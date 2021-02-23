CIO IT Infrastructure Policies - Pandemic Planning Checklist, WFH and Mobility Based IT Infrastructure Policies
One of the best ways to communicate and understand a company and its operating culture is through its policies. Designing and writing policy and communicating it effectively is an essential skill for professionals to have. By having policy carefully developed and communicated, employees will clearly know what the organization expects from them, the degree of control and independence they will have, and what the benefits and consequences are in regard to adhering to policy.
Research shows that well-run companies are most productive, suffer the least loss of sensitive data, and have less downtime of operations if they have good policies in in place.
Gain control over your IT realm! Download a collection of Janco's IT infrastructure and policy templates. Each can be modified to align with your needs. This comprehensive collection comes with a variety of highly-researched tools that will help you develop a complete guide that fits the unique needs of your organization and provides tools and suggestions for policy communication and enforcement. Work from Home Considerations are included.
Policies include topics like:
Pandemic Planning Checklist - electronic form
Top 10 Technology Travel Tips - Best Practices for International Travel
How to create a WYOD (Wear Your Own Device) strategy
Best Practices for Text Messaging Sensitive Information
Legal considerations of Google Glass and other Wearable Devices
Federal Computer Security Incident Handling Requirements
Best Practices to Meet Compliance Requirements
Mobile Device Security and Compliance Checklist
Top 10 Cloud and Outsourcing SLA Best Practices
ISO Compliance Requirements
Legal definitions for records management compliance
Generic Service Level Agreement Template
Tips on how to avoid being scammed on social networks
Telecommuting risks faced by the business
Plus much more
Defining Your Optimal IT Infrastructure is a critical task that can no longer wait with all of the changes mandated by PCI-DSS, HIPAA, ISO, ITIL, Sarbanes-Oxley, changing economic environment, and changes to enterprise operating environments.
A few of the forms are:
Blog Policy Compliance Agreement
BYOD Access and Use Agreement
Company Asset Employee Control Log
Email Employee Agreement
Internet Access Request
Internet and Electronic Communication Employee Agreement
Internet Use Approval
Mobile Device Access and Use Agreement
Pandemic Planning Checklist
Sensitive Information Policy Compliance
Security Access Application
It would take your staff months to develop these procedures from scratch.
The policies help enterprises:
Understand and explain what infrastructure is, enabling enterprises, their constituents, and the executive team to manage the enterprise's technology environment more effectively;
Analyze the current state their enterprise's infrastructure so they know where it works well and where to focus improvement efforts;
Justify infrastructure spending, using the template's comprehensive definitions and ready to use examples to link IT infrastructure and the enterprise's bottom line; and,
Prioritize enterprise resources with a prescriptive tool set that lets enterprises focus their efforts in a cost effective manner.
