CIO Leadership: HMG Strategy to Recognize Visionary Leaders at the 2023 Florida CIO Executive Leadership Summit on May 11

Celebrate These 2023 Global Leadership Institute Award Winners in Florida

Join us at the Margaritaville Resort Orlando on May 11 as we recognize these executives for their visionary leadership!

WESTPORT, Conn., April 25, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- HMG Strategy, the World’s #1 digital platform for enabling technology executives to reimagine the enterprise and reshape the business world, is excited to be recognizing four exemplary global business technology leaders for their visionary leadership at its 2023 Florida CIO Executive Leadership Summit at the Margaritaville Resort Orlando on May 11.



FLA 23 GLI graphic





Distinguished recipients of HMG Strategy’s 2023 Global Leadership Institute Awards being recognized at the 2023 Florida CIO Executive Leadership Summit will include:

Dilip Krishna , Managing Director, Deloitte

Quintin McGrath , Former Global Senior Managing Director, Deloitte

Marcus Session , VP of IT Services, Tampa International Airport

Jennifer Wesson Greenman, CIO, City of Hope Chicago, Atlanta & Phoenix

“The 2023 Global Leadership Institute Awards recognize world-class business technology executives for their visionary, empathetic and inclusive leadership in an extremely challenging economic environment,” said Hunter Muller, Founder and CEO of HMG Strategy.

Top-tier business technology executives speaking at the 2023 Florida CIO Executive Leadership Summit will include:

Saqib E. Awan , Founder & Managing Director, GTM Capital

Lee Bailey , Senior Director, Information Security, Unilever

Bert Bertagna , Assistant CIO, Pasco County (FL); President, SIM Tampa Bay

Patrick Blahosky , RVP of Sales – Americas, Lightrun

Alexis Cole , Managing Director, Kolter Solutions

Elizabeth Decker , VP IT, INSPYR Solutions; Treasurer, SIM South Florida

Nicole Darden Ford , VP & CISO, Rockwell Automation

Michelle Garcia , Director, Information Security and Compliance, Carnival Cruise Lines

Shawn Harrs , CIO, Red Lobster

Justin Hayes , Head of Field Engineering, Vectara

Skip Kimpel , Principal of Independent & SMB Consulting, ConStrata Technology Consulting

Dilip Krishna , Managing Director, Deloitte

Rich Latayan , CISO, AAA National

Josh Lazar , Founder and Chief Everything Officer, TechThinkTank LLC

Tano Maenza , CIO, National Air Cargo

Quintin McGrath , Chair, ReThink Everything!, SIM Tampa Bay

James McQuiggan , Security Awareness Advocate, Knowbe4

Christine Moffett , Corporate CIO, The Kessler Collection

Louis Muniz , VP, Cyber Risk, Kroll

Ronen Sartena , Strategic Account Executive, Cyera

Marcus Session , VP of IT Services, Tampa International Airport; Past President, SIM Tampa Bay

Shehzad Siddique , Senior IT Manager, SOA, Wyndham Destinations

Allen Starr , VP, IT & CIO, Goodwill Industries – Suncoast, Inc.

Paul Teodorescu , VP, Head of IT Service Delivery and Operations, Morgan & Morgan, P.A.

Mike Theis , Information Security Manager, ABC Fine Wines & Spirits

Vyom Upadhya , Executive Director for Digital, MDVIP; President, SIM South Florida

Christine Vanderpool , CISO, Florida Crystals

Jennifer Wesson Greenman , CIO, City of Hope Chicago, Atlanta & Phoenix

Paul Wilner, VP IT, CIO, Pall Corporation



Valued Partners for the 2023 Florida CIO Executive Leadership Summit include 8x8, Akamai, Aptum, Aryaka, BetterCloud, Box, Cyera, Darktrace, Delphix, Denodo, Fortinet, GTM Capital, LastPass, Lightrun, Netskope, Nutanix, Okta, Palo Alto Networks, Ping Identity, RingCentral, SafeGuard Cyber, SAP, SIM Central Florida, SIM South Florida, SIM Tampa Bay, Tangoe, Tanium, Tonkean, Upwork, Vectara, Yash Technologies, Zoom, and Zscaler.

HMG Strategy will also be hosting its 2023 New Jersey CIO Executive Leadership Summit at The Madison Hotel on May 18. Topics to be explored by business technology executives attending this event will include opportunities for tapping innovative technologies to assist with cost containment and drive business growth.

