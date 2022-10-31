U.S. markets closed

CIO Leadership: The CIO as Cultural Change Agent will Power the Discussion at the 2022 Denver CIO Executive Leadership Summit on November 8

HMG Strategy
·8 min read
HMG Strategy
HMG Strategy

Speakers and attendees at this popular in-person event will also share recommendations for acting as a talent magnet

The 2022 Denver CIO Executive Leadership Summit

Join the top CIOs, CTOs, CISOs and technology executives from the Greater Denver area as we explore the role of technology leaders in guiding cultural transformational change across the company.
Join the top CIOs, CTOs, CISOs and technology executives from the Greater Denver area as we explore the role of technology leaders in guiding cultural transformational change across the company.

WESTPORT, Conn., Oct. 31, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- HMG Strategy, the World’s #1 digital platform for enabling technology executives to reimagine the enterprise and reshape the business world and recently recognized as a Top 10 Producer of Tech Events by Business Chief, is excited to be hosting its 2022 Denver CIO Executive Leadership Summit at the Lakewood Country Club in Lakewood, CO on November 8. HMG Strategy’s highly interactive events bring together the world’s most distinguished and innovative business technology and security leaders to discuss the most pressing leadership, innovation, strategic, cultural, technology and career challenges and opportunities that they face today – and into the future.

World-class technology leaders and industry experts speaking at this popular in-person event will share how the role of technology executives is evolving to guide the cultural evolution that’s needed to support the digital enterprise.

Technology executives have an incredible opportunity to motivate employees to help execute on the transformational change that’s needed for the business to succeed,” said Hunter Muller, Founder and CEO of HMG Strategy.

Prominent CIOs, CISOs, technology and business executives speaking at the 2022 Denver CIO Executive Leadership Summit will include:

  • Puru Amradkar, Chief Product Officer, Aisera

  • JP Batra, Interim CIO, Blue River International, Inc.

  • James Christiansen, VP and CSO, Cloud Security, Netskope

  • Stephen M.R. Covey, Global Authority on Trust, Leadership and Culture, The FranklinCovey Global Speed of Trust Practice

  • Jamey Cummings, Partner – Cybersecurity and Technology, JM Search

  • Veena Dandapani, Chief Client Services Officer, Pagaya

  • Kevin Fleet, VP, Advisory Services, Informatica

  • Ravi Gaddam, Director, DevOps/ProdOps, Jeppesen, a Boeing Company

  • Chandy Ghosh, COO & General Manager, Sinch Voice

  • Jeffrey Grayson, Chief Digital and Technology Officer, Orangetheory

  • Randy Gross, CISO, CompTIA

  • John Jacobs, Field CISO, Fortinet

  • Stephen Katsirubas, CIO, Hunter Douglas

  • Tony Leng, Managing Director, Practice Lead and OMP, Diversified Search

  • Jason L’Odense, VP, IT Infrastructure and Operations, Global Medical Response

  • Juan Lucero, SVP, CIO, DEN

  • David Mahon, Global CISO, Deloitte Global

  • Sam Masiello, CISO, The Anschutz Corporation

  • Tony Ollivier, Principal Product Marketing Manager, OutSystems

  • Ginna Raahauge, Global Managing Director, Solution Architecture – Public Sector, Amazon Web Services

  • Matthew Schwartz, CTO, Sage Hospitality

  • Purnima Wagle, Former CIO & Digital Transformation Leader, Flex LTD

  • Steve Winterfeld, Advisory CISO, Akamai

  • Denis Zerr, CIO, Radiology Partners

Valued Partners for the 2022 Denver CIO Executive Leadership Summit include 8x8, Aisera, Akamai, Aryaka, Axonius, BetterCloud, Darktrace, Delphix, Fortinet, Imperva, Informatica, LastPass, Moveworks, Netskope, NPower, Nutanix, OutSystems, Palo Alto Networks, Ping Identity, ReliaQuest, RingCentral, SafeGuard Cyber, SentinelOne, SIM Colorado, Tonkean, Upwork, Zoom, and Zscaler.

To learn more about the 2022 Denver CIO Executive Leadership Summit and to register for the event, click here.

