Cineworld looks to raise $2.26 billion to emerge from bankruptcy - filing

1
Reuters
·1 min read
FILE PHOTO: People walk past a Cineworld in Leicester's Square in London

(Reuters) - Cineworld Group Plc is planning to raise $2.26 billion, according to a court filing on Sunday, as the theater chain aims to emerge from Chapter 11 bankruptcy in the first half of 2023.

The fundraising will consist of a first lien senior secured debt credit facility of $1.46 billion and issuance of new common stock for an aggregate purchase price of $800 million, according the filing with the U.S. bankruptcy court in the Southern District of Texas.

Cineworld filed for U.S. bankruptcy protection in September to try to restructure its debt after being hit by the pandemic and a lack of blockbuster movies. It has been struggling to find buyers.

The proceeds of the capital raising will be used to meet costs and expenses relating to the restructuring, and also to pay fees, other expenses and provide working capital to reorganized debtors, according to the filing.

(Reporting by Maria Ponnezhath in Bengaluru; Editing by Kenneth Maxwell)

