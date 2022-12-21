U.S. markets close in 4 hours 40 minutes

  • S&P 500

    3,881.98
    +60.36 (+1.58%)
     

  • Dow 30

    33,382.90
    +533.16 (+1.62%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    10,724.93
    +177.82 (+1.69%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,781.48
    +33.46 (+1.91%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    78.03
    +1.80 (+2.36%)
     

  • Gold

    1,827.00
    +1.60 (+0.09%)
     

  • Silver

    24.22
    -0.05 (-0.21%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0615
    -0.0011 (-0.11%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.6690
    -0.0150 (-0.41%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2094
    -0.0090 (-0.74%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    132.1040
    +0.3740 (+0.28%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    16,856.53
    -18.11 (-0.11%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    388.80
    +1.57 (+0.40%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,488.44
    +117.82 (+1.60%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,387.72
    -180.31 (-0.68%)
     

CIO Leadership: HMG Strategy’s 2023 Global Leadership Institute Awards: The Industry Standard for Recognizing Exceptional Leadership in Highly Disruptive Times

HMG Strategy
·7 min read
HMG Strategy
HMG Strategy

This elite recognition program highlights the achievements of the world’s top technology executives, venture capitalists, board members and search executives and the impact they’re making on business and society

HMG Strategy's 2023 Global Leadership Institute Awards

HMG Strategy's 2023 Global Leadership Institute Awards program recognizes the top Chief Information Officers, Chief Information Security Officers, Senior Technology Leaders, Venture Capitalists and Search Executives who have demonstrated unparalleled leadership in areas such as Innovation, Business Transformation and Digital Disruption.
HMG Strategy's 2023 Global Leadership Institute Awards program recognizes the top Chief Information Officers, Chief Information Security Officers, Senior Technology Leaders, Venture Capitalists and Search Executives who have demonstrated unparalleled leadership in areas such as Innovation, Business Transformation and Digital Disruption.

WESTPORT, Conn., Dec. 21, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --  HMG Strategy, the World’s #1 digital platform for enabling technology executives to reimagine the enterprise and reshape the business world, is excited to announce the top executives nominated to its 2023 Global Leadership Institute Awards (GLIA) program.

Since the inception of its Transformational CIO Awards in 2012, HMG Strategy has been recognizing the industry’s premier technology executives who are making a difference in their organizations through the industry’s most distinguished and recognizable global leadership awards program.

In 2020, HMG Strategy introduced the Global Technology Executives Who Matter Awards to recognize the top-performing Chief Information Officers, Chief Information Security Officers, Senior Technology Leaders, Venture Capitalists and Search Executives who have demonstrated unparalleled leadership in areas such as Innovation, Business Transformation and Digital Disruption.

Now entering its 14th year of recognizing the exceptional contributions of technology executives, HMG Strategy extended its recognition program beginning in 2021 to honor exemplary technology leaders and their teams who are making outstanding contributions to their organizations.

“The 2023 Global Leadership Institute Awards recognize top-tier technology executives for their courageous, empathetic and inclusive leadership in the face of a global health crisis and turbulent socio-economic challenges,” said Hunter Muller, Founder and CEO of HMG Strategy. “Unlike other pay-to-play awards models, these dynamic global technology executives are being recognized for their extraordinary leadership in helping to foster a culture of trust, to drive innovation, to reimagine the business and develop new go-to-market strategies with fellow members of the C-suite and line of business in incredibly challenging times. The 2023 Global Leadership Institute recognition model will cascade throughout the agendas for our Executive Leadership Summits.”

World-class global technology executives nominated for HMG Strategy’s 2023 Global Leadership Institute Awards include:

Roota

Almeida

Head of Security Governance, Amazon Stores

Bhavani

Amirthalingam

SVP, Chief Digital & Information Officer, Ameren

Judith

Apshago

Vice President, Information Technology, Amtrak

Chris

Bedi

Chief Digital and Information Officer, ServiceNow

Patrick

Benoit

Global Chief Information Security Officer, Brink's

Nellson

Burns

Co-Owner, Destination IT

Joe

Carroll

CIO, CITGO

Stefanie

Causey

OCM Leader, Enterprise Operations & Services Quote-to -Cash Transformation, IBM

Mamatha

Chamarthi

Global SVP of Software Business and Product Management P&L, Stellantis

Max

Chan

CIO, Avnet

Brook

Colangelo

VP & CIO, Waters

Jay

Ferro

EVP, Chief Information & Technology Officer, Clario

Urs

Foley

Board Member, Provident Bank, Greenlight Re

Michael

Golz

SVP, Head of Customer Advisory North America, SAP

Ken

Grady

SVP & CIO, IDEXX Laboratories

Chuck

Gray

Partner, Egon Zehnder

Jeff

Grayson

Former Chief Digital and Technology Officer, Orangetheory Fitness

Rocco

Grillo

Managing Director - Global Cyber Risk Services & Incident Response Investigation, Alvarez & Marsal

