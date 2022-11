CIO Leadership: Acting as a Talent Magnet in a Tight Labor Market Will Drive the Discussion at the 2022 Minneapolis CIO Executive Leadership Summit on November 17

HMG Strategy

Technology leaders will also share how they’ve adapted their leadership styles to inspire employees and foster a trusting, collaborative environment

The 2022 Minneapolis CIO Executive Leadership Summit

Join the top CIOs, CISOs and technology executives from the Twin Cities as we explore effective approaches for technology leaders to act as talent magnets.

WESTPORT, Conn., Nov. 09, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- HMG Strategy, the World’s #1 digital platform for enabling technology executives to reimagine the enterprise and reshape the business world and recently recognized as a Top 10 Producer of Tech Events by Business Chief, is excited to be hosting its 2022 Minneapolis CIO Executive Leadership Summit at the Metropolitan Ballroom & Clubroom in Golden Valley, MN on November 17. HMG Strategy’s highly interactive events bring together the world’s most distinguished and innovative business technology and security leaders to discuss the most pressing leadership, innovation, strategic, cultural, technology and career challenges and opportunities that they face today – and into the future.



World-class technology leaders and industry experts speaking at this popular in-person event will share how CIOs and technology executives are promoting their personal brands to help attract and retain employees in a tight labor market.

“Companies are competing for talent on a global scale,” said Hunter Muller, Founder and CEO of HMG Strategy. “Savvy CIOs and technology executives position their personal brands and leadership styles to help attract and retain the skills and personnel needed to enable their organizations to achieve their business goals.”

Top-tier CIOs, CISOs and technology executives speaking at the 2022 Minneapolis CIO Executive Leadership Summit will include:

Scott Ammon , Senior Cybersecurity Solutions Principal, Insight Solutions

Sridher Arumugham , Sr. Principal Advisory Services Consultant – Data Strategy/Data Governance, Informatica

Ramesh Babu , CIO, Digi-Key

Patricia Connolly , CEO, Founding Partner, SMC Squared

Stephen M.R. Covey , Global authority on trust, leadership and culture, The FranklinCovey Global Speed of Trust Practice

Tom Cullen , CIO, Corsair

Michael Downs , CTO, Evolving Solutions

Sarah Engstrom , CISO and VP IT Security, Productivity & Privacy, CHS Inc.

Rahoul Ghose , CIO, ECMC Group

Ryan Gilligan , VP, JM Search

Luis Giraldo , RVP, Business Value Consulting, OutSystems

Judy Hatchett , VP Information Security & CISO, Surescripts

Steven John , CIO at Aramark Uniform Services, AmeriPride Services and Aramark Refreshment Services, Aramark

Dennis Keane , CIO, Red Wing Shoe Company

Harold Knutson , Strategic IT Consultant & Digital Thought Partner, Bayside Associates, LLC

Doug Koch , Chief Information Officer, Edina Realty

Michael Lacey , Founder & CEO, Digineer

Aimee Martin , Director, Information Security, Compliance and PMO, Vista Outdoor Inc.

Kristin McKenzie , Senior Director, IT, Digi-Key

Mark Murphy , VP & CIO, St. Jude Medical

Shamla Naidoo , Head of Cloud Strategy, Netskope; Board Director, QBE, SAC, and Reference Point

Anudeep Parha r, Chief Operating Officer & General Manager PKI and IoT Solutions BU, Entrust Datacard

Mary Lynne Perushek , CIO, Mortenson

Christine Pouliot , CEO, Evocent Executive Leadership

Tim Rolfing , Senior Director, M&A Technology Integration Portfolio Management, HUB International; Board President, SIM Minnesota

Hillary Spreizer , President, The Latitude Group

Eric Tan , CIO, Coupa Software

Greg Thayer, CISO, New Era Technology

Story continues

Valued Partners for the 2022 Minneapolis CIO Executive Leadership Summit include 8x8, Akamai, Automation Anywhere, BetterCloud, Coupa, Darktrace, Delphix, Evolving Solutions, Fortinet, Genesys Works, Gigamon, HashiCorp, Imperva, Informatica, Insight, The Judge Group, LastPass, Moveworks, Netskope, Nutanix, OutSystems, Palo Alto Networks, Ping Identity, RingCentral, SafeGuard Cyber, SIM Minnesota, SMC2, Tanium, Tonkean, Upwork, Zoom, and Zscaler.

