CIO Leadership: The CIO as Cultural Change Agent will Power the Discussion at the 2022 Denver CIO Executive Leadership Summit on November 8
Speakers and attendees at this popular in-person event will also share recommendations for acting as a talent magnet
The 2022 Denver CIO Executive Leadership Summit
WESTPORT, Conn., Oct. 31, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- HMG Strategy, the World’s #1 digital platform for enabling technology executives to reimagine the enterprise and reshape the business world and recently recognized as a Top 10 Producer of Tech Events by Business Chief, is excited to be hosting its 2022 Denver CIO Executive Leadership Summit at the Lakewood Country Club in Lakewood, CO on November 8. HMG Strategy’s highly interactive events bring together the world’s most distinguished and innovative business technology and security leaders to discuss the most pressing leadership, innovation, strategic, cultural, technology and career challenges and opportunities that they face today – and into the future.
World-class technology leaders and industry experts speaking at this popular in-person event will share how the role of technology executives is evolving to guide the cultural evolution that’s needed to support the digital enterprise.
“Technology executives have an incredible opportunity to motivate employees to help execute on the transformational change that’s needed for the business to succeed,” said Hunter Muller, Founder and CEO of HMG Strategy.
Prominent CIOs, CISOs, technology and business executives speaking at the 2022 Denver CIO Executive Leadership Summit will include:
Puru Amradkar, Chief Product Officer, Aisera
JP Batra, Interim CIO, Blue River International, Inc.
James Christiansen, VP and CSO, Cloud Security, Netskope
Stephen M.R. Covey, Global Authority on Trust, Leadership and Culture, The FranklinCovey Global Speed of Trust Practice
Jamey Cummings, Partner – Cybersecurity and Technology, JM Search
Veena Dandapani, Chief Client Services Officer, Pagaya
Kevin Fleet, VP, Advisory Services, Informatica
Ravi Gaddam, Director, DevOps/ProdOps, Jeppesen, a Boeing Company
Chandy Ghosh, COO & General Manager, Sinch Voice
Jeffrey Grayson, Chief Digital and Technology Officer, Orangetheory
Randy Gross, CISO, CompTIA
John Jacobs, Field CISO, Fortinet
Stephen Katsirubas, CIO, Hunter Douglas
Tony Leng, Managing Director, Practice Lead and OMP, Diversified Search
Jason L’Odense, VP, IT Infrastructure and Operations, Global Medical Response
Juan Lucero, SVP, CIO, DEN
David Mahon, Global CISO, Deloitte Global
Sam Masiello, CISO, The Anschutz Corporation
Tony Ollivier, Principal Product Marketing Manager, OutSystems
Ginna Raahauge, Global Managing Director, Solution Architecture – Public Sector, Amazon Web Services
Matthew Schwartz, CTO, Sage Hospitality
Purnima Wagle, Former CIO & Digital Transformation Leader, Flex LTD
Steve Winterfeld, Advisory CISO, Akamai
Denis Zerr, CIO, Radiology Partners
Valued Partners for the 2022 Denver CIO Executive Leadership Summit include 8x8, Aisera, Akamai, Aryaka, Axonius, BetterCloud, Darktrace, Delphix, Fortinet, Imperva, Informatica, LastPass, Moveworks, Netskope, NPower, Nutanix, OutSystems, Palo Alto Networks, Ping Identity, ReliaQuest, RingCentral, SafeGuard Cyber, SentinelOne, SIM Colorado, Tonkean, Upwork, Zoom, and Zscaler.
To learn more about the 2022 Denver CIO Executive Leadership Summit and to register for the event, click here.
HMG Strategy will also be hosting its 2022 Greenwich CIO Executive Leadership Summit at Rockrimmon Country Club in Stamford, CT on November 3. Top-tier technology leaders and industry experts speaking at this popular in-person event will examine how the fast-changing socio-economic landscape is prompting technology executives to become more creative than ever and to draw upon authentic and inclusive leadership skills to inspire their teams and embrace innovative approaches to winning in tumultuous times.
