Cingulate to Present at Diamond Equity Research 2022 Virtual Emerging Growth Invitational

Cingulate Inc.
1 min read
  CING
Cingulate Inc.
Cingulate Inc.

KANSAS CITY, Kan., June 17, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cingulate Inc. (NASDAQ: CING), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company utilizing its proprietary Precision Timed Release™ (PTR™) drug delivery platform technology to build and advance a pipeline of next-generation pharmaceutical products, today announced that Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, Shane J. Schaffer, PharmD, will present a company overview at the Diamond Equity Research 2022 Virtual Emerging Growth Invitational on Thursday, June 23, 2022 at 1:40 PM EST. Following the presentation, Dr. Schaffer will take questions from participants.

Investors can register for the conference at: Diamond Equity – Conference Registration.

A live webcast of the presentation may be accessed at: Diamond Equity – Cingulate Live Presentation. A replay will be available on the investor section of Cingulate’s website at Cingulate Events & Presentations for 90 days.

About Cingulate®
Cingulate Inc. (NASDAQ: CING), is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company utilizing its proprietary Precision Timed Release™ (PTR™) drug delivery platform technology to build and advance a pipeline of next-generation pharmaceutical products, designed to improve the lives of patients suffering from frequently diagnosed conditions characterized by burdensome daily dosing regimens and suboptimal treatment outcomes. With an initial focus on the treatment of Attention Deficit/Hyperactivity Disorder (ADHD), Cingulate is identifying and evaluating additional therapeutic areas where PTR technology may be employed to develop future product candidates, such as anxiety disorders.

Cingulate is headquartered in Kansas City, KS. For more information visit Cingulate.com

Investor Relations                                                           
Thomas Dalton
Head of Investor & Public Relations
(913) 942-2301
TDalton@cingulate.com

Matt Kreps
Darrow Associates
(214) 597-8200
mkreps@darrowir.com

Media Relations
Melyssa Weible
Elixir Health Public Relations
(201) 723-5805
mweible@elixirhealthpr.com


