Cineworld to file for administration in the UK in battle to save cinema chain

The chain has suffered spiralling debts amid weaker audience numbers after the pandemic - Matthew Horwood/Getty Images

Cineworld is to file for administration in the UK as part of restructuring plans which will wipe its shareholders out.

The chain, which filed for bankruptcy protection in the US last year amid spiralling debts and weaker audience numbers after the pandemic, said on Monday that it would apply for administration in the UK next month. Its shares will be suspended on the London Stock Exchange.

However, the chain, which runs 128 cinemas across the UK, said this would not impact its operations and cinemas would remain open.

A spokesman for the company said: “Cineworld continues to operate its global business and cinemas as usual without interruption and this will not be affected by the entry of Cineworld Group plc into administration.

“The group and its brands around the world – including Regal, Cinema City, Picturehouse and Planet – are continuing to welcome customers to cinemas as usual.”

The company has embarked on plans to restructure its debt pile which stands at around $5bn (£3.9bn), which include raising $800m through a rights offering, along with agreeing a further $1.46bn of new debt financing. Its lenders are taking control of the business.

Shares in the chain have fallen by more than 99pc in the last five years, plunging since the onset of the pandemic, when it was forced to close many sites.

Cineworld tried to find a buyer for its businesses outside the UK, US and Ireland after filing for bankruptcy protection in the US but no satisfactory offers materialised.

As its creditors prepare to take ownership, Cineworld’s chiefs are poised to take home almost $35m in payouts to leave the ailing cinema chain. The business’s longstanding chief executive Moshe ‘Mooky’ Greidinger, his brother and deputy Israel Greidinger, along with finance head Nisan Cohen and chief commercial officer Renana Teperber, will receive payments over 12 months as part of a transitional consulting agreement before they step down, the Financial Times reported.

This will bring an end to the Greidinger family’s longstanding involvement in the company. Mr Greidinger, whose grandfather founded the Cinema City chain in Israel in the 1930s, has been chief executive of the company since Cinema City merged with Cineworld in 2014.