HMG Strategy will also be hosting its 2022 Greenwich CIO Executive Leadership Summit at Rockrimmon Country Club in Stamford, CT on November 3. Top-tier technology leaders and industry experts speaking at this popular in-person event will examine how the fast-changing socio-economic landscape is prompting technology executives to become more creative than ever and to draw upon authentic and inclusive leadership skills to inspire their teams and embrace innovative approaches to winning in tumultuous times.

Prominent CIOs, CISOs and industry leaders speaking at the 2022 Greenwich CIO Executive Leadership Summit on November 3 will include:

  • Kamran Amin, CIO, Arch Reinsurance Group

  • Sarah Angel-Johnson, CIO & VP Business Technology Solutions, Save the Children

  • Beth Boucher, Non-Executive Independent Director/Chair Nominating and Governance Committee, Coforge

  • Bob Burkhardt, VP of Engineering, Fortinet

  • Susan Certoma, Board Director/Executive Leader/Strategic Advisor, Point2Point; Chairperson, SIM Fairfield-Westchester

  • Stephen M.R. Covey, Global Authority on Trust, Leadership and Culture, The FranklinCovey Global Speed of Trust Practice

  • Fred Danback, SVP, CIO and CISO, Healthcare Risk Advisors

  • Mario DiNatale, CIO, Spectrum Virtual

  • Ursuline Foley, Independent Board Director, Full Board Member, Risk & Technology Committees (former Audit member), Board Member, DOCOsoft, Provident Financial Services; Executive Committee, SIM Fairfield-Westchester

  • Tsvi Gal, CTO and Board Member, Israel Discount Bank; Head of Enterprise Technology Services, Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center

  • Matthew Lagana, Managing Director, CTO & CISO, MBIA

  • Vinny Licht, Technology Experts for GLG & Board of Directors; VP of Program Development/Board of Directors, SIM Fairfield-Westchester

  • Danielle Maurici-Arnone, Global Chief Digital and Technology Officer, Combe International

  • Michael O’Connor, SVP and Chief Product Officer, Porzio Life Sciences, LLC

  • Jim Panos, CIO, Central National Gottesman, Inc.; President, SIM Fairfield-Westchester

  • Joseph Puglisi, Chairman & Co-Manager, North Andover Investors Collaborative, LLC; Executive Committee, SIM Fairfield-Westchester

  • Anna Ransley, CIO, Godiva

  • Gloria Samuels, Global Workday Business Group Lead, Accenture

  • Brook Shuford, CISO, Datavail Corporation

  • Ramnath Venkataraman, Integrated Global Services Lead, Accenture

  • Sigal Zarmi, Board Director, ADT; Hashicorp; BigID

Valued Partners for the 2022 Greenwich CIO Executive Leadership Summit include 8x8, Akamai, Apptio, Arctic Wolf, Benchmark IT, BetterCloud, Darktrace, Delphix, Fortinet, LastPass, NeXus Digital Group, NPower, Nutanix, OutSystems, Palo Alto Networks, Ping Identity, RingCentral, SafeGuard Cyber, SentinelOne, SIM Fairfield-Westchester, Tanium, Tonkean, Upwork, Zoom, and Zscaler.

To learn more about the 2022 Greenwich CIO Executive Leadership Summit and to register for the event, click here.

HMG Strategy will also be hosting its 2022 Charlotte IT Executive Leadership Summit in Partnership with SIM Charlotte at the Embassy Suites by Hilton Charlotte Ayrsley on November 10. CIOs, CISOs, technology executives and venture capitalists at this popular in-person event will explore the role of the technology leader as cultural change agent.

