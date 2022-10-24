U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    3,797.34
    +44.59 (+1.19%)
     

  • Dow 30

    31,499.62
    +417.06 (+1.34%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    10,952.61
    +92.90 (+0.86%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,748.40
    +6.16 (+0.35%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    84.89
    -0.16 (-0.19%)
     

  • Gold

    1,653.90
    -2.40 (-0.14%)
     

  • Silver

    19.19
    +0.12 (+0.65%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    0.9877
    +0.0015 (+0.15%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    4.2340
    +0.0210 (+0.50%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1281
    -0.0021 (-0.19%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    148.9370
    +1.3070 (+0.89%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    19,373.04
    -130.05 (-0.67%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    442.16
    +0.80 (+0.18%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,013.99
    +44.26 (+0.64%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,974.90
    +84.32 (+0.31%)
     

Cingulate Announces Agreement with Societal CDMO and Provides Clinical Update

Cingulate Inc.
·8 min read
Cingulate Inc.
Cingulate Inc.

New Partnership will Improve and Advance CING Manufacturing Operations

KANSAS CITY, Kan., Oct. 24, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cingulate Inc. (NASDAQ: CING), a biopharmaceutical company utilizing its proprietary Precision Timed Release™ (PTR™) drug delivery platform technology to build and advance a pipeline of next-generation pharmaceutical products, today announced it has executed a Master Services Agreement (MSA) with Societal CDMO, Inc. (NASD: SCTL), a bi-coastal contract development and manufacturing organization (CDMO) dedicated to solving complex formulation and manufacturing challenges primarily in small molecule therapeutic development.

With capabilities spanning pre-Investigational New Drug (IND) development to commercial manufacturing and packaging for a wide range of therapeutic dosage forms, Societal CDMO will manufacture all clinical, registration, and commercial batches of Cingulate’s lead candidate CTx-1301, an investigational medication for the treatment of Attention Deficit / Hyperactivity Disorder (ADHD). Societal CDMO will dedicate a specific manufacturing suite within its Gainesville, GA facility and outfit it with proprietary equipment supplied by Cingulate.

“Choosing the right manufacturing partner is critical to the success of any pharmaceutical company, and we are excited for the opportunity to work with an organization which has the capacity and operational expertise to provide quality manufacturing at each and every scale,” said Cingulate Chairman & CEO Shane J. Schaffer. “As Cingulate continues to advance its mission to bring next-generation medications to patients where standard of care treatments fail to achieve optimal outcomes, we believe that Societal CDMO is the right partner at the right time.”

“The work that we will conduct under this MSA with Cingulate provides an excellent opportunity for Societal CDMO to showcase our team’s extensive expertise in formulating and manufacturing complex therapeutics to assist in the delivery of innovative drugs to the patients that need them. In fact, the innovative nature of Cingulate’s PTR technology platform dictates that we install specialty manufacturing equipment provided by Cingulate into a dedicated suite within our facility, demonstrating Societal CDMO’s ability to customize solutions for the unique needs of our individual customers,” said David Enloe, chief executive officer of Societal CDMO. “We are pleased that Cingulate has trusted Societal CDMO to carry out these essential activities to support CTx-1301 at such a critical juncture on its path through clinical development and toward commercialization.”

Clinical Update
Cingulate is preparing to initiate a Phase 3 adult dose-optimization study later this year for its lead candidate, CTx-1301, to assess onset and duration of efficacy and safety in adults with ADHD. The study is expected to commence in December 2022 and will be conducted by ADHD expert and preeminent board-certified psychiatrist Dr. Ann Childress, MD.

“We believe the onset and duration study is a critical trial for physicians, payers, and patients, and we are delighted that Dr. Ann Childress will be leading this investigation,” Schaffer stated. “She has conducted more than 180 clinical studies and has worked on most of the major psychiatric drugs that have been approved over the last 30 years by various major pharmaceutical companies, and we deeply value her expertise.”

