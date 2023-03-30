CIO Leadership: The Call for Visionary Leadership in the Face of Global Economic Pressures Will Drive the Discussion at the 2023 Florida CIO Executive Leadership Summit on May 11
Business technology leaders attending this event will also share how they are leveraging ChatGPT and other emerging technologies to move the needle for the business
Join the Top CIOs and Business Tech Leaders in Florida
WESTPORT, Conn., March 30, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- HMG Strategy, the World’s #1 digital platform for enabling technology executives to reimagine the enterprise and reshape the business world, is excited to be hosting its 2023 Florida CIO Executive Leadership Summit at the Margaritaville Resort Orlando on May 11.
Speakers and attendees at HMG Strategy’s 2023 Florida CIO Executive Leadership Summit will explore the role of business technology executives in providing visionary leadership to help navigate their teams through choppy economic times.
“CIOs and business technology executives are well-suited to identify emerging technologies such as ChatGPT and Generative AI to help move the needle for the business,” says Hunter Muller, Founder and CEO of HMG Strategy. “In a difficult economic period like this, CIOs and business technology leaders are ideally positioned to foster a collaborative culture and harness an innovative mindset to help their companies win in tumultuous times.”
Top-tier business technology executives speaking at the 2023 Florida CIO Executive Leadership Summit will include:
Saqib E. Awan, Founder & Managing Director, GTM Capital
Lee Bailey, Senior Director, Information Security, Unilever
Elizabeth Decker, VP IT, INSPYR Solutions; Treasurer, SIM South Florida
Michelle Garcia, Director, Information Security and Compliance, Carnival Cruise Lines
Shawn Harrs, CIO, Red Lobster
Skip Kimpel, Principal of Independent & SMB Consulting, ConStrata Technology Consulting
Dilip Krishna, Managing Director, Deloitte
Josh Lazar, Founder and Chief Everything Officer, TechThinkTank LLC
Tano Maenza, CIO, National Air Cargo
Quintin McGrath, Chair, ReThink Everything!, SIM Tampa Bay
James McQuiggan, Security Awareness Advocate, Knowbe4
Marcus Session, VP of IT Services, Tampa International Airport; Past President, SIM Tampa Bay
Paul Teodorescu, VP, Head of IT Service Delivery and Operations, Morgan & Morgan, P.A.
Mike Theis, Information Security Manager, ABC Fine Wines & Spirits
Vyom Upadhya, Executive Director for Digital, MDVIP; President, SIM South Florida
Jennifer Wesson Greenman, CIO, City of Hope Chicago, Atlanta & Phoenix
Paul Wilner, VP IT, CIO, Pall Corporation
Valued Partners for the 2023 Florida CIO Executive Leadership Summit include 8x8, Akamai, Aptum, Aryaka, BetterCloud, Box, Darktrace, Delphix, Denodo, Fortinet, GTM Capital, LastPass, Netskope, Nutanix, Palo Alto Networks, Ping Identity, RingCentral, SafeGuard Cyber, SAP, SIM Central Florida, SIM South Florida, SIM Tampa Bay, Tangoe, Tanium, Tonkean, Upwork, Zoom, and Zscaler.
Recipients of HMG Strategy’s 2023 Global Leadership Institute Awards being recognized at the 2023 Florida CIO Executive Leadership Summit will include:
Quintin McGrath, Former Global Senior Managing Director, Deloitte
Marcus Session, VP of IT Services, Tampa International Airport
Jennifer Wesson Greenman, CIO, City of Hope Chicago, Atlanta & Phoenix
To learn more about the 2023 Florida CIO Executive Leadership Summit and to register for the event, click here.
HMG Strategy will be hosting its first in-person Global Women in Technology Summit in association with the 2023 New York CIO Summit of America on April 13 at the Harvard Club of New York City.
Business technology executives attending this event will explore the role of female technology leaders as enterprise change agents to enable a digital business.
Preeminent business technology executives speaking at the 2023 Global Women in Technology Summit include:
Beena Ammanath, Executive Director, Global AI Institute, Deloitte
Renee Arrington, President, COO & Director, Pearson Partners International, Inc.
Marianne Bachynski, CIO, Investments & Enterprise Systems, Corebridge Financial
Robin Brown, CIO, Protein Group North America, Cargill
Ann Dozier, SVP, CIO, Southern Glazer’s Wine & Spirits
Cindy Finkelman, Managing Director, Alvarez & Marsal
Lesley Ma, VP, CIO and Chief Data Officer, NSF International
Asha Saxena, Founder and CEO, Women Leaders in Data & AI
Cindy Taibi, SVP & CIO, The New York Times
Cindy Warner, CEO/Founder, 360ofme; Strategic Board Member, Michigan Economic Development Corporation
Angela Yochem, EVP Chief Transformation and Digital Officer, Novant Health
To learn more about the 2023 Global Women in Technology Summit and to register for the event, click here.
