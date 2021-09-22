Cinnamon, Spice and Everything Nice: RXBAR Debuts New Snickerdoodle Flavor

RXBAR Snickerdoodle joins Pumpkin Spice, Gingerbread and Pecan flavors in limited-edition holiday line-up, now available nationwide

CHICAGO, Sept. 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- RXBAR is helping fans savor the holiday flavor with five limited-edition products including new RXBAR Snickerdoodle, available exclusively at Trader Joe's and online at RXBAR.com. All five seasonal products (new RXBAR Snickerdoodle and returning fan favorites RXBAR Gingerbread, Pecan and Pumpkin Spice flavors plus RX Nut Butter Pumpkin Spice Peanut Butter) are inspired by decadent seasonal treats, from a warm pecan pie to cookies fresh from the oven, and made with simple, wholesome ingredients for a better-for-you alternative to satisfy that seasonal sweet tooth.

RXBAR offers fans five better-for-you ways to indulge in festive flavors this holiday season, including new RXBAR Snickerdoodle

"Fans always look forward to our limited-edition holiday flavors, and we wanted to give them a little something extra to celebrate the season this year," said Jenny Lindquist, Director of Experience Planning, RXBAR. "That's why we launched new RXBAR Snickerdoodle - to add something new and exciting to our cozy holiday line-up while bringing back the nostalgic flavors we all know and love."

New RXBAR Snickerdoodle is made with a handful of simple ingredients like dates, egg whites, nuts and a hint of cinnamon. It tastes like a classic holiday cookie straight from the cookie jar – except it has 0g added sugar* and packs 12g of protein in every bar.

RXBAR Gingerbread, RXBAR Pecan, RXBAR Pumpkin Spice and RX Nut Butter Pumpkin Spice Peanut Butter also boast the brand's simple core ingredient list with a touch of real, seasonal additions and 0g added sugar,* making all five of RXBAR's seasonal options easy ways to enjoy holiday flavor without the B.S.

"I love the delicious treats the holiday season brings, and since I'm all about balance I'm always looking for foods that give me the warm, cozy flavors I'm craving along with the nutrition my body needs," said RXercise ambassador and registered dietitian Mia Swinehart. "RXBAR's holiday line-up is the perfect example, combining seasonal spices with simple ingredients like egg whites and nuts for a festive holiday pick-me-up that will actually help power your day."

Starting today, RXBAR Snickerdoodle is available for purchase on RXBAR.com and in select Trader Joe's retail stores nationwide. All other holiday flavors can be purchased online at RXBAR.com and in select grocery, specialty and mass retailers across the U.S. But just like fall leaves and winter snow, these festive favorites will only be around for a limited time. Once they run out, they're gone - so get them while you can!

For more information, or to purchase, visit: https://www.rxbar.com/ . You can also find the closest retailer carrying holiday flavors by using RXBAR's Store Locator tool: https://www.rxbar.com/store-locator .

About RXBAR

RXBAR is a wholesome snack brand with products made from a few simple ingredients and No B.S. RXBAR takes an honest and straightforward approach to its foods. With products including RXBAR, RXBAR Minis, RX Nut Butter, RX A.M. Oats, RX Cereal and RXBAR Plant, RXBAR makes food that tastes good and is good for you. Visit https://www.rxbar.com/ for more information.

*Not a low calorie food. See nutrition info for total sugar and calorie content.