In addition, our CTx-1301 Phase 3 fixed-dose pediatric and adolescent safety and efficacy study is now expected to commence in mid-2023 after the final two dosage strengths for this study are completed by Societal CDMO. Assuming we receive positive clinical results from our Phase 3 trials and the food effect study with data expected in December 2022, we plan to submit a New Drug Application (NDA) to the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) in the first half of 2024 under the Section 505(b)(2) pathway.

About Attention Deficit/Hyperactivity Disorder (ADHD)
ADHD is a chronic neurobiological and developmental disorder that affects millions of children and often continues into adulthood. The condition is marked by an ongoing pattern of inattention and/or hyperactivity-impulsivity that interferes with functioning or development.

In the U.S., approximately 6.4 million children and adolescents (11 percent) aged under the age of 18 have been diagnosed with ADHD. Among this group, approximately 80 percent receive treatment, with 65 percent demonstrating clinical ADHD symptoms that persist into adulthood. Adult ADHD prevalence is estimated at approximately 11 million patients (4.4 percent), double the size of the child and adolescent segment combined, however, only an estimated 20 percent receive treatment.

Although there is no single medical, physical, or genetic test for ADHD, qualified mental health care professionals and physicians can provide a diagnostic evaluation after gathering information from multiple sources, including: ADHD symptom checklists, standardized behavior rating scales, detailed histories of past and current functioning, and information obtained from family members or significant others who know the person well. Some practitioners will also conduct tests of cognitive ability and academic achievement to rule out a possible learning disability.

About CTx-1301
Cingulate’s lead candidate, CTx-1301, utilizes the Company’s proprietary PTR™ drug delivery platform to create a breakthrough, multi-core formulation of the API dexmethylphenidate, a compound approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for the treatment of ADHD. Dexmethylphenidate is part of the stimulant class of medicines and increases norepinephrine and dopamine activity in the brain to affect attention and behavior.

While stimulants are the gold-standard of ADHD treatment due to their efficacy and safety, the long-standing challenge remains, providing patients entire active-day duration of action. CTx-1301 precisely delivers three releases of medication at the predefined time, ratio, and style of release to optimize patient care in one tablet. The result is a rapid onset and entire active-day efficacy, with the third dose being released around the time when other extended-release stimulant products begin to wear off.

The company is currently preparing for multiple Phase 3 clinical studies of CTx-1301 to support its upcoming New Drug Application (NDA) submission. These studies will be conducted in the U.S. and are instrumental for the filing of the NDA with the FDA.

About Cingulate®
Cingulate Inc. (NASDAQ: CING), is a biopharmaceutical company utilizing its proprietary PTR™ drug delivery platform technology to build and advance a pipeline of next-generation pharmaceutical products, designed to improve the lives of patients suffering from frequently diagnosed conditions characterized by burdensome daily dosing regimens and suboptimal treatment outcomes. With an initial focus on the treatment of ADHD, Cingulate is identifying and evaluating additional therapeutic areas where PTR™ technology may be employed to develop future product candidates, including to treat anxiety disorders. Cingulate is headquartered in Kansas City. For more information visit Cingulate.com.

About Societal CDMO
Societal CDMO (NASDAQ: SCTL) is a bi-coastal contract development and manufacturing organization (CDMO) with capabilities spanning pre-Investigational New Drug (IND) development to commercial manufacturing and packaging for a wide range of therapeutic dosage forms with a primary focus in the area of small molecules. With an expertise in solving complex manufacturing problems, Societal CDMO is a leading CDMO providing therapeutic development, end-to-end regulatory support, clinical and commercial manufacturing, aseptic fill/finish, lyophilization, packaging and logistics services to the global pharmaceutical market.

In addition to our experience in handling DEA controlled substances and developing and manufacturing modified-release dosage forms, Societal CDMO has the expertise to deliver on our clients’ pharmaceutical development and manufacturing projects, regardless of complexity level. We do all of this in our best-in-class facilities, which total 145,000 square feet, in Gainesville, Georgia and San Diego, California.

Societal CDMO: Bringing Science to Society. For more information about Societal CDMO’s customer solutions, visit societalcdmo.com.