Prominent CIOs, CISOs and industry leaders speaking at the 2022 Greenwich CIO Executive Leadership Summit on November 3 will include:
Kamran Amin, CIO, Arch Reinsurance Group
Sarah Angel-Johnson, CIO & VP Business Technology Solutions, Save the Children
Beth Boucher, Non-Executive Independent Director/Chair Nominating and Governance Committee, Coforge
Bob Burkhardt, VP of Engineering, Fortinet
Susan Certoma, Board Director/Executive Leader/Strategic Advisor, Point2Point; Chairperson, SIM Fairfield-Westchester
Stephen M.R. Covey, Global Authority on Trust, Leadership and Culture, The FranklinCovey Global Speed of Trust Practice
Fred Danback, SVP, CIO and CISO, Healthcare Risk Advisors
Mario DiNatale, CIO, Spectrum Virtual
Ursuline Foley, Independent Board Director, Full Board Member, Risk & Technology Committees (former Audit member), Board Member, DOCOsoft, Provident Financial Services; Executive Committee, SIM Fairfield-Westchester
Tsvi Gal, CTO and Board Member, Israel Discount Bank; Head of Enterprise Technology Services, Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center
Matthew Lagana, Managing Director, CTO & CISO, MBIA
Vinny Licht, Technology Experts for GLG & Board of Directors; VP of Program Development/Board of Directors, SIM Fairfield-Westchester
Danielle Maurici-Arnone, Global Chief Digital and Technology Officer, Combe International
Michael O’Connor, SVP and Chief Product Officer, Porzio Life Sciences, LLC
Jim Panos, CIO, Central National Gottesman, Inc.; President, SIM Fairfield-Westchester
Joseph Puglisi, Chairman & Co-Manager, North Andover Investors Collaborative, LLC; Executive Committee, SIM Fairfield-Westchester
Anna Ransley, CIO, Godiva
Gloria Samuels, Global Workday Business Group Lead, Accenture
Brook Shuford, CISO, Datavail Corporation
Ramnath Venkataraman, Integrated Global Services Lead, Accenture
Sigal Zarmi, Board Director, ADT; Hashicorp; BigID
Valued Partners for the 2022 Greenwich CIO Executive Leadership Summit include 8x8, Akamai, Apptio, Arctic Wolf, Benchmark IT, BetterCloud, Darktrace, Delphix, Fortinet, LastPass, NeXus Digital Group, NPower, Nutanix, OutSystems, Palo Alto Networks, Ping Identity, RingCentral, SafeGuard Cyber, SentinelOne, SIM Fairfield-Westchester, Tanium, Tonkean, Upwork, Zoom, and Zscaler.
To learn more about the 2022 Greenwich CIO Executive Leadership Summit and to register for the event, click here.
HMG Strategy will also be hosting its 2022 Charlotte IT Executive Leadership Summit in Partnership with SIM Charlotte at the Embassy Suites by Hilton Charlotte Ayrsley on November 10. CIOs, CISOs, technology executives and venture capitalists at this popular in-person event will explore the role of the technology leader as cultural change agent.