Anjana

Harve

SVP & CIO, Fresenius Medical Care

Jamie

Head

Chief Digital & Technology Officer, Ocean Spray

Art

Hopkins

Global Co-Leader of Technology Officers Practice, Russell Reynolds Associates

Jennifer

Hopper

CIO, Save-A-Lot

Steve

Hoyt

Executive Director Information Technology Aspen Neuroscience

Bipin

Jayaraj

VP, CIO, Rogers Corporation

Daphne

Jones

Board Member; Founder, The Board Curators

Stephen

Katsirubas

CIO, Hunter Douglas

Stuart

Kippelman

CIO & Commercial Cybersecurity Business Leader Parsons Corporation

Dilip

Krishna

Managing Director, Deloitte

Naveen

Kumar

Partner, Amrop Rosin

Matthew

Lagana

Managing Director, CTO & CISO, MBIA

Kin

Lee-Yow

CIO, CAA Club Group of Companies

Sean

Lennon

Retired CIO, Medtronic

Talvis

Love

SVP & CIO, Baxter International

David

Mahon

Global CISO, Deloitte Global

Joel

Manfredo

CIO, Motion Picture Industry Pension & Health Plans

Quintin

McGrath

Board and Advisory Council Member

Andre

Mendes

CIO, U.S. Department of Commerce

Harry

Moseley

CIO Advisor, Zoom

Barb

Munro

Co-Founder, Partner, The Carrera Agency

Deb

Muro

CIO, El Camino Health

Lisa

Nichols

CEO, Technology Partners

Greg

Nichols

President, COO, Technology Partners

Helen

Norris

VP, CIO, Chapman University

Gautham

Pallapa

Senior Executive Advisor & CIO/CDO (App Modernization, Digital Transformation & Hybrid Cloud), VMware

Jim

Panos

CIO, Central National Gottesman

Rusty

Patel

SVP & CIO, Tenneco

Tom

Peck

EVP, Chief Information and Digital Officer, Sysco

Michael

Piacente

Co-Founder and Managing Director, Hitch Partners

Sanjib

Sahoo

Executive Vice President and Global Chief Digital Officer, Ingram Micro

Trevor

Schulze

CIO, Alteryx

Kiran

Sekhri

Chief Innovation Officer, WCCCD

Marcus

Session

VP of IT Services, Tampa International Airport

Janet

Sherlock

Chief Digital & Technology Officer, Ralph Lauren

Ken

Spangler

Executive Vice President IT - CIO Global OpCo Technologies: Express, Ground, Freight, Logistics, FedEx

Cynthia

Stoddard

SVP & CIO, Adobe

Dee

Thibodeau

CEO, Charter Solutions

Jason

Torrez

Sr. Director, Digital Workplace Technologies, GE Aviation

Clif

Triplett

Executive Director, KEARNEY

Bill

VanCuren

Executive Vice President & CIO, NCR Corp.

Gary

VonderHaar

EVP, Operations & Technology Processing, Mastercard

Edward

Wagoner

CIO, Digital, JLL

Jennifer

Wesson-Greenman

CIO, Cancer Treatment Centers of America

Angela

Yochem

EVP Chief Transformation and Digital Officer, Novant Health

Technology leaders being recognized by HMG Strategy under the 2023 Global Leadership Institute Awards are being cited in the following areas:

  • Demonstrate Exceptional Leadership Which Drives Unique Innovation, Disruption, and/or Business Reinvention

  • Diversity, Equity and Inclusion

  • Leading Into the C-Suite

  • Creating New Go-to-Market Business Models

  • Modernizing Enterprise Architecture

  • Building a Culture of Trust

New and expanded recognition categories for HMG Strategy’s 2023 Global Leadership Institute Awards include:

  • CEO Legends: Partner CEOs whose vision has reshaped the technology industry or their industry segment

  • The HMG Strategy Hall of Fame: World-class technology executives who have demonstrated high-caliber leadership, character and integrity

  • HMG Strategy Industry Legends: Leaders whose contributions, leadership and innovation have had an indelible impact on the industry

  • The HMG Strategy Lifetime Achievement Award: Recognizes those leaders for their career accomplishments and industry contributions

  • HMG Global Thought Leadership Champions: Honors industry executives for the expertise shared with the HMG community

  • Emerging Leaders: Honors up-and-coming technology executives who are making a difference in their organizations

To learn more about HMG Strategy’s 2022 Global Leadership Institute Awards and to nominate a deserving technology leader, click here or contact August Pelliccio, Managing Editor – Digital, at august.pelliccio@hmgstrategy.com.