Forward-Looking Statements 
This press release contains “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. These forward-looking statements include all statements, other than statements of historical fact, regarding our current views and assumptions with respect to future events regarding our business, including statements with respect to our plans, assumptions, expectations, beliefs and objectives with respect to product development, clinical studies, clinical and regulatory timelines, market opportunity, competitive position, business strategies, potential growth opportunities and other statements that are predictive in nature. These statements are generally identified by the use of such words as “may,” “could,” “should,” “would,” “believe,” “anticipate,” “forecast,” “estimate,” “expect,” “intend,” “plan,” “continue,” “outlook,” “will,” “potential” and similar statements of a future or forward-looking nature. Readers are cautioned that any forward-looking information provided by us or on our behalf is not a guarantee of future performance. Actual results may differ materially from those contained in these forward-looking statements as a result of various factors disclosed in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), including the “Risk Factors” section of our Annual Report on Form 10-K filed with the SEC on March 28, 2022. All forward-looking statements speak only as of the date on which they are made, and we undertake no duty to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except to the extent required by law.

Contacts:

 

Investor Relations
Thomas Dalton
VP, Investor & Public Relations, Cingulate
TDalton@cingulate.com
913-942-2301

Media Relations
Melyssa Weible
Elixir Health Public Relations
mweible@elixirhealthpr.com
201-723-5805

CING-US-115-1024


Recommended Stories

  • Tricida Shares Plunge 94% After Kidney Disease Drug Fails Trial

    The company reported Phase 3 trial results for veverimer, which failed to show the required efficacy.

  • Bill Gates' Big Vaccine Bet Might Beat Pfizer

    A vaccine candidate from Vaxcyte appears to offer better protection against bacterial infections than the Prevnar franchise from Pfizer.

  • 10 Best Pharma Stocks To Buy Now

    In this article, we discuss the 10 best pharma stocks to buy now. If you want to see more stocks in this selection, check out the 5 Best Pharma Stocks To Buy Now. With a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 9.1%, the global pharmaceuticals industry is projected to expand to $1587.1 billion in 2022 from […]

  • Tricida Collapses 95%, Vaxcyte Skyrockets as Drug Trials Diverge

    (Bloomberg) -- In the risky world of biotech stock trading, a single release on clinical data can spark volatile swings in shares and investor fortunes. Most Read from BloombergChina Stocks Slide as Leadership Overhaul Disappoints TradersWall Street Is Heading to Saudi Arabia as US Oil Spat SimmersKorean Air Plane Overruns Runway While Landing in PhilippinesStocks Keep Rally Going as Big-Tech Earnings Loom: Markets WrapSunak Edges Closer to UK Leadership as Johnson Drops OutTake Tricida Inc. and

  • Goldman Sachs Says These 2 Buy-Rated Stocks Have at Least 60% Upside Potential

    A Wall Street Journal article helped propel stocks forward on Friday after the piece implied the rate-setters at the Fed might put the brakes on heavy rate rises from December onwards. On account of the surge, all three major indexes put in the best weekly performance since June with the Nasdaq’s 5.2% gain leading the charge followed by the respective 4.9% and 4.7% upticks of the Dow and the S&P 500. Investors will naturally be hoping the market’s latest move upwards has staying power as each pr

  • Peninsula drug company Myovant to go private in $1.7 billion buyout

    A company led by former Genentech Inc. president Myrtle Potter will buy part of Brisbane-based drug maker Myovant Sciences Ltd. and take the company private in a $1.7 billion deal. The buyout by New York-based Sumitovant Biopharma Ltd. and parent company Sumitomo Pharma Co. Ltd. of Japan puts the value of Myovant (NYSE: MYOV) at $2.9 billion. Myovant, which in six years built to nearly 600 employees and developed two drugs approved for three conditions in women's health and prostate cancer, earlier this month rejected a buyout offer by the group of companies controlled by Sumitomo Chemical Co. Ltd. At that time, Myovant's board said that $22.75-per-share bid for the 48% stake the group didn't already own "significantly" undervalued Myovant.

