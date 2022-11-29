CIO Leadership: HMG Strategy Expands its Global Advisory Services, Enabling Global Tech Executives to Obtain Expert, Peer-Driven Advice on Critical Business, Technology and Cultural Issues

HMG Strategy

New peer-focused advisory services allow CIOs, CTOs, CDOs, CISOs and other business technology leaders to lead successfully in the C-suite and in the boardroom

HMG Strategy Expands its Global Advisory Services

HMG Strategy's peer-focused advisory services enable CIOs and corporate technology executives to keep up to speed on the latest leadership, business, technology and global macro-economic trends that are impacting businesses and industries.

WESTPORT, Conn., Nov. 29, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- HMG Strategy, the World’s #1 digital platform for enabling technology executives to reimagine the enterprise and reshape the business world, has launched a distinctive set of peer-driven, future-focused global advisory services that are uniquely designed to help CIOs, CTOs, CDOs, CISOs and other business technology leaders to lead successfully in the C-suite, in the boardroom and with line-of-business executives. The new and expanded advisory services are designed to help technology leaders to foster innovation, create new business models and develop fresh go-to-market strategies.



HMG Strategy’s latest advisory service is the HMG Genius Service, a unique peer-focused service in which CIOs and other technology executives in the HMG community can submit inquiries regarding a particular challenge they may be facing (e.g.; negotiating a global ERP licensing agreement or developing a data governance framework) and being matched with an expert in the HMG community who can offer expert advice.

“The analyst model is dead – it’s outdated, and the research is often conducted by former practitioners who are out of touch with the macro-economic realities business technology executives are facing,” said Hunter Muller, Founder and CEO of HMG Strategy. “Our unique, peer-driven Global Advisory Services enables CIOs, CISOs and other business technology executives to brainstorm on the top challenges and opportunities they’re facing today and going forward.”

HMG Strategy’s Global Advisory Services are a distinctive set of peer-focused advisory services that draw off the collective wisdom and real-world insights of world-class practitioners – the top global CIOs, CISOs, CTOs, CISOs and business technology executives who are spearheading meaningful business and cultural change across their organizations.

HMG Strategy’s global advisory services are drawing strong accolades from industry practitioners. “HMG Strategy is the world’s most progressive thought leadership research think tank that enables me to brainstorm with the industry’s top minds on the top challenges and opportunities we face in business today – and tomorrow,” said Andrew Campbell, Global CIO at Terex Corp.

HMG Strategy’s Global Advisory Services includes the following services and enhancements:

The HMG Global Advisory Services. This unique subscription-based offering provides corporate technology executives with timely and in-depth peer-driven research reports, executive profiles across a range of industries and roundtable discussions on the top macro-economic and cultural trends impacting enterprise businesses and C-suites today – and tomorrow.

The HMG Global CIO & CISO Executive Leadership Alliance (CELA). Launched in 2010, HMG’s CELA Program is the industry’s leading peer-to-peer executive leadership community for technology executives to brainstorm together on critical business challenges and to accelerate their careers.

The HMG Genius Service. Subscribers to the HMG Genius Service can pose inquiries to experts in the HMG community – comprised of 400,000+ CIOs, CISOs, CTOs, CDOs and other business technology executives -- to help them to quickly solve pressing business, technology and sourcing challenges.

The HMG Leadership Development Academy is a five-month program offering practical advice and personal coaching for up-and-coming technology leaders on how to manage a P&L, sharpen their boardroom communication skills, drive innovation across lines-of-business, effectively manage tech debt and other vital skills needed by next-generation tech leaders.

Critical topics being explored under HMG’s Global Advisory Services include:

Reimagining the Business with Fresh Go-to-Market Strategies

Addressing Escalating Cyber Threats with the CEO and the Board

Innovative Strategies for Winning the Global War for Talent

Building a Resilient Global Supply Chain

Fostering Diversity, Equity and Inclusion to Drive Innovation



To learn more about HMG Strategy’s Global Advisory Services, contact HMG Strategy Founder and CEO Hunter Muller at hunterm@hmgstrategy.com or Tom Hoffman, VP of Research, at tomhoffman@hmgstrategy.com.

Another core component to HMG Strategy’s global advisory services is the Global CIO & CISO Executive Leadership Alliance (CELA) service—a unique peer-to-peer advisory service designed for top-tier technology leaders to explore common opportunities and top challenges they face in their roles with one another. The alliance has experienced impressive year-over-year growth into 2022, enabling members to keep up with the most innovative and winning strategies help move the business forward and to power their career trajectories.

To learn more about HMG Strategy’s CELA program, contact HMG Strategy Founder and CEO Hunter Muller at hunterm@hmgstrategy.com.

About HMG Strategy

HMG Strategy is the world's leading digital platform for connecting technology executives to reimagine the enterprise and reshape the business world. The HMG Strategy global network consists of more than 400,000 CIOs, CTOs, CISOs, CDOs, senior business technology executives, search industry executives, venture capitalists, industry experts and world-class thought leaders.

HMG Strategy’s global media model generates more than one million impressions per week, providing vast opportunities for business technology leaders and sponsor partners to promote themselves and their brands.

HMG Strategy was founded in 2008 by Hunter Muller, a leadership expert who has worked side-by-side with Fortune 2000 executives on strategic planning and career ascent guidance for the past 30+ years.

HMG Strategy’s CIO and CISO Executive Leadership Series, authored books and Digital Resource Center deliver unique, peer-driven guidance from CIOs, CISOs, CTOs, CDOs and technology executives on leadership, innovation, transformation and career ascent.

HMG Strategy offers a range of peer-led research services such as its Global CIO & CISO Executive Leadership Alliance (CELA) program which bring together the world’s top CIOs, CISOs and technology executives to brainstorm on the top opportunities and challenges facing them in their roles.

HMG Strategy’s Global Advisory Services are a unique set of research services that are designed to keep business technology executives up to speed on the latest leadership, business, technology and global geo-economic trends that are impacting businesses and industries.

HMG Ventures is a venture capital unit that’s designed to connect CIOs, CTOs, CISOs and other technology executives with innovative early-stage technology companies from Silicon Valley to Tel Aviv. HMG Ventures provides technology executives with a window into hot emerging technology companies that can help move the needle for their businesses while also offering these executives unparalleled personal investment opportunities. One early-stage investment in an enterprise-level AI-powered service management provider has generated a 100X return.

Contact: Tom Hoffman, VP, Research, HMG Strategy: 203-221-2702 or at tomhoffman@hmgstrategy.com

