 28.

About Cinergy Entertainment

Dallas, Texas-based Cinergy Entertainment Group, Inc was crowned Top Family Entertainment Center of the World by IAAPA in 2019 and is a regional operator of 7 luxury cinema and entertainment centers in Texas and Oklahoma with 65 screens. All Cinergy centers feature recline and dine cinemas with alcoholic beverages and a menu of chef-inspired American favorites. In addition to upscale cinema amenities, most Cinergy locations feature a unique selection of interactive games and a variety of other amenities, including: bowling, axe throwing, laser tag, escape rooms, Virtual Reality and elevated ropes course with zip lines.

Cinergy is privately held by the Benson family. For more information, visit Cinergy at www.cinergy.com

Attachment

CONTACT: Carrie Cohen Cinergy Entertainment 9728959927 ccohen@cinergy.com Traci Hoey Cinergy Entertainment 9728959905 thoey@cinergy.com