  • People are horrified after woman explains how her head ‘exploded’ mid-flight

    ‘Still not over how gross it was,’ she captioned her video

  • Deadly Fungi Are Infecting More Americans

    It wasn’t the cancer or rounds of chemotherapy and radiation that almost killed David Erwin. Fungal infections kill more than 1.6 million people yearly, according to Global Action for Fungal Infections, a research and fundraising organization. Fungi are adapting to rising temperatures in ways that may make them better suited to thrive in the human body, researchers said.

  • Dry Shampoo Recalled Due to Potential Cancer-Causing Ingredient

    The products were sold by Unilever under brands such as Dove, Nexxus, Suave, Rockaholic, Bed Head and TRESemmé.

  • The main COVID symptoms have changed, research shows

    Like all viruses, the primary symptoms associated with COVID have changed and can vary based on your vaccination status, according to a new list released last week.

  • Prepare for this largely unforeseen inflation impact next year, analysts warn

    When it comes to healthcare spending, 'consumers can only really choose between paying up or walking away,' one analyst told MarketWatch.

  • Unilever recalls dry shampoo that may contain 'elevated levels' of cancer-causing chemical

    Unilever United States has issued a voluntary recall of 19 dry shampoo aerosol products – from brands like Dove to TRESemmé – over benzene concerns.

  • Nearly half of Virginia high school out sick due to flu-like, gastrointestinal symptoms in mystery outbreak

    Nearly half the student population of a Virginia high school was out of school Friday with flu-like or gastrointestinal symptoms, with an investigation into the source of the mystery outbreak underway, officials said.

  • If This Happens to You at Night, Your Stroke Risk Skyrockets, New Study Says

    Stroke is the fourth-leading killer in the U.S., as reported by the National Institute of Neurological Disorders and Stroke (NINDS). And even when a stroke isn't lethal, it's still serious. "A stroke can be devastating to individuals and their families, robbing them of their independence," the organization's experts write. So a new study that links increased stroke risk with something that happens to many of us at night is cause for concern. Read on to find out what could put you in harm's way,

  • 44% of Workers Say They Don't Know Enough About Medicare. Here Are Some Key Things to Know

    One important one is Social Security. If you're in that camp, here are some key points about Medicare you should know. It's a big misconception that once you sign up for Medicare, all of your healthcare needs will be covered in full, and that you won't have to spend any money on medical costs.

  • How to Give Yourself a Sinus Massage

    Sinus massage can relieve nasal congestion and discomfort and cold symptoms, some say. Do sinus massages work? Here's how to give yourself a sinus massage.

  • One man is hiking over 4,800 miles across America to raise awareness for breast cancer

    Hiking the American Discovery Trail, which runs from Delaware to California, a man named Clay Chapman is on a mission to raise awareness for cancer, specifically breast cancer. After losing both of his parents to different types of the disease, Chapman decided to embark on the nearly yearlong trek. “My mother passed away from breast cancer 10 years ago, so this hike is very much a way to honor her,” Chapman said.

  • Top-recommended Exercises To Lose 5 Inches of Belly Fat, Trainer Says

    If you want to lose belly fat, you're not alone, as this is a super-common fitness goal many individuals strive to achieve. WebMD explains that everyone carries around some fat in the belly area, even if you're sporting abs. But excess visceral fat can have a detrimental impact on your health, as it's associated with an increased risk of type 2 diabetes, high blood pressure, dementia, heart disease, colon cancer, and breast cancer. To help you obtain a trim midsection and stay in good health, we

  • Three New Yorkers killed by fentanyl-laced cocaine ordered from delivery service

    ‘Julia was a driven professional with everything to live for. Never in a billion years would she have touched anything with fentanyl,’ father says

  • Those battling breast cancer in Arizona meet survivors to inspire hope and a sense of community

    Many Arizonans are battling breast cancer, and Valley cancer survivors gathered during Breast Cancer Awareness Month so they know they aren't alone in this journey. FOX 10's Steve Nielsen has more on the Tree of Hope.