To learn more about the 2022 Minneapolis CIO Executive Leadership Summit and to register for the event, click here.

HMG Strategy will also be hosting its 2022 Charlotte IT Executive Leadership Summit in Partnership with SIM Charlotte on November 10 at the Embassy Suites by Hilton Charlotte Ayrsley. CIOs, CISOs and industry executives at this popular in-person event will explore the role of technology leaders in driving business innovation.

World-class technology executives speaking at the 2022 Charlotte IT Executive Leadership Summit in Partnership with SIM Charlotte will include:

Lekha Banerjee , SVP Data, Engineering Technology Executive, Truist

Michael Brown , Field CISO, Financial Services, Fortinet

Todd Carlson , VP of IT, Centene Corporation

Jonathan Desrochers , CISO & EVP, Red Ventures

Daidre Fanis , SVP & Associate Partner, M&S Consulting; SIM Charlotte Chapter – SIM Women in Tech Board Member

Michael Ferguson , Director of Security Transformation, Netskope

Angelic Gibson , CIO, AvidXchange

Natalie Greenwood , Sr. Principal Consultant, Advisory Services, Informatica

Toni Harrison-Hogan , Senior Director of Technology, Under Armour

Rama Kandala , CIO – Optical Communications, Life Science, Corning International

Michael LaVallee , Managing Partner, Jobplex

Tony Leng , Managing Partner, Practice Lead and OMP, Diversified Search

Chris Long , Director of Software Development, Centene Corporation; VP & President-Elect, SIM Charlotte

Jim Marascio , COO & CTO, DART Innovation; President, SIM Charlotte

Sean Mee , Manager, Solution Architecture|U.S. & Canada East, OutSystems

Steven Michaels , VP Technology Services, Intermountain Healthcare

John Murdock , Senior Partner, Executive Search Partners LLC

Raja Musunuru , CTO, TIFIN Wealth

Sathish Muthukrishnan , Chief Information, Data and Digital Officer, Ally Financial, Inc.

Jaimee Robles , SVP, Centene Corporation

Ken Spangler , EVP IT – CIO Global OpCo Technologies: Express, Ground, Freight, Logistics, FedEx Corporation

Evan Taylor , SVP, NFP

Chris Terhune , SVP, Technology Business Management, LPL Financial

Lalit Thakur , SVP & Chief Data Officer, American Tire Distributors

Clint Watson , SVP, Digital Products & Services Business Operations, Digital Products & Services, Novant Health

Angela Yochem, EVP, Chief Transformation and Digital Officer, Novant Health

Valued Partners for the 2022 Charlotte IT Executive Leadership Summit in Partnership with SIM Charlotte include 8x8, Akamai, BetterCloud, the Charlotte Area Technology Cooperative (CATC), Darktrace, Delphix, Denodo, Fortinet, Informatica, LastPass, MongoDB, Netskope, the North Carolina Technology Association (NCTA), Nutanix, OutSystems, Palo Alto Networks, Ping Identity, RingCentral, SafeGuard Cyber, ScienceLogic, SentinelOne, SIM Charlotte Region, Tonkean, Upwork, Zoom, and Zscaler.

To learn more about the 2022 Charlotte IT Executive Leadership Summit in Partnership with SIM Charlotte and to register for the event, click here.

HMG Strategy will also be hosting its 2022 Houston CIO Executive Leadership Summit at Champions Golf Club on November 15. Top-tier technology leaders and industry experts speaking at this popular in-person event will share insights on what it takes for technology executives to become boardroom-ready.

Prominent CIOs, CISOs and industry leaders speaking at the 2022 Houston CIO Executive Leadership Summit on November 15 will include:

Troy Ament , Field CISO, Fortinet

Bhupesh Arora , VP & CIO, Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P.

