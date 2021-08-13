CIO Leadership: Leveraging Advanced Technologies in the Pivot to Industry 4.0 Will Power the Discussion at HMG Strategy’s Detroit CIO Summit on Sept. 14

Top-tier business technology executives will also explore the criticality of mastering soft skills for leadership success

The 2021 HMG Live! Detroit CIO Executive Leadership Summit

Join the top CIOs, CISOs and business technology executives from the Greater Detroit area and across the U.S. as we explore successful use cases for advanced technologies such as the Industrial Internet of Things, intelligent automation, and edge computing to enable manufacturers to make the pivot to Industry 4.0

WESTPORT, Conn., Aug. 13, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- HMG Strategy, the World’s #1 digital platform for enabling technology executives to reimagine the enterprise and reshape the business world, is thrilled to be hosting its 2021 HMG Live! Detroit CIO Executive Leadership Summit on September 14. HMG Strategy’s highly interactive events bring together the world’s most distinguished and innovative business technology leaders to discuss the most pressing leadership, strategic, cultural, technology and career challenges and opportunities that business technology executives face today – and into the future.



Critical topics to be explored at the 2021 HMG Live! Detroit CIO Executive Leadership Summit will include real-world use cases for applying the Industrial Internet of Things (IIoT), edge computing and other advanced technologies to enable manufacturers to make the pivot to Industry 4.0; opportunities for leveraging low-code development to drive faster business results; along with recommendations for making businesses more sustainable and resilient.

“Companies are facing a wide range of geo-economic, cyber, supply chain and competitive disruptions,” said Hunter Muller President and CEO at HMG Strategy. “Part of the value that CIOs and business technology leaders bring to the executive table is their ability to identify use cases for advanced technologies that can help move the needle for the business and enable their companies to gain a competitive edge.”

HMG Strategy’s 2021 HMG Live! Detroit CIO Executive Leadership Summit will be held on September 14. Timely topics to be discussed include the Industrial Internet of Things (IIoT) and how to apply lloT, edge computing and other advanced technologies to enable manufacturers to make the pivot to Industry 4.0 while applying these technologies securely; the benefits of embracing a low-code approach to application development and the challenges that must be overcome; along with mastering soft skills for leadership success.

World-class CIOs and business technology executives speaking at the 2021 HMG Live! Detroit CIO Executive Leadership Summit on September 14 include:

Mohamed (Mo) Abuali , Managing Partner/Chief Evangelist, IoTco

David Decker , Director IT, American Axle & Manufacturing

Arun DeSouza , Chief Information Security & Privacy Officer, Nexteer Automotive Corporation

Tamara Faber-Doty , Chief Digital Officer and VP IT, Consumers Energy

Maru Flores , Global Collaboration and Productivity Technology Services, Ford Motor Company

David Franco , Director of Exceptional Academy, Living and Learning Enrichment Center

Dennis Hodges , CIO, Inteva Products LLC

Mike Homant , Director, Enterprise Technology Operations, Department of Innovation and Technology, City of Detroit

David Jackson , Partner, Mercer

Tony Kaczmarek , VP, Product Management, Plex

Adriana Karaboutis , Chief Information and Digital Officer, National Grid

Thomas Kelly , Executive Director and CEO, Automation Alley

Kelly Knepley , CIO, Dexco Global

Sanjay Kumar , Senior Principal, Siemens Digital Industries

Miroslav Samoylenko , Director of Integration Architecture, Trane Technologies

Brandon Smith , VP of Development, human-I-T

Matthew Thomas, Managing Director, Accenture



Valued Partners for the 2021 HMG Live! Detroit CIO Executive Leadership Summit include Akamai, Apptio, Auth0, BetterCloud, Darktrace, Forescout Technologies, Globant, Horizon3.ai, Illumio, NPower, Rimini Street, Inc., RingCentral, SafeGuard Cyber, SentinelOne, SIM Detroit, Skybox Security, Zoom and Zscaler.

HMG Strategy will also be hosting its 2021 HMG Live! Global CISO Executive Leadership Summit on September 15. Key topics to be explored by CISOs and security leaders at this event will include recommendations for educating the board on cybersecurity and risk, the evolving role of the CISO along with the types of skills needed by cyber professionals to defend the organization on a go-forward basis.

Top-level CISOs and industry executives speaking at the 2021 HMG Live! Global CISO Executive Leadership Summit on September 15 will include:

Abhishek Agarwal , CISO, Fresenius Medical Care North America

Mike Coogan , Director of Information Security and CISO, Waste Management

Anthony DeCristofaro , CEO, Qnext

Arun DeSouza, Chief Information Security & Privacy Officer, Nexteer Automotive Corporation

Wanda Jones-Heath , CISO/DAF Principal Cyber Advisor, U.S. Air Force

Steve Katz , Owner, Security Risk Solutions, LLC

Susan Koski , Head of Security & Enterprise Response, The PNC Financial Services Group

Tomas Maldonado , CISO, National Football League

Frank Price , SVP & Chief Information Risk Officer, Hudson’s Bay Company

Jim Routh , CISO, MassMutual

Todd Thorsen , Director of Information Security, Risk Management and Compliance, Code42

Melissa Vice, Chief Operations Officer, Vulnerability Disclosure Program, DoD Cyber Crime Center

Valued Partners for the 2021 HMG Live! Global CISO Executive Leadership Summit include Akamai, Auth0, BetterCloud, Code42, Darktrace, Forescout Technologies, Globant, Horizon3.ai, Illumio, Qnext, RingCentral, SafeGuard Cyber, Skybox Security, Zoom and Zscaler.

