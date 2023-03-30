CIO Leadership: The Call for Visionary Leadership in the Face of Global Economic Pressures Will Drive the Discussion at the 2023 Florida CIO Executive Leadership Summit on May 11

HMG Strategy

Business technology leaders attending this event will also share how they are leveraging ChatGPT and other emerging technologies to move the needle for the business

Join the Top CIOs and Business Tech Leaders in Florida

Register for the 2023 Florida CIO Executive Leadership Summit as we explore the role of the CIO as a visionary leader in driving business growth.

WESTPORT, Conn., March 30, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- HMG Strategy, the World’s #1 digital platform for enabling technology executives to reimagine the enterprise and reshape the business world, is excited to be hosting its 2023 Florida CIO Executive Leadership Summit at the Margaritaville Resort Orlando on May 11.



Speakers and attendees at HMG Strategy’s 2023 Florida CIO Executive Leadership Summit will explore the role of business technology executives in providing visionary leadership to help navigate their teams through choppy economic times.

“CIOs and business technology executives are well-suited to identify emerging technologies such as ChatGPT and Generative AI to help move the needle for the business,” says Hunter Muller, Founder and CEO of HMG Strategy. “In a difficult economic period like this, CIOs and business technology leaders are ideally positioned to foster a collaborative culture and harness an innovative mindset to help their companies win in tumultuous times.”

Top-tier business technology executives speaking at the 2023 Florida CIO Executive Leadership Summit will include:

Saqib E. Awan , Founder & Managing Director, GTM Capital

Lee Bailey , Senior Director, Information Security, Unilever

Elizabeth Decker , VP IT, INSPYR Solutions; Treasurer, SIM South Florida

Michelle Garcia , Director, Information Security and Compliance, Carnival Cruise Lines

Shawn Harrs , CIO, Red Lobster

Skip Kimpel , Principal of Independent & SMB Consulting, ConStrata Technology Consulting

Dilip Krishna , Managing Director, Deloitte

Josh Lazar , Founder and Chief Everything Officer, TechThinkTank LLC

Tano Maenza , CIO, National Air Cargo

Quintin McGrath , Chair, ReThink Everything!, SIM Tampa Bay

James McQuiggan , Security Awareness Advocate, Knowbe4

Marcus Session , VP of IT Services, Tampa International Airport; Past President, SIM Tampa Bay

Paul Teodorescu , VP, Head of IT Service Delivery and Operations, Morgan & Morgan, P.A.

Mike Theis , Information Security Manager, ABC Fine Wines & Spirits

Vyom Upadhya , Executive Director for Digital, MDVIP; President, SIM South Florida

Jennifer Wesson Greenman , CIO, City of Hope Chicago, Atlanta & Phoenix

Paul Wilner, VP IT, CIO, Pall Corporation



Valued Partners for the 2023 Florida CIO Executive Leadership Summit include 8x8, Akamai, Aptum, Aryaka, BetterCloud, Box, Darktrace, Delphix, Denodo, Fortinet, GTM Capital, LastPass, Netskope, Nutanix, Palo Alto Networks, Ping Identity, RingCentral, SafeGuard Cyber, SAP, SIM Central Florida, SIM South Florida, SIM Tampa Bay, Tangoe, Tanium, Tonkean, Upwork, Zoom, and Zscaler.

Recipients of HMG Strategy’s 2023 Global Leadership Institute Awards being recognized at the 2023 Florida CIO Executive Leadership Summit will include:

Quintin McGrath , Former Global Senior Managing Director, Deloitte

Marcus Session , VP of IT Services, Tampa International Airport

Jennifer Wesson Greenman, CIO, City of Hope Chicago, Atlanta & Phoenix



To learn more about the 2023 Florida CIO Executive Leadership Summit and to register for the event, click here.

HMG Strategy will be hosting its first in-person Global Women in Technology Summit in association with the 2023 New York CIO Summit of America on April 13 at the Harvard Club of New York City.

Business technology executives attending this event will explore the role of female technology leaders as enterprise change agents to enable a digital business.



Preeminent business technology executives speaking at the 2023 Global Women in Technology Summit include:

Beena Ammanath , Executive Director, Global AI Institute, Deloitte

Renee Arrington , President, COO & Director, Pearson Partners International, Inc.