Elite business technology leaders speaking at the 2023 New York CIO Summit of America with the Global Women in Technology Summit will include:
Don Anderson, CIO, Tiger Global Management
Andrew Campbell, CIO, Terex Corporation
Bertina Ceccarelli, CEO, NPower
Cindy Finkelman, Managing Director, Alvarez & Marsal
Denise Russell Fleming, CIO and EVP of Technology and Global Services, Becton, Dickinson and Company
Michael Frankel, Managing Partner, Trajectory Capital Partners
Tsvi Gal, CTO, Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center; Board Member, Israel Discount Bank
Kostas Georgakopoulos, Global CTO & CISO, Mondelez International
Ken Grady, CVP & CIO, IDEXX Laboratories
Rocco Grillo, Managing Director – Global Cyber Risk Services & Incident Response Investigation, Alvarez & Marsal
Jamie Head, Chief Digital & Technology Officer, Ocean Spray
Cate Heaman, Founder and CEO, Prelude Solutions
Tony Leng, Managing Partner, CIO and CTO Global Functional Head, H.I. Executive Consulting
David Mahon, Global CISO, Deloitte Global
Vipul Nagrath, SVP Product Development, ADP
Murali Nemani, CMO, Aisera
Manik Patil, VP, Modernization, AIG Life & Retirement
Mark Polansky, Executive-in-Residence, HMG Strategy; Former Senior Partner, Korn Ferry
Frank Price, SVP & Chief Information Risk Officer, Labcorp
Ramesh Razdan, Global CIO, Bain & Company
John Repko, EVP & CIO, AIG
Dr. Kenneth Russell, Chief Information & Innovation Officer, New College Institute, Commonwealth of Virginia
Ken Spangler, EVP IT - CIO Global OpCo Technologies: Express, Ground, Freight, Logistics, FedEx Services
Mark Taylor, CEO, Society for Information Management
Mark Troller, CIO, Tangoe
Patricia Walsh, SVP and Global Head Data, Digital and IT for Innovative Medicines, Novartis
Gabrielle Wolfson, CDO and CIO, Quest Diagnostics
Robyn Wright, CISO, John Wiley & Sons
Angela Yochem, EVP, Chief Transformation and Digital Officer, Novant Health
Gregory Zelo, CIO, Veeco Instruments
Recipients of HMG Strategy’s 2023 Global Leadership Institute Awards at the 2023 New York CIO Summit of America with the Global Women in Technology Summit will include:
Jamie Head, Chief Digital & Technology Officer, Ocean Spray
David Mahon, Global CISO, Deloitte Global
Ramesh Razdan, Global CIO, Bain & Company
John Repko, EVP & CIO, AIG
Ken Spangler, EVP IT - CIO Global OpCo Technologies: Express, Ground, Freight, Logistics, FedEx
Angela Yochem, EVP, Chief Transformation and Digital Officer, Novant Health
Valued Partners for the 2023 New York CIO Summit of America with the Global Women in Technology Summit include 8x8, Aisera, Akamai, Amazon Web Services, BetterCloud, Box, Darktrace, Delphix, Fortinet, Intuitive.Cloud, LastPass, Moveworks, Netskope, Nutanix, Palo Alto Networks, Ping Identity, Prelude Solutions, Rimini Street, RingCentral, SafeGuard Cyber, SAP, SIM New York Metro, Tangoe, Tanium, Tonkean, Upwork, Zoom, and Zscaler.
To learn more about the 2023 New York CIO Summit of America with the Global Women in Technology Summit and to register for the event, click here.
HMG Strategy will also be hosting its 2023 Dallas CIO Executive Leadership Summit on April 6 at the Brookhaven Country Club. Prominent CIOs and business technology executives at this event will explore effective ways to foster business innovation to spur new revenue growth.