HMG Strategy will also be hosting its 2021 HMG Live! Phoenix CIO Executive Leadership Summit on September 16. Timely topics that will be discussed at this event will include recommendations for retaining, recruiting and reskilling a global hybrid workforce; how CISOs and security leaders are responding to President Biden’s Executive Order on Cybersecurity for their organizations; how best to respond to ransomware attacks and whether organizations should be paying cyber-criminals; along with recommendations for navigating the future course for digital disruption.

Prominent CIOs and industry executives who will be speaking at the 2021 HMG Live! Phoenix CIO Executive Leadership Summit will include:

Benjamin Bingham , Senior Cybersecurity Executive for a Major Las Vegas Gaming/Entertainment Establishment

Stefanie Causey , Associate Partner, Salesforce Consulting Services – Financial Services Sector, IBM Global Business Services

Max Chan , CIO, Avnet

James Costello , CISO, Freeport-McMoRan Copper & Gold

Ricoh Danielson , Cyber Security Incident Response, Digital Forensic and Insider Risk

Gary Desai , CIO, Discount Tire

Frank Grimmelmann , President & CEO/Intelligence Liaison Officer, Arizona Cyber Threat Response Alliance

Firasat Hussain , CTO, arrivia

Nilesh Joshi , VP and Head of IT, Global Nephrology Solutions

Rob Lloyd , CIO, City of San Jose

Bianca Lochner , CIO, City of Scottsdale

Jeff McKibben , VP and CIO, ON Semiconductor

Craig Moringiello , Assistant Special Agent in Charge, FBI Phoenix Cyber/Counter Intelligence/Technology

Rich Phillips , Senior Principal Security Architect, ON Semiconductor

Peter Robinson , VP of Global Applications and Digital, Avnet

Atul Sahai , SVP, Strategy and Operations, Ally.io

Kacey Sensenich , CTO, Rockingham County Schools

Muddu Sudhakar , CEO, Aisera

Melissa Vice, Interim Director, Vulnerability Disclosure Program, DoD Cyber Crime Center



Valued Partners for the 2021 HMG Live! Phoenix CIO Executive Leadership Summit include Aisera, Akamai, Ally.io, the Arizona Technology Council, Auth0, BetterCloud, Check Point Software Technologies Ltd., Code42, Darktrace, Forescout Technologies, Globant, Horizon3.ai, Illumio, Rimini Street, RingCentral, SafeGuard Cyber, Skybox Security, SIM Arizona, Zoom and Zscaler.

HMG STRATEGY’S UPCOMING WEBINARS AND DIGITAL ROUNDTABLES

On September 13, HMG Strategy will be hosting a webinar powered by Google Cloud on `Reimagining the Business Through Application Innovation.’ In this event, which will feature Chris Hood, Head of Business Platform Strategy at Google Cloud and Ken Russell, Chief Innovation Officer at Curran Biotech, the speakers will explore how innovative applications can help fuel collaboration, deliver personalized and insight-driven experiences and provide companies with a competitive edge.

HMG STRATEGY’S 2021 GLOBAL LEADERSHIP INSTITUTE AWARDS

The HMG Strategy 2021 Global Leadership Institute Awards honor exemplary technology leaders and leadership teams who are delivering exceptional value to their organizations. This award recognizes those who have reimagined and reinvented themselves to place their organizations on the fast track to groundbreaking transformation in dynamic times. Technology executives and their teams who receive these awards are being recognized for accomplishments in the following areas: Diversity, Equity and Inclusion; Leading into the C-suite; Creating New Go-to-Market Business Models; Modernizing Enterprise Architecture; and Building a Culture of Trust.

At its 2021 HMG Live! Atlanta CIO Executive Leadership Summit at the St. Regis Hotel on August 3, HMG Strategy recognized the following executives for their exemplary leadership:

Art Hopkins, Global Co-Leader of Technology Officers Practice, Russell Reynolds Associates

Lo Li, SVP, CTO Global Consumer Solutions, Equifax

Ryan Loy, CIO, EBSCO

Bates Turpen, CIO, Travelport

About HMG Strategy

HMG Strategy is the world's leading digital platform for connecting technology executives to reimagine the enterprise and reshape the business world. Our regional and virtual CIO and CISO Executive Leadership Series, authored books and Digital Resource Center deliver unique, peer-driven research from CIOs, CISOs, CTOs and technology executives on leadership, innovation, transformation and career ascent. HMG Strategy offers a range of peer-driven research services such as its CIO & CISO Executive Leadership Alliance (CELA) program which bring together the world’s top CIOs, CISOs and technology executives to brainstorm on the top opportunities and challenges facing them in their roles.

HMG Strategy also produces the HMG Security Innovation Accelerator Panel, a new webinar series that’s designed to connect enterprise CISOs and security leaders with the most innovative cybersecurity companies from across the world.

The HMG Strategy global network consists of over 400,000 senior IT executives, industry experts and world-class thought leaders.

