U.S. markets close in 2 hours 40 minutes

  • S&P 500

    3,599.36
    -70.55 (-1.92%)
     

  • Dow 30

    29,720.23
    -318.49 (-1.06%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    10,391.37
    -257.79 (-2.42%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,698.40
    -30.01 (-1.74%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    85.77
    -3.34 (-3.75%)
     

  • Gold

    1,648.80
    -28.20 (-1.68%)
     

  • Silver

    18.05
    -0.87 (-4.61%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    0.9725
    -0.0058 (-0.59%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    4.0230
    +0.0710 (+1.80%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1172
    -0.0159 (-1.40%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    148.7210
    +1.5390 (+1.05%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    19,309.56
    +216.86 (+1.14%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    437.53
    -10.65 (-2.38%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    6,858.79
    +8.52 (+0.12%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,090.76
    +853.34 (+3.25%)
     

CIO Leadership: The Role of the CIO in Fostering a Collaborative and Inclusive Culture Will Drive the Discussion at the 2022 Silicon Valley CIO Executive Leadership Summit on October 27

HMG Strategy
·7 min read
HMG Strategy
HMG Strategy

Speakers and attendees at this popular in-person event will also explore opportunities for making security a competitive advantage

The 2022 Silicon Valley CIO Executive Leadership Summit

Join the top CIOs and technology executives from the Greater Bay Area as we explore the role of technology leaders in fostering a collaborative and inclusive culture.
Join the top CIOs and technology executives from the Greater Bay Area as we explore the role of technology leaders in fostering a collaborative and inclusive culture.

WESTPORT, Conn., Oct. 14, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- HMG Strategy, the World’s #1 digital platform for enabling technology executives to reimagine the enterprise and reshape the business world and recently recognized as a Top 10 Producer of Tech Events by Business Chief, is excited to be hosting its 2022 Silicon Valley CIO Executive Leadership Summit at The Ameswell Hotel in Mountain View, CA on October 27. HMG Strategy’s highly interactive events bring together the world’s most distinguished and innovative business technology and security leaders to discuss the most pressing leadership, innovation, strategic, cultural, technology and career challenges and opportunities that they face today – and into the future.

World-class technology leaders and industry experts speaking at this popular in-person event will explore different ways in which technology executives have adapted their leadership styles to help galvanize the team around a shared mission, to stimulate a collaborative and inclusive culture that can spark innovation and drive successful business outcomes.

“As members of the C-suite, technology executives are playing a deeper role in fostering the culture of the organization and motivating team members to achieve its strategic goals,” said Hunter Muller, Founder and CEO of HMG Strategy. “To do this, technology leaders are placing a heightened focus on Diversity, Equity and Inclusion so that all voices are being heard and to bring a variety of perspectives into innovation that can fuel next-generation business models.”

World-class technology executives speaking at the 2022 Silicon Valley CIO Executive Leadership Summit will include:

  • Snehal Antani, Co-Founder and CEO, Horizon3.ai

  • Chris Bedi, CIO, ServiceNow

  • Eddie Borrero, VP & CISO, Blue Shield of California

  • Bruce Burroughs, CTO, AAA Northern California Nevada & Utah

  • Dr. Sarah Cortes, Privacy Engineering, Netflix

  • Tom Cullen, CIO, Corsair

  • Mark Egan, Partner, StrataFusion

  • David Hahn, CISO, CDK Global

  • Emily Heath, Board of Directors, Chair of Technology & Cyber Security Committee, Member of Audit Committee, Norton LifeLock

  • Rohit Jain, VP of Technology, Applications and Analytics, iRhythm Technologies, Inc.

  • Datta Junnarkar, CIO – Marine, Boeing

  • Tony Leng, Managing Director, Practice Lead and OMP, Diversified Search

  • Adhir Mattu, SVP & CIO, Marvell Semiconductor

  • David Morris, Founder & Chairman, HiPER Solutions

  • Wendy M. Pfeiffer, CIO & SVP, Nutanix

  • Sahaar Rezaie, Executive Director, Genesys Works

  • Sarah Richardson, SVP, Chief Digital & Information Officer, Tivity Health

  • Matthew Rosenquist, CISO, Eclipz.io

  • Parul Saini, Global Head of Business and Enterprise Applications, Uber

  • Chris Starling, Associate VP, NPower

  • Cynthia Stoddard, SVP & CIO, Adobe

  • Ravi Thadani, Interim CIO/Head of IT Business Applications, AMD

  • Kathryn Ullrich, Managing Partner, Technology and Diversity, DHR Global

  • Dr. Branden Williams, Business Identity Specialist, Ping Identity

Valued Partners for the 2022 Silicon Valley CIO Executive Leadership Summit include 8x8, Akamai, Automation Anywhere, BetterCloud, Darktrace, Delphix, Fortinet, LastPass, Nutanix, Palo Alto Networks, Ping Identity, Qumulo, RingCentral, SafeGuard Cyber, ServiceNow, Strata, Tonkean, Transmit Security, Upwork, Zoom, and Zscaler.