Distinguished business technology executives speaking at the 2023 Dallas CIO Executive Leadership Summit on April 6 at the Brookhaven Country Club will include:
Srini Alagarsamy, VP, Digital Technology, GM Financial
Michael Anderson, Chief Digital and Information Officer, Netskope
Chris Andrews, CIO, Unleashed Brands
Renee Arrington, President, COO & Director, Pearson Partners International
Robin Austin, CTO/CISO, Colliers Group
Saqib E. Awan, Founder & Managing Director, GTM Capital
Jason Ballard, IT Executive/General Manager, Toyota North America
Patrick Benoit, Global CISO, Brink’s
Nellson Burns, Managing Partner, Destination IT, LLC
Kevin Christ, Partner, Concentre
Mignona Cote, Chief Security Officer, NetApp
Jenni Doyle, CTO, Smile Doctors
Alain Espinosa, Sr. Business Information Security Officer, Rent-A-Center
Edward Gustenhoven, EVP, CIO, Dal-Tile Corporation
Scott Holdt, IT Executive Director, Toyota North America
Blake Holman, CIO, BBG
Rashmi Jain, CIO, Careington International Corporation
Skip Kimpel, Principal of Independent & SMB Consulting, Constrata
Stuart Kippelman, CIO, Commercial Cybersecurity Business Leader, Parsons Corporation
Hariharan Kolam, Co-Founder & CEO, Findem
Keith Landau, Chief Technology Director, Information Technology Services, Deloitte
Andy Laudato, COO, The Vitamin Shoppe
James Parker, CEO, Tangoe
Ajay Patel, VP, Business & Technology Services, Mary Kay, Inc.
Ilan Peleg, Co-Founder and CEO, Lightrun
Jonathan Pride, Executive Director for Texas, NPower
Yotam Segev, Co-Founder & CEO, Cyera
Bhavin Shah, Founder & CEO, Moveworks
Tanweer Surve, Control Sr. Officer – Technology CTO (Cloud), Wells Fargo
Gertrude Van Horn, SVP & CIO, NCH Corporation
Hermen Wegayehu, Senior Information Security Officer, Bank of America
Denis Zerr, Chief Information & Technology Officer, Radiology Partners
Recipients of HMG Strategy’s 2023 Global Leadership Institute Awards at the Dallas summit will include:
Mike Anderson, Chief Digital and Information Officer, Netskope
Chris Andrews, CIO, Unleashed Brands
Patrick Benoit, Global Chief Information Security Officer, Brink's Inc.
Nellson Burns, Co-Owner, Destination IT, LLC
Mignona Cote, Chief Security Officer, NetApp
Stuart Kippelman, CIO & Commercial Cybersecurity Business Leader, Parsons Corporation
Denis Zerr, Chief Information & Technology Officer, Radiology Partners
Valued Partners for the 2023 Dallas CIO Executive Leadership Summit include 8x8, Aisera, Akamai, Apptio, Aptum, Aryaka, BetterCloud, Box, Cyera, Darktrace, Delphix, Findem, Fortinet, GTM Capital, LastPass, Legit Security, Lightrun, Moveworks, Netskope, Nexthink, NPower, Nutanix, Palo Alto Networks, Ping Identity, Procyon, Rimini Street, RingCentral, SafeGuard Cyber, SAP, SIM Dallas/Fort Worth, Tangoe, Tanium, Tonkean, Upwork, Vectara, VISO Trust, Zoom, and Zscaler.
To learn more about the 2023 Dallas CIO Executive Leadership Summit and to register for the event, click here.
To learn more about HMG Strategy’s upcoming schedule of CIO & CISO summits, click here.
About HMG Strategy
HMG Strategy is the world's leading digital platform for technology executives to reimagine the enterprise and reshape the business world. The HMG Strategy global network consists of more than 500,000 CIOs, CTOs, CISOs, CDOs, senior business technology executives, search industry executives, venture capitalists, industry experts and world-class thought leaders.
HMG Strategy’s global media model generates more than one million impressions per week, providing vast opportunities for business technology leaders and sponsor partners to promote themselves and their brands.
HMG Strategy was founded in 2008 by Hunter Muller, a leadership expert who has worked side-by-side with Fortune 2000 executives with strategic planning and career ascent for the past 30+ years.
HMG Strategy’s regional CIO and CISO Executive Leadership Series, authored books and Digital Resource Center deliver unique, peer-driven guidance from CIOs, CISOs, CTOs, CDOs and technology executives on leadership, innovation, transformation and career ascent.
HMG Strategy offers a range of peer-led advisory services such as its Global CIO & CISO Executive Leadership Alliance (CELA) service which bring together the world’s top CIOs, CISOs and technology executives to brainstorm on the top opportunities and challenges facing them in their roles.
HMG Strategy’s Global Advisory Services are a unique set of peer-driven research services that are designed to keep business technology executives up to speed on the latest leadership, business, technology and global macro-economic trends that are impacting businesses and industries.
To learn more about the 7 Pillars of Trust for HMG Strategy's unique business model, click here.
Contact: Tom Hoffman, VP, Research, HMG Strategy: 203-221-2702 or at tomhoffman@hmgstrategy.com
A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/b9fa66b9-612d-4905-aa0b-679682efeb06