CIO Leadership: HMG Strategy’s 2023 Global Leadership Institute Awards: The Industry Standard for Recognizing Exceptional Leadership in Highly Disruptive Times
This elite recognition program highlights the achievements of the world’s top technology executives, venture capitalists, board members and search executives and the impact they’re making on business and society
HMG Strategy's 2023 Global Leadership Institute Awards
WESTPORT, Conn., Dec. 21, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- HMG Strategy, the World’s #1 digital platform for enabling technology executives to reimagine the enterprise and reshape the business world, is excited to announce the top executives nominated to its 2023 Global Leadership Institute Awards (GLIA) program.
Since the inception of its Transformational CIO Awards in 2012, HMG Strategy has been recognizing the industry’s premier technology executives who are making a difference in their organizations through the industry’s most distinguished and recognizable global leadership awards program.
In 2020, HMG Strategy introduced the Global Technology Executives Who Matter Awards to recognize the top-performing Chief Information Officers, Chief Information Security Officers, Senior Technology Leaders, Venture Capitalists and Search Executives who have demonstrated unparalleled leadership in areas such as Innovation, Business Transformation and Digital Disruption.
Now entering its 14th year of recognizing the exceptional contributions of technology executives, HMG Strategy extended its recognition program beginning in 2021 to honor exemplary technology leaders and their teams who are making outstanding contributions to their organizations.
“The 2023 Global Leadership Institute Awards recognize top-tier technology executives for their courageous, empathetic and inclusive leadership in the face of a global health crisis and turbulent socio-economic challenges,” said Hunter Muller, Founder and CEO of HMG Strategy. “Unlike other pay-to-play awards models, these dynamic global technology executives are being recognized for their extraordinary leadership in helping to foster a culture of trust, to drive innovation, to reimagine the business and develop new go-to-market strategies with fellow members of the C-suite and line of business in incredibly challenging times. The 2023 Global Leadership Institute recognition model will cascade throughout the agendas for our Executive Leadership Summits.”
World-class global technology executives nominated for HMG Strategy’s 2023 Global Leadership Institute Awards include:
Roota
Almeida
Head of Security Governance, Amazon Stores
Bhavani
Amirthalingam
SVP, Chief Digital & Information Officer, Ameren
Judith
Apshago
Vice President, Information Technology, Amtrak
Chris
Bedi
Chief Digital and Information Officer, ServiceNow
Patrick
Benoit
Global Chief Information Security Officer, Brink's
Nellson
Burns
Co-Owner, Destination IT
Joe
Carroll
CIO, CITGO
Stefanie
Causey
OCM Leader, Enterprise Operations & Services Quote-to -Cash Transformation, IBM
Mamatha
Chamarthi
Global SVP of Software Business and Product Management P&L, Stellantis
Max
Chan
CIO, Avnet
Brook
Colangelo
VP & CIO, Waters
Jay
Ferro
EVP, Chief Information & Technology Officer, Clario
Urs
Foley
Board Member, Provident Bank, Greenlight Re
Michael
Golz
SVP, Head of Customer Advisory North America, SAP
Ken
Grady
SVP & CIO, IDEXX Laboratories
Chuck
Gray
Partner, Egon Zehnder
Jeff
Grayson
Former Chief Digital and Technology Officer, Orangetheory Fitness
Rocco
Grillo
Managing Director - Global Cyber Risk Services & Incident Response Investigation, Alvarez & Marsal
Anjana
Harve
SVP & CIO, Fresenius Medical Care
Jamie
Head
Chief Digital & Technology Officer, Ocean Spray
Art
Hopkins