To learn more about the 2022 Silicon Valley CIO Executive Leadership Summit and to register for the event, click here.

HMG Strategy will also be hosting its 2022 San Diego Technology Executive Leadership Summit in Partnership with SIM San Diego at the Hyatt Regency La Jolla at Aventine on October 25. This popular and long-standing CIO summit will bring together the top CIOs, CISOs, technology executives and industry experts from the Greater San Diego area who will share their insights on the roles that technology executives can play in helping to design fresh go-to-market business models.

Top tier technology executives and industry experts speaking at the 2022 San Diego Technology Executive Leadership Summit in Partnership with SIM San Diego on October 25 will include:

  • Mike Anderson, Chief Digital and Information Officer, Netskope

  • Joshua Barons, Head of Information Security, San Diego Zoo Wildlife Alliance

  • Amy Benton, VP, IT, Travere Therapeutics

  • Louise Brandy, SVP & CIO, Quidel

  • Eric Dube, President & CEO, Travere Therapeutics

  • Todd Felker, Executive Healthcare Strategist, CrowdStrike

  • Todd Friedman, CISO, ResMed

  • Suresh Gunasekaran, President and CEO, UCSF Health

  • Houman Haghighi, Partner, Business & Corporate Development, Menlo Ventures

  • Dan Hedstrom, VP & CIO, Cubic Corporation

  • Steve Hoyt, Executive Director Information Technology, Aspen Neuroscience

  • Abe Lietz, SVP & CIO, KinderCare Education

  • Christopher Longhurst, Chief Medical Officer & Chief Digital Officer, UC San Diego Health System

  • Aviva McPherron, CIO, NuVasive

  • Barb Munro, Co-Founder and Membership Chair, SIM San Diego; Co-Founder, Partner, The Carrera Agency

  • Tony Olzak, CTO, Trace3

  • Albert Oriol, CIO, Rady Children’s Hospital

  • Gautham Pallapa, Senior Executive Advisor, VMware, Inc.

  • Steve Phillpott, President, SIM San Diego; CIO/CDO, Solidigm

  • Bhavin Shah, Founder and CEO, Moveworks

  • Yasmin Shah, CEO, CIO, SeenADriver

  • Jessica Sica, CISO, PETCO Animal Supplies

  • Mark Taylor, CEO, Society for Information Management

  • Maria Zack, Professor and Chair of Mathematical, Information and Computer Sciences Point Loma Nazarene University

  • John Zavada, Chief Administrative Officer, PETCO Animal Supplies

Valued Partners for the 2022 San Diego Technology Executive Leadership Summit in Partnership with SIM San Diego include 8x8, Akamai, Automation Anywhere, BetterCloud, Centripetal, CrowdStrike, Darktrace, Delphix, Fortinet, Intelliswift, LastPass, LogicMonitor, Moveworks, Netskope, Nutanix, Palo Alto Networks, Ping Identity, ReliaQuest, RingCentral, SafeGuard Cyber, SentinelOne, SHE Information Technology, Sigma, SIM San Diego, Slalom, Snowflake, Tanium, Tonkean, Trace3, Upwork, Varonis, Zoom, and Zscaler.

To learn more about the 2022 San Diego Technology Executive Leadership Summit in Partnership with SIM San Diego and to register for the event, click here.

HMG Strategy will also be hosting its 2022 HMG Live! Global Women in Technology Summit on October 17. In this digital summit which is designed by female technology executives for female technology executives, CIOs, CISOs and other female technology leaders will explore the role of the future-forward female tech leader in inspiring performance through purposeful leadership.

Top-tier female CIOs, CISOs and industry leaders speaking at the 2022 HMG Live! Global Women in Technology Summit on October 17 will include:

  • Alissa Abdullah, Deputy CSO, SVP of Cybersecurity Technology, Mastercard

  • Robin Brown, CIO, Protein North America, Cargill

  • Christine Converse Hogan, CIO Advisor, Zoom

  • Kirsten Davies, CISO, Unilever

  • Candice Dixon, Coalition Development Director, NPower

  • Cindy Finkelman, Managing Director, Alvarez & Marsal

  • Chandy Ghosh, COO & General Manager, Sinch

  • Dax Grant, CEO, Global Transform

  • Klara Jelinkova, VP and University CIO, Harvard University

  • Ebele Kemery, Managing Director, Head of Global Technology Diversity Equity & Inclusion, JPMorgan Chase & Co.

