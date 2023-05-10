CIO Leadership: HMG Strategy to Recognize Visionary Leaders at Upcoming Executive Leadership Summits in Silicon Valley, Florida, New Jersey and New York

HMG Strategy

Recognizing Top-Tier CISOs and Industry Leaders

Join us at the 2023 Silicon Valley CISO & Technology Executive Leadership Summit as we pay tribute to the visionary leaders that are safeguarding the enterprise and shining a bright light.

WESTPORT, Conn., May 10, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- HMG Strategy, the World’s #1 digital platform for enabling business technology executives to reimagine the enterprise and reshape the business world, is excited to be recognizing distinguished executives for their visionary leadership at four upcoming executive leadership summits.



SV CISO 23 GLI





Exemplary leaders will be celebrated at HMG Strategy’s 2023 Silicon Valley CISO & Technology Executive Leadership Summit, taking place at the Hyatt Regency Santa Clara on June 1

Esteemed recipients of HMG Strategy’s 2023 Global Leadership Institute Awards being recognized at the 2023 Silicon Valley CISO & Technology Executive Leadership Summit will include:

Mignona Cote , Chief Security Officer, NetApp

Cassie Crossley , VP, Supply Chain Security, Schneider Electric

Emily Heath , General Partner, Cyberstarts

Parul Saini, Global Head of Business and Enterprise Apps, Uber

“The 2023 Global Leadership Institute Awards recognize the world’s premier CISOs and business technology executives for their bold, visionary, empathetic and inclusive leadership in exceptionally challenging times,” said Hunter Muller, Founder and CEO of HMG Strategy.

CISOs, CIOs and business technology executives attending the 2023 Silicon Valley CISO & Technology Executive Leadership Summit will share best practices for making security a competitive advantage.

Top-tier executives speaking at the 2023 Silicon Valley CISO & Technology Executive Leadership Summit will include:

Selim Aissi , Global CISO, Blackhawk Network

Tamar Bar-Ilan , Co-Founder and CTO, Cyera

Steve Booth , VP, Product Management, Detection and Response, Salesforce

Eddie Borrero , VP & CISO, Blue Shield of CA

Rafi Brenner , VP, Information Security, Fortinet

Krishnan Chellakarai , VP, CISO, Gilead Sciences

Mignona Cote , Chief Security Officer, NetApp

Cassie Crossley , VP, Supply Chain Security, Schneider Electric

Sangram Dash , Head of Cyber Security, CDK Global

Janet Ge , Head of Security, GRAIL

Al Ghous , CISO, Snapdocs

Emily Heath , General Partner, Cyberstarts

Prabhath Karanth , Global Head of Security & Trust, Tripactions

David Mahon , Global CISO, Deloitte

Tezo Mukkavilli , CISO, Chargepoint

Matthew Rosenquist , CISO, Eclipz.io Inc.

Amiram Schachar , Co-Founder & CEO, Upwind

Piyoush Sharma , Head of Enterprise Security & Technology Operations, Zuora; Co-Author, The Purple Book of Software Security

Niharika Srivastav , Senior Vice President - Cybersecurity and Executive Programs, Women in Technology International

David Tsao , Global Information Security Officer, Instacart

Maarten Van Horenbeeck, SVP, Chief Security Officer, Adobe



Valued Partners for the 2023 Silicon Valley CISO & Technology Executive Leadership Summit include 8x8, Akamai, ArmorCode, BetterCloud, Box, Cyera, Darktrace, Delphix, Fortinet, Illumio, LastPass, Moveworks, Netskope, Nutanix, Palo Alto Networks, Ping Identity, Purple Book Community, RingCentral, SafeGuard Cyber, SAP, SentinelOne, SIM San Francisco Bay Area, Tangoe, Tanium, Tonkean, Upwind, Upwork, Zoom, and Zscaler.

To learn more about the 2023 Silicon Valley CISO & Technology Executive Leadership Summit and to register for the event, click here.

HMG Strategy will be hosting its 2023 Florida CIO Executive Leadership Summit on May 11 at the Margaritaville Resort Orlando. Top-tier business technology executives speaking at the 2023 Florida CIO Executive Leadership Summit will focus on the visionary leadership needed to execute effectively in a cost-conscious environment.