Global Co-Leader of Technology Officers Practice, Russell Reynolds Associates
Jennifer
Hopper
CIO, Save-A-Lot
Steve
Hoyt
Executive Director Information Technology Aspen Neuroscience
Bipin
Jayaraj
VP, CIO, Rogers Corporation
Daphne
Jones
Board Member; Founder, The Board Curators
Stephen
Katsirubas
CIO, Hunter Douglas
Stuart
Kippelman
CIO & Commercial Cybersecurity Business Leader Parsons Corporation
Dilip
Krishna
Managing Director, Deloitte
Naveen
Kumar
Partner, Amrop Rosin
Matthew
Lagana
Managing Director, CTO & CISO, MBIA
Kin
Lee-Yow
CIO, CAA Club Group of Companies
Sean
Lennon
Retired CIO, Medtronic
Talvis
Love
SVP & CIO, Baxter International
David
Mahon
Global CISO, Deloitte Global
Joel
Manfredo
CIO, Motion Picture Industry Pension & Health Plans
Quintin
McGrath
Board and Advisory Council Member
Andre
Mendes
CIO, U.S. Department of Commerce
Harry
Moseley
CIO Advisor, Zoom
Barb
Munro
Co-Founder, Partner, The Carrera Agency
Deb
Muro
CIO, El Camino Health
Lisa
Nichols
CEO, Technology Partners
Greg
Nichols
President, COO, Technology Partners
Helen
Norris
VP, CIO, Chapman University
Gautham
Pallapa
Senior Executive Advisor & CIO/CDO (App Modernization, Digital Transformation & Hybrid Cloud), VMware
Jim
Panos
CIO, Central National Gottesman
Rusty
Patel
SVP & CIO, Tenneco
Tom
Peck
EVP, Chief Information and Digital Officer, Sysco
Michael
Piacente
Co-Founder and Managing Director, Hitch Partners
Sanjib
Sahoo
Executive Vice President and Global Chief Digital Officer, Ingram Micro
Trevor
Schulze
CIO, Alteryx
Kiran
Sekhri
Chief Innovation Officer, WCCCD
Marcus
Session
VP of IT Services, Tampa International Airport
Janet
Sherlock
Chief Digital & Technology Officer, Ralph Lauren
Ken
Spangler
Executive Vice President IT - CIO Global OpCo Technologies: Express, Ground, Freight, Logistics, FedEx
Cynthia
Stoddard
SVP & CIO, Adobe
Dee
Thibodeau
CEO, Charter Solutions
Jason
Torrez
Sr. Director, Digital Workplace Technologies, GE Aviation
Clif
Triplett
Executive Director, KEARNEY
Bill
VanCuren
Executive Vice President & CIO, NCR Corp.
Gary
VonderHaar
EVP, Operations & Technology Processing, Mastercard
Edward
Wagoner
CIO, Digital, JLL
Jennifer
Wesson-Greenman
CIO, Cancer Treatment Centers of America
Angela
Yochem
EVP Chief Transformation and Digital Officer, Novant Health
Technology leaders being recognized by HMG Strategy under the 2023 Global Leadership Institute Awards are being cited in the following areas:
Demonstrate Exceptional Leadership Which Drives Unique Innovation, Disruption, and/or Business Reinvention
Diversity, Equity and Inclusion
Leading Into the C-Suite
Creating New Go-to-Market Business Models
Modernizing Enterprise Architecture
Building a Culture of Trust
New and expanded recognition categories for HMG Strategy’s 2023 Global Leadership Institute Awards include:
CEO Legends: Partner CEOs whose vision has reshaped the technology industry or their industry segment
The HMG Strategy Hall of Fame: World-class technology executives who have demonstrated high-caliber leadership, character and integrity
HMG Strategy Industry Legends: Leaders whose contributions, leadership and innovation have had an indelible impact on the industry
The HMG Strategy Lifetime Achievement Award: Recognizes those leaders for their career accomplishments and industry contributions
HMG Global Thought Leadership Champions: Honors industry executives for the expertise shared with the HMG community
Emerging Leaders: Honors up-and-coming technology executives who are making a difference in their organizations
To learn more about HMG Strategy’s 2022 Global Leadership Institute Awards and to nominate a deserving technology leader, click here or contact August Pelliccio, Managing Editor – Digital, at august.pelliccio@hmgstrategy.com.