Renee Arrington , President, COO & Director, Pearson Partners International, Inc.

Trent Aulbaugh , Partner, Egon Zehnder

Mack Campbell , Senior Development Director, NPower

Jesse Carrillo , Chief Innovation Officer, The Howard Hughes Corporation

Joe Carroll , CIO, CITGO Petroleum Corporation

George Crawford , CIO/CISO/Partner, Catapult Energy Services Group, LLP

Jamey Cummings , Partner – Cybersecurity and Technology, JM Search

Dan Durkin , Managing Director of Information Technology, YES Prep Public Schools

Michael Ferguson , Director of Security Transformation, Netskope

Rashmi Jain , CIO, Careington International Corporation

Shachella James , VP IT Infrastructure, CenterPoint Energy

Russell Jukes , VP Application Development, DXC Technology

Keith Landau , Managing Director Information Technology Services, Deloitte

Antonio Marin , CIO, U.S. Med-Equip, LLC

Jay Modh , Founder & CEO, IntuitiveVC, Intuitive.Cloud

Rebecca Mookerjee , Senior Director of IT, Parker Wellbore

Vikas Parikh , Chief Architect, LyondellBasell

Nicholas Parrotta , President, Digital Transformation Solutions Business, Harman International

Tom Peck , EVP, Chief Information and Digital Officer, Sysco

Ken Piddington , VP & CIO, U.S. Silica Company

Wayne Shurts , Former EVP & CTO, Sysco

Kristie Simonette , SVP, Strategic Services, Camden Living

Diego Fonseca de Souza , Global CISO, Cummins Inc.

Brendan Sullivan , SVP Intelligent Edge Solutions, Viasat

Mark Taylor , CEO, Society for Information Management

Teresa Tonthat , VP of Information Services & CISO, Texas Children’s

Clif Triplett, Executive Director, KEARNEY



Valued Partners for the 2022 Houston CIO Executive Leadership Summit include 8x8, Akamai, BetterCloud, Box, Darktrace, Delphix, Fortinet, Genesys Works, Harman, Intuitive.Cloud, LastPass, Meriplex, Netskope, NPower, Nutanix, Optum, Palo Alto Networks, Ping Identity, RingCentral, SafeGuard Cyber, SIM Houston, Tonkean, Upwork, Zoom, and Zscaler.

To learn more about the 2022 Houston CIO Executive Leadership Summit and to register for the event, click here.

To learn more about HMG Strategy’s upcoming CIO and CISO Summits, click here.

About HMG Strategy

HMG Strategy is the world's leading digital platform for technology executives to reimagine the enterprise and reshape the business world. The HMG Strategy global network consists of more than 400,000 CIOs, CTOs, CISOs, CDOs, senior business technology executives, search industry executives, venture capitalists, industry experts and world-class thought leaders.

HMG Strategy’s global media model generates more than one million impressions per week, providing vast opportunities for business technology leaders and sponsor partners to promote themselves and their brands.

HMG Strategy was founded in 2008 by Hunter Muller, a leadership expert who has worked side-by-side with Fortune 2000 executives with strategic planning and career ascent for the past 30+ years.

HMG Strategy’s regional and virtual CIO and CISO Executive Leadership Series, authored books and Digital Resource Center deliver unique, peer-driven guidance from CIOs, CISOs, CTOs, CDOs and technology executives on leadership, innovation, transformation and career ascent.

HMG Strategy offers a range of peer-led research services such as its CIO & CISO Executive Leadership Alliance (CELA) program which bring together the world’s top CIOs, CISOs and technology executives to brainstorm on the top opportunities and challenges facing them in their roles.

HMG Strategy’s Global Advisory Services is a unique set of research services that are designed to keep business technology executives up to speed on the latest leadership, business, technology and global geo-economic trends that are impacting businesses and industries.

To learn more about the 7 Pillars of Trust for HMG Strategy's unique business model, click here .

Contact: Tom Hoffman, VP, Research, HMG Strategy: 203-221-2702 or at tomhoffman@hmgstrategy.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/9aea0fbe-360e-4e0f-a733-f8d8ed2ab451