Renowned business technology executives speaking at the 2023 Florida CIO Executive Leadership Summit will include:

Saqib E. Awan , Founder & Managing Director, GTM Capital

Lee Bailey , Senior Director, Information Security, Unilever

Bert Bertagna , Assistant CIO, Pasco County (FL); President, SIM Tampa Bay

Patrick Blahosky , RVP of Sales – Americas, Lightrun

Alexis Cole , Managing Director, Kolter Solutions

Elizabeth Decker , VP IT, INSPYR Solutions; Treasurer, SIM South Florida

Yartin Dhareshwar , VP, Digital, YASH Technologies

Nicole Darden Ford , VP & CISO, Rockwell Automation

Michelle Garcia , Director, Information Security and Compliance, Carnival Cruise Lines

Shawn Harrs , CIO, Red Lobster

Justin Hayes , Head of Field Engineering, Vectara

Geoff Hooper , Director, Enterprise Solution Engineering, RingCentral

Skip Kimpel , Principal of Independent & SMB Consulting, ConStrata Technology Consulting

Barry Kortekaas , EVP and Chief Security Officer, Morgan & Morgan, P.A.

Dilip Krishna , Managing Director, Deloitte

Rich Latayan , CISO, AAA National

Josh Lazar , Founder and Chief Everything Officer, TechThinkTank LLC

Tano Maenza , CIO, National Air Cargo

Quintin McGrath , Chair, ReThink Everything!, SIM Tampa Bay

James McQuiggan , Security Awareness Advocate, Knowbe4

Christine Moffett , Corporate CIO, The Kessler Collection

Louis Muniz , VP, Cyber Risk, Kroll

Ronen Sartena , Strategic Account Executive, Cyera

Marcus Session , VP of IT Services, Tampa International Airport; Past President, SIM Tampa Bay

Shehzad Siddique , Senior IT Manager, SOA, Wyndham Destinations

Allen Starr , VP, IT & CIO, Goodwill Industries – Suncoast, Inc.

Paul Teodorescu , VP, Head of IT Service Delivery and Operations, Morgan & Morgan, P.A.

Mike Theis , Information Security Manager, ABC Fine Wines & Spirits

Vyom Upadhya , Executive Director for Digital, MDVIP; President, SIM South Florida

Christine Vanderpool , VP of IT Strategy, Architecture and CISO, Florida Crystals

Jennifer Wesson Greenman , CIO, City of Hope Chicago, Atlanta & Phoenix

Paul Wilner, VP IT, CIO, Pall Corporation

Distinguished recipients of HMG Strategy’s 2023 Global Leadership Institute Awards being recognized at the 2023 Florida CIO Executive Leadership Summit will include:

Dilip Krishna , Managing Director, Deloitte

Quintin McGrath , Former Global Senior Managing Director, Deloitte

Marcus Session , VP of IT Services, Tampa International Airport

Christine Vanderpool , VP of IT Strategy, Architecture and CISO, Florida Crystals

Jennifer Wesson Greenman, CIO, City of Hope Chicago, Atlanta & Phoenix



Valued Partners for the 2023 Florida CIO Executive Leadership Summit include 8x8, Akamai, Aptum, Aryaka, BetterCloud, Box, Cyera, Darktrace, Delphix, Denodo, Fortinet, FPT Corporation, GTM Capital, LastPass, Lemongrass, Lightrun, Netskope, Nutanix, Okta, Palo Alto Networks, Ping Identity, RingCentral, SafeGuard Cyber, SAP, SIM Central Florida, SIM South Florida, SIM Tampa Bay, Tangoe, Tanium, Tonkean, Upwork, Vectara, YASH Technologies, Zoom, and Zscaler.

To learn more about the 2023 Florida CIO Executive Leadership Summit and to register for the event, click here.

HMG Strategy will also be hosting its 2023 New Jersey CIO Executive Leadership Summit at The Madison Hotel on May 18. Topics to be explored by global business technology executives attending this event will include opportunities for tapping innovative technologies to assist with cost containment and drive business growth.