  • Rashmi Kumar, SVP & CIO Global IT, Hewlett Packard Enterprise

  • Laura Whitt-Winyard, Former CISO, Malwarebytes

  • Angela Yochem, EVP, Chief Transformation & Digital Officer, Novant Health

Valued Partners for the 2022 HMG Live! Global Women in Technology Summit include 8x8, Akamai, BetterCloud, Darktrace, Delphix, Fortinet, LastPass, Nutanix, Palo Alto Networks, Ping Identity, RingCentral, SafeGuard Cyber, Tonkean, Upwork, Zoom, and Zscaler.

To learn more about the 2022 HMG Live! Global Leadership in Technology Summit and to register for the event, click here.

To learn more about HMG Strategy’s upcoming CIO and CISO Summits, click here.

About HMG Strategy

HMG Strategy is the world's leading digital platform for technology executives to reimagine the enterprise and reshape the business world. The HMG Strategy global network consists of more than 400,000 CIOs, CTOs, CISOs, CDOs, senior business technology executives, search industry executives, venture capitalists, industry experts and world-class thought leaders.

HMG Strategy’s global media model generates more than one million impressions per week, providing vast opportunities for business technology leaders and sponsor partners to promote themselves and their brands.

HMG Strategy was founded in 2008 by Hunter Muller, a leadership expert who has worked side-by-side with Fortune 2000 executives with strategic planning and career ascent for the past 30+ years.

HMG Strategy’s regional and virtual CIO and CISO Executive Leadership Series, authored books and Digital Resource Center deliver unique, peer-driven guidance from CIOs, CISOs, CTOs, CDOs and technology executives on leadership, innovation, transformation and career ascent.

HMG Strategy offers a range of peer-led research services such as its CIO & CISO Executive Leadership Alliance (CELA) program which bring together the world’s top CIOs, CISOs and technology executives to brainstorm on the top opportunities and challenges facing them in their roles.

HMG Strategy’s Global Peer Actionable Insights Services Stack is a unique set of research services that are designed to keep business technology executives up to speed on the latest leadership, business, technology and global geo-economic trends that are impacting businesses and industries.

To learn more about the 7 Pillars of Trust for HMG Strategy's unique business model, click here.

Contact: Tom Hoffman, VP, Research, HMG Strategy: 203-221-2702 or at tomhoffman@hmgstrategy.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/6e03d724-18f6-4ec3-900c-ba2479b7e753


Recommended Stories

  • The Government of Canada announces intent to launch a new digital infrastructure initiative to strengthen Canada's supply chains

    Canada's economic growth depends on strong supply chains to create jobs, ensure goods get to Canadians, and addressing the impact of the rising cost of living. Digitizing our supply chain is one way to make it more efficient while helping to grow our economy.

  • Kroger looks to fight both inflation and Walmart with new merger

    The $25-billion merger of Kroger and Albertsons could ultimately lead to lower prices for shoppers, at least according to a plan laid out Friday by Kroger's CEO. In an interview with Reuters, Kroger Co CEO Rodney McMullen said the savings provided by the deal would allow the chains to cut prices for consumers. McMullen said the combined entity could better compete head to head with "larger, non-union" grocers - a reference to players such as Walmart Inc and Target Corp, both of which also sell groceries.

  • Markets trade higher on September retail sales data

    Yahoo Finance's Brad Smith breaks down the latest market action.&nbsp;

  • Enter Boeing, as Airbus and Qatar resume court battle

    Boeing was dragged into the case for the first time as lawyers quarrelled over access to a preliminary contract for its 737 MAX jets - illustrating the domino effect on a $150 billion global jetliner industry from the rare London legal battle. Qatar Airways is suing Airbus in a division of the High Court over damage to the painted surface and anti-lightning system on A350 jets, saying safety could be at risk. Backed by European regulators, Airbus acknowledges quality flaws but insists the jets are safe.

  • These are the types of companies Warren Buffett says you should invest in during times of high inflation

    MarketWatch Picks has highlighted these products and services because we think readers will find them useful; the MarketWatch News staff is not involved in creating this content. And at a 2009 shareholder meeting, Buffett noted that the first best thing you can do to protect against inflation is to invest in yourself and your skills: “If you’re the best teacher, if you’re the best surgeon, if you’re the best lawyer, you will get your share of the national economic pie regardless of the value of whatever the currency may be,” he said.