World-class technology executives speaking at the 2022 Charlotte IT Executive Leadership Summit in Partnership with SIM Charlotte will include:

  • Lekha Banerjee, SVP Data, Engineering Technology Executive, Truist

  • Michael Brown, Field CISO, Financial Services, Fortinet

  • Todd Carlson, VP of IT, Centene Corporation

  • Jonathan Desrochers, CISO & EVP, Red Ventures

  • Daidre Fanis, SVP & Associate Partner, M&S Consulting; SIM Charlotte Chapter – SIM Women in Tech Board Member

  • Michael Ferguson, Director of Security Transformation, Netskope

  • Anika Gardenhire, Chief Digital Officer, Centene Corporation

  • Angelic Gibson, CIO, AvidXchange

  • Natalie Greenwood, Sr. Principal Consultant, Advisory Services, Informatica

  • Toni Harrison-Hogan, Senior Director of Technology, Under Armour

  • Rama Kandala, CIO – Optical Communications, Life Science, Corning International

  • Michael LaVallee, Managing Partner, Jobplex

  • Tony Leng, Managing Partner, Practice Lead and OMP, Diversified Search

  • Chris Long, Director of Software Development, Centene Corporation; VP & President-Elect, SIM Charlotte

  • Jim Marascio, COO & CTO, DART Innovation; President, SIM Charlotte

  • Sean Mee, Manager, Solution Architecture|U.S. & Canada East, OutSystems

  • Steven Michaels, VP Technology Services, Intermountain Healthcare

  • John Murdock, Senior Partner, Executive Search Partners LLC

  • Raja Musunuru, CTO, TIFIN Wealth

  • Sathish Muthukrishnan, Chief Information, Data and Digital Officer, Ally Financial, Inc.

  • Jaimee Robles, SVP, Centene Corporation

  • Ken Spangler, EVP IT – CIO Global OpCo Technologies: Express, Ground, Freight, Logistics, FedEx Corporation

  • Evan Taylor, SVP, NFP

  • Chris Terhune, SVP, Technology Business Management, LPL Financial

  • Lalit Thakur, SVP & Chief Data Officer, American Tire Distributors

  • Angela Yochem, EVP Chief Transformation and Digital Officer, Novant Health

Valued Partners for the 2022 Charlotte IT Executive Leadership Summit in Partnership with SIM Charlotte include 8x8, Akamai, BetterCloud, the Charlotte Area Technology Cooperative (CATC), Darktrace, Delphix, Denodo, Fortinet, Informatica, LastPass, MongoDB, Netskope, the North Carolina Technology Association (NCTA), Nutanix, OutSystems, Palo Alto Networks, Ping Identity, RingCentral, SafeGuard Cyber, ScienceLogic, SentinelOne, SIM Charlotte Region, Tonkean, Upwork, Zoom, and Zscaler.

To learn more about the 2022 Charlotte IT Executive Leadership Summit in Partnership with SIM Charlotte and to register for the event, click here.

To learn more about HMG Strategy’s upcoming CIO and CISO Summits, click here.

About HMG Strategy

HMG Strategy is the world's leading digital platform for technology executives to reimagine the enterprise and reshape the business world. The HMG Strategy global network consists of more than 400,000 CIOs, CTOs, CISOs, CDOs, senior business technology executives, search industry executives, venture capitalists, industry experts and world-class thought leaders.

HMG Strategy’s global media model generates more than one million impressions per week, providing vast opportunities for business technology leaders and sponsor partners to promote themselves and their brands.

HMG Strategy was founded in 2008 by Hunter Muller, a leadership expert who has worked side-by-side with Fortune 2000 executives with strategic planning and career ascent for the past 30+ years.

HMG Strategy’s regional and virtual CIO and CISO Executive Leadership Series, authored books and Digital Resource Center deliver unique, peer-driven guidance from CIOs, CISOs, CTOs, CDOs and technology executives on leadership, innovation, transformation and career ascent.

HMG Strategy offers a range of peer-led research services such as its CIO & CISO Executive Leadership Alliance (CELA) program which bring together the world’s top CIOs, CISOs and technology executives to brainstorm on the top opportunities and challenges facing them in their roles.

HMG Strategy’s Global Peer Actionable Insights Services Stack is a unique set of research services that are designed to keep business technology executives up to speed on the latest leadership, business, technology and global geo-economic trends that are impacting businesses and industries.

To learn more about the 7 Pillars of Trust for HMG Strategy's unique business model, click here.

Contact: Tom Hoffman, VP, Research, HMG Strategy: 203-221-2702 or at tomhoffman@hmgstrategy.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/77b9d855-2994-4f32-b340-cf718b7bb914