World-class technology executives speaking at the 2022 Charlotte IT Executive Leadership Summit in Partnership with SIM Charlotte will include:
Lekha Banerjee, SVP Data, Engineering Technology Executive, Truist
Michael Brown, Field CISO, Financial Services, Fortinet
Todd Carlson, VP of IT, Centene Corporation
Jonathan Desrochers, CISO & EVP, Red Ventures
Daidre Fanis, SVP & Associate Partner, M&S Consulting; SIM Charlotte Chapter – SIM Women in Tech Board Member
Michael Ferguson, Director of Security Transformation, Netskope
Anika Gardenhire, Chief Digital Officer, Centene Corporation
Angelic Gibson, CIO, AvidXchange
Natalie Greenwood, Sr. Principal Consultant, Advisory Services, Informatica
Toni Harrison-Hogan, Senior Director of Technology, Under Armour
Rama Kandala, CIO – Optical Communications, Life Science, Corning International
Michael LaVallee, Managing Partner, Jobplex
Tony Leng, Managing Partner, Practice Lead and OMP, Diversified Search
Chris Long, Director of Software Development, Centene Corporation; VP & President-Elect, SIM Charlotte
Jim Marascio, COO & CTO, DART Innovation; President, SIM Charlotte
Sean Mee, Manager, Solution Architecture|U.S. & Canada East, OutSystems
Steven Michaels, VP Technology Services, Intermountain Healthcare
John Murdock, Senior Partner, Executive Search Partners LLC
Raja Musunuru, CTO, TIFIN Wealth
Sathish Muthukrishnan, Chief Information, Data and Digital Officer, Ally Financial, Inc.
Jaimee Robles, SVP, Centene Corporation
Ken Spangler, EVP IT – CIO Global OpCo Technologies: Express, Ground, Freight, Logistics, FedEx Corporation
Evan Taylor, SVP, NFP
Chris Terhune, SVP, Technology Business Management, LPL Financial
Lalit Thakur, SVP & Chief Data Officer, American Tire Distributors
Angela Yochem, EVP Chief Transformation and Digital Officer, Novant Health
Valued Partners for the 2022 Charlotte IT Executive Leadership Summit in Partnership with SIM Charlotte include 8x8, Akamai, BetterCloud, the Charlotte Area Technology Cooperative (CATC), Darktrace, Delphix, Denodo, Fortinet, Informatica, LastPass, MongoDB, Netskope, the North Carolina Technology Association (NCTA), Nutanix, OutSystems, Palo Alto Networks, Ping Identity, RingCentral, SafeGuard Cyber, ScienceLogic, SentinelOne, SIM Charlotte Region, Tonkean, Upwork, Zoom, and Zscaler.
To learn more about the 2022 Charlotte IT Executive Leadership Summit in Partnership with SIM Charlotte and to register for the event, click here.
To learn more about HMG Strategy’s upcoming CIO and CISO Summits, click here.
About HMG Strategy
HMG Strategy is the world's leading digital platform for technology executives to reimagine the enterprise and reshape the business world. The HMG Strategy global network consists of more than 400,000 CIOs, CTOs, CISOs, CDOs, senior business technology executives, search industry executives, venture capitalists, industry experts and world-class thought leaders.
HMG Strategy’s global media model generates more than one million impressions per week, providing vast opportunities for business technology leaders and sponsor partners to promote themselves and their brands.
HMG Strategy was founded in 2008 by Hunter Muller, a leadership expert who has worked side-by-side with Fortune 2000 executives with strategic planning and career ascent for the past 30+ years.
HMG Strategy’s regional and virtual CIO and CISO Executive Leadership Series, authored books and Digital Resource Center deliver unique, peer-driven guidance from CIOs, CISOs, CTOs, CDOs and technology executives on leadership, innovation, transformation and career ascent.
HMG Strategy offers a range of peer-led research services such as its CIO & CISO Executive Leadership Alliance (CELA) program which bring together the world’s top CIOs, CISOs and technology executives to brainstorm on the top opportunities and challenges facing them in their roles.
HMG Strategy’s Global Peer Actionable Insights Services Stack is a unique set of research services that are designed to keep business technology executives up to speed on the latest leadership, business, technology and global geo-economic trends that are impacting businesses and industries.
To learn more about the 7 Pillars of Trust for HMG Strategy's unique business model, click here.
Contact: Tom Hoffman, VP, Research, HMG Strategy: 203-221-2702 or at tomhoffman@hmgstrategy.com
A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/77b9d855-2994-4f32-b340-cf718b7bb914