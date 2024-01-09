Cinven Raises $14.5 Billion for UK Buyout Firm’s Eighth Fund

(Bloomberg) -- Cinven has raised $14.5 billion for its latest private equity fund in one of the larger European fundraisings in recent months, even as financial sponsors grapple with muted appetite for new investment vehicles.

The eighth Cinven fund met the company’s target and is also about 30% larger than its 2019 predecessor, according to a statement Tuesday.

The new vehicle comes amid a tricky fundraising environment for buyout firms, with investors becoming pickier about where they allocate their cash. While some are flocking to multi-strategy asset managers, others are doubling down on specialized offerings.

“Many people believe investors are going to go niche or go to asset gatherers, but in truth performance trumps all,” Alexandra Hess, head of Cinven’s investor relations and fundraising team, said in an interview. “If you are able to deliver on that, you can maintain investor relationships in any market.”

Cinven extended the deadline for the fund from July to January to give some parties more time to close their commitments, Bloomberg News reported last year. The fund saw strong participation from existing backers, with a number of new investors joining as well, according to the statement.

Higher interest rates last year curbed dealmaking by private equity firms and dented investor risk appetites, hampering efforts to raise new capital. Still, some firms pressed ahead: CVC Capital Partners raised €26 billion ($29 billion) for the world’s biggest-ever buyout fund, while PAI Partners announced a €7.1 billion vehicle.

“At times when there has been real scarcity of capital is also when the industry has delivered some of its best returns,” said Jonas Nilsson, partner overseeing Cinven’s limited partner relationships in the Americas. “It also gives us an opportunity to differentiate ourselves because there isn’t a fundraising abundance now.”

Cinven, founded as the private investment arm of the British Coal pension plan in 1977, became independent in 1995. The firm has raised more than €50 billion to date. The European private equity pioneer has returned about €47 billion in investment proceeds, by monetizing 115 of its portfolio companies across Europe and North America.