Global business technology executives speaking at the 2023 New Jersey CIO Executive Leadership Summit will include:

Bashir Agboola , VP & CTO, Hospital for Special Surgery

Andi Azzolina , Fractional CIO, Freeman Clarke

Ben Cabrera , Principal & Fractional CIO, Freeman Clarke

Chris Colla , VP IT & CIO, B&G Foods

Jason Cooper , CTO, Technology, Data & Analytics Group, Paradigm

Lookman Fazal , Chief Information & Digital Officer, NJ TRANSIT

Cindy Finkelman , Managing Director, Alvarez & Marsal

Shai Gabay , Founder and CEO, Trustmi

Rocco Grillo , Managing Director – Global Cyber Risk Services & Incident Response Investigation, Alvarez & Marsal

Jon Harding , SVP & Global CIO, Conair LLC

Emily Heath , General Partner, Cyberstarts

Dutt Kalluri , Chief Digital Officer, Celsior Technologies

Gurdeep Kaur , Managing Director, CISO, PSEG

Warren Kudman , VP & CIO, Turner Construction Company

Ajoy Kumar , Managing Director & CISO, The Depository Trust & Clearing Corporation

Adam Noble , Operating Partner – Information Technology/CIO/CTO, Littlejohn & Company

David Plotzker , Senior Project Portfolio Director, Transformational Initiatives, Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey

Joseph Puglisi , Chairman & Co-Manager, North Andover Investors Collaborative, LLC

Mandar Rege , Managing Director, Operational Risk Management – Technology and Cybersecurity, Citigroup

Scott Strickland , EVP & CIO, Wyndham Hotels and Resorts

Valerian (Val) Thomas , SVP & CIO, Lincoln Educational Services; President, SIM New Jersey

Dan Turchin , CEO, PeopleReign

Gabrielle Wolfson, CIO & CDO, Quest Diagnostics



Valued Partners for the 2023 New Jersey CIO Executive Leadership Summit include 8x8, Akamai, Aryaka, BetterCloud, Box, Darktrace, Delphix, Denodo, Fortinet, Intuitive.Cloud, LastPass, Netskope, Nutanix, OutSystems, Palo Alto Networks, Ping Identity, Rapid, RingCentral, SafeGuard Cyber, SAP, SentinelOne, SIM New Jersey, Tangoe, Tanium, Tonkean, Trustmi, Upwork, Zoom, and Zscaler.

The top-tier business technology executives who will be recognized under HMG Strategy’s 2023 Global Leadership Institute Awards program at the 2023 New Jersey CIO Executive Leadership Summit will include:

Jon Harding , SVP & Global CIO, Conair LLC

Adam Noble , Operating Partner, Information Technology (CIO, CTO), Littlejohn & Company

Scott Strickland , EVP & CIO, Wyndham Hotels & Resorts

Gabrielle Wolfson, CIO & CDO, Quest Diagnostics

HMG Strategy will be hosting its 2023 Silicon Valley CISO & Technology Executive Leadership Summit on June 1 at the Hyatt Regency Santa Clara. At this event, world-class CISOs and business technology executives will share best practices for making security a competitive advantage.

Top-tier executives speaking at the 2023 Silicon Valley CISO & Technology Executive Leadership Summit will include:

Selim Aissi , Global CISO, Blackhawk Network

Tamar Bar-Ilan , Co-Founder and CTO, Cyera

Steve Booth , VP, Product Management, Detection and Response, Salesforce

Eddie Borrero , VP & CISO, Blue Shield of CA

Rafi Brenner , VP, Information Security, Fortinet

Krishan Chellakarai , VP, CISO, Gilead Sciences

Mignona Cote , Chief Security Officer, NetApp

Cassie Crossley , VP, Supply Chain Security, Schneider Electric

Sangram Dash , Head of Cyber Security, CDK Global

Al Ghous , CISO, Snapdocs

Emily Heath , General Partner, Cyberstarts

Prabhath Karanth , Global Head of Security & Trust, Tripactions

Vijaya Kaza , Chief Security Officer, Head of Engineering & Data Science for Trust & Safety, Airbnb

David Mahon , Global CISO, Deloitte

Matthew Rosenquist , CISO, Eclipz.io Inc.

Amiram Schachar , Co-Founder & CEO, Upwind

Piyoush Sharma , Head of Enterprise Security & Technology Operations, Zuora; Co-Author, The Purple Book of Software Security

Niharika Srivastav , SVP, Cybersecurity and Executive Programs, Women in Technology International

Timothy Torres , Chief Security Officer, TriNet

David Tsao , Global Information Security Officer, Instacart

Maarten Van Horenbeeck, SVP, Chief Security Officer, Adobe



Valued Partners for the 2023 Silicon Valley CISO & Technology Executive Leadership Summit include 8x8, Akamai, ArmorCode, BetterCloud, Box, Cyera, Darktrace, Delphix, Fortinet, Illumio, LastPass, Moveworks, Netskope, Nutanix, Palo Alto Networks, Ping Identity, Purple Book Community, RingCentral, SafeGuard Cyber, SAP, SentinelOne, SIM San Francisco Bay Area, Tangoe, Tanium, Tonkean, Upwork, Zoom, and Zscaler.

Recipients of the 2023 Global Leadership Institute Awards at the 2023 Silicon Valley CISO & Technology Executive Summit will include:

Mignona Cote , Chief Security Officer, NetApp

Cassie Crossley , VP, Supply Chain Security, Schneider Electric

Emily Heath , General Partner, Cyberstarts

Patty Hatter, Tech Investor, Advisor, Board Member