  • Here’s how much more U.S. households will pay to heat their homes this winter

    Americans face a tough winter, with one government agency warning that most households will see a sharp increase in heating costs this year, as natural-gas prices look to post their largest yearly percentage gain in 17 years.

  • U.S. Sweeping Rules to Take a Toll on AMAT, KLAC, LRCX & ASML

    Export regulations imposed by the U.S. Department of Commerce on China chip-makers are likely to brings further disruptions in the semiconductor industry.

  • Earnings: These banks ‘have way more capital than they need,’ veteran investor says

    Yahoo Finance speaks with Smead Capital Management CIO Bill Smead on bank earnings, home-lending, and which banks are best positioned for the choppy road ahead.&nbsp;

  • Social Security’s ‘taxable maximum’ jumps 9%—but will it make a dent in the trust fund?

    The maximum amount of earnings subject to the Social Security tax will increase to $160,200 from $147,000 starting in January.

  • The number of baby boomers and Generation X who plan to work past age 70—or forever—is stunning

    Almost half of baby boomers and more than one-third of Generation X expect to work past age 70 or do not plan to retire at all, highlighting the need for backup plans in case life’s unexpected events get in the way of such goals. According to a study by nonprofit Transamerica Center for Retirement Studies in collaboration with the Transamerica Institute, 49% of baby boomers expect to, or already have, extended their working lives past 70 or do not plan to retire. Collinson pointed out that most people retire sooner than they had planned, with the majority retiring before age 65 due to employment-related reasons, their health or the health of a loved one.

  • UnitedHealth Group tops Q3 earnings estimates, lifts 2022 earnings outlook

    Yahoo Finance anchors break down UnitedHealth Group's third quarter results

  • Having This Retirement Income Could Reduce Your Social Security Benefits

    If someone receiving Social Security benefits earns money by working, the Social Security Administration may reduce the amount of that person's benefits. This only affects people who start taking benefits before reaching full retirement age. And only income earned from … Continue reading → The post What Income Reduces Social Security Benefits? appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • Warren Buffett's Hidden Portfolio Can't Stop Buying These 2 Stocks

    The Oracle of Omaha has a secret $5.9 billion investment portfolio that's been piling into two specific stocks.

  • 3M Earns Quick Appellate Review of Earplug Unit’s Bankruptcy Shield

    A federal appellate court agreed to review a 3M earplug subsidiary’s appeal seeking to extend bankruptcy stay to the parent company.

  • Why Shares of Pinduoduo, KE Holdings, and Baidu Are Falling This Week

    Shares of many Chinese stocks that trade on U.S. stock exchanges struggled this week after the sector faced a number of regulatory and economic developments. For the week, shares of the Chinese agtech company Pinduoduo (NASDAQ: PDD) had slumped nearly 13% as of market close Thursday, according to data provided by S&P Global Market Intelligence. Meanwhile, shares of the Chinese real estate platform KE Holdings (NYSE: BEKE) traded more than 20% lower, and shares of the artificial intelligence company Baidu (NASDAQ: BIDU) were down roughly 11%.

  • Federal court will hear 3M appeal over earplug lawsuits

    3M's plan to shield itself from a a mountain of liability lawsuits related to its military-grade earplugs was blocked by a bankruptcy court in August, but the company will get another chance to make its case.

  • Saudi Arabia defends OPEC+ production cut, suggests White House wanted delay until after midterms

    The Saudi Arabia ministry of foreign affairs has published a rare statement on Thursday defending the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries’ decision last week to cut its global oil supply target and forecasts.

  • Caterpillar CEO to continue in post after company waives retirement policy

    (Reuters) -Caterpillar Inc said on Thursday its board had waived the policy requiring Chairman and Chief Executive Officer Jim Umpleby to retire at age 65. Caterpillar follows Target Corp, which last month scrapped its retirement policy so that CEO Brian Cornell can stay at the retailer's helm. Umpleby, 64, assumed the role as Caterpillar's chief executive in 2017, helping the heavy machinery-maker expand offerings across its construction and mining business segments, according to Caterpillar's website.

  • Can Suriname Replicate Guyana’s Oil Boom?

    Suriname has suffered a number of setbacks recently, but it is still aiming to exploit the gigantic offshore Guyana-Suriname oil basin

  • How to Use Mega Backdoor Roths to Save on Taxes

    A mega backdoor Roth is designed for 401(k) savers who want to enjoy Roth account tax benefits. Learn how a mega backdoor Roth rollover works.