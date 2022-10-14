CIO Leadership: The Role of the CIO in Fostering a Collaborative and Inclusive Culture Will Drive the Discussion at the 2022 Silicon Valley CIO Executive Leadership Summit on October 27

HMG Strategy

Speakers and attendees at this popular in-person event will also explore opportunities for making security a competitive advantage

The 2022 Silicon Valley CIO Executive Leadership Summit

Join the top CIOs and technology executives from the Greater Bay Area as we explore the role of technology leaders in fostering a collaborative and inclusive culture.

WESTPORT, Conn., Oct. 14, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- HMG Strategy, the World’s #1 digital platform for enabling technology executives to reimagine the enterprise and reshape the business world and recently recognized as a Top 10 Producer of Tech Events by Business Chief, is excited to be hosting its 2022 Silicon Valley CIO Executive Leadership Summit at The Ameswell Hotel in Mountain View, CA on October 27. HMG Strategy’s highly interactive events bring together the world’s most distinguished and innovative business technology and security leaders to discuss the most pressing leadership, innovation, strategic, cultural, technology and career challenges and opportunities that they face today – and into the future.



World-class technology leaders and industry experts speaking at this popular in-person event will explore different ways in which technology executives have adapted their leadership styles to help galvanize the team around a shared mission, to stimulate a collaborative and inclusive culture that can spark innovation and drive successful business outcomes.

“As members of the C-suite, technology executives are playing a deeper role in fostering the culture of the organization and motivating team members to achieve its strategic goals,” said Hunter Muller, Founder and CEO of HMG Strategy. “To do this, technology leaders are placing a heightened focus on Diversity, Equity and Inclusion so that all voices are being heard and to bring a variety of perspectives into innovation that can fuel next-generation business models.”

World-class technology executives speaking at the 2022 Silicon Valley CIO Executive Leadership Summit will include:

Snehal Antani , Co-Founder and CEO, Horizon3.ai

Chris Bedi , CIO, ServiceNow

Eddie Borrero , VP & CISO, Blue Shield of California

Bruce Burroughs , CTO, AAA Northern California Nevada & Utah

Dr. Sarah Cortes , Privacy Engineering, Netflix

Tom Cullen , CIO, Corsair

Mark Egan , Partner, StrataFusion

David Hahn , CISO, CDK Global

Emily Heath , Board of Directors, Chair of Technology & Cyber Security Committee, Member of Audit Committee, Norton LifeLock

Rohit Jain , VP of Technology, Applications and Analytics, iRhythm Technologies, Inc.

Datta Junnarkar , CIO – Marine, Boeing

Tony Leng , Managing Director, Practice Lead and OMP, Diversified Search

Adhir Mattu , SVP & CIO, Marvell Semiconductor

David Morris , Founder & Chairman, HiPER Solutions

Wendy M. Pfeiffer , CIO & SVP, Nutanix

Sahaar Rezaie , Executive Director, Genesys Works

Sarah Richardson , SVP, Chief Digital & Information Officer, Tivity Health

Matthew Rosenquist , CISO, Eclipz.io

Parul Saini , Global Head of Business and Enterprise Applications, Uber

Chris Starling , Associate VP, NPower

Cynthia Stoddard , SVP & CIO, Adobe

Ravi Thadani , Interim CIO/Head of IT Business Applications, AMD

Kathryn Ullrich , Managing Partner, Technology and Diversity, DHR Global

Dr. Branden Williams, Business Identity Specialist, Ping Identity

Valued Partners for the 2022 Silicon Valley CIO Executive Leadership Summit include 8x8, Akamai, Automation Anywhere, BetterCloud, Darktrace, Delphix, Fortinet, LastPass, Nutanix, Palo Alto Networks, Ping Identity, Qumulo, RingCentral, SafeGuard Cyber, ServiceNow, Strata, Tonkean, Transmit Security, Upwork, Zoom, and Zscaler.

To learn more about the 2022 Silicon Valley CIO Executive Leadership Summit and to register for the event, click here.

HMG Strategy will also be hosting its 2022 San Diego Technology Executive Leadership Summit in Partnership with SIM San Diego at the Hyatt Regency La Jolla at Aventine on October 25. This popular and long-standing CIO summit will bring together the top CIOs, CISOs, technology executives and industry experts from the Greater San Diego area who will share their insights on the roles that technology executives can play in helping to design fresh go-to-market business models.

