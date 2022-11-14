U.S. markets close in 3 hours 5 minutes

CIO Leadership: Leading Boldly and Authentically to Foster Trust Will Power the Discussion at the 2022 Minneapolis CIO Executive Leadership Summit on November 17

HMG Strategy
·6 min read
HMG Strategy
HMG Strategy

Technology leaders will also share how they’ve adapted their leadership styles to inspire employees and foster a trusting, collaborative environment

The 2022 Minneapolis CIO Executive Leadership Summit

Join the top CIOs, CISOs, CTOs and technology executives from the Twin Cities as we explore the benefits of demonstrating authentic and inclusive leadership in galvanizing employees around a shared mission.
Join the top CIOs, CISOs, CTOs and technology executives from the Twin Cities as we explore the benefits of demonstrating authentic and inclusive leadership in galvanizing employees around a shared mission.

WESTPORT, Conn., Nov. 14, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- HMG Strategy, the World’s #1 digital platform for enabling technology executives to reimagine the enterprise and reshape the business world and recently recognized as a Top 10 Producer of Tech Events by Business Chief, is excited to be hosting its 2022 Minneapolis CIO Executive Leadership Summit at the Metropolitan Ballroom & Clubroom in Golden Valley, MN on November 17. HMG Strategy’s highly interactive events bring together the world’s most distinguished and innovative business technology and security leaders to discuss the most pressing leadership, innovation, strategic, cultural, technology and career challenges and opportunities that they face today – and into the future.

World-class technology leaders and industry experts speaking at this popular in-person event will share why CIOs and technology executives must demonstrate bold, authentic and inclusive leadership to help inspire employees in turbulent times.

Inflationary pressures, global supply chain constraints and other business challenges are weighing not only on senior executives but also on employees,” said Hunter Muller, Founder and CEO of HMG Strategy. “Empathetic CIOs and technology executives who lead authentically and inclusively can help foster an environment of trust while inspiring employees in a spirit of connectedness.”

World-class CIOs, CISOs and technology executives speaking at the 2022 Minneapolis CIO Executive Leadership Summit will include:

  • Scott Ammon, Senior Cybersecurity Solutions Principal, Insight Solutions

  • Sridher Arumugham, Sr. Principal Advisory Services Consultant – Data Strategy/Data Governance, Informatica

  • Ramesh Babu, CIO, Digi-Key

  • Patricia Connolly, CEO, Founding Partner, SMC Squared

  • Stephen M.R. Covey, Global authority on trust, leadership and culture, The FranklinCovey Global Speed of Trust Practice

  • Tom Cullen, CIO, Corsair

  • Michael Downs, CTO, Evolving Solutions

  • Sarah Engstrom, CISO and VP IT Security, Productivity & Privacy, CHS Inc.

  • Rahoul Ghose, CIO, ECMC Group

  • Ryan Gilligan, VP, JM Search

  • Luis Giraldo, RVP, Business Value Consulting, OutSystems

  • Judy Hatchett, VP Information Security & CISO, Surescripts

  • Steven John, CIO at Aramark Uniform Services, AmeriPride Services and Aramark Refreshment Services, Aramark

  • Dennis Keane, CIO, Red Wing Shoe Company

  • Harold Knutson, Strategic IT Consultant & Digital Thought Partner, Bayside Associates, LLC

  • Doug Koch, Chief Information Officer, Edina Realty

  • Michael Lacey, Founder & CEO, Digineer

  • Aimee Martin, Director, Information Security, Compliance and PMO, Vista Outdoor Inc.

  • Kristin McKenzie, Senior Director, IT, Digi-Key

  • Mark Murphy, VP & CIO, St. Jude Medical

  • Shamla Naidoo, Head of Cloud Strategy, Netskope; Board Director, QBE, SAC, and Reference Point

  • Anudeep Parhar, Chief Operating Officer & General Manager PKI and IoT Solutions BU, Entrust Datacard

  • Mary Lynne Perushek, CIO, Mortenson

  • Christine Pouliot, CEO, Evocent Executive Leadership

  • Tim Rolfing, Senior Director, M&A Technology Integration Portfolio Management, HUB International; Board President, SIM Minnesota

  • Hillary Spreizer, President, The Latitude Group

  • Eric Tan, CIO, Coupa Software

  • Greg Thayer, CISO, New Era Technology

Valued Partners for the 2022 Minneapolis CIO Executive Leadership Summit include 8x8, Akamai, Automation Anywhere, BetterCloud, Coupa, Darktrace, Delphix, Evolving Solutions, Fortinet, Genesys Works, Gigamon, HashiCorp, Imperva, Informatica, Insight, The Judge Group, LastPass, Moveworks, Netskope, Nutanix, OutSystems, Palo Alto Networks, Ping Identity, RingCentral, SafeGuard Cyber, SIM Minnesota, SMC2, Tanium, Tonkean, Upwork, Zoom, and Zscaler.

