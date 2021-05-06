CIO Leadership: Guiding the Modern Enterprise in Dynamic Times Will Drive the Discussion at the 2021 HMG Live! Washington, D.C. CIO Executive Leadership Summit on May 11

Speakers and attendees in this highly interactive event will also explore the role that CIOs and tech leaders can play in reimagining the business and the future of work, along with recommendations on how to accelerate business success through advanced technologies and partnerships that are enabling competitive differentiation and speed to market

HMG Strategy's 2021 Washington, D.C. CIO Executive Leadership Summit

Join the top CIOs and tech executives in the Washington, D.C. area as we explore the role of business tech leaders in working with the executive team to reimagine the business and the future of work.

WESTPORT, Conn., May 06, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- HMG Strategy, the World’s #1 digital platform for enabling technology executives to reimagine the enterprise and reshape the business world, is excited to be hosting its 2021 HMG Live! Washington, D.C. CIO Executive Leadership Summit on May 11. HMG Strategy’s highly interactive digital events bring together the world’s most distinguished and innovative business technology leaders to discuss the most pressing leadership, strategic, cultural, technology and career challenges and opportunities that technology executives face today – and into the future.



The 2021 HMG Live! Washington, D.C. CIO Executive Leadership Summit will focus on how CIOs and tech leaders can help the CEO and line-of-business leaders identify new opportunities in core, parallel and new markets, along with identifying what the future of work looks like- including providing the infrastructure and tools needed to help support a new way of working.

“As vaccines are reaching millions of people and regional economies are beginning to open, CIOs and technology leaders need to look for innovative ways to accelerate revenues and profits by reimagining and reinventing the business with the executive team,” said Hunter Muller, President and CEO of HMG Strategy.

HMG Strategy is also excited to have special guest speaker and bestselling author Stephen M.R. Covey share his insights on why a high-trust culture can operate with greater efficiency and at less cost along with recommendations for CIOs and technology executives to cultivate trust with the CEO, the Board and across the organization.

Top-tier CIOs and technology executives speaking at this event will include:

Bharat Amin , Executive Vice President & CIO, Huntington Ingalls Industries

Judith Apshago , VP IT, Corporate and Operations Technologies, Amtrak

Tyler Best , SVP & CIO, Adient

Vince Campisi , SVP, Enterprise Services & Chief Digital Officer, Raytheon Technologies

Michael Cannon , CTO, Stafford County, VA

Francisco Fraga , Chief Technology and Information Officer, Campbell Soup Company

Neil Green , SVP and Chief Digital Officer, OTIS

Kristie Grinnell , Global CIO & Chief Supply Chain Officer, VP, General Dynamics IT

Mike Huthwaite , Founder & CIO at Large, Huthwaite & Associates

Stuart Kippelman , CIO, Parsons Corporation

Israel Martinez , Industry Advisor, U.S. Department of Homeland Security

Quintin McGrath , Senior Managing Director, Technology Management & Enablement, Global Technology Services, Deloitte

Boyden Rohner , Associate Director for Vulnerability Management, Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency (CISA)

Chris Stettler, CIO, Euclid Systems Corporation

Valued partners for the 2021 HMG Live! Washington, D.C. CIO Executive Leadership Summit on May 11 will include Auth0, BetterCloud, Darktrace, Forescout Technologies, Globant, Horizon3.ai, Illumio, Ivanti, PagerDuty, Okta, RingCentral, SafeGuard Cyber, SIM Capital Area Chapter, Skybox Security, Sonatype, and Zscaler.

HMG Strategy will also be hosting its 2021 HMG Live! Portland CIO Executive Leadership Summit on May 25. Timely topics explored at this event will include the unique insights that female technology executives can offer in terms of reimagining the business and fostering a more inclusive and connected culture, and how CISOs can best communicate looming cyber threats and articulate where funding is needed most with the CEO and the Board.

Prominent technology executives speaking at this event will include:

Selim Aissi , SVP & CISO, ICE Mortgage Company

Richard Appleyard , PhD, President, Portland SIM; CIO, Oregon State Police

Nishant Bhajaria , Global Head of Privacy Engineering and Analytics, Uber

Stephanie Franklin-Thomas , VP, CISO, ABM

Jimmy Godard , SVP, Program Manager, Global Technology & Operations Bank of America

Reet Kaur , CISO, Portland Community College

John Kochavatr , VP, Information Technology and Supply Chain, Portland General Electric

Robert Mansell , Principal Technical Fellow, Catalyte

Dr. Lee David Mulligan , SVP & CIO, Asante Health System

Deb Muro , CIO, RN, CHCIO, El Camino Health

Michelle Soares , VP of Technology, Portland Trail Blazers

Christa Stout , SVP Innovation & Technology, Portland Trail Blazers

Cara Turano , Chief Operating Officer, Technology Association of Oregon

Saby Waraich , Director of Marketing, Portland SIM; CIO, Clackamas Community College

Kate Winkler, CEO, Ruby



Valued partners for the 2021 HMG Live! Portland CIO Executive Leadership Summit to be held on May 25 will include Auth0, BetterCloud, Darktrace, DataStax, Forescout Technologies, Globant, Horizon3.ai, Illumio, Ivanti, OutSystems, PagerDuty, RingCentral, SafeGuard Cyber, SIM Portland, Skybox Security, Sonatype, Starburst, and Zscaler.