Top-tier business technology executives speaking at the 2023 New Jersey CIO Executive Leadership Summit will include:

Bashir Agboola , VP & CTO, Hospital for Special Surgery

Andi Azzolina , Fractional CIO, Freeman Clarke

Marianne Bachynski , CIO – Investments & Enterprise Systems, Corebridge Financial

Ben Cabrera , Principal & Fractional CIO, Freeman Clarke

Christopher Callahan , CISO, The Weichert Companies

Chris Colla , VP IT & CIO, B&G Foods

Jason Cooper , CTO, Technology, Data & Analytics Group, Paradigm

Mike Crowe , Former CIO, Colgate-Palmolive Company

Lookman Fazal , Chief Information & Digital Officer, NJ TRANSIT

Cindy Finkelman , Managing Director, Alvarez & Marsal

Shai Gabay , Founder and CEO, Trustmi

Rocco Grillo , Managing Director – Global Cyber Risk Services & Incident Response Investigation, Alvarez & Marsal

Jon Harding , SVP & Global CIO, Conair LLC

Emily Heath , General Partner, Cyberstarts

Dutt Kalluri , Chief Digital Officer, Celsior Technologies

Gurdeep Kaur , Managing Director, CISO, PSEG

Helen Kogan , Executive Director, NPower New York and New Jersey

Warren Kudman , VP & CIO, Turner Construction Company

Ajoy Kumar , Managing Director & CISO, The Depository Trust & Clearing Corporation

Adam Noble , Operating Partner – Information Technology/CIO/CTO, Littlejohn & Company

David Plotzker , Senior Project Portfolio Director, Transformational Initiatives, Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey

Joseph Puglisi , Chairman & Co-Manager, North Andover Investors Collaborative, LLC

Mandar Rege , Managing Director, Operational Risk Management – Technology and Cybersecurity, Citigroup

Scott Strickland , EVP & CIO, Wyndham Hotels and Resorts

Valerian (Val) Thomas , SVP & CIO, Lincoln Educational Services; President, SIM New Jersey

Dan Turchin, CEO, PeopleReign

The top-tier business technology executives who will be recognized under HMG Strategy’s 2023 Global Leadership Institute Awards program at the 2023 New Jersey CIO Executive Leadership Summit will include:

Jon Harding , SVP & Global CIO, Conair LLC

Adam Noble , Operating Partner, Information Technology (CIO, CTO), Littlejohn & Company

Scott Strickland , EVP & CIO, Wyndham Hotels & Resorts

Val Thomas, SVP & CIO, Lincoln Educational Services; President, SIM New Jersey

Valued Partners for the 2023 New Jersey CIO Executive Leadership Summit include 8x8, Akamai, Aryaka, BetterCloud, Box, Darktrace, Delphix, Denodo, Fortinet, FPT Corporation, Intuitive.Cloud, LastPass, Netskope, NPower, Nutanix, OutSystems, Palo Alto Networks, Ping Identity, Rapid, RingCentral, SafeGuard Cyber, SAP, SentinelOne, SIM New Jersey, Tangoe, Tanium, Tonkean, Trustmi, Upwork, Zoom, and Zscaler.

To learn more about the 2023 New Jersey CIO Executive Leadership Summit and to register for the event, click here.

HMG Strategy will also be hosting its 2023 New York CISO & Technology Executive Leadership Summit taking place at The Harvard Club of New York on June 15. Esteemed CISO and information security leaders attending this event will explore how upcoming SEC regulations will impact CXOs and the Board.

Noteworthy CISOs and business technology leaders speaking at the 2023 New York CISO & Technology Executive Leadership Summit will include:

Roota Almeida , Head of Security Governance, Amazon Stores

Merav Bahat , Co-Founder and CEO, Dazz

Radhika Bajpie , Senior Director, Global Head of Technology & Information Security Assurance, PayPal

Robert Blythe , VP Information Security & Technology Risk Management, WWE

Vlad Brodsky , CISO and SVP, IT Operations and Infrastructure, OTC Markets Group, Inc.