About HMG Strategy

HMG Strategy is the world's leading digital platform for connecting technology executives to reimagine the enterprise and reshape the business world. The HMG Strategy global network consists of more than 400,000 CIOs, CTOs, CISOs, CDOs, senior business technology executives, search industry executives, venture capitalists, industry experts and world-class thought leaders.

HMG Strategy’s global media model generates more than one million impressions per week, providing vast opportunities for business technology leaders and sponsor partners to promote themselves and their brands.

HMG Strategy was founded in 2008 by Hunter Muller, a leadership expert who has worked side-by-side with Fortune 2000 executives with strategic planning and career ascent for the past 30+ years.

HMG Strategy’s regional and virtual CIO and CISO Executive Leadership Series, authored books and Digital Resource Center deliver unique, peer-driven guidance from CIOs, CISOs, CTOs, CDOs and technology executives on leadership, innovation, transformation and career ascent.

HMG Strategy offers a range of peer-led research services such as its CIO & CISO Executive Leadership Alliance (CELA) program which bring together the world’s top CIOs, CISOs and technology executives to brainstorm on the top opportunities and challenges facing them in their roles.

HMG Strategy’s Global Advisory Services are a unique set of research services that are designed to keep business technology executives up to speed on the latest leadership, business, technology and global geo-economic trends that are impacting businesses and industries.

HMG Ventures is a venture capital unit that’s designed to connect CIOs, CTOs, CISOs and other technology executives with innovative early-stage technology companies from Silicon Valley to Tel Aviv. HMG Ventures provides technology executives with a window into hot emerging technology companies that can help move the needle for their businesses while also offering these executives unparalleled personal investment opportunities. One early-stage investment in an enterprise-level AI-powered service management provider has generated a 100X return.

To learn more about the 7 Pillars of Trust for HMG Strategy's unique business model, click here.

Contact: Tom Hoffman, VP, Research, HMG Strategy: 203-221-2702 or at tomhoffman@hmgstrategy.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/6003e135-7c54-45bd-8136-189211a03411


Recommended Stories

  • Why Shares in General Electric Powered Higher Today

    Shares of industrial giant General Electric (NYSE: GE) were up by 3% just before the close of trading today. The order is for a temporary reserve power plant in Dublin, which, according to a GE press release, will be "powered by 6 GE LM2500XPRESS gas turbines delivering a combined capacity of up to approximately 200 megawatts (MW)."

  • My Top 5 Portfolio Holdings for 2023

    As much as we'd like the stock market to increase in value every year, corrections, crashes, and bear markets are a more common occurrence than most people probably realize. In 2022, investors have dealt with all three major U.S. stock indexes plunging into respective bear markets. On the bright side, bear markets have a reputation for allowing investors to buy high-quality stocks at a discount.

  • Before You Buy Annaly Capital Management: Here's an Ultra-High-Yield Stock I'd Buy First

    Annaly Capital Management (NYSE: NLY) pays one whopper of a dividend. As tempting as that big-time payout might be, investors seeking a monster yield should first consider Medical Properties Trust (NYSE: MPW). Annaly's business model plays a big role in its outsized dividend yield.

  • Is Rivian Stock a Buy After Plummeting?

    If investors were judging Rivian's (NASDAQ: RIVN) business performance based on its 2022 stock price performance, they might guess that sales weren't doing well. Indeed, the electric car company's vehicle production increased 67% sequentially in the third quarter, leading to a 47% bump in deliveries over the same period. Or should the growth stock be avoided?

  • Billionaire David Rubenstein Says Recession Is Likely, but Stays Heavily Invested in These 2 Stocks

    The voices issuing warnings of an impending recession have been growing louder. The feeling on Wall Street is that one is all but inevitable right now. One prominent name to wade in on the matter is billionaire David Rubenstein. The Carlyle Group co-founder believes that due to the current economic environment of "jacked up" interest rates, gross domestic product growth is set to decelerate, bringing in to play a recession. Not only that, but he also thinks the Fed is unlikely to put the brakes

  • Elon Musk Lashes Out at Unhappy Investor as Tesla Shares Retreat

    (Bloomberg) -- Elon Musk pushed back on criticism from one of Tesla Inc.’s most vocal supporters amid growing concern about the chief executive officer’s ability to manage Twitter Inc. and his other businesses.Most Read from BloombergMusk Will Resign as Twitter CEO and Focus on EngineeringMusk Lashes Out at Unhappy Investor as Tesla Shares RetreatMessi Evacuated by Helicopter After Crowds Swarm World Cup WinnersAmazon Ring Cameras Used in Nationwide ‘Swatting’ Spree, US SaysTrump’s Tax Records t

  • In the wake of Ford Motor Company's (NYSE:F) latest US$8.1b market cap drop, institutional owners may be forced to take severe actions

    Every investor in Ford Motor Company ( NYSE:F ) should be aware of the most powerful shareholder groups. With 49...