Top tier technology executives and industry experts speaking at the 2022 San Diego Technology Executive Leadership Summit in Partnership with SIM San Diego on October 25 will include:

Mike Anderson , Chief Digital and Information Officer, Netskope

Joshua Barons , Head of Information Security, San Diego Zoo Wildlife Alliance

Amy Benton , VP, IT, Travere Therapeutics

Louise Brandy , SVP & CIO, Quidel

Eric Dube , President & CEO, Travere Therapeutics

Todd Felker , Executive Healthcare Strategist, CrowdStrike

Todd Friedman , CISO, ResMed

Suresh Gunasekaran , President and CEO, UCSF Health

Houman Haghighi , Partner, Business & Corporate Development, Menlo Ventures

Dan Hedstrom , VP & CIO, Cubic Corporation

Steve Hoyt , Executive Director Information Technology, Aspen Neuroscience

Abe Lietz , SVP & CIO, KinderCare Education

Christopher Longhurst , Chief Medical Officer & Chief Digital Officer, UC San Diego Health System

Aviva McPherron , CIO, NuVasive

Barb Munro , Co-Founder and Membership Chair, SIM San Diego; Co-Founder, Partner, The Carrera Agency

Tony Olzak , CTO, Trace3

Albert Oriol , CIO, Rady Children’s Hospital

Gautham Pallapa , Senior Executive Advisor, VMware, Inc.

Steve Phillpott , President, SIM San Diego; CIO/CDO, Solidigm

Bhavin Shah , Founder and CEO, Moveworks

Yasmin Shah , CEO, CIO, SeenADriver

Jessica Sica , CISO, PETCO Animal Supplies

Mark Taylor , CEO, Society for Information Management

Maria Zack , Professor and Chair of Mathematical, Information and Computer Sciences Point Loma Nazarene University

John Zavada, Chief Administrative Officer, PETCO Animal Supplies



Valued Partners for the 2022 San Diego Technology Executive Leadership Summit in Partnership with SIM San Diego include 8x8, Akamai, Automation Anywhere, BetterCloud, Centripetal, CrowdStrike, Darktrace, Delphix, Fortinet, Intelliswift, LastPass, LogicMonitor, Moveworks, Netskope, Nutanix, Palo Alto Networks, Ping Identity, ReliaQuest, RingCentral, SafeGuard Cyber, SentinelOne, SHE Information Technology, Sigma, SIM San Diego, Slalom, Snowflake, Tanium, Tonkean, Trace3, Upwork, Varonis, Zoom, and Zscaler.

To learn more about the 2022 San Diego Technology Executive Leadership Summit in Partnership with SIM San Diego and to register for the event, click here.

HMG Strategy will also be hosting its 2022 HMG Live! Global Women in Technology Summit on October 17. In this digital summit which is designed by female technology executives for female technology executives, CIOs, CISOs and other female technology leaders will explore the role of the future-forward female tech leader in inspiring performance through purposeful leadership.

Top-tier female CIOs, CISOs and industry leaders speaking at the 2022 HMG Live! Global Women in Technology Summit on October 17 will include:

Alissa Abdullah , Deputy CSO, SVP of Cybersecurity Technology, Mastercard

Robin Brown , CIO, Protein North America, Cargill

Christine Converse Hogan , CIO Advisor, Zoom

Kirsten Davies , CISO, Unilever

Candice Dixon , Coalition Development Director, NPower

Cindy Finkelman , Managing Director, Alvarez & Marsal

Chandy Ghosh , COO & General Manager, Sinch

Dax Grant , CEO, Global Transform

Klara Jelinkova , VP and University CIO, Harvard University

Ebele Kemery , Managing Director, Head of Global Technology Diversity Equity & Inclusion, JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Rashmi Kumar , SVP & CIO Global IT, Hewlett Packard Enterprise

Laura Whitt-Winyard , Former CISO, Malwarebytes

Angela Yochem, EVP, Chief Transformation & Digital Officer, Novant Health



Valued Partners for the 2022 HMG Live! Global Women in Technology Summit include 8x8, Akamai, BetterCloud, Darktrace, Delphix, Fortinet, LastPass, Nutanix, Palo Alto Networks, Ping Identity, RingCentral, SafeGuard Cyber, Tonkean, Upwork, Zoom, and Zscaler.

To learn more about the 2022 HMG Live! Global Leadership in Technology Summit and to register for the event, click here.

To learn more about HMG Strategy’s upcoming CIO and CISO Summits, click here.