To learn more about the 2022 Minneapolis CIO Executive Leadership Summit and to register for the event, click here.

HMG Strategy will also be hosting its 2022 Houston CIO Executive Leadership Summit at Champions Golf Club on November 15. Top-tier technology leaders and industry experts speaking at this popular in-person event will share insights on what it takes for technology executives to become boardroom-ready.

Prominent CIOs, CISOs and industry leaders speaking at the 2022 Houston CIO Executive Leadership Summit on November 15 will include:

  • Troy Ament, Field CISO, Fortinet

  • Bhupesh Arora, VP & CIO, Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P.

  • Renee Arrington, President, COO & Director, Pearson Partners International, Inc.

  • Mack Campbell, Senior Development Director, NPower

  • Jesse Carrillo, Chief Innovation Officer, The Howard Hughes Corporation

  • Joe Carroll, CIO, CITGO Petroleum Corporation

  • George Crawford, CIO/CISO/Partner, Catapult Energy Services Group, LLP

  • Jamey Cummings, Partner – Cybersecurity and Technology, JM Search

  • Dan Durkin, Managing Director of Information Technology, YES Prep Public Schools

  • Michael Ferguson, Director of Security Transformation, Netskope

  • Rashmi Jain, CIO, Careington International Corporation

  • Shachella James, VP IT Infrastructure, CenterPoint Energy

  • Gene Janiszewski, Managing Director/CEO, Paradigm Group, Inc.

  • Russell Jukes, VP Application Development, DXC Technology

  • Keith Landau, Managing Director Information Technology Services, Deloitte

  • Antonio Marin, CIO, U.S. Med-Equip, LLC

  • Jay Modh, Founder & CEO, IntuitiveVC, Intuitive.Cloud

  • Rebecca Mookerjee, Senior Director of IT, Parker Wellbore

  • Vikas Parikh, Chief Architect, LyondellBasell

  • Nicholas Parrotta, President, Digital Transformation Solutions Business, Harman International

  • Tom Peck, EVP, Chief Information and Digital Officer, Sysco

  • Ken Piddington, VP & CIO, U.S. Silica Company

  • Wayne Shurts, Former EVP & CTO, Sysco

  • Kristie Simonette, SVP, Strategic Services, Camden Living

  • Diego Fonseca de Souza, Global CISO, Cummins Inc.

  • Brendan Sullivan, SVP Intelligent Edge Solutions, Viasat

  • Mark Taylor, CEO, Society for Information Management

  • Teresa Tonthat, VP of Information Services & CISO, Texas Children’s

  • Meg Toups, Founder and CEO, BlueSky IT Partners; VP, Programs, SIM Houston

  • Clif Triplett, Executive Director, KEARNEY

Valued Partners for the 2022 Houston CIO Executive Leadership Summit include 8x8, Akamai, BetterCloud, Box, Darktrace, Delphix, Fortinet, Genesys Works, Harman, Intuitive.Cloud, LastPass, Meriplex, Netskope, NPower, Nutanix, Optum, Palo Alto Networks, Ping Identity, RingCentral, SafeGuard Cyber, SIM Houston, Tonkean, Upwork, Zoom, and Zscaler.

To learn more about the 2022 Houston CIO Executive Leadership Summit and to register for the event, click here.

To learn more about HMG Strategy’s upcoming CIO and CISO Summits, click here.

About HMG Strategy

HMG Strategy is the world's leading digital platform for technology executives to reimagine the enterprise and reshape the business world. The HMG Strategy global network consists of more than 400,000 CIOs, CTOs, CISOs, CDOs, senior business technology executives, search industry executives, venture capitalists, industry experts and world-class thought leaders.

HMG Strategy’s global media model generates more than one million impressions per week, providing vast opportunities for business technology leaders and sponsor partners to promote themselves and their brands.

HMG Strategy was founded in 2008 by Hunter Muller, a leadership expert who has worked side-by-side with Fortune 2000 executives with strategic planning and career ascent for the past 30+ years.

HMG Strategy’s regional and virtual CIO and CISO Executive Leadership Series, authored books and Digital Resource Center deliver unique, peer-driven guidance from CIOs, CISOs, CTOs, CDOs and technology executives on leadership, innovation, transformation and career ascent.

HMG Strategy offers a range of peer-led research services such as its CIO & CISO Executive Leadership Alliance (CELA) program which bring together the world’s top CIOs, CISOs and technology executives to brainstorm on the top opportunities and challenges facing them in their roles.

HMG Strategy’s Global Advisory Services is a unique set of research services that are designed to keep business technology executives up to speed on the latest leadership, business, technology and global geo-economic trends that are impacting businesses and industries.

To learn more about the 7 Pillars of Trust for HMG Strategy's unique business model, click here.

Contact: Tom Hoffman, VP, Research, HMG Strategy: 203-221-2702 or at tomhoffman@hmgstrategy.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/24d2bccb-81ca-4429-940d-28f0c54d0452