  • Rite Aid stock advances on narrower-than-expected losses in Q3

    Yahoo Finance Live anchors discuss third-quarter earnings for Rite Aid.

  • Stocking Stuffers: 2 Stocks Trading Under $5

    Two stocks that have fallen as much as 95% from last year's highs can be had for just a few bucks. Let's go holiday shopping.

  • Returns At Generac Holdings (NYSE:GNRC) Appear To Be Weighed Down

    If you're looking for a multi-bagger, there's a few things to keep an eye out for. Amongst other things, we'll want to...

  • 3 (Risky) Tricks for Finding Monster Growth Stocks

    Monster growth stocks have the power to keep outperforming the market year after year, and that's why practically everyone loves to have them in their portfolios. Let's dive in and explore what that means so you'll get the hang of how to hunt potential monster growth stocks intelligently. The first trick to finding tremendous growth stocks is to look in the places you're most likely to find them: immature industries.

  • War of Words Between Elon Musk and a Tesla Investor

    This is unheard of in the Tesla community: Critics fired against Elon Musk, the co-founder and CEO of the electric vehicle manufacturer, considered the architect of the electric revolution in the automotive industry. Until now, the billionaire has been revered by investors and fans of the company, who embrace his vision for Tesla and generally support all of his wildest endeavors. Musk has helped Tesla, founded in 2003, avoid bankruptcy on several occasions and most recently in 2018 and 2019.

  • Is Amazon Stock a Buy Going Into 2023 After Nike's Report?

    In this video, I will talk about Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN), specifically some new price targets from analysts and news about AWS. I'll also go over the crucial Nike (NYSE: NKE) second-quarter earnings and what they could mean for the rest of retail as we head into 2023.

  • A Bull Market Is Coming -- 3 Potentially Explosive Stocks to Buy Before 2023

    Bear markets are tough, and this year, all three major indexes dipped into bear territory. Investors love these periods of gains because bull markets can significantly grow the value of a portfolio. There are two reasons to love Target (NYSE: TGT) in tough times and in easier ones.

  • 12 Best Affordable Stocks to Buy Under $5

    In this article, we discuss 12 best affordable stocks to buy under $5. If you want to see more stocks in this selection, check out 5 Best Affordable Stocks to Buy Under $5. Third Point, a New York-based financial advisor, published its third-quarter 2022 investor letter back in October, in which the fund highlighted its market […]

  • Should You Invest in Energy Transfer LP (ET) Based on Bullish Wall Street Views?

    The average brokerage recommendation (ABR) for Energy Transfer LP (ET) is equivalent to a Buy. The overly optimistic recommendations of Wall Street analysts make the effectiveness of this highly sought-after metric questionable. So, is it worth buying the stock?

  • Musk Blames Financial Math for Tesla’s Stock Fall. He Needs More Lessons.

    Tesla shares are on course for their worst quarter in the company’s history and some investors are calling for a reassessment of Elon Musk’s role as chief executive of the electric-vehicle company. Tesla (ticker: TSLA) closed down more than 8% on Tuesday, pushing its valuation below that of Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) and Exxon Mobil (XOM) , falling to the ninth-most-valuable company by market capitalization in the index, its lowest ranking since late 2020. Since Musk’s $44 billion purchase of Twitter in late October, Tesla stock has declined close to 40%.

  • CVS Health (CVS) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know

    In the latest trading session, CVS Health (CVS) closed at $95, marking a -0.05% move from the previous day.

  • Tech Sell-Off: 1 Top Growth Stock Down 59% to Buy Before It Starts Soaring

    This industry-leading SaaS platform has been taken down by the bear market, but this too shall pass.

  • Analysts Say Buy These 2 High-Yield Dividend Stocks — Including One With 26% Dividend Yield

    The big market headline this year – all year – has been the steady fall in stocks. The S&P 500 is down 20% for 2022, and the NASDAQ has fallen a disastrous 33%. And while recent data shows that there may be some hope on the inflation front, there may still be storm clouds massing for next year’s stock market. That’s the view of Mike Wilson, Morgan Stanley's chief equity strategist. He’s been a leading voice among the bears this year, and he’s not changing that tune as we head into the New Year.