HMG Strategy’s 2021 HMG Live! Denver CIO Executive Leadership Summit will be held on May 26. Timely topics explored at this event will include successful approaches used by CIOs and technology executives to lead their teams to a brighter future; the unique insights from top-tier tech executives from the public sector about designing citizen-focused digital experiences; along with how advanced technologies are enabling competitive differentiation and speed to market.

Top-tier CIOs and technology executives speaking at this event will include:

Bhavani Amirthalingam , SVP, Chief Digital Information Officer, Ameren

David Bessen , Director and CIO, Arapahoe County Government

Rodney Fullmer , CTO, Global Services, Arrow Electronics, Inc.

Chandy Ghosh , COO & General Manager, Inteliquent, Inc.

Jeffrey Grayson , CIO, Xanterra Travel Collection

Emily Heath , Chief Trust & Security Officer, DocuSign

Stephen Katsirubas , CIO, Hunter Douglas

Brian Krail , VP IT Services, Wyndham Hotels and Resorts

Pam Kubiatowski , Sr. Director of Digital Transformation, Zscaler

Sam Masiello , CISO, Gates Corporation

Jeff Miller , CIO, Honeywell Quantum Solutions, Honeywell

Mark Pfaffinger , CIO, Larimer County

David Politis , Founder and CEO, BetterCloud

AJ Rodrigues , General Manager IT Transformation, Delta Airlines

Jenny Schiavone , CMO, City & County of Denver

Mike Wade , SVP, Global Technology and PMO, Terumo BCT

Steve Winterfeld, Advisory CISO, Akamai



Valued partners for the 2021 HMG Live! Denver CIO Executive Leadership Summit held on May 26 will include Auth0, BetterCloud, Darktrace, Forescout Technologies, Globant, Horizon3.ai, Illumio, Ivanti, OutSystems, PagerDuty, RingCentral, SafeGuard Cyber, SIM Colorado, Skybox Security, Sonatype, Starburst, and Zscaler.

HMG STRATEGY’S 2021 GLOBAL LEADERSHIP INSTITUTE AWARDS

The HMG Strategy 2021 Global Leadership Institute Awards honor exemplary technology leaders and leadership teams who are delivering exceptional value to their organizations. This award recognizes those who have reimagined and reinvented themselves to place their organizations on the fast track to groundbreaking transformation in dynamic times. Technology executives and their teams who receive these awards are being recognized for accomplishments in the following areas: Diversity, Equity and Inclusion; Leading into the C-suite; Creating New Go-to-Market Business Models; Modernizing Enterprise Architecture; and Building a Culture of Trust.

At the 2021 HMG Live! St. Louis CIO Executive Leadership Summit on April 20, HMG Strategy recognized the following technology executives for their exceptional contributions to their organizations and to the industry:

Peter Hogan , CTO, Post Holdings

Matthew Modica , VP & CISO, BJC Healthcare

Dr. Nalini Polavarapu, Head of Data Science - Customer Centricity, Bayer Crop Science



UPCOMING WEBINARS & DIGITAL ROUNDTABLES

On May 12, HMG Strategy will be hosting a digital roundtable powered by Code42 on ‘Tackling Insider Risk Without Slowing Down the Business’. In this interactive roundtable discussion, speakers Max Chan, CIO at Avnet, Greg Petersen, Senior Director of IT Security at Avanade and Mark Wojtasiak, Vice President of Portfolio Marketing, Research and Strategy at Code42 will explore how the transition to a work-from-anywhere environment has given rise to an increase in insider risk. We’ll also explore the steps that CISOs and CIOs can take to address these risks without slowing down the business.

On May 13, HMG Strategy will be hosting a digital roundtable powered by SafeGuard Cyber on ‘Tackling the Security Gaps in Your Digital Ecosystem.’ In this interactive roundtable discussion, Otavio Freire, CTO and Co-Founder at SafeGuard Cyber, Christopher Hetner, Former SEC Chair and Senior Cybersecurity Advisor to the SEC, Shadaab Kanwal, Executive Leader of Digital, Data and Analytics Services at Charles Schwab, Ajoy Kumar, Head of IT Risk Analysis and Reporting at The Depository Trust & Clearing Corporation and Jennifer Showers, Global Chief Compliance and Privacy Officer at InvestCloud will discuss the security and compliance risks posed by new communications channels and how best to address them.

ABOUT HMG Strategy

HMG Strategy is the world's leading digital platform for connecting technology executives to reimagine the enterprise and reshape the business world. Our regional and virtual CIO and CISO Executive Leadership Series, authored books and Digital Resource Center deliver unique, peer-driven research from CIOs, CISOs, CTOs and technology executives on leadership, innovation, transformation and career ascent. HMG Strategy also produces the HMG Security Innovation Accelerator Panel, a new webinar series that’s designed to connect enterprise CISOs and security leaders with the most innovative cybersecurity companies from across the world.

The HMG Strategy global network consists of over 400,000 senior IT executives, industry experts and world-class thought leaders.