Michael Coden , Senior Advisor, Boston Consulting Group

Mignona Cote , Chief Security Officer, NetApp

Robert Field , VP of Global IT, Precipart

Cindy Finkelman , Managing Director, Alvarez & Marsal

Kostas Georgakopoulos , Global CTO & CISO, Mondelez International

Dan Gorecki , CISO, Ascot Group

Igor Gorelik , CISO, SUNY Downstate Medical Center

Rocco Grillo , Managing Director – Global Cyber Risk Services & Incident Response Investigation, Alvarez & Marsal

Fred Harris , Head of Cybersecurity Risk, Data Risk and IT Risk, Societe Generale Corporate and Investment Banking

Emily Heath , General Partner, Cyberstarts

Chris Holden , SVP & CISO, Crum & Forster

Todd Inskeep , Founder & Executive Cybersecurity Advisor, Incovate Solutions

Matthew Lagana , Managing Director, CTO & CISO, MBIA

David Mahon , Global CISO, Deloitte

Shamla Naidoo , Head of Cloud Strategy, Netskope; Board Director, QBE, SAC and Reference Point

Kevin Powers , J.D., Director, MS in Cybersecurity Policy & Governance, Assistant Professor of the Practice, Business Law and Society Department, Boston College

Bala Rajagopalan , Global CISO, Tradeweb

Raj Sargule , Global Head of Information Security, Christie’s

Amiram Schachar , Co-Founder & CEO, Upwind

Yotam Segev , Co-Founder & CEO, Cyera

Hari Shah , CISO, Tapestry

David Sheidlower , VP & Chief Information Security & Privacy Officer, Turner Construction Company

Erik Tomasi , Managing Partner, Symosis Security

Mike Towers , Chief Digital Trust Officer, Takeda Pharmaceuticals International, Inc.

Yabing Wang, VP, CISO, Justworks

Prominent CISOs and business technology executives who will be recognized under HMG Strategy’s 2023 Global Leadership Institute Awards program at the 2023 New York CISO & Technology Executive Leadership Summit will include:

Roota Almeida , Head of Security Governance, Amazon Stores

Mignona Cote , Chief Security Officer, NetApp

Robert Field , VP of Global IT, Precipart

David Mahon, Global CISO, Deloitte

Valued Partners for the 2023 New York CISO & Technology Executive Leadership Summit include 8x8, Akamai, ArmorCode, BetterCloud, Box, Cyera, Darktrace, Dazz, Delphix, Fortinet, Illumio, LastPass, Moveworks, Netskope, NPower, Nutanix, Palo Alto Networks, Ping Identity, RingCentral, SafeGuard Cyber, SAP, SentinelOne, SIM New York Metro, Tangoe, Tonkean, Upwind, Upwork, Zoom, and Zscaler.

To learn more about the 2023 New York CISO & Technology Executive Leadership Summit and to register for the event, click here.

To learn more about HMG Strategy’s upcoming schedule of CIO & CISO summits, click here.

To learn more about HMG Strategy’s 2023-2024 Global Leadership Institute Awards program and to nominate a deserving leader, click here.

About HMG Strategy

HMG Strategy is the world's leading digital platform for technology executives to reimagine the enterprise and reshape the business world. The HMG Strategy global network consists of more than 500,000 CIOs, CTOs, CISOs, CDOs, senior business technology executives, search industry executives, venture capitalists, industry experts and world-class thought leaders.

HMG Strategy’s global media model generates more than one million impressions per week, providing vast opportunities for business technology leaders and sponsor partners to promote themselves and their brands.

HMG Strategy was founded in 2008 by Hunter Muller, a leadership expert who has worked side-by-side with Fortune 2000 executives with strategic planning and career ascent for the past 30+ years.

HMG Strategy’s regional CIO and CISO Executive Leadership Series, authored books and Digital Resource Center deliver unique, peer-driven guidance from CIOs, CISOs, CTOs, CDOs and technology executives on leadership, innovation, transformation and career ascent.

HMG Strategy offers a range of peer-led advisory services such as its Global CIO & CISO Executive Leadership Alliance (CELA) service which bring together the world’s top CIOs, CISOs and technology executives to brainstorm on the top opportunities and challenges facing them in their roles.

HMG Strategy’s Global Advisory Services are a unique set of peer-driven research services that are designed to keep business technology executives up to speed on the latest leadership, business, technology and global macro-economic trends that are impacting businesses and industries.

To learn more about the 7 Pillars of Trust for HMG Strategy's unique business model, click here .

Contact: Tom Hoffman, VP, Research, HMG Strategy: 203-221-2702 or at tomhoffman@hmgstrategy.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/ff981db6-56c4-44fe-8b98-18b38c5a2f1c