Marianne Bachynski , CIO, Investments & Enterprise Systems, Corebridge Financial

Robin Brown , CIO, Protein Group North America, Cargill

Ann Dozier , SVP, CIO, Southern Glazer’s Wine & Spirits

Cindy Finkelman , Managing Director, Alvarez & Marsal

Lesley Ma , VP, CIO and Chief Data Officer, NSF International

Asha Saxena , Founder and CEO, Women Leaders in Data & AI

Cindy Taibi , SVP & CIO, The New York Times

Cindy Warner , CEO/Founder, 360ofme; Strategic Board Member, Michigan Economic Development Corporation

Angela Yochem, EVP Chief Transformation and Digital Officer, Novant Health



To learn more about the 2023 Global Women in Technology Summit and to register for the event, click here.

Elite business technology leaders speaking at the 2023 New York CIO Summit of America with the Global Women in Technology Summit will include:

Don Anderson , CIO, Tiger Global Management

Andrew Campbell , CIO, Terex Corporation

Bertina Ceccarelli , CEO, NPower

Cindy Finkelman , Managing Director, Alvarez & Marsal

Denise Russell Fleming , CIO and EVP of Technology and Global Services, Becton, Dickinson and Company

Michael Frankel , Managing Partner, Trajectory Capital Partners

Tsvi Gal , CTO, Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center; Board Member, Israel Discount Bank

Kostas Georgakopoulos , Global CTO & CISO, Mondelez International

Ken Grady , CVP & CIO, IDEXX Laboratories

Rocco Grillo , Managing Director – Global Cyber Risk Services & Incident Response Investigation, Alvarez & Marsal

Jamie Head , Chief Digital & Technology Officer, Ocean Spray

Cate Heaman , Founder and CEO, Prelude Solutions

Tony Leng , Managing Partner, CIO and CTO Global Functional Head, H.I. Executive Consulting

David Mahon , Global CISO, Deloitte Global

Vipul Nagrath , SVP Product Development, ADP

Murali Nemani , CMO, Aisera

Manik Patil , VP, Modernization, AIG Life & Retirement

Mark Polansky , Executive-in-Residence, HMG Strategy; Former Senior Partner, Korn Ferry

Frank Price , SVP & Chief Information Risk Officer, Labcorp

Ramesh Razdan , Global CIO, Bain & Company

John Repko , EVP & CIO, AIG

Dr. Kenneth Russell , Chief Information & Innovation Officer, New College Institute, Commonwealth of Virginia

Ken Spangler , EVP IT - CIO Global OpCo Technologies: Express, Ground, Freight, Logistics, FedEx Services

Mark Taylor , CEO, Society for Information Management

Mark Troller , CIO, Tangoe

Patricia Walsh , SVP and Global Head Data, Digital and IT for Innovative Medicines, Novartis

Gabrielle Wolfson , CDO and CIO, Quest Diagnostics

Robyn Wright , CISO, John Wiley & Sons

Angela Yochem , EVP, Chief Transformation and Digital Officer, Novant Health

Gregory Zelo, CIO, Veeco Instruments

Recipients of HMG Strategy’s 2023 Global Leadership Institute Awards at the 2023 New York CIO Summit of America with the Global Women in Technology Summit will include:

Jamie Head , Chief Digital & Technology Officer, Ocean Spray

David Mahon , Global CISO, Deloitte Global

Ramesh Razdan , Global CIO, Bain & Company

John Repko , EVP & CIO, AIG

Ken Spangler , EVP IT - CIO Global OpCo Technologies: Express, Ground, Freight, Logistics, FedEx

Angela Yochem, EVP, Chief Transformation and Digital Officer, Novant Health

Valued Partners for the 2023 New York CIO Summit of America with the Global Women in Technology Summit include 8x8, Aisera, Akamai, Amazon Web Services, BetterCloud, Box, Darktrace, Delphix, Fortinet, Intuitive.Cloud, LastPass, Moveworks, Netskope, Nutanix, Palo Alto Networks, Ping Identity, Prelude Solutions, Rimini Street, RingCentral, SafeGuard Cyber, SAP, SIM New York Metro, Tangoe, Tanium, Tonkean, Upwork, Zoom, and Zscaler.

To learn more about the 2023 New York CIO Summit of America with the Global Women in Technology Summit and to register for the event, click here.

HMG Strategy will also be hosting its 2023 Dallas CIO Executive Leadership Summit on April 6 at the Brookhaven Country Club. Prominent CIOs and business technology executives at this event will explore effective ways to foster business innovation to spur new revenue growth.

Distinguished business technology executives speaking at the 2023 Dallas CIO Executive Leadership Summit on April 6 at the Brookhaven Country Club will include:

Srini Alagarsamy , VP, Digital Technology, GM Financial

Michael Anderson , Chief Digital and Information Officer, Netskope

Chris Andrews , CIO, Unleashed Brands

Renee Arrington , President, COO & Director, Pearson Partners International

Robin Austin , CTO/CISO, Colliers Group

Saqib E. Awan , Founder & Managing Director, GTM Capital

Jason Ballard , IT Executive/General Manager, Toyota North America

Patrick Benoit , Global CISO, Brink’s

Nellson Burns , Managing Partner, Destination IT, LLC

Kevin Christ , Partner, Concentre

Mignona Cote , Chief Security Officer, NetApp

Jenni Doyle , CTO, Smile Doctors

Alain Espinosa , Sr. Business Information Security Officer, Rent-A-Center

Edward Gustenhoven , EVP, CIO, Dal-Tile Corporation

Scott Holdt , IT Executive Director, Toyota North America

Blake Holman , CIO, BBG

Rashmi Jain , CIO, Careington International Corporation

Skip Kimpel , Principal of Independent & SMB Consulting, Constrata

Stuart Kippelman , CIO, Commercial Cybersecurity Business Leader, Parsons Corporation

Hariharan Kolam , Co-Founder & CEO, Findem

Keith Landau , Chief Technology Director, Information Technology Services, Deloitte

Andy Laudato , COO, The Vitamin Shoppe

James Parker , CEO, Tangoe

Ajay Patel , VP, Business & Technology Services, Mary Kay, Inc.

Ilan Peleg , Co-Founder and CEO, Lightrun

Jonathan Pride , Executive Director for Texas, NPower

Yotam Segev , Co-Founder & CEO, Cyera

Bhavin Shah , Founder & CEO, Moveworks

Tanweer Surve , Control Sr. Officer – Technology CTO (Cloud), Wells Fargo

Gertrude Van Horn , SVP & CIO, NCH Corporation

Hermen Wegayehu , Senior Information Security Officer, Bank of America

Denis Zerr, Chief Information & Technology Officer, Radiology Partners

Recipients of HMG Strategy’s 2023 Global Leadership Institute Awards at the Dallas summit will include:

Mike Anderson , Chief Digital and Information Officer, Netskope

Chris Andrews , CIO, Unleashed Brands

Patrick Benoit , Global Chief Information Security Officer, Brink's Inc.

Nellson Burns , Co-Owner, Destination IT, LLC

Mignona Cote , Chief Security Officer, NetApp

Stuart Kippelman , CIO & Commercial Cybersecurity Business Leader, Parsons Corporation

Denis Zerr, Chief Information & Technology Officer, Radiology Partners



Valued Partners for the 2023 Dallas CIO Executive Leadership Summit include 8x8, Aisera, Akamai, Apptio, Aptum, Aryaka, BetterCloud, Box, Cyera, Darktrace, Delphix, Findem, Fortinet, GTM Capital, LastPass, Legit Security, Lightrun, Moveworks, Netskope, Nexthink, NPower, Nutanix, Palo Alto Networks, Ping Identity, Procyon, Rimini Street, RingCentral, SafeGuard Cyber, SAP, SIM Dallas/Fort Worth, Tangoe, Tanium, Tonkean, Upwork, Vectara, VISO Trust, Zoom, and Zscaler.

To learn more about the 2023 Dallas CIO Executive Leadership Summit and to register for the event, click here.

To learn more about HMG Strategy’s upcoming schedule of CIO & CISO summits, click here.

